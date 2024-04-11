South African Curry and Rice - aninas recipes (2024)

A comforting, old school South African Curry and Rice recipe! Most definitely the ultimate South African comfort food.The sort of Curry and Rice you would find at the local church bazaar, vessels filled to the rim, topped with fruity Chutney and a tablespoon of coconut. Spread out on tiny tables and accompanied by old smiling ladies with shiny cheeks and dirty aprons.

South African Curry and Rice

Other than at church bazaars and school markets, this South African Curry and Rice is the perfect warming meal to cook when those first blue clouds come tumbling over the African horizon. Then the storm moves like angry boulders and the blistering wind comes rushing through the windows. The wind carries one thing – that unmistakable cent of RAIN. And in an instant, you know, Curry and Rice for dinner!

Back in the day, when the heavens used to open up, a thunderstorm always summoned my mom and gran to the kitchen to deliver (in what feels like minutes) delicious rainy day comfort foods.

The ever popular (pannekoek) pancakes with cinnamon sugar or the mouthwatering “melkkos” with heaps of sugar and butter – I have managed to attach a sort of special memory onto these dishes. A highveld storm…

What Ingredients do you need for South African Curry and Rice

Luckily you don’t have to look for any weather updates, nor do you have to be a local to enjoy this delicious meal. Let’s get to the good stuff…

This version of South African Curry and Rice consists of slow cooked, minced beef in a sweet and spicy curry sauce. Beef mince is such a versatile protein. Here is a little roundup I did a while ago for more ideas – four ways with Beef Mince.

The curry sauce is a simple combination of curry spice (I used Raj sweet and spicy) turmeric, sugar, vinegar, tomato sauce and fruit chutney (Mrs Balls is the best.)

Furthermore, this recipe also has finely chopped carrot and cubes of potatoes cooked to perfection.

It’s usually served with rice, extra chutney, desiccated coconut and sliced bananas.

How To Make South African Curry and Rice

Start off bysautéing the onion with the garlic until fragrant. Next add the mince and work it through with a wooden spoon to brown.

Add a cup of water and cook the meat for about 10 minutes with the lid on. Remember to check it every now and then, and give it a good stir to cook evenly.

Once the meat is brown, add another cup or so of water. This is when you add the carrots and potatoes. It needs to cook in the water you added to the pot, so just check that there is enough liquid. Lid on, and cook for about 10 – 15 minutes until the potatoes and carrots feel soft. Don’t let it cook too dry, so just add a touch more water if you need.

In the meantime you can prepare your sauce by combining the tomato sauce, vinegar, sugar, curry powder, turmeric, flour, salt and chutney. Give it a good mix. Pour it into the cooked mince and mix. The flour will cook in the bit of liquid left in the pot and will thicken the sauce. Lastly lower the the heat, and leave to simmer for about 15 minutes.

Can you freeze Curry and Rice?

Yes, you can most definitely freeze this Curry and Rice. A great idea is to double up this recipe and make it in bulk for a speedy dinner. The curry mince freezes perfectly for up to two months and great to use in a number of ways. You can also freeze your portions by adding your cooked rice at the bottom of the container, topped with curry mince. Simply remove the desired portions in the morning to thaw, and reheat in the microwave.

More dinner recipes with Beef mince

Beef Bolognese and Tomato Salsa Subs

Beef Samosas with Ginger and Soy Dip

Easy Mince Pies

Best Beef Burgers

Italian Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes