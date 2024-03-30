The BEST Mashed Potatoes Recipe (2024)

No holiday meal would be complete without a big bowl of creamy dreamy mashed potatoes
These are the BEST mashed potatoes, incredibly buttery and creamy, easy to make, and the perfect addition to every meal.
I’ve included all of my best tips and a complete “how to make mashed potatoes” guide for absolute perfection every time!
How to Mashed Potatoes That Are Always Perfect
Mashed potatoes (and stuffing) are the best part of any Thanksgiving or holiday meal and the perfect side with almost anything! They go especially well with sauces, gravy or things like Salisbury steak, beef tips, or Swiss steak.
- Below I’ve shared my favoritetips and tricks for creamy and fluffy mashed potatoes each and every time.
- They are so buttery and creamy, nobody can resist (and anyone can perfect them)!
- This mashed potatoes recipe is simple so it’s perfect alongside almost anything.
- They are great on their own and of course, served with turkey and gravy, holiday meals, or just as good ol’ comfort food.
The Best Potatoes for Mashed Potatoes
The best potatoes to use for mashed potatoes are Russet potatoes or Idaho potatoes because of their high starch content. Yukon gold potatoes are another good option, the texture of Yukon gold is a bit more buttery and not quite as starchy.
If using Yukon gold potatoes, you can leave some of the skin on for a bit of texture. Russet or Idaho potatoes have tough skin that should be peeled first.
Tip: If time allows, the potatoes can be baked for 1 hour at 400°F. You can scoop out the potato flesh and save the skins for making potato skins!
Ingredients in Mashed Potatoes
These mashed potatoes have no additions of cheeses but feel free to stir in additions to change up the flavor. I’ve added some of my favorite variations below.
- Butter – This is one place where there really are no substitutes. Use real butter for these creamy spuds, and plenty of it. I prefer salted if I have it but unsalted butter works and the potatoes can be salted to taste.
- Cream/Milk – I use warmed whole milk in this recipe, but cream also works if you have it on hand. Remember to heat the dairy for the best potatoes.
- Seasonings – Again, keeping this recipe simple, I simply add salt & pepper. If you’d like a little bit of garlic, chop a few cloves and let them boil with the potatoes. Chives are great in this recipe too (add with the butter).
Pro Tips for Perfection
While a homemade mashed potatoes recipe is easy to make, here are a few tips to make sure they’re absolutely perfect.
- Drain Well: I usually let them sit for about 5 minutes or so to completely drain or even drain well and put them back in the warm pot for a few minutes to make sure all liquid is evaporated.
- Mash by Hand:Use a hand masheror a potato ricer for the creamiest potatoes. An electric mixer, stand mixer or food processor can work but it can also break down the starches in the potatoes and cause a gummy texture if they are overmixed.
- Add BUTTER! There are places you can skimp on the butter and this is not one of them. I like to use salted butter and lots of it (but you can use unsalted season yourself). Butter adds a creamy and… well, buttery texture.
- Heat the Cream: Heat your milk/cream in a small saucepan or the microwave before adding. This keeps the potatoes hot and absorbs better. Add cream/milk a little a time to get the right consistency.
How To Make Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes are super simple to make with very few ingredients. You can make Crock Pot or Instant Pot mashed potatoes as well.
- Peel the Potatoes: Peel the potatoes (per the recipe below).
- Cut into quarters and place into cold salted water in a large pot (cold water helps to ensure they cook evenly).
- Boil the Potatoes: Cook potatoes in boiling water until tender. The length of time you need to boil the potatoes depends on how big they are cut. I cut my potatoes into quarters and boil them for about 15 minutes.To check if your potatoes are ready, use a fork to poke the potato and see if it is tender!
- Mash the Potatoes: Once well-drained, mash with the potatoes with a hand masher and with melted butter, warmed milk, and salt & pepper per the recipe below.
To Make Mashed Potatoes Ahead of Time
Follow the recipe below and allow the mashed potatoes to cool completely. Once cooled, store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
To Heat the Potatoes for Serving
Spread them into a greased casserole pan, dot with butter if desired and cover. Bake at 325°F until the butter melts and the potatoes are heated through, about 35-40 minutes. If you’d like a browned crust, bake uncovered.
Things to Add to Mashed Potatoes
You can leave these as classic buttery potatoes or add any of the following:
- Sour cream, Greek Yogurt, or cream cheese
- Cheddar, parmesan, or gouda
- Roasted garlic or garlic powder, caramelized onions
- Ranch mix, fresh herbs, chicken broth
- Garnish with extra butter, chives, herbs or thinly sliced green onions.
Freezing Leftovers
You can freeze leftovers and they reheat pretty well in the oven with a little milk. Scoop them into a plastic freezer bag and press flat (this helps them thaw quickly). When you reheat them, add about a tablespoon of milk per cup of potatoes and place them in the oven to reheat (or microwave stirring occasionally).
They are an easy side dish and go perfectly with Mushroom Salisbury Steak,Crock Pot Pork Chops, and of course a roast turkey!
Got Leftovers?
I have four words for you. Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes.
- Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls
- Shepherd’s Pie– Family favorite!
- Colcannon Recipe (Cabbage and Potatoes)
- Loaded Twice Baked Potato Casserole– Great side dish
- Baked Potato Soup– Creamy and amazing!
Did you love this easy recipe? Be sure to leave a comment and a rating below!
4.99 from 884 votes↑ Click stars to rate now!
Or to leave a comment, click here!
The Best Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Fluffy, creamy and buttery, these are absolutely PERFECT every time.
Save
ReviewPrint
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes minutes
Total Time 35 minutes minutes
Servings 10 servings
Author Holly Nilsson
Equipment
Ingredients
- 4 pounds potatoes russet or Yukon gold
- 3 cloves garlic optional
- ⅓ cup salted butter melted
- 1 cup milk or cream
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
Instructions
Peel and quarter potatoes, place in a pot of cold salted water.
Add cloves of garlic (if using) & bring to a boil, cook uncovered 15 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain well.
Heat milk on the stove top (or in the microwave) until warm.
Add butter to the potatoes and begin mashing. Pour in heated milk a little at a time while using a potato masher to reach desired consistency.
Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
Video
Notes
- Drain Well: I usually let them sit about 5 minutes or so to completely drain, or even drain well and put them back in the warm pot for a few minutes to make sure all liquid is evaporated.
- Mash by Hand:Use a hand masheror a potato ricer for the creamiest potatoes. A hand mixer, stand mixer or food processor can work, but it can also break down the starches in the potatoes and cause a gummy texture.
- Add BUTTER! There are places you can skimp on the butter and this is not one of them. I like to use salted butter and lots of it (but you can use unsalted and season potatoes to taste). Butter adds a creamy and... well, buttery texture.
- Heat the Cream: Heat your milk/cream before adding. This keeps the potatoes hot and it absorbs better. Add cream/milk a little a time to get the right consistency.
To Make Ahead
Follow the recipe below and allow the mashed potatoes to cool completely. Once cooled, store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
To Heat the Potatoes for Serving spread them into a greased casserole dish and dot with butter. Bake at 325°F until the butter melts and the potatoes are heated through, about 35-40 minutes (you may need more or less time based on the shape of the dish and the amount of potatoes). If you'd like a browned crust, bake uncovered.
4.99 from 884 votes
Nutrition Information
Serving: 0.5cup | Calories: 209 | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 74mg | Potassium: 798mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 238IU | Vitamin C: 11mg | Calcium: 57mg | Iron: 2mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Side Dish
Cuisine American
© SpendWithPennies.com. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Please view my photo use policy here.
Categories:
Side Dishes, Thanksgiving, Tips and Great Ideas!
Like our recipes?
Follow us on Pinterest!
Recipes you'll love
30 Minute Dinner Rolls
Side Dishes
Scalloped Potatoes Recipe
Side Dishes
Copy Cat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Recipe
Casseroles
Dill Pickle Pasta Salad
Pasta Salad
Easy Stuffing Recipe
Side Dishes
Cabbage and Noodles
Pasta and Pizza Recipes
About the author
Holly is a wine and cheese lover, recipe creator, shopping enthusiast and self appointed foodie. Her greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for the everyday home cook!
See more posts by Holly
Follow Holly on social media:
Free eBook!
Subscribe to receive weekly recipes and get a FREE Bonus e-book: Quick & Easy Weeknight Meals!
You can unsubscribe anytime by clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of emails you receive.
Latest & Greatest
Yorkshire Pudding
Irish Soda Bread
How to Make Baked Potatoes
Side Dishes
Easy Fried Rice
Side Dishes
Crockpot Green Bean Casserole
Slow Cooker
Smashed Potatoes
Side Dishes