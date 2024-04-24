German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

This post may contain paid links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Have you ever tried German Potato Salad? Well, if you love bacon, potatoes and flavor, you will love this yummy recipefrom Gooseberry Patch’s Everyday Slow Cooker!

Aunt Lou here. Confession time. I am not a potato salad or pasta salad person. So when I saw that this recipe was called a potato salad, I almost skipped over it. Then I saw the picture on the next page, and it looked delicious!

Table of Contents German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} Ingredients Instructions



German Potato Salad

I am SO glad I gave this recipe a try! It is so yummy! Once you read the ingredient list, you will know why!

Now this isn’t a dump and go recipe, but trust me, it is worth the prep work! It doesn’t take too long if you multi-task. You can start your bacon frying and then peel, cube and put your potatoes on to boil. (Just don’t forget your bacon and burn it!)

Here’s a tip for making chopping onions a cinch! Cut the end of your onion off. Then take your knife and cut a grid pattern down about 1/2 to 3/4 of the way down your onion. Next you take your onion and turn it on it’s side and start slicing! Instant chopped onions! Woohoo!

Slow Cooker Recommendation

This German Potato Salad is a small side dish, so I used my3 qt crock pot. It was a perfect fit!

Affiliate links were used in this post.