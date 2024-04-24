German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

By Aunt Lou

Have you ever tried German Potato Salad? Well, if you love bacon, potatoes and flavor, you will love this yummy recipefrom Gooseberry Patch’s Everyday Slow Cooker!

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (2)

Aunt Lou here. Confession time. I am not a potato salad or pasta salad person. So when I saw that this recipe was called a potato salad, I almost skipped over it. Then I saw the picture on the next page, and it looked delicious!

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (4)

German Potato Salad

I am SO glad I gave this recipe a try! It is so yummy! Once you read the ingredient list, you will know why!

Now this isn’t a dump and go recipe, but trust me, it is worth the prep work! It doesn’t take too long if you multi-task. You can start your bacon frying and then peel, cube and put your potatoes on to boil. (Just don’t forget your bacon and burn it!)

Here’s a tip for making chopping onions a cinch! Cut the end of your onion off. Then take your knife and cut a grid pattern down about 1/2 to 3/4 of the way down your onion. Next you take your onion and turn it on it’s side and start slicing! Instant chopped onions! Woohoo!

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (5)

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot}

Delicious recipe for hot German Potato Salad from your crock pot!

Course: Side

Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 4 hours hours

Total Time: 4 hours hours 25 minutes minutes

Servings: 4

Author: Aunt Lou

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil your potatoes in a saucepan over medium heat until tender

  • Drain and set aside to cool

  • Saute your onions in the reserved bacon drippings over medium-high heat until tender

  • Mix your soup, water, cider vinegar, sugar and pepper together in a large bowl

  • Add in your bacon and onion and combine well

  • Pour in your potatoes and parsley and mix it all together

  • Place everything in your crock pot

  • Cover and cook on low for 4 hours

  • Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (7)

Aunt Lou

I'm wife to Michael (not Mikey 😉 ) and mom to Mr. Ryder and Miss Iyla. I'm just walking through this life step by step focusing on enjoying the little things in life. I am in awe of the many blessings big and small I receive daily from a pretty amazing God who calls me His own. Sometimes life is crazy and messy, but I am loving every minute of it.

Comments

  1. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (10)Galen Brislane says

    How do I measure a cup of potatoes.?? Do you have potatoes in the USA that you can pour?

    Keen to make this. I’ll be making it tomorrow. But I’ll have to take a guess at the measurement of potatoes as I don’t know how to put a potato.

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (11)Aunt Lou says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (12)
      Hi Galen!

      Peel and cube your potatoes one at a time. Place the potato cubes in a measuring cup until you have 4 cups of cubed potatoes. Hope that helps!

      ~Aunt Lou

  2. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (13)Lisa says

    German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (14)
    We made this for my son’s German class. They loved it! I used red skins and just warmed it up in the crockpot vs. 4 hrs of additional cooking.
    It was perfect!!!

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (15)Cris says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (16)
      We love hearing that, Lisa! Thanks so much for stopping by to let us know.

  3. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (17)Beth says

    Cream soup ruins dish taste profile as German Potato Salad, Stick to a traditional German Potato Salad recipe if that’s the flavor you want; it really is delicious potato side dish.

    Reply

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (18)Cris says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (19)
      Hi Beth-
      We hate to hear that you did not enjoy the dish as much as we did. Unfortunately not every dish is everyone’s cup of tea. If you have a recipe you would like to share, we’d love to test it out. You can send it to: readerrecipes@recipesthatcrock.com .
      Thanks!

  4. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (20)Suzan says

    German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (21)
    My German grandmother taught me how to make this, but this Crock-Pot recipe sounds great. I’m going to have to try it.

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (22)Aunt Lou says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (23)
      Hi Suzan!

      I hope you love it as much as we do!

      Aunt Lou

  5. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (24)Pete (female) says

    But if your potatoes are already cooked and then 4 hours in crock pot, won’t this be mushy?

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (25)Aunt Lou says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (26)
      Hi Pete!

      Ours weren’t mushy, but we did use russet potatoes, so they are a harder potato than others. Hope that helps!

      Aunt Lou

  6. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (27)Katrina says

    German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (28)
    Love all your recipes always simple a delicious keep up the awesome work

    • German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (29)Cris says

      German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (30)
      Thanks so much for your note Katrina! We are so glad you enjoy the site!!!

  7. German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (31)Marsha Baker says

    German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (32)
    Seriously??!! I must try this soon. Amazing!

  1. […] German potato salad and Parmesan cauliflower -two new recipes […]

German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (2024)
