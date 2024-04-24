German Potato Salad {Crock Pot} - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

You are here:Home » Recipes » German Potato Salad {Crock Pot}
By Aunt Lou

Have you ever tried German Potato Salad? Well, if you love bacon, potatoes and flavor, you will love this yummy recipefrom Gooseberry Patch’s Everyday Slow Cooker!
Aunt Lou here. Confession time. I am not a potato salad or pasta salad person. So when I saw that this recipe was called a potato salad, I almost skipped over it. Then I saw the picture on the next page, and it looked delicious!
German Potato Salad
I am SO glad I gave this recipe a try! It is so yummy! Once you read the ingredient list, you will know why!
Now this isn’t a dump and go recipe, but trust me, it is worth the prep work! It doesn’t take too long if you multi-task. You can start your bacon frying and then peel, cube and put your potatoes on to boil. (Just don’t forget your bacon and burn it!)
Here’s a tip for making chopping onions a cinch! Cut the end of your onion off. Then take your knife and cut a grid pattern down about 1/2 to 3/4 of the way down your onion. Next you take your onion and turn it on it’s side and start slicing! Instant chopped onions! Woohoo!
German Potato Salad {Crock Pot}
Delicious recipe for hot German Potato Salad from your crock pot!
4.84 from 36 votes
Course: Side
Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 25 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Author: Aunt Lou
Ingredients
- 4 cups potatoes peeled and cubed
- 6 slices bacon crisply cooked and crumbled and 2 T drippings reserved
- 3/4 cups onion chopped
- 10.75 oz can cream of chicken soup
- 1/4 cups water
- 2 Tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- pepper and dried parsley to taste
- Garnish: fresh parsley chopped
Instructions
Boil your potatoes in a saucepan over medium heat until tender
Drain and set aside to cool
Saute your onions in the reserved bacon drippings over medium-high heat until tender
Mix your soup, water, cider vinegar, sugar and pepper together in a large bowl
Add in your bacon and onion and combine well
Pour in your potatoes and parsley and mix it all together
Place everything in your crock pot
Cover and cook on low for 4 hours
Garnish with fresh parsley and serve warm
Slow Cooker Recommendation
This German Potato Salad is a small side dish, so I used my3 qt crock pot. It was a perfect fit!
Comments
Galen Brislane says
How do I measure a cup of potatoes.?? Do you have potatoes in the USA that you can pour?
Keen to make this. I’ll be making it tomorrow. But I’ll have to take a guess at the measurement of potatoes as I don’t know how to put a potato.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Galen!
Peel and cube your potatoes one at a time. Place the potato cubes in a measuring cup until you have 4 cups of cubed potatoes. Hope that helps!
~Aunt Lou
Lisa says
We made this for my son’s German class. They loved it! I used red skins and just warmed it up in the crockpot vs. 4 hrs of additional cooking.
It was perfect!!!
Reply
Cris says
We love hearing that, Lisa! Thanks so much for stopping by to let us know.
Beth says
Cream soup ruins dish taste profile as German Potato Salad, Stick to a traditional German Potato Salad recipe if that’s the flavor you want; it really is delicious potato side dish.
Reply
Cris says
Hi Beth-
We hate to hear that you did not enjoy the dish as much as we did. Unfortunately not every dish is everyone’s cup of tea. If you have a recipe you would like to share, we’d love to test it out. You can send it to: readerrecipes@recipesthatcrock.com .
Thanks!
Suzan says
My German grandmother taught me how to make this, but this Crock-Pot recipe sounds great. I’m going to have to try it.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Suzan!
I hope you love it as much as we do!
Aunt Lou
Pete (female) says
But if your potatoes are already cooked and then 4 hours in crock pot, won’t this be mushy?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Pete!
Ours weren’t mushy, but we did use russet potatoes, so they are a harder potato than others. Hope that helps!
Aunt Lou
Katrina says
Love all your recipes always simple a delicious keep up the awesome work
Reply
Cris says
Thanks so much for your note Katrina! We are so glad you enjoy the site!!!
Marsha Baker says
Seriously??!! I must try this soon. Amazing!
Reply
