Spaghetti Squash with Swiss Chard, Dried Cranberries & Dijon Vinaigrette Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 20 Comments
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Rate this Recipe
Every year spaghetti squash challenges me to do something other than ladling tomato sauce over top. This time, it's Swiss chard, dried cranberries and Dijon vinaigrette that turn this versatile squash into a memorable side dish.
Aside from cooking up our favorite fall dishes, we are soaking in the rainbow of crimson, yellow and pumpkin orange colors on the mountainside.
We piled into the car and drove up Little Cottonwood Canyon, towards Snowbird and Alta ski resorts. The brilliant colors of the leaves were starting to fade slightly, but we relished crunching along the paths covered with dry twigs and fallen leaves.
Each time we go into the mountains, I wonder why we don't go more often. Inevitably, our youngest son (T) finds a large stick to alternately drag behind him and brandish like a light-saber. But their favorite thing to do is climb along the nearly dry riverbeds, hopping from rock to rock and leaping over tree roots along the way. It's a kids' dream and they could happily stay up there all day, playing "international spy" and "Greek gods of the mountains" (thank you for that, Percy Jackson).
Coming back home in the cool, crisp weather seemed like a good excuse for a bowl of Smoky Turkey Chili and a side of this easy spaghetti squash recipe.
The recipe:
Using a large, sharp knife, pierce a spaghetti squash in several places. Place the spaghetti squash in a glass baking dish and cook in the microwave on high for about 15 minutes, turning the squash halfway through cooking.
Before handling, let the squash stand for 10 minutes. Cut it in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds and fibers. Using a fork, twist out strands of the spaghetti squash flesh and place in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature.
The dressing:
Place the Dijon mustard into a small bowl. While whisking constantly, slow pour in olive oil. Whisk until smooth and well-combined. Whisk in white wine vinegar, salt and pepper.
The rest:
For the Swiss chard, cut the leaves away from the stems and discard the stems. Roughly chop the leaves.
Heat the olive in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add the Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chard is cooked down and dark green, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the chard and dried cranberries to the spaghetti squash. Pour in half of the dressing, toss to combine. Add more dressing, to taste. Serve.
Other spaghetti squash recipes:
Pesto Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Printable Recipe
Spaghetti Squash with Swiss Chard, Dried Cranberries & Dijon Vinaigrette Recipe
This easy spaghetti squash dish, highlighted with Swiss chard and dried cranberries, is punched up with Dijon vinaigrette.
5 from 1 vote
Print Pin Rate
Course: Side Dishes
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Vegetarian
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 18 minutes minutes
Cooling Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 38 minutes minutes
Servings: 6 Servings as a Side Dish
Calories: 166kcal
Author: Dara Michalski | Cookin' Canuck
Ingredients
- 1 3 pound spaghetti squash
The Dressing:
- 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ teaspoons white wine vinegar
- Salt & pepper to taste
The Rest:
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 6 large Swiss chard leaves
- ⅓ cup dried cranberries
Instructions
Using a large, sharp knife, pierce a spaghetti squash in several places. Place the spaghetti squash in a glass baking dish and cook in the microwave on high for about 15 minutes, turning the squash halfway through cooking.
Before handling, let the squash stand for 10 minutes. Cut it in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds and fibers. Using a fork, twist out strands of the spaghetti squash flesh and place in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature.
The Dressing:
Place the Dijon mustard into a small bowl. While whisking constantly, slow pour in olive oil. Whisk until smooth and well-combined.
Whisk in white wine vinegar, salt and pepper.
The Rest:
For the Swiss chard, cut the leaves away from the stems and discard the stems. Roughly chop the leaves.
Heat the olive in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add the Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chard is cooked down and dark green, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the chard and dried cranberries to the spaghetti squash. Pour in half of the dressing, toss to combine. Add more dressing, to taste. Serve.
Nutrition
Serving: 1Serving (⅙ of Recipe) | Calories: 166kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 144mg | Potassium: 356mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 3130IU | Vitamin C: 17.8mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 1.5mg
Tried this recipe?If you make this recipe, I'd love to see it on Instagram! Just use the hashtag #COOKINCANUCK and I'll be sure to find it.
Disclosure: I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
More Side Dishes
- Cauliflower in Puttanesca Sauce
- Maple Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
- 50+ Healthy Thanksgiving Sides
- Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kari@Loaves n Dishes
I love a good mustardy vinaigrette and the colors of this dish are so pretty!
Reply
Gloria Davis
Oh my goodness this is soooooo good. I added chicken breast to it and made it a meal.
Reply
Gwen @SimplyHealthyFamily
What a great idea. I love spagetti squash but also get bored with pairing it with a tomato sauce. I'm so very jealous of those brilliant colours. Living in the Phoenix desert we don't see any of that or have seasons, it's still 90F here.
Reply
Mestebla
I just ate this for dinner tonight and we all loved it! And that is saying something for my four kids all liking it (ages 3-9). I was a little concerned when I tasted the vinegiarette before I added it to the squash, but all the flavors balance each other out. I will definitely be making this again and can't wait to have some leftovers for lunch tomorrow. 🙂 thanks for a great and healthy recipe.
Reply
Deborah
I love this change up on spaghetti squash! And don't you love living in Utah - especially this time of year? So gorgeous!
Reply
Kristen
Those pictures are gorgeous! Every time we head up the canyon (we're in West Jordan) I always think "why don't we do this more often????"
The squash looks amazing, I'm going to put it on the grocery list and give it a shot.
Finally, I read your incredible story of how you changed your life and your body. It's inspired me. I've been halfheartedly working on change but something clicked when I read your story. So thank you!! Now, wish me luck. 😉
Reply
MikeVFMK
Love spaghetti squash! And love these fall ingredients, together they look incredible Dara. Oh, and btw, love pics of your family. The colours look amazing at the Canyon.
Reply
Rachel Cooks
This sounds great, especially the vinaigrette, spaghetti squash needs that punch of flavor!
Reply
Monet
My mom loves spaghetti squash with butter and cheese, but I'm certain she'd fall heads over heels for this recipe. And I'm always looking for more kale recipes. Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Suzanne
Wow, I LOVE spaghetti squash and always looking to find more ways to use it. I can't wait to try this. On my shopping list already!
Reply
Brian @ A Thought For Food
Ok... this has my name all over it! I've done swish chard with dried cranberries before, but the spaghetti squash is just brilliant!
Reply
Jessica @ How Sweet
oooh i am loving this!
Reply
Donna
Such an amazing combo of flavors and textures. Wow. And so healthy, too!
Reply
KalynsKitchen
I love the sound of this, and so pretty too!
Reply
Katrina @ Warm Vanilla Sugar
What a fun idea! So colourful and pretty 🙂
Reply
Cassie
This dressing - my goodness, Dara, I am salivating. Amazing with the spaghetti squash too, I just love this!
Reply
Sandy @ RE
Love the photos. Your sons are so handsome!
Today's Abby's 16th bday. She'd LOVE this dish. She's a really healthy eater 🙂
Hugs, Dara!
Reply
Christine's Recipes
You pictures are always lovely and beautiful, Dara.
I often make soups with spaghetti squash, haven't tried making salad with it. Should give it a go later.
Reply
carrian
Love all of those photos, Dara! We totally need to head outside more. Gorgeous spaghetti squash as well.
Reply
Robyn Stone | Add a Pinch
That looks so good, Dara! Love the photos of your family. So vibrant and fun!
Reply