61 Budget Vegan Slimming World Recipes for the Whole Family (2024)

Delicious & Healthy Slimming World Vegan Meals on a Budget

Table of Contents Free Shopping Lists and Meal Plans How to do vegan on Slimming World Slimming World recipes Slimming World vegan recipes Vegan Breakfast Ideas Vegan Lunch Ideas Vegan Dinner Ideas



Is it possible to go vegan on Slimming World and save money? The answer to that is yes! We still aren’t fully vegan ourselves. We’re getting there. Like most modern families we started our vegan journey later in life so we’re slowly moving away from meat and dairy to a more sustainable way of living.

Regardless of if you attend a Slimming World group or not, these vegan meals can help you save money and eat better. They can help you food optimize and be part of your healthy extra or free food plan.

It’s a slow process but one that the family are slowly embracing.

Free Shopping Lists and Meal Plans

How to do vegan on Slimming World

Add in Slimming World and a very limited budget and shopping starts to become a headache. Filling up your weekly meal plan becomes harder as you’re trying to think of vegan meals that are also Slimming World friendly. If this sounds like you then our 71 Slimming World vegan recipes in this post is going to be for you.

We want to take the headache out of trying to think up meal ideas while trying to save money for your family. You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy all these meal ideas either.

By just not buying as much meat or dairy you could not only be saving the planet but also saving money too. Soya or almond milk comes in cartons and is cheap at the budget supermarkets. Shops like Aldi and Lidi are also bringing in their own range of dairy-free and vegan products so don’t think that you have to switch back to a bigger supermarket.

If you’re near the start of your money-saving journey then here are 16 top tips to help your family get used to the idea of saving money while food shopping and how to start your money-saving journey:

1. Set boundaries – let everyone pick a meal to fill up your meal plan. Use our Slimming World vegan list below to help and takes the thinking time out of it.

2. Talk about it – remind everyone in the family why you all need to be saving money. Have a goal like a family holiday or a big day out. Have your progress pinned up on the fridge so that everyone can see your progress. It becomes almost a game on who can save more money during the month.

3. Don’t over talk it – banging on about what the kids can’t have isn’t going to make them want to save money. Remind them what they can have or encourage them to sell something old so they can buy something new.

4. Make a snack station – if your kids thrive on snacks like mine then set out their snacks for the whole day. That way they can pick when they eat them but when they are gone they are gone!

5. Educate the family – it’s mega awkward and will make you cringe but lay your cards on the table with the kids. Even younger ones like ours get that mummy needs to save money so that they can do all the fun things they love doing. We play a board game called Pay Day. It’s a great way to show kids how quickly money can be spent.

6. Start with sweet things – it’s hard but being on a budget means that some of the sweet things have to go. Making them instead can save you money. Can everyone switch to a lower brand or have them less to help the saving top up?

7. Cut everything into shapes – this works wonders for younger kids! Everything goes from fruit to sandwiches.

8. Keep it simple – saving money doesn’t have to be hard. Buy food that you all like but start at the bottom brand wise and make your way up. Nine times out of ten the kids won’t even notice that they aren’t eating branded items.

9. Create your own duct table reusable lunch bags. Great for picnics and weekends out.

10. Be prepared – saving money doesn’t mean extra work. You can make sandwiches the night before and prepare meals in a slow cooker or cut vegetables before you need them. There’s nothing like coming home to a meal ready and waiting for you.

Slimming World recipes

Slimming World meals are great for the whole family. Not only are they good for you but they the kids a good basis on what moderation eating really means. Nothing is a huge no. It’s all about eating right 98% of the time and having little treats to say well done.

The below 71 Slimming World vegan meal ideas cover all meals except snacks. All can be made on a budget and are family-friendly and easy to make.

If you’re looking for more vegan meal ideas then please check out these posts below:

51 Quick Vegan Meals on a Budget – These are our best vegan meals that are perfect for the whole family. they are budget-friendly and really easy to make.

21 Vegan Breakfast Ideas For The Whole Family On A Budget – We always struggle with what to have for breakfast! If you do to then have a look at our post here which is full of great ideas.

If you’re looking for more Slimming World meal ideas then have a look at:

Aldi Slimming World Shopping List – Fill up your meal plan by using our Aldi Slimming World shopping list. This list includes everything from drinks, to desserts to ready meals and everything in between.

69 Slimming World Packed Lunch Ideas – If lunch time is a struggle then have a look at our packed lunch ideas here which can help you to meal plan and stay on track.

75 Slimming World Vegetarian Recipes That The Whole Family Will Enjoy – These Slimming World meals are really easy to cook and budget-friendly.

Slimming World vegan recipes

These family meal ideas mean that you can use these every week to fill your meal planner up and not have to think. Make sure you print off our FREE meal planner to by joining our Resource Vault.

All these recipes are low fat or healthy which can help you with your weight loss journey if that’s what you want.

You can also print these off at the bottom of this post for free.

Vegan Breakfast Ideas

These are the best vegan breakfast ideas for the whole family. They are quick to make and are great if you are on a budget but want to keep everyone full.

1. Vegan pancakes

This eggless recipe makes 10 pancakes which can be frozen then grilled back to warm. They take about 5 minutes to make and about 2 minutes to cook.

Read how we make The Best Eggless Pancakes Recipe Ever here.

150g self-raising flour 10p

1 tablespoon baking powder 2p

1/2 teaspoon salt 2p

2 spoonfuls of maple syrup, or granulated sugar 10p

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted 15p

250ml soya milk 17p

Total: 56p that’s 14p per person.

2. Strawberry Oatmeal Waffles

This strawberry waffle recipe is really easy to make and you can use frozen strawberries if you prefer.

250g wheat flour £1.10

1 tablespoon baking powder 5p

1 teaspoon salt 2p

1 teaspoon ground allspice 5p

250g oats 20p

100g unsweetened applesauce 45p

100g unsweetened non-dairy milk 30p

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup 5p

2 tablespoons canola oil 7p

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 5p

150g frozen strawberries 71p

Total: £3.05 that’s 76p for 4 people.

Start by sifting the flour, baking powder, salt and allspice into a mixing bowl. Whizz the oats so they are small then add to the mixing bowl. Make a small well in the center of the flour mix and add the applesauce, milk, maple syrup, oil and vanilla.

Stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes or so in the fridge, it will thicken a bit don’t worry. If it does look thin, add a little more flour and mix again, then wait. Keep doing this until you are happy.

Add in the frozen strawberries. These van be defrosted or cut up smaller frozen. We cook our waffles in a waffle maker. Spray the inside first, then add about a tablespoon of batter. The first one, like a pancake might be a bit rubbish but don’t worry, the rest do get better.

3. Vegan banana bread

This is a great way to use up your brown bananas!

3 large ripe bananas 60p

75ml vegetable oil 85p

100g brown sugar 29p

225g plain flour 20p

3 heaped tsp baking powder 5p

3 tsp cinnamon or mixed spice 5p.

Total: £2.04 that’s 51p for four people.

4. Fruit salad with overnight oats

This is a yummy breakfast for the whole family. You make it the night before and add it to the fridge before you go to bed.

¼ tsp ground cinnamon 5p

50g rolled porridge oats 8p

2 tbsp soya yogurt 10p

50g mixed berries 25p

1 tbsp sweetener 5p

Total: 53p that’s 13p per person.

5. Peanut Butter Pods

Made with bltiz porridge oats, soya yogurt and cinnamon, this peanut butter cups are a great breakfast idea for the whole family. You can add whatever fruit you like here but our favourite is almost brown banana as it adds that sweetness that this sometimes needs.

300g porridge oats 25p

2 tsp cinnamon 5p

2 medium bananas 40p

500g soya yogurt £1.40

80g peanut butter 45p

Total: £2.55 that’s 63p for 4 people.

6. Banana Muffins

These Banana Muffins make a great midweek treat. They are really easy to cook and the bananas make them really sweet too. Make sure the bananas are really ripe to make these extra soft.

250g self-raising flour 18p

1 tsp baking powder 5p

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda 5p

110g caster sugar 37p

75g soya butter 55p

1 tsp vanilla extract 5p

1 tin of chickpea liquid (Aquafaba)14p

2 large ripe bananas 26p

125ml soya milk 37p

50g pecans 50p

Total = £2.52 that’s 63p a head for four people.

7. Homemade vegan bagels

This makes about 10 homemade bagels. You can even freeze them and defrost them when you need them.

7g sachet dried yeast 16p

4 tbsp sugar 5p

2 tsp salt 2p

450g bread flour 45p.

Total: 68p that’s 17p for four people.

These bagels are really easy to make. Start by adding the yeast with 4 tbsp sugar into a large bowl, and pour in 100ml warm water. Leave for 10 minutes as the mixture needs to bubble.

In the same bowl, add 200ml warm water, flour and kneed. The mixture might be sticky, so you may need extra flour. Separate the dough into little balls and leave to raise. They need about an hour or longer if possible.

Heat your oven to 200 fan. Weight the dough and try and get them the same size. Use a teaspoon to put a hole in the middle. Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add one bagel and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Then add to the oven for 25 minutes or until full cooked through.

8. Breakfast smoothie

This is a quick breakfast that is great for the whole family. You can whizz it up and add whatever fruit you like.

1 banana 13p

40g porridge oats 10p

80g frozen soft fruit 75p

150ml soya milk 30p

1 tsp sweetener 5p

1 tsp vanilla extract 5p

Total: £1.38 that’s 34p for 4 people.

9. Waffles

These are great for a waffle maker and make a great weekend treat. We have them with frozen fruit or with chocolate spread.

4 large eggs 32p

300g plain flour 30p

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda 5p

2 tbsp golden caster sugar 5p

50g soya butter 25p

600ml soya milk £1.20

Total: £2.17 that’s 54p a person.

10. Breakfast Potatoes

This does take about 40 minutes to cook but is a really filling breakfast for the whole family. You can use your air fryer to cook your potatoes or the oven.

Start by setting the oven or air fryer to 185 degrees. Cut the potatoes into quarters, this helps them cook quicker. Add the potatoes to a bowl with the Paprika, Salt, Oregano and pepper. With a spoon, stir all the ingredients together so the potatoes are covered.

Then, cut the mushrooms into quarters, all the frozen peppers, frozen onions and a handful of spinach. Spray it all in the pan with some low fat cooking spray. If you are using stock, then add it now to the deep pan. If you are using your air fryer, you probably don’t need the stock. You can eat this with eggs or with your cooked breakfast.

11. Cooked Breakfast

We love a classic cooked breakfast. This is really easy to make and is cheap on the wallet too.

4 hash browns 60p

400g tin of baked beans 30p

8 vegan sausages £1.30

Total: £2.52 that’s 30p per person for four people.

12. Vegan breakfast muffins

These take about 30 minutes to cook but they freeze really well when you need a breakfast treat on the go.

150g muesli mix 30p

50g light brown soft sugar 14p

160g plain flour 10p

1 tsp baking powder 5p

250ml sweetened soy milk 17p

1 apple 54p

2 tbsp grapeseed oil 5p

50g almond butter 10p

40g demerara sugar 10p

50g pecans 50p

Total: £2.05 that’s 51p per person.

13. Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

This Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich is a classic! A lunchtime treat like this will never be forgotten. We find that the more ripe the bananas are the better!

2 tablespoons peanut butter 10p

2 slices whole wheat bread 14p

1 banana 7p

Total = 31p that’s 7p a head for four people

14. Banana French Toast

For a real American-style feel, decorate with fresh strawberries, a sprinkle of icing sugar, and drizzle of maple syrup.

4 ripe bananas 28p

8 slices white bread 17p

110ml semi-skimmed milk 11p

1 tin of chickpea liquid (Aquafaba) 14p

1 teaspoon vanilla extract 20p

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 5p

Total = 95p that’s 23p a head for four people.

Vegan Lunch Ideas

It can be hard to find lunch time meal ideas that the whole family want to eat or that can be carried around with you. These are the best ones that our family love and that cost very little to make.

15. Sweet potato and carrot soup

This sweet potato carrot soup recipe is really easy to make and is great for weekend lunches. Everything you need should be in your cupboard or freezer.

Read how we make our Sweet Potato Carrot Soup Recipe here.

The roasted sweet potatoes taste really nice in this soup.

500g chopped and cubed sweet potatoes 55p

400g tin carrots 49p

3 tbsp olive oil 5p

100g frozen onion 16p

2 garlic cloves 5p

1L vegetable stock 5p

100ml tin coconut milk 82p

10g pinch chilli flakes 10p

Total: £2.27 that’s 56p a person.

16. Cauliflower buffalo wings

Cauliflower buffalo wings These buffalo wings are lightly spicy and make a great snack or lunch idea. They come in at under £1 a head and make a great healthy meal.

10g dried smoked paprika 5p

10g ground cumin 5p

5g garlic powder 5p

100g plain flour 6p

200ml coconut milk 37p

500g cauliflower £1.75

80g hot sauce 60p

1½ tbsp maple syrup 5p

1 tbsp vegan butter 10p

100g celery sticks 37p

Total: £3.45 that’s 86p for 4 people.

17. Carrot & lentil soup

This is great slow cooker soup recipe that can be made in the morning and ready for when you get home.

2 tsp cumin seeds 5p

1 pinch chilli flakes 5p

2 tbsp olive oil 8p

600g carrots 55p

140g split red lentils 28p

1l hot vegetable stock 5p

125ml milk 85p

Total: £1.91 that’s 47p for four people.

18. Tomato bruschetta

This is a perfect lunchtime delicious vegan recipe that is easy to make and great for the whole family. Mix up the vegetables and leave for an hour to marinate. Then lightly toast the bread and spread.

50g red onion 21p

500g tomatoes £1

10g garlic cloves 15p

5g dried basil 5p

30ml balsamic vinegar 20p

60-80ml extra virgin olive oil 34p

400g loaf crusty bread 80p

Total: £2.75 that’s 68p for 4 people.

19. Parsnip soup

We love this easy parsnip soup as it can be eaten chunky or smooth. It is really easy to make and tastes great the next day as well. This makes enough for four people but you can double it to make extras for leftovers.

2 tbsp vegan butter 5p,

50g frozen onion 4p,

1 crush garlic clove 5p,

500g parsnips 60p,

500ml vegetable stock 5p,

225ml soya milk 25p.

Total: £1.04 that’s 26p for four people.

20. Tofu scramble

This budget meal is great for the whole family. It’s easy to make and will keep you full for ages.

1 tbsp olive oil 5p

50g frozen onion 10p

1 garlic clove 10p

5g turmeric 5p

5g ground cumin 5p

5g sweet smoked paprika 5p

280g extra firm tofu £2

100g cherry tomatoes 45p

5g dried parsley 5p

Total: £2.90 that’s 72p for 4 people.

21. Tomato & lentil soup

We love this soup as you can make it spicy if you prefer and the lentils in the soup help yo keep you filled up till dinner. This recipe makes enough soup for four people but you can double it to make leftovers for the next day if you prefer.

1 tbsp oil 5p,

400g tin carrots 28p,

50g frozen onion 4p,

100 ml vegetable stock 10p,

400g tin tomatoes 38p,

200g red lentils 50p.

Total: £1.35 that’s 33p for four people.

Start by frying the onions in the pan, then add the carrots. Add the stock, tomatoes and lentils. Bring it all to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes. When ready, blend the soup to your chosen consistency. We like ours smooth.

22. Butternut squash risotto

This makes a great lunch box snack. It goes take 20 minutes to make but it’s worth the time.

1kg butternut squash £1

3 tbsp olive oil 5p

5g dried sage 5p

1½l vegetable stock 5p

50g vegan butter 16p

50g frozen onion 10p

300g risotto rice 50p

50g vegan cheese 62p

Total: £2.53 that’s 63p for 4 people.

23. Lentil and quinoa soup

This is an easy vegan soup that you can make on a cold day.

2 tbsp olive oil 7p

200g onions 20p

2 garlic cloves, 10p

5g hot chilli powder 5p

5g ras el hanout 5p

1kg butternut squash £1

100g red lentils 22p

1l hot vegetable stock 7p

5g dried coriander 5p

10g soya yogurt 15p

Total: £1.96 that’s 49p a person.

24. Mushroom risotto

This cheap vegan mushroom risotto does take 25 minutes to cook but it’s worth the wait.

1 vegetable stock cube 5p

2 tbsp olive oil 5p

100g onion 10p

10g garlic cloves 5p

250g pack chestnut mushrooms £1

300g risotto rice 87p

25g vegan butter 15p

5g dried parsley 5p

Total: £2.32 that’s 58p per person.

25. Thai Vegetable Soup

This is a simple soup recipe that you can eat on the move. It is full of vegetables and perfect for cold water nights.

100g frozen onion

180g of aubergine

100g sweet potato

2 tsp Thai Red Curry Paste

120ml vegetable stock

1 tsp fish sauce

100g courgette

300g frozen mixed veg

120ml coconut milk

Peel the sweet potato and cut into chunks. Roast the chucks in the oven for 20 minutes or until they are soft. In the pan, fry off the aubergine and onion and add a little salt. Wait until the aubergine in soft. Add the sweet potato into the pan as well. Add the curry paste and fish sauce. Then add the stock and reduce down. Add the courgette and frozen veg to the pan about 10 minutes before the end. The coconut milk can go right in at the end and then you can serve.

26. Vegan scones

350g self-raising flour 30p

¼ tsp salt 5p

1 tsp baking powder 2p

3 tbsp caster sugar 7p

95g vegan vegetable spread 25p

150ml soy milk 20p

Total: 89p that’s 22p for 4 people.

27. Pesto pasta

All these vegetables can be grilled can be quickly grilled and mixed in with the green pesto and spaghetti. This makes a great and easy family dinner when you are in a rush.

210g spaghetti 25p

2 corn on the cob 95p

100g frozen squash 50p

165g tomatoes 42p

100g spring onions 37p

75g green pesto 37p

Total: £2.86 that’s 71p for 4 people.

28. Mexican Red Rice

A very simple dish that takes only 20 minutes to cook, this Mexican red rice dish is perfect for the whole family.

1 tbsp oil 5p,

2 garlic cloves 5p,

1tsp dried coriander 5p,

1 tbsp chilli powder 2p,

100g frozen onion 15p,

350g long-grain rice 40p,

1 veggie stock 15p,

3 tbsp puree 10p,

250g frozen vegetables 20p.

Total: £1.17 that’s 29p for four people.

Start by heating the oil and cook the garlic, dried herbs and onion. Add the rice to the pan with your 1 litre of stock and tomato puree. Add the mixed veg and reduce the stock down. The rice will take on the stock but it may take about 15 minutes. When you are done, remove from the heat and rest the dish for around 15 minutes to make sure that the rice has taken on all the liquid and flavour.

29. Smoky beans on toast

This is such a easy recipe that is great for the whole family. We like ours spicy but you can easily tone down the spices and mustard if you prefer.

150g rashers streaky bacon 95p

100g frozen onion 16p

400g can baked beans 29p

1 teaspoon brown sugar 6p

1 teaspoon English mustard 5p

1 teaspoon smoked paprika 5p

1 teaspoon ground cumin 5p

10g chopped chillis 5p

250g ciabatta bread £1

Total: £2.66 that’s 66p per person.

30. Chickpea rice pilaf

This takes about 30 minutes to cook but is a great side dish to one of our curries or can be eaten by itself as a main meal.

2 cloves of garlic

50g red onion

180g rice

540ml vegetable stock

50g red pepper

100g courgette

240ml canned chickpeas

Fry the onion snd garlic in a pan. Add the rice, red pepper, courgette and chickpeas to the pan. Pour the stock in the pan and simmer until all the stock has gone. When all the liquid has gone, cover the pan for 10 minutes to stop the steam from leaving. After the time, you can open the lid and season.

31. Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes

This is one of those “chuck in whatever you have” recipes. It’s mega easy and even grilling the tomatoes only takes minutes.

Wholemeal penne (500g) 55p,

Cherry tomatoes (250g) 53p,

Dried basil (14g) 69p,

Total: £1.77 that’s 44p for four people.

32. Burritos

I do these burritos when I know friends are coming over. I love the idea of everyone helping themselves and tucking straight in.

Frozen onion 10p,

350g long-grain rice 40p,

400g tin Red kidney beans in water 21p,

8 Tortilla wraps 92p,

2 Little Gem lettuce 75p,

31g Fresh basil 80p,

300g Salsa 69p (Optional),

Total: £3.87 that’s 96p for four people.

33. Penne with Arrabbiata

Now, this arrabbiata is my go to recipe if I fancy a bit of spice. I tame it down a bit for the kids, so might add some chilli flakes in at the end for myself and my husband. It takes 20 minutes to boil down but is so worth it.

Wholemeal penne (500g) 55p

Onion 22p Chillies (60g)

55p Smartprice Passata (500g)

35p Asda Vegetable stock (12x10g) 50p

Total: £2.17 that’s 54p for four people.

34. Pizza roll-ups

These pizza roll ups are great for lunchboxes and great for fussy eaters.

375g vegan Ready-made pastry. £1.75,

100g puree 80p,

100g vegan cheese 95p.

Total: £3.50 that’s 87p for 4 people.

Start by getting the pastry out of the fridge so it can come up to room temp. When ready, spread the puree over the pastry and add the grated cheese. Cut the pastry into lines then shape into circles. Cook for 20 minutes on 180 degrees fan.

35. Vegan brunch muffins

These take about 30 minutes to cook but they freeze really well when you need a breakfast treat on the go.

150g muesli mix 30p

50g light brown soft sugar 14p

160g plain flour 10p

1 tsp baking powder 5p

250ml sweetened soy milk 17p

1 apple 54p

2 tbsp grape-seed oil 5p

50g almond butter 10p

40g demerara sugar 10p

50g pecans 50p

Total: £2.05 that’s 51p per person.

36. Eggy cheese crumpets

These eggy cheese crumpets can be grilled once submerged in the egg mixture. They make a great treat breakfast for the whole family.

3 eggs 24p

50ml milk 10p

6 crumpets 25p

250g cherry tomatoes £1

drizzle of vegetable oil 5p

40g vegan cheese 35p

Total: £1.99 that’s 49p per person.

Vegan Dinner Ideas

There are so many amazing vegan dinner recipes that you can make before you leave the house using your slow cooker or when you get home. Remember to use your frozen vegetable’s so you don’t have to do much prep.

37. Mango and Tomato Curry

Who needs a takeaway when you can cook this mango and tomato curry for less at home. This is so simple and is a hit with the whole family.

Red onion 17p,

Green chillies (50g) 65p,

Loose tomatoes 60p,

Small mango £1.15,

Organic 2% Fat natural yogurt (150g) 49p,

Basics long-grain rice (350g) 40p,

Total: £3.46 that’s 86p for four people.

38. Grilled Ratatouille Linguine

This is an easy ratatouille recipe that is really quick to make. You can grill all these vegetables and mix them when ready with the vegetables.

210g linguine 10p

80g courgette, cut into chunks 40p

100g red or yellow peppers, cut into chunks 40p

100g onion 30p

Total: £1.20 that’s 30p per person.

39. Vegan Lasagna

This lasagna will get the whole family asking for more. It does take a while to make the white sauce as it needs to thicken. Once both sauces are ready then layer it up with the sliced tomatoes on top. We cook it until the white sauce has set so about 20 minutes for us.

For the lasagna:

4 lasagna sheets 13p

140g firm tofu £1

5g olive oil 2p

100g frozen onion 15p

3 garlic cloves 5p

2g dried oregano 2p

100g mushrooms 25p

225g frozen spinach 37p

White sauce:

5g olive oil 2p

100g all-purpose flour 25p

50g almond milk 10p

5g. nutritional yeast 10p

5g garlic powder 5p

55g 3 tomatoes 25p

Total: £2.76 that’s 69p a person.

40. Chipotle Pasta

This is a great vegan pasta recipe for the whole family. It makes a creamy vegan pasta sauce that has zero lumps as you blend it all together then heat it in the pan.

100g Almonds £1.40

50g Almond milk 10p

50g Chipotle pepper 30p

10g Garlic 5p

75g Water 5p

55g Tomato 25p

5g Lemon juice 2p

210g spaghetti 25p

Total: £2.42 that’s 60p for 4 people.

41. Napa cabbage

This is a perfect dish for a quick dinner when you are on the go. It only takes 10 minutes to cook and a few minutes to prep.

1 chopped Napa cabbage

3 cloves of garlic

4 spring onions

1 tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp of soy sauce

60ml water

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp sesame oil

Chop the cabbage really small and fry the garlic in a pan. Put the soy sauce, chilli flakes, water and cabbage together and mix. Add it all to a frying pan then add the spring onions and maple syrup. Keep coating the cabbage with the liquid as this will turn into a lovely glossy sauce.

42. Vegan shepherd’s pie

This is a great recipe if you need to feed a lot of people quickly. Make this in the morning and just chuck it in the oven when you need it.

Read how to make our vegan shepherd’s pie here.

400g tin chickpeas 33p,

400g tin lentils 55p,

2 large potatoes 20p,

3 sweet potatoes 47p,

125g frozen onion 8p,

4 sun-dried tomatoes 20p,

2 carrots 14p,

5 mushrooms 40p,

2 celery sticks 60p,

2 garlic cloves 5p,

300ml vegan stock 3p,

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 6p,

2 tbsp tomato puree 10p,

2 tbsp low cal spray 10p,

Total: £3.31.

43. Vegetarian quesadillas

This is a really quick and easy vegetarian lunch recipe that works well in a lunch box. They are great for the whole family to enjoy as a cheap snack too.

2 x 400g cans mixed bean salad £1.20

3 tbsp chipotle sauce 6p

1tbsp dried coriander 5p

140g red Leicester cheese £1.50

8 flour tortillas £1

Total: £3.81 that’s 95p a person.

44. Chickpea curry

This is a really easy chickpea curry that is perfect for the whole family. It costs under £1 a head for 4 people and you can use all your cupboard staples with it including tins of chickpeas, tomatoes, and loads of ground spices.

You can cook our chickpea curry here.

Cook time for this simple chickpea curry is about 20 minutes depending on how you like your chickpeas. We like ours really soft so tend to wait until the liquid has reduced quite a lot. If you like your curry spicy then you could add some curry powder or red pepper. To help make this creamy you could add yogurt as well as coconut milk. You could also add a dash of lime juice. If you are using the slow cooker then we would suggest you make the paste as below and then add everything to the slow cooker. Put it on high heat for 6 – 8 hours as the liquid does need to reduce.

For the paste:

2 tbsp oil 5p

100g frozen onion 25p

5g dried chilli 5p

9 garlic cloves 25p

5g ground ginger 5p

5g ground coriander 5p

7g ground cumin 5p

5g garam masala 5p

10g tomato purée 11p

For the curry:

2 x 400g tin chickpeas £1.10

400g tin canned tomatoes 42p

100g tin coconut milk (optional) 18p

100g spinach (optional) 20p

250g rice 40p

Total: £3.21 that’s 80p for 4 people.

Start by making the paste. Add the oil then fry off over medium heat with the onion and chilli flakes until the onion is clear. This is when you want to put the rice on as per the packet instructions. Whizz up the garlic cloves, ginger, coriander, cumin, garam masala, tomato purée, and salt. Once it’s turned into a smooth paste, add it to the pan.

Stirring occasionally will help the paste not stick to the pan or wok. Drain the chickpeas and add them and the chopped tomatoes to the pan. Turn the heat down and simmer for 5 minutes. This will help all the liquid to reduce down. If you like your curry creamy, then add the coconut milk and keep reducing it down for another 5-10 minutes. When the curry is ready, add the spinach.

45. Vegan tacos

These vegan tacos are really easy to make. They aren’t spicy at all, and the homemade salsa is really fruity.

Read how to make our vegan tacos here.

175g pack baby corn £1.20

190g frozen red onion 25p

100g frozen peppers 20p

½ tsp cumin seeds 5p

2 tsp olive oil 5p

110g kiwi 11p

400g tin tomato 42p

100g wholemeal flour 20p

1 large garlic clove 5p

5g dried coriander 5p

1 tsp vegan bouillon powder 5p

½ tsp smoked paprika 5p

85g red cabbage 20p

Total: £2.88 that’s 72p a person.

46. Tomatoes and White Beans

This is a super easy recipe that can be a main meal or a side dish. It takes about 25 minutes to cook but only takes 5 minutes to prep.

100g frozen onion

100g cloves of garlic

1 tsp paprika

1 chilli

400g chopped tomatoes

400g haricot beans

1 tbsp tomato paste

240ml vegetable stock

10g fresh parsley

10g fresh basil

Fry the onion and garlic together in a pan. Add in the peppers and paprika. After a few minutes, add the tin tomatoes, beans, paste and stir. You can add a spoonful of sugar to counter the tomatoes if needed. Bring to the boil and shimmer for about 15 minutes. Season and then add the fresh parsley and basil then serve.

47. Pulled Mushrooms with BBQ Sauce

This is a great fakeaway recipe that tastes so much like pulled pork it’s unreal! This serves four people and makes a perfect Friday night treat.

500g of king oyster mushrooms

1 tsp olive oil

120ml vegetable stock

2 spring onions

Barbecue sauce:

180ml passata

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp dark soy sauce

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

Cut the mushrooms into really small pieces or pull them with two forks like you would pork. Heat the pan in some oil, and add the mushrooms. Add some salt and pepper while cooking. Add some stock slowly as the mushrooms are reducing down. In a separate sauce pan, add all the sauce ingredients and simmer until the sauce is thicker. When ready, pour the sauce across the mushrooms and make sure they are all covered. Serve with your choice of sides.

48. Falafel burgers

These falafel burgers make a great weekend treat. They do take time to make and fry but they are full of flavor.

400g can chickpeas 55p

50g red onion 21p

5g garlic clove 10p

5g dried parsley 5p

5g ground cumin 5p

5g ground coriander 5p

5g dried chilli powder 5p

10g plain flour 20p

2 tbsp sunflower oil 5p

4 rolls 50p

200g tub tomato salsa 60p

Total: £2.41 that’s 60p per person.

49. Vegan Mushroom Bolognese

Just like a meaty bolognese, this vegan one makes the best comfort food dish for a weekend. We use mushrooms to get that amazing flavor.

1 onion chopped 22p

1 tbsp tomato puree 9p

2 tins chopped tomato 58p

1 tbsp caster sugar or to taste 4p

1 celery stick chopped 10p

1 carrot chopped 7p

2 cloves garlic chopped 4p

1 tsp oregano 2p

2 large mushrooms chopped 75p

1 vegetable stock cubes 6p

210g spaghetti 25p

Total: £1.94 that’s 48p per person.

50. Tarka Dhal

You can put all these ingredients straight into the slow cooker and leave it to cook during the day.

455g dry split pigeon peas

200g frozen onions

1 tbs cumin

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp turmeric

3 cloves of garlic

2 tbs ground ginger

1 tsp garam masala

120ml passata

1.5 litres water

Wash the split pigeon peas and then add everything to the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker to either 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low heat. You can serve this with rice or naan bread.

51. Sali murghi

This is packed with spices and is a great sweet curry. Blitz the spices and sear the chicken in the slow cooker. Add the tinned tomatoes and vinegar. Add some water if you think it’s needed. Leave to cook for 6 hours then add the apricots at the end.

3 chicken breasts £1.20,

1 tsp Ground cinnamon 2p,

1 tsp ground cumin 5p,

200g onions 25p,

3 garlic cloves 15p,

1 tsp ground ginger 2p,

1 tsp ground coriander 2p, 1 tsp ground garam masala 5p, ½ tsp ground turmeric 2p, 400g tinned tomatoes 28p, 2 tbsp white wine vinegar 10p, 150g dried apricots 31p. Total: £2.47 that’s 61p for 4 people.

52. Vegetarian Chili

4 of your 5 a day, this Vegetarian Chilli only takes about 30 minutes and can be bunged into a pan and left to its own devices.

Courgette 30p

Frozen onion 7p

400g Frozen peppers 60p

400g tin tomatoes 34p

400g tin Kidney Beans 30p.

Total: £1.61 that’s 40p per person

53. Stir Fry

We use loads of frozen vegetables for this so it’s great on shopping day. Dried noodles are great as they can sit in the cupboard for as long as you need them to.

600g Frozen peppers £1

250g Noodles 92p

Frozen onions 22p

Spring onions 49p

4tbsp Soy Sauce 58p

Total: £3.21 that’s 80p per person.

54. Roasted aubergine & tomato curry

This vegetarian curry is really easy to make. You can grill or roast the aubergines which help make them sweet.

600g aubergines 70p

3 tbsp olive oil 5p

100g frozen onions 22p

2 garlic cloves 4p

1 tsp garam masala 5p

1 tsp turmeric 2p

1 tsp ground coriander 2p

400ml can chopped tomatoes 42p

400ml can coconut milk 75p

Total: £2.27 that’s 56p a person.

55. Homemade pizza

This is an easy quick Friday night dinner. You can make the dough in the morning or straight away as it doesn’t need to sit. We use plain flour, dried yeast, and some water to make the dough. 375g plain flour 20p 1 teaspoon salt 5p 1 tablespoon caster sugar 5p 7g dried active baking yeast 8p 225ml warm water 0p 100g vegan cheese 85p 400g chopped tomatoes 31p 400g tin mushrooms 20p Total: £2.36 that’s 59p a person.

56. Spicy mixed bean tortillas

These Spicy mixed bean tortillas are great for weekend days when you want something quick and easy. All of these ingredients come from tins or the freezer.

8 tortilla wraps 85p

200g onion 10p

1 tin of carrots 49p

400g can chopped tomatoes 39p

400g can kidney beans 30p

400g can of mixed beans in a mild chilli sauce 30p

100g vegan cheese 49p

Total: £2.92 that’s 73p for 4 people.

57. Squash Curry

This vegan curry serves a family of four and tastes amazing. You can add rice with this and our homemade naan bread.

500g frozen butternut squash

100g frozen onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp ginger

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

420ml vegetable stock

120ml coconut milk

Start by lightly frying the onion. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder with about 60ml of stock. Add the squash and add the rest of the stock. Bring it till the boil and then simmer until the squash is soft. This could take up to 25 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk until creamy. You can serve this with white or brown rice and naan bread.

58. Thai green chicken curry

Start by adding all the ingredients to the slow cooker, including the defrosted chicken, that needs to be cut into chunks. Leave to cook for 6 – 8 hours on low. You may need to remove your slow cooker lid near the end if your sauce is watery. Cook the rice as per the packet instructions.

300g new potatoes 50p

100g frozen green beans 25p

1 tbsp vegetable oil 5p

1 garlic clove 5p

4 tsp Thai green curry paste 28p

400ml can coconut milk 82p

2 tsp Thai fish sauce 5p

1 tsp caster sugar 5p

250g frozen chicken breasts £1.20

300g Rice 37p

Total: £3.72 that’s 93p for four people.

59. Sweet Potato Curry

This easy non-spicy slow cooked curry recipe that can handle any meat. It looks like a long ingredient list but most of these are kitchen staples. You can add any vegetable too and just mash it all at the end.

1 large onion 19p,

2 tsp curry power 5p,

1 green pepper 30p,

2 garlic clove 4p,

1 tbsp sunflower oil 1p,

400g can chopped tomato 25p,

300g of boiled sweet potato 25p,

2 tbsp mango chutney 4p,

rice 20p,

naan bread 45p,

Total: £1.78 that’s 45p a head.

60. Slow cooker vegan sausage casserole

This sausage casserole recipe is great if you are looking for a filling meal for the whole family. We have it with pasta but you could easily have it with potatoes. We add everything in together and cook slowly for 6-8 hours. You may need to take the lid off if you find the sauce is a bit loose.

100g frozen onions 22p,

1 celery stick, 10p,

400g tin carrots 35p,

4 vegan sausages £2.90

1 sweet potato 22p

400g tin tomatoes 28p

1 tbsp tomato purée 18p

1 vegetable stock cube 5p

Total: £3.98 that’s 99p for four people.

61. Vegan pasta bake

For the topping:

125g cashews (not roasted)

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder

150g cherry tomatoes chopped

4 handfuls of rocket

For the bottom:

2 tsp rapeseed oil

200g frozen onions

3 garlic cloves chopped

140g dried lentilles vertes

500g tomato passata

200g wholemeal penne

375g courgettes, quartered lengthways and sliced

15g dried basil

2 tsp vegetable bouillon powder.

Fry the onion, garlic and lentils. Poor in 500ml water and bring to the boil. Add in the passata and bring back to the boil. Add the penne, courgettes, handful of basil and the bouillon powder. Bring to the boil again. It may need some extra water at this point. Heat the oven to 180 degree fan. Add the nutritional yeast and bouillon powder into a bowl and bltiz until really small like a paste. Pour the cashew sauce over the top and add the tomatoes on the top. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes and serve with the rocket.

Remember that a lot of these can be cook beforehand and frozen for another day. It’s really easy to spice these up or down by using what you have in your kitchen cupboards as well.

None of these needs to cost you the earth. By buying as much as possible frozen, even the vegetables means that you only have to grab the amount you need.

Don’t forget your slow cooker too. We use ours weekly when we know that we are going to be out and about without time to cook a good meal.

Laura x

