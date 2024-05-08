Spaghetti With Burrata and Garlic-Chile Oil Recipe (2024)

>> Take the Burrata out of the fridge at least an hour before you start making this, so that it warms up. << If you don't, the shock difference between the cold cheese and the hot pasta won't be appealing. Also, allowing time for the Burrata to warm up permits all that yummy creamy interior to become liquid, spilling onto the hot pasta and virtually becoming part of the sauce .. that's decadence. Be sure to have a bit of fresh baguette to mop the plate after the pasta is gone. :)