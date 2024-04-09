Japanese-Style Tuna Noodle Salad Recipe (2024)

Alan, so many ways to make this. Any noodle will do. I think the key is noodle, soy sauce, tuna. From there, you can make a dressing from soy sauce and a bit of rice or white vinegar, add a bit of citrus juice, even a dash of sugar or honey. For veggies, you could saute some shaved carrot, shallots, or green onion, spinach, like others said, kale. You can even add a bit of mayo if you like. Sometimes I also boil noodles and then refry them in a bit of oil -canola, peanut, coconut, what have you.