Bacon Fat Gingersnaps Recipe (2024)

These are just stupid good!! I was a bit short on bacon fat, so I evened it out with butter (just so no Vegan would ever touch them, haha).

I added a bit more ginger, and next time will do even more.

I saw someone else's note about using cardamom so I will be doing that too.

Just a deliciously different cookie!!

BTW...to all the other cooks who take the time to share their notes - THANK YOU!! They are all helpful.