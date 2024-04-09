Eggplant, Lamb and Yogurt Casserole Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Mari
I think a more time -and energy-efficient version fo this recipe would be to: (1) Slice the eggplant (0.5 cm) Brush the eggplant slices with oil and bake for 20-30 minutes until soft. (2) Fry off the ground lamb in a skillet, remove and drain (makes the dish less fatty) (3) In the same skillet, brown the onions and soften the garlic, add the tomatoes, herbs, spices and return the lamb to the pot - add stock to make a thick mix. (4) Layer the eggplants and meat mix in the casserole. (5) Top, bake
ianstuart
Julia Child may have recommended it but it really isn't necessary. Try salting and draining and see how much moisture is actually given off, virtually none. As for peeling the eggplant, half the taste is in the peel. Try eating pieces of apple with and without the peel and see the difference
RFAM
the recipe was developed deliberately and the lack of such directions is not a mere oversight. i'd urge cooks at home not to take it on faith that eggplant must always be peeled and pre-salted, and instead follow the instructions that the recipe gives, and decide for themselves whether it works.
Jean
No. (Come to think of it, I’ve never encountered a recipe that calls for peeled eggplant.)
Miriam
One of the best recipes so far this year. Easy to shop for, easy (and fun) to prepare, and DELICIOUS. It isn’t necessary to peel or salt the eggplant. I made it exactly as written (2 eggplants) and would not change a thing. This one is a keeper! I might just open a new Greek restaurant in the Bay Area and put Kokkari out of business. Mark my words!
HJB
I find it odd that the recipe makes no reference to:1. The eggplant should be peeled, and the skin discarded, before cooking. Otherwise, it will feel like a plastic covering. 2. Eggplant has an undesirable bitterness, unless it is permitted to drain, after peeling. Cut the eggplant into 3/4 inch slices and salt. Reassemble the slices into two or three piles, with paper towel underneath and a weight on top. Let stand for an hour, then rinse with cold water. Then proceed with recipe.
Christine
This recipe is excellent - everyone had seconds! We substituted ground turkey for the lamb, which worked great. Used only 2 cups of chicken broth instead of 3, and it was more than enough (3 seems way too soupy). Used a little less cinnamon and allspice than it called for. Next time I think we will add sliced mushrooms, and maybe chopped tomatoes instead of whole tomatoes. And maybe will try cilantro as a garnish. Overall a great recipe with lots of variation potential!
Marcie
OK. So I have a question. It seems to me that many of the people who leave comments don't cook. Anything. This is a great recipe. Change it up? Sure! But as is it's delicious. Time? I make it in about 2 hours with plenty of computer/work/reading time while things are cooking. Peel the eggplant? If you want to. Salt the eggplant? If you didn't just buy it at a farmers' market, it wouldn't hurt. Too juicy? Maybe... but the next day leftovers were perfect. Relax and enjoy.
Bush
I am sure I am not the first to recommend first microwaving(nuking) the sliced or chunked eggplant for 5 minutes. Then proceed with browning, This eliminates alot of grief and oil. Add as much EVO later as your palate directs. Nice variation on béchamel.
Vee
A picky Greek agrees that baking it is the best, non greasy way to cook it
Roz R
For the diet conscious among us’, prepare thru step three. Separate the solids from the liquids and chill both overnight. Remove hardened lamb fat before the finish.
MC
Recommendations for vegetarian version? Will simply omitting the lamb work? Thanks!
Mari
Peeling an eggplant / aubergine is not at all necessary - the skin softens with cooking - and adds to the flavour. the varieties of eggplant/aubergine available today do not need salting and draining, as they have been bred to remove the bitterness and are harvested earlier so that they do not set seed - which causes the bitterness. I have NEVER seen a recipe that requires an eggplant to be peeled!
Steve G
Made this last night. It was delicious, the topping really captures the flavor and texture of the traditional bechamel. I added some diced potatoes.BUT...this dish takes hours to make. I started at 7 p.m. and we ate just before 11.Also, 3 cups of stock is WAY too much liquid. I used only 2 cups and still ended up with SOUP after hours of high temp cooking. I had to tilt a heavy 475 degree casserole trying to pour off liquid.Next time, I'll start with 1 cup and add more at each stirring. YUM!
Randi
2nd report: yes, 425F was hot enough. Raised it to 450F to brown the yogurt topping. Really delicious. Going into regular rotation.
zingsMom
Salted and peeled eggplant was tossed in EVOO, salt and grated parmesan, and baked for 25 minutes at 450F. Grape tomatoes and a thinly-sliced white onion were sauteed in some butter and set aside. I made a roux and added Ricotta, Parmesan and Feta to taste. Finally, I sauteed that lamb and poured off the excess fat. Everything was then mixed together with a dash of Greek spices and crushed tomatoes and baked at 450F for 20 minutes.Will add this to our weekly rotation, as we liked it.
Jean Butzen
I make this recipe in a vegetarian fashion, using Beyond Beef instead of lamb, and vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. It is excellent, and I've made it several times.
cooking notes
Lower broth to 1.5 cups, works well with chopped lamb filet instead of ground too
teresa
The raw egg yolks in the topping are concerning.
Max H
Skip the topping and it's still great! I made this with the eggplant skin on and with a merguez lamb sausage. Urfa pepper. Serve over a bed of rice. *chefs kiss*.
Diane
3 eggplant.. add mushrooms, use breadcrumbs if too watery. Only used 2 cups of chicken stock
chef Deb
Made as written. This thing is fantastic!
Patricia C
Didn’t have the tomatoes so used tomato sauce 8 0z and 2 cups of chicken broth as others suggested. Also didn’t have fresh oregano subbed dry. Was so delicious. I can’t imagine it could be any better than this.
Joanna
Fabulous recipe! We love moussaka but this 2 hour version definitely beats my usual 2 day affair! Will omit the red pepper flakes next time but everything else was spot on. We are gluten free so subbed 1TBSP of cornstarch for the AP flour. Definitely plan to let it sit for 20’
Robert
This is a great recipe as written. I suspect that those complaining that 3 cups of stock was too much have ovens that don’t actually hit and/or maintain the high temperatures specified. At 450ºF or 475ºF the liquid boils furiously easily reducing the liquid to a thick sauce. It is my experience that people who aren’t regular bakers/cooks rarely actually know what temperatures that their ovens will reach/maintain. Many standard ovens are incapable of those temps.Anyway, it’s a great recipe!
KimT
To speed things up, I browned the lamb then mix everything together (minus yogurt topping) and baked covered at 475 for 30. Did not use broth, just rinsed out tomato and paste cans with water. Used all 8oz of tomato paste.I did not peel eggplant and it was great. Made topping, spread on eggplant mix and baked for another 30 min.A fantastic recipe
Sam
This recipe was delicious! I added about 1 cup of red wine into the second round of roasting and reduced the chicken stock. It is yummy!
GirlBroda
Simple perfection. An easy recipe with little hands on work once things are sliced and chopped. A very relaxing cooking experience. Grab a book, a glass of vino or putter in between stages. I had a fatty lamb so before adding my topping I drained a good amount before preceding. I also had nothing but dry oregano. Worked swell! House smelled like a vacation and it was devoured. We stood at the stove and ate leftovers late into the night. Delicious. Make THIS. Served with crisp cucumber salad.
Matthew
I made in a Dutch oven with no problems! Definitely use 2 cups of stock instead of 3 (the tomato juice from the can adds the rest of the liquid) but otherwise follow as written. Honestly one of the best dishes I’ve made from NYT.
Susan
Cooking the ground lamb that long, at that high temperature left me with tough, overcooked meat. Otherwise the recipe would be a Keeper.
