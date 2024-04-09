Eggplant, Lamb and Yogurt Casserole Recipe (2024)

OK. So I have a question. It seems to me that many of the people who leave comments don't cook. Anything. This is a great recipe. Change it up? Sure! But as is it's delicious. Time? I make it in about 2 hours with plenty of computer/work/reading time while things are cooking. Peel the eggplant? If you want to. Salt the eggplant? If you didn't just buy it at a farmers' market, it wouldn't hurt. Too juicy? Maybe... but the next day leftovers were perfect. Relax and enjoy.