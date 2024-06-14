Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2024)

SPICED SHORTBREAD COOKIES RECIPE:

Published: · Modified: by Anna 11 Comments

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - classic shortbread cookie made with half the sugar and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (1)

This post is sponsored by Stevia In The Raw®.

Shortbread cookies are one of my favorites to make for the holidays. They require basically only 3 ingredients ( plus add-ons ) and the flavor combinations are endless. I love a good crunchy shortbread with a cup of latte for an afternoon break.

These Spiced Shortbread Cookies have less calories than classic shortbread because half of the sugar is replaced by Stevia In The Raw®, a zero calorie sweetener made with extracts from the sweet leaves of the stevia plant, that is perfect for baking. They are absolutely delicious!

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2)

HOW TO MAKE SHORTBREAD COOKIES WITH STEVIA IN THE Raw® BAKERS BAG

Replacing sugar with Stevia In The Raw® in baking recipes is very easy. Stevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag is formulated to have the same sweetness as sugar and measures cup for cup so it can easily be used in any of your favorite recipes to reduce sugar and calories. My recommendation is to keep half of the regular sugar in any recipe to ensure the proper browning, rising and caramelizing that only sugar can provide. Since my starter recipe uses ¾ cup of powdered sugar, I replaced half of it with Stevia and left the other half as is. Stevia has a texture similar to powdered sugar so it didn't affect the texture of the final cookie at all.

To make the cookies, simply place dry ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse a few times. Add butter and vanilla and pulse until the dough starts to come together. Place the dough onto a sheet or parchment paper, shape into a ball. Cover with another sheet of parchment and roll out into a ⅛" disk. Place in fridge for 10 minutes, in the meantime, preheat the oven. Cut out cookies, place on baking sheet and bake for 16 to 18 minutes OR until golden and dry. Cool for a few minutes on the sheet then transfer onto a cooling rack.

More recipes usingStevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag:

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (3)

The cookies smell amazing during baking, thanks to the perfect blend of spices: cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

SPICED SHORTBREAD COOKIES RECIPE:

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (4)

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe

Author: Anna

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - classic shortbread cookie made with half the sugar and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

This recipe makes approximately two dozen cookies. It will vary depending on the cookie cutter. The calorie amount is per cookie.

www.crunchycreamysweet.com

4.86 from 7 votes

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 8 people

Calories 118 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 and ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons Stevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter room temperature
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Instructions

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Set aside.

  • In a food processor or blender, combine flour, powdered sugar, Stevia and salt. Pulse a few times.

  • Add butter, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Pulse until the dough starts to come together.

  • Place dough onto a sheet or parchment paper. Form it into a smooth ball. Press down to form a disk.

  • Cover with another sheet of parchment paper. Roll out into a ⅛" thick disk.

  • Place in the fridge to chill for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • Cut out cookies and place on a prepared baking sheet. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes OR until the cookies are golden brown and dry.

  • Cool on sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer onto a cooling rack.

Notes

To make ahead: after shaping the dough into a disk, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, then place in ziploc bag. Store in freezer for up to 3 months. When ready to use, thaw out in fridge, then roll out, cut out cookies and bake.

Nutrition

Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 30mg | Sodium: 74mg | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 355IU | Calcium: 6mg

Tried this recipe?Leave a comment with rating below!

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (5)

If you like this recipe and make it, snap a photo and share it on INSTAGRAM! Tag me @crunchycreamysweet so I can check it out and leave a comment! 😀

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Stevia In The Raw®. All text, photos and opinions are 100% my own.

  1. Natalie says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (10)
    After following the recipe the dough was so powdery and not the right consistency. We needed up added 3 more tablespoons of butter and the cookies turned out delicious! Love the spices added to this shortbread cookie!

    Reply

  2. Danna Dittrich says

    What size circle cookie cutter did you use? Or how many cookies should I get out of the dough? Thinking of trying these.

    Reply

  3. Lora says

    way too sweet. The stevia had a bad after taste to the cookie.

    Reply

    • Anna says

      Hi Lora! I am sorry that you didn't like the cookies. Did you use the correct Stevia? The recipe is created with Stevia In The Raw Bakers Bag.

      Reply

      • Suzie says

        Do you have to use Stevia? Can’t you just use regular powdered sugar for the whole recipe?

  4. Renee says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (11)
    I'll bet these smell just like Christmas when they're baking in the oven!!

    Reply

  5. Catalina says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (12)
    Nothing beats a spicy cookie that is easy to make!

    Reply

  6. Joanie says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (13)
    I love shortbread cookies and love the idea of "less sugar". I really do need to try Stevia in the Raw.

    Reply

  7. Jen says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (14)
    Adding this to my holiday cookie exchange list! Loving the flavors in this cookie!

    Reply

  8. Amanda says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (15)
    Shortbread cookies are a fantastic treat... love this spiced version!!

    Reply

  9. Kimberly says

    Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (16)
    I looove shortbread cookies and with the added spice they sound amazing! Also, I need to try Stevia In The Raw!

    Reply

