Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2024)

Published: Nov 2, 2017 · Modified: Nov 8, 2019 by Anna 11 Comments · This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Rate this Recipe

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - classic shortbread cookie made with half the sugar and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

This post is sponsored by Stevia In The Raw®.

Shortbread cookies are one of my favorites to make for the holidays. They require basically only 3 ingredients ( plus add-ons ) and the flavor combinations are endless. I love a good crunchy shortbread with a cup of latte for an afternoon break.

These Spiced Shortbread Cookies have less calories than classic shortbread because half of the sugar is replaced by Stevia In The Raw®, a zero calorie sweetener made with extracts from the sweet leaves of the stevia plant, that is perfect for baking. They are absolutely delicious!

HOW TO MAKE SHORTBREAD COOKIES WITH STEVIA IN THE Raw® BAKERS BAG

Replacing sugar with Stevia In The Raw® in baking recipes is very easy. Stevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag is formulated to have the same sweetness as sugar and measures cup for cup so it can easily be used in any of your favorite recipes to reduce sugar and calories. My recommendation is to keep half of the regular sugar in any recipe to ensure the proper browning, rising and caramelizing that only sugar can provide. Since my starter recipe uses ¾ cup of powdered sugar, I replaced half of it with Stevia and left the other half as is. Stevia has a texture similar to powdered sugar so it didn't affect the texture of the final cookie at all.

To make the cookies, simply place dry ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse a few times. Add butter and vanilla and pulse until the dough starts to come together. Place the dough onto a sheet or parchment paper, shape into a ball. Cover with another sheet of parchment and roll out into a ⅛" disk. Place in fridge for 10 minutes, in the meantime, preheat the oven. Cut out cookies, place on baking sheet and bake for 16 to 18 minutes OR until golden and dry. Cool for a few minutes on the sheet then transfer onto a cooling rack.

More recipes usingStevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag:

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache

The cookies smell amazing during baking, thanks to the perfect blend of spices: cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

SPICED SHORTBREAD COOKIES RECIPE:

Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe Author: Anna Spiced Shortbread Cookies Recipe - classic shortbread cookie made with half the sugar and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and ginger.

This recipe makes approximately two dozen cookies. It will vary depending on the cookie cutter. The calorie amount is per cookie. www.crunchycreamysweet.com 4.86 from 7 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins See Also Egg Wash Recipe For Baking (9 Ways!)- Boston Girl BakesRice flour jam cookies | Thumbprint cookies | Gluten free recipe | KurryleavesGluten-Free Fig Newtons Recipe33 Vegan Christmas Recipes Cook Time 18 minutes mins Total Time 33 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 8 people Calories 118 kcal Ingredients ▢ 1 and ½ cup all-purpose flour

▢ ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

▢ ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons Stevia In The Raw® Bakers Bag

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ cup unsalted butter room temperature

▢ ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

▢ ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground ginger Instructions Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Set aside.

In a food processor or blender, combine flour, powdered sugar, Stevia and salt. Pulse a few times.

Add butter, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Pulse until the dough starts to come together.

Place dough onto a sheet or parchment paper. Form it into a smooth ball. Press down to form a disk.

Cover with another sheet of parchment paper. Roll out into a ⅛" thick disk.

Place in the fridge to chill for 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Cut out cookies and place on a prepared baking sheet. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes OR until the cookies are golden brown and dry.

Cool on sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer onto a cooling rack. Notes To make ahead: after shaping the dough into a disk, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, then place in ziploc bag. Store in freezer for up to 3 months. When ready to use, thaw out in fridge, then roll out, cut out cookies and bake. Nutrition Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 30mg | Sodium: 74mg | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 355IU | Calcium: 6mg Tried this recipe?Leave a comment with rating below!

If you like this recipe and make it, snap a photo and share it on INSTAGRAM! Tag me @crunchycreamysweet so I can check it out and leave a comment! 😀

See Also Vanilla Danish Recipe - Kitchen Foliage

~~~~~~~~

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Stevia In The Raw®. All text, photos and opinions are 100% my own.