Spritz Cookie Recipe (2024)

Please note: Posts may contain affiliate links or sponsored content. For more of our disclosure policy, click here. For more of our privacy and cookie policy, click here. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying Amazon.com Services LLC purchases.

This delicious, classic spritz cookie is a holiday cookie favorite. This fabulous recipe colors beautifully, tastes fantastic, and is very easy to make. This spritz cookie recipe freezes very well. Make these mouthwatering spritz cookies part of your holiday tradition. Yum!

Spritz Cookie Recipe

I cannot even tell you when I learned to make these buttery spritz cookies, it was that long ago. They have always been part of my holiday cookie tray. the dough is so versatile – shoot the dough out using a cookie press and make different shapes, such as Christmas trees or wreaths (dye the dough green), star (plain dough), snowflake (blue), etc.

Spritz Cookie Notes:

● I have my grandmother’s old cookie press, the one that you twisted to get out the cookie form, and this dough works very well in that old press. If you have a modern cookie press, it of course shoots out beautifully.

● Make certain your food dye is well incorporated or you could end up with streaks.

● Freeze these baked. These are fantastic frozen. I got this recipe from a friend’s mother back when I was a teenager, and the reason I wanted the recipe was due to how well these cookies froze. Heck, I recall pulling a container out of her freezer, “defrosting” for all of 10 minutes, and then eating them ice cold.

Spritz Cookie Ingredients:

● 2¼ cups Flour
● ¾ cup Sugar
● 1 cup salted Butter (if using unsalted butter, add ½ tsp salt)
● 2 Egg Yolks
● 1 tsp Vanilla
● Colored Food Dye (if desired)
● Sprinkles if desired (if desired)

Spritz Cookie Mise en Place:

● Sifter
Measuring Cup
Measuring Spoons
Spatula
Stand Mixer
● Baking Sheet
Wire Rack
Cookie Press

Spritz Cookie Directions:

● Sift 2¼ cups flour (and ½ teaspoon of salt if you are using unsalted butter).
● Using a stand mixer, cream together ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup salted butter.

● Add 2 egg yolks and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix well.

See Also
Buy a Box, Give a Free Box PLUS a Delicious Churro-Inspired Snack RecipeKeto Lemon Cookie Recipe With Lemon Chocolate GlazeGingerbread Hot Chocolate Recipe100 Christmas Baking Recipes: Our Best Holiday Cookies, Bars, and Bites

● Stir in the sifted flour.

● Beat well.

● Add food coloring if desired. If you want more than one color, divide the dough, add 6-8 drops of food coloring (or use food gel) to each half and mix very well.
● Chill dough for 1-2 hours.

● Preheat oven to 400°.
● Load dough into your cookie press (assembled according to the directions of your cookie dough press manufacturer).
● Decorate if desired; sprinkles are best as they melt and do not make a mess.
● Bake 7-8 minutes, until bottoms are lightly brown.

● When you pull the sheets out of the oven, allow to cookies rest on cookie sheet 1-2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

● These Spritz Cookies freeze extremely well.

Yield: 48 cookies

Spritz Cookie Recipe

Spritz Cookie Recipe (14)

Spritz Cookie Recipe. This delicious, classic spritz cookie is a holiday cookie favorite. This fabulous recipe colors beautifully, tastes fantastic, and is very easy to make. This spritz cookie recipe freezes very well. Make these mouthwatering spritz cookies part of your holiday tradition.

Prep Time15 minutes

Cook Time7 minutes

Additional Time2 hours

Total Time2 hours 22 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2¼ cups Flour
  • ¾ cup Sugar
  • 1 cup salted Butter (if using unsalted butter, add ½ tsp salt)
  • 2 Egg Yolks
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • Colored Food Dye (if desired)
  • Sprinkles if desired (if desired)

Instructions

  1. Sift 2¼ cups flour (and ½ teaspoon of salt if you are using unsalted butter).
  2. Using a stand mixer, cream together ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup salted butter.
  3. Add 2 egg yolks and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix.
  4. Stir in the sifted flour. Beat well.
  5. Add food coloring if desired. If you want more than one color, divide the dough, add 6-8 drops of food coloring (or use food gel) to each half or third that you divided, and mix very well.
  6. Chill dough for 1-2 hours.
  7. Preheat oven to 400°.
  8. Load dough into your cookie press (assembled according to the directions of your cookie dough press manufacturer).
  9. Decorate if desired; sprinkles are best as they melt and do not make a mess.
  10. Bake 7-8 minutes, until bottoms are lightly brown.
  11. When you pull the sheets out of the oven, allow to cookies rest on cookie sheet 1-2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
  12. These Spritz Cookies freeze extremely well.

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

24

Serving Size:

2
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 145Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 37mgSodium: 62mgCarbohydrates: 15gFiber: 0gSugar: 6gProtein: 2g

See Also
Simple vanilla cupcakes recipe (with healthier option)

If you would like more holiday cookie recipes, try these:

Italian Ricotta Cheese Cookies Recipe – Grandma always made ricotta cheese cookies for us! These tasty cookies are soft on the inside and topped with a delicious sugared icing. This Italian Ricotta cookies recipe is just like Nonna used to make. Make some for your family tonight.

Striped Sugar Cookies Recipe – these are awesome because you decide on the colors!

Kris Kringle Cookie and Frosting Recipe – This is THE traditional Christmas cut-out cookie and frosting recipe!

● For more Recipes on Ann’s Entitled Life, click here.

● If you enjoyed this post, be sure to sign up for the Ann’s Entitled Life weekly newsletter, and never miss another article!

Spritz Cookie Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
40 Christmas Cake Recipes – All About Christmas
Healthy Black Bean Casserole Recipe-Simple Green Moms
วิธีทำ Pinch Pots ด้วยดินเหนียวแห้ง - ไอเดียศิลปะสุดเก๋
สูตรถั่วหวานง่าย + วิดีโอ - The Recipe Rebel
Latest Posts
Chicken and Dumpling Soup Recipe - House of Nash Eats
Copycat J. Alexander's Orzo and Wild Rice Salad Recipe | CDKitchen.com
Article information

Author: Catherine Tremblay

Last Updated:

Views: 5862

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Catherine Tremblay

Birthday: 1999-09-23

Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379

Phone: +2678139151039

Job: International Administration Supervisor

Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.