Spritz Cookie Recipe (2024)

This delicious, classic spritz cookie is a holiday cookie favorite. This fabulous recipe colors beautifully, tastes fantastic, and is very easy to make. This spritz cookie recipe freezes very well. Make these mouthwatering spritz cookies part of your holiday tradition. Yum!

Spritz Cookie Recipe

I cannot even tell you when I learned to make these buttery spritz cookies, it was that long ago. They have always been part of my holiday cookie tray. the dough is so versatile – shoot the dough out using a cookie press and make different shapes, such as Christmas trees or wreaths (dye the dough green), star (plain dough), snowflake (blue), etc.

Spritz Cookie Notes:

● I have my grandmother’s old cookie press, the one that you twisted to get out the cookie form, and this dough works very well in that old press. If you have a modern cookie press, it of course shoots out beautifully.

● Make certain your food dye is well incorporated or you could end up with streaks.

● Freeze these baked. These are fantastic frozen. I got this recipe from a friend’s mother back when I was a teenager, and the reason I wanted the recipe was due to how well these cookies froze. Heck, I recall pulling a container out of her freezer, “defrosting” for all of 10 minutes, and then eating them ice cold.

Spritz Cookie Ingredients:

● 2¼ cups Flour

● ¾ cup Sugar

● 1 cup salted Butter (if using unsalted butter, add ½ tsp salt)

● 2 Egg Yolks

● 1 tsp Vanilla

● Colored Food Dye (if desired)

● Sprinkles if desired (if desired)

Spritz Cookie Mise en Place:

● Sifter

● Measuring Cup

● Measuring Spoons

● Spatula

● Stand Mixer

● Baking Sheet

● Wire Rack

● Cookie Press

Spritz Cookie Directions:

● Sift 2¼ cups flour (and ½ teaspoon of salt if you are using unsalted butter).

● Using a stand mixer, cream together ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup salted butter.

● Add 2 egg yolks and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix well.

● Stir in the sifted flour.

● Beat well.

● Add food coloring if desired. If you want more than one color, divide the dough, add 6-8 drops of food coloring (or use food gel) to each half and mix very well.

● Chill dough for 1-2 hours.

● Preheat oven to 400°.

● Load dough into your cookie press (assembled according to the directions of your cookie dough press manufacturer).

● Decorate if desired; sprinkles are best as they melt and do not make a mess.

● Bake 7-8 minutes, until bottoms are lightly brown.

● When you pull the sheets out of the oven, allow to cookies rest on cookie sheet 1-2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

● These Spritz Cookies freeze extremely well.

Yield: 48 cookies

¾ cup Sugar

1 cup salted Butter (if using unsalted butter, add ½ tsp salt)

2 Egg Yolks

1 tsp Vanilla

Colored Food Dye (if desired)

Sprinkles if desired (if desired) Instructions Sift 2¼ cups flour (and ½ teaspoon of salt if you are using unsalted butter). Using a stand mixer, cream together ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup salted butter. Add 2 egg yolks and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix. Stir in the sifted flour. Beat well. Add food coloring if desired. If you want more than one color, divide the dough, add 6-8 drops of food coloring (or use food gel) to each half or third that you divided, and mix very well. Chill dough for 1-2 hours. Preheat oven to 400°. Load dough into your cookie press (assembled according to the directions of your cookie dough press manufacturer). Decorate if desired; sprinkles are best as they melt and do not make a mess. Bake 7-8 minutes, until bottoms are lightly brown. When you pull the sheets out of the oven, allow to cookies rest on cookie sheet 1-2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. These Spritz Cookies freeze extremely well. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Marcato 8300 Atlas Classic Biscuit Maker Cookie Press, Made in Italy, Includes 20 Cookie Disc Shapes

KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, 5-Quart, Empire Red

Nutrition Information: Yield: 24 Serving Size: 2

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 145Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 37mgSodium: 62mgCarbohydrates: 15gFiber: 0gSugar: 6gProtein: 2g

