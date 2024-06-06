Strawberry Cake - really easy cake recipe (2024)

This Strawberry Cake is just about the quickest and easiest cake you will ever make. Loaded with 500g / 1 lb of strawberries IN and ON the cake, it’s a great way to use strawberries when they’re in season! Yogurt makes the crumb moist, it’s not too sweet and you’ll love the hint of lemon.

No stand mixer, no creaming butter. Just one bowl and a wooden spoon!

Strawberry cake

A pink sponge cake with pink frosting made entirely with fresh strawberries without cheating* is a recipe that’s officially been in development for 3 years.

I’m confident 2020 will be The Year when I finally crack it. I’m getting close – and I’m SUPER excited to share it with you. And while infinitely doable by any home cook, it is quite an involved recipe.

So for now, here’s the cake you make with all those strawberries – the best easy cake recipe you will ever make bursting with fresh strawberries!

* No cheating = no food colouring, no strawberry flavouring, no fancy pants ingredients like freeze dried strawberries.

The cake is made with a yogurt and oil based batter which keeps the crumb beautifully moist for days and gives it more structure than delicate sponge cakesmade with creamed butter so it can stand up to the weight and considerable juices that sweat out of the strawberries.

It’s still a beautifully soft crumb, it’s just not as delicate as traditional butter and sponge cakes. I’ve used it for Blueberry Cake and this Lemon Yogurt Cake if you’d like to read feedback from people who have tried it (spoiler: it’s good!)

What goes in Strawberry Cake

So here’s what you need:

Strawberries – 500g/1 lb to be exact! Some goesin the cake, most goes on top;

Flour, sugar, egg, baking powder, vanilla, salt – all the usual suspects in cakes;

Lemon – the freshness of lemon works so well in cakes made with berries! Proof ->Strawberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake Bars, Blueberry Lemon Loaf; and

Oil and yogurt or sour cream – as noted above, this is what keeps the crumb really moist as well as adding a touch of tang, reinforcing the brightness we get from the lemon.

How to make this easy Strawberry Cake

Being that this doesn’t have creamed butter in it, it’s aone-bowl, hand mixed batter. Whisk Wet ingredients first, then mix the dry in.

Some of the strawberries go inside the cake – not too much, I was a little overenthusiastic about this at first but the strawberries made the batter so wet and weighed it down so much it took 1 hour 40 minutes to cook! Most go on top – they hold their form pretty well but burst with juice when you bite into them.

I’m so unoriginal that whenever I see strawberries and baked goods, I immediately thinkcream. So for me, a (big!) dollop of freshly whipped cream is mandatory for serving.

Though recently, I really showed my wild side when I served it warm with ice cream – and it was to die for. As with most cakes, the inside is a little “pudding like” when it’s still warm from the oven (hence why most cake recipes sternly instruct you to be patient and let the cake cool fully before serving).

But for this Strawberry Cake, that “pudding like” texture with the warm strawberries just seemed to enhance the eating experience. Especially with that (adventurous! risky!) scoop of ice cream I plonked on the side.

It’s terrific both ways – at room temp OR warm. You choose! – Nagi x

Watch how to make it

Hungry for more? Subscribe to my newsletter and follow along on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram for all of the latest updates. Strawberry Cake (really easy cake recipe) Author: Nagi Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 50 minutes mins Cake Western 4.91 from 96 votes Servings10 - 12 slices Tap or hover to scale Print Recipe video above. With 500g / 1lb strawberries IN and ON the cake, this really is bursting with fresh strawberry flavour! This may well be the fastest and easiest cake recipe you'll make this year. Yogurt keeps the crumb beatifully tender and moist, and it keeps perfectly for days. Resist the temptation to load it up with more than 1 cup chopped strawberries inside the cake - strawberries are really juicy which leeches into the batter, exponentially increasing bake time + can make the crumb too wet. Lovely served at room temperature with cream, or warm with ice cream (I love it both ways!). Ingredients Strawberries ▢ 500g / 1 lb strawberries , hulled (ie tops removed) WET: ▢ 1 cup sugar , caster/superfine best but granulated ok too

▢ 1/2 cup oil , canola or vegetable oil

▢ 2 eggs , large (~50g/1.75 oz each)

▢ 1 tbsp grated lemon rind

▢ 1/4 cup lemon juice (1 large lemon)

▢ 1 cup plain yoghurt , unsweetened (Greek or just plain)

▢ 1 tsp vanilla extract (or essence)
DRY:

▢ 4 tsp baking powder (or 1 1/4 tsp baking soda)

▢ Pinch of salt SERVING: ▢ Whipped cream

▢ Extra strawberries

▢ Icing sugar/ powdered sugar , for dusting Instructions Preheat oven to 200°C/390°F (180°C fan).

Grease and line a 23 cm / 9" cake pan with baking paper/parchment paper. (Any type of cake pan is fine) Strawberries: For inside of cake: Dice some strawberries into ~1.5cm / 1" pieces to make 1 cup (about 1/3 of the strawberries)

Topping: Cut the remaining strawberries in half. Cake: Place Wet ingredients in a bowl and whisk well for 1 minute.

Add Dry ingredients then whisk well until lump free.

Pour half into cake pan, smooth surface. Scatter over diced strawberries.

Top with remaining batter. Smooth surface, then top with halved strawberries, cut face down.

Bake 50 minutes or until skewer inserted into centre comes out clean. (Note 1) If you need to cook longer, cover with foil if it starts getting too golden.

Stand 15 minutes in the cake pan before turning out onto cooling rack.

Cool 15 minutes+ before serving warm or at room temp. Dust with icing sugar, and serve with cream or if serving warm, ice cream! Recipe Notes: 1. Bake time - I know 200°C/390°F (180°C fan) sounds high for a cake, but for this one it needs a higher temp. If your oven runs weak so it takes longer to bake, it can really affect the bake time of this cake due to the juiciness of the strawberries!At 180°C/350°F (160°C fan) it took me 30 minutes longer, and a bit more moist inside (but still a terrific soft tender crumb). 2. Different measures in different countries - tablespoon and cup sizes differ slightly from country to country. In most recipes, the difference is not enough to affect the outcome of the recipe, but for baking recipes, you do need to be careful. This cake recipe is forgiving enough such that the difference in cups won't matter - I've made it mixing up US and Australian cups (the greatest size variance) and the outcome was exactly the same. 3. Cake batter recipe is from my Lemon Yogurt Cake and Blueberry Cake. Strawberry Cake version inspired by various recipes I've seen around in including ones from Smitten Kitchen, Martha Stewart and Natasha's Kitchen. 4. Storage -keeps well for 5 days, the crumb stays nice and moist thanks to the yogurt and oil. If it's hot and humid where you are, keep it in the fridge and bring to room temp before serving. If it's cold where you are, it doesn't need to be kept in the fridge. Also freezes 100% perfectly. 5. Nutritionper slice, assuming 12 slices. Nutrition Information: Calories: 271cal (14%)Carbohydrates: 40g (13%)Protein: 4g (8%)Fat: 11g (17%)Saturated Fat: 1g (6%)Cholesterol: 30mg (10%)Sodium: 22mg (1%)Potassium: 304mg (9%)Fiber: 2g (8%)Sugar: 20g (22%)Vitamin A: 65IU (1%)Vitamin C: 27mg (33%)Calcium: 111mg (11%)Iron: 2mg (11%) Keywords: easy cake recipe, strawberry cake, strawberry recipe Did you make this recipe?I love hearing how you went with my recipes! Tag me on Instagram at @recipe_tin.

Originally published as this Upside Down Strawberry Cakein August 2017 which, due to lack of reader interest (ie virtually ZERO readers!) and some technicality issues, has been replaced with this sparkling new easy Strawberry Cake recipe!

More strawberry recipes

