Sugar Free Brown Sugar Recipe - Gwen's Nest (2024)

A sugar-free brown sugar recipe is not something you really ever think about until you are working on going low carb. And the holidays hit. And then it ranks right up there as a ‘need’ next to toilet paper and oxygen.

“Wait…they MAKE that already,” you might say. “There is a very tasty product called Just Like Brown Sugar that is sugar free!” I get excited…I rush over to Amazon to view said product. And I realize that there is no way that I am going to pay upwards of $20 for a little one pound pouch of the stuff. No. Way.

And then this brilliant Trim Healthy Mama named Margaret comes up with a totally simple recipe, and said I could share it all with you. And suddenly the world all makes sense again. My kitchen can smell like spice cookies and we can all go caroling together in the snow. Except for not that last part because it never snows down here in the South. But we can TOTALLY do the spice cookies now. And that nearly makes up for the no snow thing. (almost)

Today on Trim Healthy Tuesday, we’re going to make our OWN sugar free brown sugar!

A huge, HUGE thank you to Margaret for making winter baking and goodies possible for this mostly sugar-free Trim Healthy Mama. ♥

It really couldn’t be simpler. Just add a bit of blackstrap molasses to your sugar-substitute of choice. You can use erythritol or xylitol as the base. You may also try it with Just Like Sugar, but I’ve not experimented with that one yet.

*An Important Update*: I’ve gotten some concerned comments about the fact that blackstrap molasses IS in fact sugar, so this recipe is NOT in fact sugar free.You caught me with your scientific facts.

Yes, there’s a teensy-tinesy amount of sugar in the blackstrap molasses. If you eat the entire cup of low carb brown sugar *bless your heart* you’ll get 3 carbs from the sugar, and 12 1/2 calories.

Most of us will get far less than that per serving size when this is used in a recipe.* These are numbers I can live with. And to show my repentance, I’ve changed the name to low carb brown sugar on the photos.

It feels so good to get that all out in the open now. Carry on.

I also added a couple of drops of Frontier Butterscotch natural flavoring just to give a little more oomph to it. Then you stir and crunch it around with a fork until it looks like this and smells like heaven.

4.7 from 24 reviews Sweet Brown Recipe Print Prep time 1 min Total time 1 min This delicious sugar free brown sugar recipe sub is affordable, so-super-simple, and best of all, it tastes and smells amazing! Yes, it's got a teensy tinesy amount of sugar in the blackstrap molasses. If you eat the entire cup of granules *bless your heart* you'll get 3 carbs and 12½ calories from the sugar. Most of us will get far less than that per serving size. Author: Gwen Recipe type: Ingredients Ingredients 1 cup sugar free sweetener of your choice, like erythritol or xylitol

¾ teaspoon molasses, blackstrap is preferred*

2-4 drops extract of your choice: butterscotch, maple, or rum Instructions Measure your sugar sub into a small jar Add molasses and flavorings, and blend with a fork until evenly distributed. Use in your favorite recipes as a 1:1 substitute for the base sweetener you used. Notes *blackstrap molasses contains more nutrients and minerals than other types. Xylitol does contain calories, and is toxic to dogs. It's also slightly sweeter than erythritol and can be used 1:1 with table sugar in recipes.

You may try adding in a ¼-1/2 t. of stevia extract for a 'Truvia' brown sugar blend. This will adjust the sweetness up a bit if using erythritol. Wordpress Recipe Plugin by EasyRecipe

