Ten Easy Fermented Vegetable Recipes for Beginners (2024)

Ten Easy Fermented Vegetable Recipes for Beginners

by Kaitlynn Fenley

written by Kaitlynn Fenley

Making fermented vegetables at home can be confusing and daunting, but I’ve got you covered with some easy fermented vegetable recipes for beginners! Since I develop all of our fermentation recipes to be simple, exact, and safe, you’re guaranteed to get great fermentation results on the first try when you use these fermentation recipes for beginners. Get ready to become a confident home fermenter.

Fermentation Recipes for Beginners

The best fermentation recipes for beginners are sauerkraut recipes! After you master sauerkraut, I suggest trying out fermentation for pickles and other “vine-growing” vegetables. By vine growing, I mean it grows on a branching plant from a flower.

Here are my top five easy fermented vegetable recipes for beginners.

I advise starting with number one, then working your way through number ten.

By the time you make the tenth recipe, you’ll feel like a cultured guru too!

The main supplies you need for these recipes are a large mason jar, a fermentation weight, some sea salt, and a kitchen scale.

How to Make Old Fashioned Sauerkraut with Caraway Seeds

Enjoy this delicious Bavarian-style sauerkraut recipe made with caraway seeds. In this step-by-step recipe, you will learn to make old fashioned sauerkraut with caraway seeds in a mason jar.

Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut with Black Pepper

This recipe is a traditional, wild fermented sauerkraut with roasted garlic and black pepper incorporated. If you love garlic, crisp sauerkraut, and a light pepper flavor then this Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut with black pepper recipe is for you!

Homemade Kimchi Inspired Spicy Sauerkraut Recipe

What does kimchi taste like? It’s spicy, umami, sour and absolutely delicious! Learn how to make kimchi sauerkraut, a spicy sauerkraut recipe with delicious kimchi flavor.

Fermented Beet and Red Cabbage Sauerkraut

This fermented beet and red cabbage sauerkraut recipe is the best way to make fermented beets and cabbage. Beet sauerkraut is ready to eat in three weeks.

Turmeric Napa Cabbage Sauerkraut

If you ever wondered if you can make sauerkraut with napa cabbage, the answer is yes! This delicious turmeric sauerkraut recipe is a simple napa cabbage sauerkraut, perfect for preserving in-season fall and winter cabbage.

How to Ferment Sauerkraut with Orange, Sesame, and Ginger

Learn how to ferment sauerkraut with orange sesame and ginger. With only six ingredients and some patience, you can make this flavorful sauerkraut incorporating fresh orange, sesame seeds and freshly grated ginger root at home! Wild fermented sauerkraut contains billions of gut-healthy microorganisms, lots of vitamins, and prebiotic fiber.

Fermented Cucumbers: Fermenting Sliced Cucumbers Two Ways

This fermented cucumbers recipe makes it easy to ferment pickles that stay crunchy and crisp. Learn the best techniques for fermenting sliced cucumbers.

The Best Lacto-Fermented Green Beans with Ginger and Scallions

Green beans are one of the best and easiest vegetables to ferment! With just salt, water, fresh green beans, spices, a fermentation weight, and a mason jar you can make these probiotic-packed fermented green beans at home. This recipe requires a kitchen scale for measuring ingredients and two weeks of fermentation at room temperature.

Pepper Fermentation Recipe: Learn How to Ferment Any Type of Pepper

How do you make fermented peppers? What is the best salt ratio for fermenting peppers? how long to ferment peppers? With our Easy Pepper Fermentation Recipe you’ll have the best fermented peppers in just 5 weeks! Learn how to ferment peppers at home.

Easy and Nutritious Fermented Giardiniera

Giardiniera is a mix of pickled vegetables in vinegar or oil in Italy, but here we used wild fermentation to create a delicious fermented Giardiniera.For this recipe, we developed a spicy, pleasantly sour preserved vegetable mix, made even more nutritious through fermentation. By the way, in Italian, it is pronounced jar-din-AIR-ah, and it literally means “from the garden.”

More Fermenting Recipes for Beginners

  • How to Ferment Sauerkraut with Blueberries and Açaí
  • Fermented Baby Bok Choy
  • Fermented Pepperoncini Recipe
  • Fermented Spicy Garlic Pickle Spirals
Kaitlynn Fenley Author, Educator, Food Microbiologist

Kaitlynn is a food microbiologist and fermentation expert teaching people how to ferment foods and drinks at home.

fermentation food microbiology sourdough sauerkraut fermenting at home fermented foods fermented drinks

Leave a Comment

2 comments

Pattie August 8, 2022 - 11:30 am

I’ve been making beet kavass for a while now but my last two turned from beautiful red to brown. It tastes watery. Any ideas why.?

Kaitlynn Fenley August 9, 2022 - 10:50 am

I don’t have a beet kvass recipe here yet. My guess is that you made it with salt, and beet kvass is supposed to be made with sugar.

