Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)

Table of Contents
MAKE IT AT HOME Sugar Free Caramel Recipe Ingredients Instructions Recipe Notes Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

275 · · 21 Comments

93K Shares

Lately I’ve been craving caramel and all it’s tasty combinations like coffee, cheesecake and snickers. LOVE snickers, that’ll hopefully be another recipe down the line! I’ve tried a few of the sugar free brands that have caramel syrup and it just doesn’t do it for me. So I jumped into the kitchen and got going on my very own sugar free caramel recipe.

For those who haven’t made homemade caramel, it can be a bit intimidating, but it’s honestly not too hard. It only requires a good eye and some patience. The real secret to caramel, is all in the color before pouring in the cream.

It’s best if you watch out for that brown, amber-colored look while making sure it doesn’t go much further than that and burn.

Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (1)

MAKE IT AT HOME

Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2)

3.66 from 29 votes

Print

Sugar Free Caramel Recipe

CourseDessert

Cook Time 10 minutes

Total Time 10 minutes

Author Andres Regalado

Ingredients

  • 1/2cupwater
  • 1/2cupbutter
  • 2cupsgranulated sweetenerlike erythritol
  • 1/2teaspoonvanilla or caramel extract
  • 1cupheavy cream
  • saltto taste

Instructions

  1. In a medium saucepan, add sweetener and water over medium-high heat whisking until sweetener is dissolved.

  2. Once mixture reaches a boil, only whisk every so often and watch closely until it reaches brown, amber-color (~8-12 minutes). Once reaching desired color, immediately add butter and whisk until melted and then immediately remove from heat.

  3. Slowly and carefully add in cream and whisk to combine until evenly combined.

  4. Add extract and salt, to taste.

  5. Transfer caramel to glass or heat-safe container until cooled. Once completely cool, store covered in refrigerator (sauce will thicken while cooling and refrigerating).

Recipe Notes

Serving size: 2 tablespoons (Total recipe makes about 16 servings or 2 cups)
Protein 0.38g, Cals 102, Fat 11.13g, Carbs 0.47g, Fiber 0.00g — NET CARBS: 0.47g

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (3)Carmen says

    YEA this recipe makes me happy!

    I am making a low carb sundae this weekend! 🙂

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (4)Andres Regalado says

      Sounds delicious 🙂 hope you enjoy it!

      Reply

  2. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (5)Becky says

    Would this get solid enough to cut into squares or does it stay liquid like a caramel sauce?

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (6)Andres Regalado says

      I don’t believe it would as is but I think it could if you added some sort of thickener like xantham gum or possibly coconut flour.

      Reply

  3. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (7)Megan says

    Andres- in the first step, when boiling the water and erythritol.. It smoked horribly. So much so that the entire house filled with haze. I used the NOW brand erythritol. I don’t remember this happening when making traditional caramel with granulated white sugar. Please advise.

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (8)Assistant Becca says

      Megan, please forgive the delay in response to your question. Without being there to see what was happening, our first guess is that you were boiling the Erythritol at too high of a temperature. Next time, allow the sugar and water to come to a boil slowly over medium heat and see if that helps. If it looks like it’s browning too quickly in one spot, lift the pan off of the burner for a few seconds and gently swirl the contents of the pan, then put the pan back down on the heat.

      Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (11)Andres Regalado says

      It’s really great to hear you enjoyed the sugar free caramel recipe, Luisa. 🙂

      Reply

  5. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (12)Tiffany says

    Could full-fat canned coconut milk be used instead of the cream?

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (13)Andres Regalado says

      I’m not sure because I haven’t tried it yet. But feel free to give it a try and report back, I’d love to know!

      Reply

  6. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (14)Jo says

    Can’t wait to try this! If I use xylitol will it be grainy when cooled? I want to pour it over a cheesecake. Thanks

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (15)Assistant Becca says

      Jo, artificial sweeteners can react differently when cooked. Our recommendation is to use Erythritol. If you’re unable to use it, we can’t guarantee that you’ll have good results with the caramel, but we hope that you do!

      Reply

  7. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (16)Kathy Jackson says

    Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (17)
    How long does this last when kept in the fridge? With heavy cream I know it has to be used within 7 days of opening so I’m wondering if it’s the same for this sauce? Thanks for this great recipe!

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (18)Assistant Becca says

      Hi Kathy. We apologize for the delay in responding. Your question went to our spam folder. The caramel should keep in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.

      Reply

  8. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (19)Ina says

    Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (20)
    Great to see and try some of your recipes. Well done! I agree,get into the kitchen,give it a try,and share your successes and failures. Love your work ! Thanks Ina

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (21)Assistant Becca says

      Thank you, Ina!

      Reply

  9. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (22)Joanne says

    Hello,
    Is the water/sweetener mixture supposed to change color? I waited for 20+ minutes and it only started smoking (oops).

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (23)Andres Regalado says

      Yes it should darken into a light brownish caramel color. Your issue could have been caused by the brand of sweetener or temperature. Hope it works out better next time!

      Reply

  10. Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (24)Kaela says

    Hello!
    I am new here 🙂 Is there another sweetener I can use? 5 carbs per teaspoon is WAY too high for my low carb diet. But I really want to make this!

    Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (25)Assistant Becca says

      Hi Kaela,
      Actually, Erythritol is a low glycemic sugar substitute and as such, there are no carbs to count. It’s approved as a diabetic sugar substitute and the Atkins diet endorses it as well.

      Reply

    • Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (26)Assistant Becca says

      Also, if you look below the recipe, you’ll see the nutritional information that shows the net carbs to be 0.47, which is less than 1 gram.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Sugar Free Caramel Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)
Top Articles
Ina Garten Beef Chili Recipe - Delish Sides
Coffee Drink Recipes That'll Wake You Up
Magna Carta
Civic Literacy Curriculum | Question 14
Latest Posts
This Is Our Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe for Cutting Into Shapes and Decorating
Hearty Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie Recipe | Kitchen Mason
Article information

Author: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Last Updated:

Views: 6704

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Birthday: 1998-01-29

Address: Apt. 611 3357 Yong Plain, West Audra, IL 70053

Phone: +5819954278378

Job: Construction Director

Hobby: Embroidery, Creative writing, Shopping, Driving, Stand-up comedy, Coffee roasting, Scrapbooking

Introduction: My name is Dr. Pierre Goyette, I am a enchanting, powerful, jolly, rich, graceful, colorful, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.