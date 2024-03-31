Sugar Free Meringue Cookies | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Home » The Blog » RECIPES » Dessert » Low Carb Sugar Free Meringue Cookies
Sugar Free Meringue Cookies recipe that is 0 Net Carbs per cookie! We’ll help you how to make the perfect meringue with our 4 easy tips.
Not sure where my motivation came from but I one morning just wanted to make some meringue cookies! After our pumpkin spice meringues our family realized how much we love them!
They are relatively easy to whip together provided you follow the instructions and our recipe tips below. The best part? They are actually a perfect low carb dessert! You’ll see why in a second.
How many net carbs in our Low Carb Sugar Free Meringue Cookies
0 Net Carbs!!ÂAfter I calculated this I was floored at my calculations. The bulk of the nutrition is the sugar alcohols which cancels itself out with net carbs. Which after I calculated actually made a ton of sense.
Note: The Net Carbs per serving is by subtracting the sugar alcohol erythritol. If you’d like to use another form of sugar alcohol be sure to check out our low carb sweetener conversion chart.
My family does subtract the sugar alcohols and Iâ€™ll continue to provide that sugar alcohol grams above the nutrition card below and you can decide for yourself if you want to follow that.
If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking about please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs and why people do or donâ€™t subtract sugar alcohols.
tips on how to get the perfect sugar free meringue cookies
- Separating your Egg WhitesÂâ€“ Separate your egg yolks from egg whites in a separate bowl from your mixing bowl. Iâ€™ve found that even the tiniest bit of egg yolk will ruin your batter from achieving stiff peaks.
- The BowlÂâ€“ Make sure the bowl you are using is completely dry and grease-free. Even the tiniest bit of water will not allow your egg whites to reach stiff peaks.
- BakingÂTimeÂâ€“ The cookies on the outside would be hard and almost appear dry. You want to be able to lift them easily from the silicone mat/parchment paper and the bottoms stay intact.
- TextureÂâ€“ Meringues should be hard and dry-like on the outside but inside is almost like a marshmallow. They should have a crunchy outside but a melt-in-your-mouth inside. If they turn out really chewy on the inside next time bake for less time.
Low Carb Sugar Free Meringue Cookies
4.26 from 27 votes
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Low Carb, sugar-free
Keyword: low carb meringue cookies, sugar free meringue cookies
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours hours 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 2 hours hours 40 minutes minutes
Servings: 24 cookies
Calories: 2kcal
Author: Bailey
Ingredients
- 3 large egg whites at room temperature
- 1/2 cup erythritol
- 3/4 cup powdered erythritol
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
Preheat oven to 200 degrees F
Line a baking sheet with a non stick silicone mat or greased parchment paper. I find the silicone mat works the best.
In a medium bowl with hand mixer add egg whites and beat on medium low speed for 1 minutes. Egg whites should be white and frothy.
Continue mixing at medium speed add 1 Tablespoon of erythritol at a time, after all of the erythritol add 1 Tablespoon of powdered erythritol at a time, continue whisking together until stiff peaks form. Batter should be glossy and smooth.Stir in vanilla extract.
Spoon meringue batter into mounds on prepared baking sheet or spoon into a piping bag and pipe into little mounds.
Bake 2.5 -3 hours or until meringues are hardened on the outside and lift off the parchment paper with bottoms intact and centers are not sticky inside. Turn off the oven and allow them to cool inside the oven.
Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Notes
Please note that there are 240 grams of sugar alcohol in the entire recipe.
Total of 10 grams of sugar alcohol in 1 meringue cookie if it makes 24 cookies.
Please note that the nutrition data below is provided as a courtesy. We try to be accurate with this information but feel free to make your own calculations.
Nutrition Info
Nutrition Facts
Low Carb Sugar Free Meringue Cookies
Amount Per Serving (1 meringue cookie)
Calories 2
% Daily Value*
Fat 0g0%
Saturated Fat 0g0%
Trans Fat 0g
Polyunsaturated Fat 0g
Monounsaturated Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg0%
Sodium 6mg0%
Potassium 6mg0%
Carbohydrates 10g3%
Fiber 0g0%
Sugar 0g0%
Protein 0g0%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kat says
I followed the recipe but these didn’t turn out at all. Not sure what went wrong. I’ll give it another try tho.
Lindsay says
Meringues are SOOOO finnicky. I’ve found even when it’s a humid day (which is 99.9% of the time where we live now) that they will just not cook without cracking. What exactly did not turn out for you? Perhaps we can do some digging and help.
Susie says
Why did mine turn brown?
-
Lindsay says
Sounds like a few factors. Did you use the same sweetener we recommend? If so, then it simply that’s it was over baked. It doesn’t really effect the flavor in my opinion lol but your oven may be a little warm compared to ours. Next time you might want to knock it down a few degrees.
KSmith says
Bake it at 200 degrees for 1hour and turn oven off, let them cool in the oven. If you take them out and they cool off too fast theyâ€™ll look cracked and wonâ€™t be as soft on the inside. I used Monk Fruit as my sweetener.
KSmith says
Also to add I only used 1/2 cup of Monk Fruit.
Sara says
I made them with monk fruit and the sugar didn’t dissolve, and ended up over mixing. Is it normal that the mixed meringue would be a little granny?
Sam says
Hi! I’ve been trying a couple recipes to make sugar free meringues but haven’t been very successful at. I tried with Stevia and they just melt down in the oven.. Did monk Fruit sweetener work out well for you? I was going to try with Splenda, but I also have Monk Fruit for other recipes I’ve been making. It’s been hard for me to find Erythritol powder at grocery stores, but read on the back of the Monk Fruit packages that it’s a mix between Monk Fruit extract and erythritol.
Lindsay says
I haven’t tested this specific recipe with monkfruit yet. It is our preferred sweetener now though.. I think that it SHOULD be a good substitute though and my gut says that it should work with this recipe. I’d honestly be surprised if it didn’t turn out with monkfruit
alilduckling says
Is it possible to use this for a sugar free meringue pie crust? Or do you have a recipe for one?
Lindsay says
Oooo not yet… but it’s one of my favorites!!! We are adding this to our recipe development ideas.
So no I have not tried using this for a meringue pie crust… but I’m super intrigued and will try it ourselves. Stay tuned. 🙂
Linda says
Hi Lindsey, just wondering if you can use store bought egg whites in place of separating the eggs? Also can you double the batch or have to do two separate batches to make it work. Thanks so much for this recipe Iâ€™ve been craving these!!
Lindsay says
Hi Linda! Don’t see why not re the egg whites. This recipe is a little finicky though so to be safe I would do two separate batches to make it work.
Alicia says
Store bought egg whites donâ€™t work for meringue. It usually says donâ€™t use for meringue on the box.
Lindsay says
Thanks for your input Alicia! That is very good to know! (Now I’m googling why)
OK so it has something to do with the pasteurization! Learning something new today. 🙂
Christina says
Hi! I have previously tried making meringues with erythritol (though not this exact recipe), but i found that they tasted not good and 100% like toothpaste to be honest. So my question is, what is the least amount of sweetener i can use for the meringues to still be meringue?
(ps, erythritol is the only sweetener i have available so i cant change that )
Lindsay says
Erythritol seems to be like cilantro to some people. The peppermint taste is minimal to us and it’s already such a finicky recipe to begin with I’m not sure if using any less of a sweetener will change the results.. I know erythritol is the only sweetener you have available but would recommend trying to find another like monkfruit because if you are that sensitive to the taste of erythritol..you are always going to taste it unfortunately with this type of recipe.
Kelsey says
What a joy it is to find this website! Thank you so much. I have researched for months and so many websites to piece the information together. I love the way the website is designed. Specifically I love all the information so clearly included. This is the most useful information I have found so far.
Can’t wait to make many of the recopies. Thank you for sharing your information, recopies and incites.
Lindsay says
Welcome Kelsey! We are honored to be a part of your journey. 🙂
Ashley says
If i wanted to use something like jordans flavored syrup as the only sweetener would that work? Or would it also need a dry sweetener??
Lindsay says
My experience is meringues are super finicky. I don’t think a flavored syrup would work and it needs to be a dry sweetener.
Diane says
You say powdered Erythitol, I have powdered Swerve, the conversion chart doesn’t show the powdered aspect. Is it one to one or do I have to vary it for Swerve.
Also, the Carbs are just sugar alcohols. So are they really 5 carbs per meringue?
Lindsay says
We link to swerve in the recipe card. Swerve is powdered erythritol. 🙂
We list the sugar alcohols above the nutrition facts for any recipe that has sugar alcohols (See above nutrition facts card). We are still working on getting the sugar alcohols listed IN the nutrition facts but itâ€™s not happened yet with the developer.
SO there are 10 grams of of sugar alcohol per meringue which would make it 0 Net Carbs per meringue… not sure where you are seeing the 5 carbs. If you donâ€™t calculate net carbs by subtracting the sugar alcohols then it would be 10g. We list the sugar alcohols for people who may need to calculate differently as some people have slight blood sugar spikes even with sugar alcohols. Hope this helps!
Jennifer says
Why is there no protein in the cookies?
Lindsay says
Pretty sure since it creates so many the nutrition label rounded down.. So it’s a very very small amount in each cookie
I use to make a cookie similar to this with real sugar but it had pecan pieces and chocolate chips in it. We called them puff ball cookies. Do you think I could fold in some pecan pieces and Lily’s chocolate chips to this?
Lindsay says
Ooo that sounds divine. Yes you can add any sort of flavor (peppermint extract, lemon extract) or mix-ins like the pecans and chocolate chips. The recipe is very adaptable in that sense.
Tiara says
Hi could you explain what the difference is from powdered Erythritol and regular? I have swerve.
Lindsay says
Regular erythritol is in granular form.. it resembles traditional sugar.
Powdered Erythritol resembles traditional powdered sugar. Hope this helps 🙂
Renae says
When is the vanilla added?
Lindsay says
After the batter reaches stiff peaks you’ll want to fold in the vanilla extract.
Have you tried Stevia or monk fruit sweetner instead of erythritol for your recipe? My stomach gets really upset with erythritol and canâ€™t use it at all; Iâ€™m sure Iâ€™m not the only one with this issue. Almost all Keto/low carb recipes call for erythritol. Erythritol is the go to sweetener, why? I suffer from Fibromyalgia (IBS comes with it) and erythritol does a number on my IBS, a Keto diet helps control flare ups, however, I would still like to have a dessert and havenâ€™t found many recipes without Erythritol. Can you come up with one?
Thank you!
Lindsay says
I would think that monk fruit would be a fabulous substitute. Take a look at our low carb sweetener guide, I would say 99% of recipes with erythritol can be swapped with monk fruit. And when they call for powdered erythritol I’d quickly pulse the monk fruit in the blender to create a finer powder. Hope this helps!
Why not Stevia? This recipe seems like it would be delicious, but I have a lot of Stevia. Is there a difference in texture or taste when substituting monk fruit and Stevia? Thanks for your website….I love it.
Lindsay says
Hi Los! You need to use a TON less of stevia. It is way more potent than other sweeteners. Check out our Low Carb Sweetener Conversion Guide. You’d had to use a TON less which would effect the consistency of the meringues. Monk fruit would be a better alternative to try, I definitely do not recommend stevia for this recipe.
