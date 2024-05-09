Super Smart TV Launcher for Firestick/Android TV (Ad-Free) (2024)

This step-by-step guide will show you how to install the Super Smart TV Launcher on Firestick, Fire TV, or Android TV Box to upgrade your interface.

Super Smart TV is a powerful launcher for streaming devices that will eliminate ads and provide a more user-friendly experience.

Many prefer using custom launchers instead of the pre-installed “launcher” on these devices which allows for more personalization, and best of all, NO ads.

Gone are the days of muting banner ads and navigating around sponsored content on your Firestick or Android TV.

Super Smart TV features local weather, news, and shows connected devices that you can access all from your home screen.

Using this launcher is one of the best ways to Block Ads on Firestick.

In the guides below we will show how to install and set up Super Smart TV Launcher on a Firestick, NVIDIA SHIELD, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Legal Disclaimer: TROYPOINT does not develop, operate, host, distribute, or administer any streaming application, add-on, website, or service. Furthermore, we cannot determine the legality of any streaming platform reviewed on this website. TROYPOINT specializes in educational tech reviews, tutorials, and news which is protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. The end-user is solely responsible for media accessed and TROYPOINT assumes that all visitors are abiding by copyright laws set forth within their jurisdiction. Users should only stream works not protected by copyright when using unverified streaming solutions.



The Amazon Firestick is the most popular streaming device available today because of its low price point and jailbreaking abilities.

Those familiar with launchers may have used the popular Wolf Launcher or another launcher in the past.

Important Note: In order to use the Super Smart TV Launcher correctly, we must install two separate applications.

The instructions below show how to install Super Smart TV Launcher on a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, NVIDIA SHIELD, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Table of Contents Super Smart TV Launcher Installation Screenshot Guides

Super Smart TV Launcher on Android TV How to Install Super Smart TV Launcher on Android TV



Super Smart TV Launcher FAQ What is the Super Smart TV Launcher? What Devices can Super Smart TV Launcher be Installed on? Is Installing a Custom Launcher Safe? Is Installing a Custom Launcher Legal?



Super Smart TV Launcher Installation Screenshot Guides

Below, you will find screenshot guides that will show how to install Super Smart TV Launcher on various devices.

Super Smart TV Launcher on Firestick & Fire TV



The steps below show how to install and set up the Super Smart TV Launcher using a Fire TV Stick4K Max.

However, this same process should work on all Fire TV devices running Fire OS 6 or above. This includes the Firestick 4K, 2nd Gen Fire TV Cube, 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick Lite.

1. Install the Downloader app from your respective App Store (Amazon App Store or Google Play) and enable Unknown Sources within the settings of your streaming device.

If you haven’t done this yet please refer to the following screenshot tutorial for step-by-step instructions.

2. Launch Downloader



YOU'RE BEING RECORDED... Your online activity is recorded by your government, Internet Service Provider, app/addon/IPTV devs and all websites through your identifying IP address Stream anonymously by using Surfshark VPN Your Current Identifying IP Address (digital fingerprint): TODAY'S DEAL

SAVE 79% ON SURFSHARK VPN + 2 FREE MONTHS Surfshark backs their service with a 30-day money back guarantee Use your account on unlimited devices & share with family members CLAIM SURFSHARK DISCOUNT

3. Hover over the URL bar and click the select button on your remote to open the keyboard.

4. Type theDownloader Code for the TROYPOINT Toolbox which is 250931and click Go.

5.You will then see a redirect page.

6. This brings you to the TROYPOINT Toolbox home screen.

7. Scroll down to find Launch on Boot and click Download.

8. Wait for the app to install.

9. Click Install.

10. You will then encounter Launch on Boot Ready to launch! message. Click Done.

11. Click Delete to remove the installation file.

12. Click Delete again.







13. This will bring you back to the TROYPOINT Toolbox. Find Super Smart TV Launcher and click Download.

14. Wait for the app to download.

15. Click Install.

16. You will then encounter Super Smart TV Ready to launch! message. Click Done.

17. Return to Your Applications list and click Launch on Boot.

18. Scroll through the introduction messages and click Get Started.

19. Click the toggles for Enabled and Launch when device wakes up? and click Select App.

20. Choose Super Smart TV.

21. Click Test.

22. Wait for Super Smart TV Launcher to load and when prompted, click Allow.

23. You will now see the Super Smart TV Launcher interface with your installed applications and no ads!

That’s it! You have now activated Super Smart TV Launcher on your Firestick device.

Super Smart TV Launcher on Android TV

Android TV users can also install Super Smart TV Launcher to eliminate ads that take over these home screens and much more.

This includes tons of Android TV devices such as NVIDIA SHIELD, Chromecast with Google TV, and more.

In this guide, we show how to install Super Smart TV on Chromecast with Google TV.

You can also find it within the Google Play Store.

Super Smart TV – Google Play Store

NOTE: Prior to installing Super Smart TV, you must enable debugging. If you are using an NVIDIA SHIELD, you can find this within Developer Options:

Those using a Chromecast with Google TV can find USB debugging within Developer options as well.

Continue reading to learn How to Install Super Smart TV Launcher on Android TV:

How to Install Super Smart TV Launcher on Android TV

1. Launch the Downloader App and click the Select button on your remote to open the URL bar.

2. Type the Downloader Code for the TROYPOINT Toolbox which is 250931 and click Go.

3. You will then encounter Redirect page.

4. This brings you to the TROYPOINT Toolbox home screen.

5. Scroll down to find Launcher Manager for Android TV and click Download.

6. Click Install.

7. Click Done.

8. This will take you back to the Downloader Application. Click delete to remove installation file.

9. Click Delete again.

10. Find Super Smart TV Launcher within the TROYPOINT Toolbox and click Download.

11. Wait for the app to download.

12. Click Install.

13. Click Done.

14. Return to your Apps list and click to open Launcher Manager for Android TV.

15. Choose Enable Custom Launcher.

16. Click toggle to always allow from this computer and select Allow.

17. Click the Home button to access Super Smart TV Launcher. Select While using the app.

18. You will then encounter the Super Smart TV home screen.

Enjoy!

Those who wish to return to the original interface on Android devices must open Launcher Manager and Disable Custom Launcher.

Super Smart TV Launcher Features & Details

The best part about using a custom launcher such as Super Smart TV is all the personalization options it provides.

Within the Settings are numerous features/extras that users can adjust to customize their home interface.

The Weather Category displays forecast on the home screen with local conditions for 7 days.

You can also adjust the temperature between Fahrenheit & Celsius as well as a few other settings.

Unfortunately, there is no way to organize app shortcuts on the home screen of Super Smart TV.

The best way to edit the home screen is by adding app favorites in the order you prefer them.

You can simply do this by long pressing on your app selection and choosing Add to Favorites.

It will now display at the top of the Super Smart TV home screen for quick access.

We suggest testing all options within Super Smart TV to make the most of this launcher on your preferred media device.

Super Smart TV Launcher FAQ

What is the Super Smart TV Launcher?

The Super Smart TV Launcher is a custom launcher that will change the default interface of your streaming device.

What Devices can Super Smart TV Launcher be Installed on?

The Super Smart TV Launcher can be installed on the Amazon Firestick, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA Shield, and any device that runs Android OS.

Is Installing a Custom Launcher Safe?

Yes. Installing a custom launcher is safe and will not harm your device.

Is Installing a Custom Launcher Legal?

Yes. Installing a custom launcher is 100% legal. However, a VPN is recommended since customer launchers are created by 3rd party developers.

