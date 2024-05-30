Swedish Cardamon Bread Recipe on Food52 (2024)

I need to get my baking act together to make some pulla

Jennifer, I have not tried it, so I can't be sure. I would recommend making the dough and putting it in the fridge after you braid it. Take it out in the morning and allow to rest on the counter for at least an hour to come to room temp and then bake. Another option would be to slightly underbake it the day before and then finish it off in the morning. If you try it, let us know how it works! I love this bread :)

Can I make the dough the day before and bake it off in the morning?

Daisy, Oops, you are right! I edited the recipe to correct the error. Add the egg on step 4.

Hi- In the list of ingredients you list 1 egg and 1 egg white. I see the the white is for brushing. . .when do you add the 1 egg?

I last found Swedish Pearl Sugar at Sur la Table. If you don't have one nearby, I am sure you could order it from them or another online retailer. It is a bit of an uncommon ingredient, but the effect is worth the effort to track it down. As far as the saffron is concerned, I have not tried it. This bread really sings tribute to cardamom, which is one of the reasons I love it. If you do try adding saffron, let us know how it comes out!

Where do I get Swedish Pearl Sugar? Also can you add Saffron?

Actually both spellings are correct. Cardamom is the Latinization and cardamon is from the original Greek.

my grandmother would brush strong coffee over the bread when it came out of the oven and sprinkle sugar on top. sounds strange but it's soooo good.

Did you ever get an answer? I also have ground cardamom.

I have ground cardamom, and I see your recipe states to grind, so I'm assuming the measurement of 1 tsp is for seeds. Do you know what the measurement is for ground cardamom? Thanks!

First time baking bread, and was looking for a recipe with a pretty braid and cardamom. So easy, and a really nice way to use up the last of my Meyer lemon sugar (ready for another harvest)! Thank you for sharing.

The bounty of each season is worth celebrating! Most of the meals I cook for my hungry family of four are based on whatever is fresh and bountiful in our yard or what we can glean from the yards of our friends and neighbors. The seasonal food we have in surplus goes into the canning jars. Even busy families can find time for fresh, homemade foods.

Place braids on a baking sheet, leaving room for them to rise. Cover braids and a let rise 45 minutes. Brush with egg white mixed with 1 Tablespoon of water. This will create a nice shiny crust. Sprinkle with the pearl sugar.

Take 3 of the ropes and line up parallel to each other. Pinch the tops of the ropes together. Braid the dough from the top down. When you get to the bottom, pinch together the base and tuck under the bread. (If you don’t like the look of the top of the braid, at this point you can go back and redo the top). Redo with last 3 dough balls.

With your hands, make dough balls into ropes approximately 12 inches long. (The key to a nice looking braid is starting with the same amount of dough in each rope and making the ropes the same length and width.)

Remove dough to an oiled bowl. Cover and let rise until doubled (1 hour or so).

In a large bowl, combine milk mixture, egg, yeast mixture, and 1 cup of flour. Beat well until smooth. Add remaining flour until dough is still supple, but not sticky. Knead 5 minutes (or less if you are using a mixer).

Crush cardamon using a mortar and pestle until it resembles course black pepper. Add to the scalded milk mixture.

Combine sugar, salt, and butter in a medium size bowl. Scald the milk and pour over the mixture. Stir occasionally until butter is melted and mixture has cooled slightly.

This bread starts with scalded milk that is mixed with butter, sugar, salt, and cardamon. The milk and butter base makes for an exceptionally tender bread. The dough is left to rise and then braided into beautiful loaves that are then topped with Swedish pearl sugar. —My Pantry Shelf

This bread features cardamon prominently. The key is to grind the cardamom seeds just before adding to dough. (Do not use pre-ground cardamom powder. It is not the same.) I like to hull the pods, then grind the seeds in a mortar and pestle until they are fine, but still contain some larger chunks (think pre-ground pepper and course pepper ground in your mill for a size comparison). The courser bits add a flavorful crunch when biting the bread.

Every year when I bake Swedish Cardamom bread for our Christmas morning brunch, I wonder why I reserve it for Christmas alone. It is beautiful, relatively easy to make, and tastes so tender and delicious. This recipe comes from my Swedish grandmother.

FAQs

Over a thousand years ago traders carried cardamom along the spice routes from India and eventually made its way through Constantinople brought by the Vikings to Scandinavia where it became very popular among the Finnish and Swedish in baking bread and pastries.

The exact origin of cardamom buns in Sweden is unclear, but it is believed that they were introduced by German bakers who came to Sweden in the 17th century.

Culinary archaeologist Daniel Serra, who co-wrote the book An Early Meal – a Viking Age Cookbook and Culinary Odyssey, believes that cardamom first became of interest in Scandinavia in the 13th Century for both its medicinal and culinary use, as documented in the old cookbook Libellus de Arte Coquinaria.

Swedish cookbook author Johanna Kindvall says that many Swedes believe the Vikings brought cardamom to Scandinavia, having encountered the spice in the bazaars of Constantinople (today's Istanbul) about 1,000 years ago.

Cardamom is made from the fruits, or seeds, of the Elettaria cardamomum. Native to the moist forests of southern India, The Queen of Spice is most commonly cultivated in India, Sri Lanka, and Guatemala.

Ancient Egyptians used Cardamom for many medicinal purposes, as part of rituals and even for embalming. They chewed cardamom pods as a way to help keep their breath minty and to help clean their teeth. The Greeks and Romans used Cardamom for its pungent aroma. It was a main ingredient in perfumes and aromatic oils.

Cardamom fruits may be collected from wild plants, native to the moist forests of southern India, but most cardamom is cultivated in India, Sri Lanka, and Guatemala. The fruits are picked or clipped from the stems just before maturity, cleansed, and dried in the sun or in a heated curing chamber.

Cardamom holds significant cultural value in various parts of the world. It has been a part of traditional medicine systems, cultural rituals, and religious ceremonies for centuries. Cardamom is often used in religious offerings, as well as in concoctions and beverages during social gatherings and festivals.