iPhone SE battery suddenly drops to 1% ov… (2024)

For the past days, my iPhone SE (2016) battery has suddenly dropped to 1% in the middle of the night, around 2am. Here is the Settings => Battery report this morning:

The "Battery Usage By App" does not show anything that would explain this. When I plug in the charger, the battery rapidly recharges.

During the day, when I am using the phone, the battery behaves normally.

What might be causing this?

Thanks,

Dennis