iPhone SE battery suddenly drops to 1% ov… (2024)

For the past days, my iPhone SE (2016) battery has suddenly dropped to 1% in the middle of the night, around 2am. Here is the Settings => Battery report this morning:
The "Battery Usage By App" does not show anything that would explain this. When I plug in the charger, the battery rapidly recharges.
During the day, when I am using the phone, the battery behaves normally.
What might be causing this?
Thanks,
Dennis
iPhone SE, iOS 15
Posted on Jan 13, 2022 7:44 AM
6 replies
Jan 13, 2022 8:13 AM in response to DRMc617
That's strange. What's the battery health reading?
It could mean that your battery is dead but it just hasn't updated the status in battery health. Sudden battery failures can happen occasionally. You can request a diagnostic from Apple Support. I believe this can be done with a call where they'll give directions for how to access the diagnostics.
Jan 14, 2022 6:35 AM in response to y_p_w
My wife informed me that our Xfinity Internet modem + WiFi router has recently been resetting itself every night around the same time that my iPhone battery has suddenly drained. To see if those two events were related, yesterday I turned of wifi on my iPhone before going to bed. The iPhone was connected to the internet overnight, but using cellular data rather than wifi.
The battery performed normally overnight with the wifi off: NO sudden drain down to 1% around 2am.
Is it possible that the wifi router is doing something that causes my iPhone battery to drain when its WiFi is turned on?
Thanks,
Dennis
Jan 14, 2022 7:45 AM in response to DRMc617
DRMc617 wrote:
Is it possible that the wifi router is doing something that causes my iPhone battery to drain when its WiFi is turned on?
Maybe if it's constantly reconnecting. Not sure why that would do anything and not state what system task or app was using that much power.
Jan 13, 2022 8:19 AM in response to y_p_w
Battery Health says that the maximum capacity is 94%, and "Your battery us currently supporting normal peak performance."
That's not good. But I'm thinking maybe a diagnostic is needed. If it's still under warranty, you might be able to get a battery replacement for free.
Jan 14, 2022 6:41 AM in response to DRMc617
Not only does it seem possible, but your test validates your assumption. Speak with Internet Service Provider as they are clearly causing you an issue.
iPhone SE battery suddenly drops to 1% overnight