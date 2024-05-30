Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (2024)

Dec 6, 2023 by Tania Sheff · This post may contain affiliate links

This is a simple, foolproof, and tasty Sweet Crepes recipe. Follow my step-by-step photos or video instructions to make this scrumptious treat at home.

There has been enough said about Sweet Crepes. We get it. They are good.

Growing up in Ukraine, we had crepes pretty often on our family table. Usually, they were stuffed with mushrooms, meat, or sautéed cabbage for savory flavors, and with jam or cottage cheese and raisins for the sweet tooth. I liked the sweet ones best.

I make these Sweet Crepes for breakfast every Sunday. They are so easy to make (Yes, EASY!) and so versatile. My husband loves these stuffed with Nutella, strawberries, and banana, and my toddler and I enjoy them as is.

Sweet Crepes Video Tutorial

What fillings can you put in sweet crepes?

Nutella + banana + your favorite berries Your favorite jam/jelly Cannoli filling Ricotta filling Honey Cream cheese + your favorite jam + fruits Strawberry cream cheese

How to make Sweet Crepes

1.Mix well (or blend) all the ingredients together, excluding the butter.

2. Heat a lightly-buttered frying pan over medium-high heat.

3. Pour the batter onto the pan, using about ¼ of a cup for each scoop.

4. Tilt the pan and rotate it with a circular motion to help the batter spread evenly.

5. Cook for about 1 minute per side on medium heat. Repeat until the batter is finished.

NOTE: While cooking crepes, you don't have to grease the pan with butter for every single one. Grease it once just before cooking the first crepe and this should be enough. Use just a little bit of butter to prevent sticking. You may also choose to substitute butter with coconut oil.

Sweet Crepes FAQ:

Can I make Sweet Crepes ahead of time? Yes. You have two options:

1. You can make the batter ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator. Then, pan fry the crepes right before serving.

2. You can make the crepes, place them in an oven-proof dish, cover tightly with foil, and store them in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, place the foil-wrapped crepes in the oven, and bake for 5-7 minutes at 300ºF.

Can I use honey instead of sugar?Yes. Use 1 tbsp. of honey instead. I prefer using honey, too. 🙂

Sweet Crepe Tips:

Use a non-stick skillet to fry the pancakes! If your non-stick skillet has a lot of scratches, you might have trouble flipping the crepes.

to fry the pancakes! If your non-stick skillet has a lot of scratches, you might have trouble flipping the crepes. Don’t be afraid to use your hands to help flip the pancakes, if necessary.

The best indicator that a crepe needs to be flipped is when the batter looks completely set, and no liquid remains.

