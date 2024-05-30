Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (2024)

by Tania Sheff

This is a simple, foolproof, and tasty Sweet Crepes recipe. Follow my step-by-step photos or video instructions to make this scrumptious treat at home.

There has been enough said about Sweet Crepes. We get it. They are good.

Growing up in Ukraine, we had crepes pretty often on our family table. Usually, they were stuffed with mushrooms, meat, or sautéed cabbage for savory flavors, and with jam or cottage cheese and raisins for the sweet tooth. I liked the sweet ones best.

I make these Sweet Crepes for breakfast every Sunday. They are so easy to make (Yes, EASY!) and so versatile. My husband loves these stuffed with Nutella, strawberries, and banana, and my toddler and I enjoy them as is.

Sweet Crepes Video Tutorial

What fillings can you put in sweet crepes?

  1. Nutella + banana + your favorite berries
  2. Your favorite jam/jelly
  3. Cannoli filling
  4. Ricotta filling
  5. Honey
  6. Cream cheese + your favorite jam + fruits
  7. Strawberry cream cheese
Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (2)

How to make Sweet Crepes

1.Mix well (or blend) all the ingredients together, excluding the butter.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (3)

2. Heat a lightly-buttered frying pan over medium-high heat.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (4)

3. Pour the batter onto the pan, using about ¼ of a cup for each scoop.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (5)

4. Tilt the pan and rotate it with a circular motion to help the batter spread evenly.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (6)

5. Cook for about 1 minute per side on medium heat. Repeat until the batter is finished.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (7)

NOTE: While cooking crepes, you don't have to grease the pan with butter for every single one. Grease it once just before cooking the first crepe and this should be enough. Use just a little bit of butter to prevent sticking. You may also choose to substitute butter with coconut oil.

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (8)

Sweet Crepes FAQ:

Can I make Sweet Crepes ahead of time? Yes. You have two options:

1. You can make the batter ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator. Then, pan fry the crepes right before serving.

2. You can make the crepes, place them in an oven-proof dish, cover tightly with foil, and store them in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, place the foil-wrapped crepes in the oven, and bake for 5-7 minutes at 300ºF.

Can I use honey instead of sugar?Yes. Use 1 tbsp. of honey instead. I prefer using honey, too. 🙂

Sweet Crepe Tips:

  • Use anon-stick skilletto fry the pancakes! If your non-stick skillet has a lot of scratches, you might have trouble flipping the crepes.
  • Don’t be afraid to use your hands to help flip the pancakes, if necessary.
  • The best indicator that a crepe needs to be flipped is when the batter looks completely set, and no liquid remains.
Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (9)

Sweet Crepes Recipe | COOKTORIA (10)

Sweet Crepes

Tania Sheff

This Sweet Crepes recipe is simple, tasty, and works every time.

4.76 from 183 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 25 minutes mins

Course Breakfast

Cuisine French

Servings 12 crepes

Calories 101 kcal

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk non-fat, reduced fat or whole milk
  • 1 ⅓ cups flour
  • 4 eggs
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • tsp salt
  • butter for greasing the pan

Instructions

  • Mix well (or blend) all the ingredients together, excluding the butter.

  • Heat a lightly-buttered frying pan over a medium-high heat.

  • Pour the batter onto the pan, using about ¼ of a cup for each scoop.

  • Tilt the pan and rotate it with a circular motion to help the batter spread evenly.

  • Cook for about 1 minute per side on medium heat. Repeat until the batter is finished.

Notes

While cooking crepes, you don't have to grease the pan with butter for every single one. Grease it once just before cooking the first crepe and this should be enough. Use just a little bit of butter to prevent sticking. You may also choose to substitute butter with coconut oil.

Nutrition

Calories: 101kcalCarbohydrates: 9gProtein: 2gFat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 54mgSodium: 85mgPotassium: 31mgSugar: 1gVitamin A: 80IUCalcium: 10mgIron: 0.7mg

More Sweet treats

  • Grape Salad
  • Pancake Mix Crepes
  • Chocolate Tofu Pudding
  • Vegan Crêpes

