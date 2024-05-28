Tandoori Chicken Recipe (+ VIDEO) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

Spice up the dinnertime with this smoky and perfectly juicy tandoori chicken. Marinated in yogurt and cooked in the oven, this recipe comes together in minutes!

We love our Indian recipes, especially those with chicken.

If you’ve tried my butter chicken, chicken saag, or chicken tikka masala, you are in for a treat: this tandoori chicken recipe will be a new dinnertime favorite.

What is tandoori chicken?

Tandoori chicken is, in my opinion, the most popular and tasty Indian dish ever. It features chicken marinated in yogurt and spices. Traditionally, the chicken is then cooked in a tandoor, which is a clay oven.

In my version, I oven-bake it, and it honestly tastes like something from a restaurant!Here are some reasons why I love this recipe:

Healthy. Marinated in yogurt and roasted in the oven, tandoori seasoned chicken is a healthy way to cook chicken.

Marinated in yogurt and roasted in the oven, tandoori seasoned chicken is a healthy way to cook chicken. Juicy and flavorful. Yogurt works well for tenderizing chicken and making it moist and juicy. The warm spices used in the marinade make the chicken super flavorful.

Yogurt works well for tenderizing chicken and making it moist and juicy. The warm spices used in the marinade make the chicken super flavorful. Any chicken cut works. You can use any chicken cut for this recipe. I typically use chicken quarters or chicken legs, but leaner cuts like chicken thighs also work very well.

What I love about this recipe is just how authentic it tastes. Sure, cooking it in a tandoor oven would make things complete, but this oven-baked version tastes just as good!

Ingredients needed

This recipe calls for very simple ingredients and pantry spices. Besides the chicken itself, you’ll likely have everything on hand. Here is what you’ll need:

Chicken. I prefer using chicken leg quarters for this recipe because they are fatty, flavorful, and has the bone intact. You can also use a mix of chicken legs and drumsticks. If you want boneless chicken, opt for chicken thighs.

I prefer using chicken leg quarters for this recipe because they are fatty, flavorful, and has the bone intact. You can also use a mix of chicken legs and drumsticks. If you want boneless chicken, opt for chicken thighs. Yogurt. Plain Greek yogurt or natural yogurt. It goes without saying but please do not use flavored yogurt.

Plain Greek yogurt or natural yogurt. It goes without saying but please do not use flavored yogurt. Lemon juice . Optional, but if your yogurt is NOT on the tard side, add 1 teaspoon of lemon or lime juice.

. Optional, but if your yogurt is NOT on the tard side, add 1 teaspoon of lemon or lime juice. Ginger and garlic. Freshly minced. Fresh ginger and garlic give the chicken Asian notes and add great flavor. Use fewer or more garlic cloves, depending on your preferences.

Freshly minced. Fresh ginger and garlic give the chicken Asian notes and add great flavor. Use fewer or more garlic cloves, depending on your preferences. Spices. The spice blend I prefer using for my tandoori chicken recipe consists of garam masala, cumin, cinnamon, ground coriander, turmeric, and smoked paprika. While you can customize the spice blend for tandoori chicken, I recommend you never skip the garam masala, as it gives the dish an authentic Indian feel.

The spice blend I prefer using for my tandoori chicken recipe consists of garam masala, cumin, cinnamon, ground coriander, turmeric, and smoked paprika. While you can customize the spice blend for tandoori chicken, I recommend you never skip the garam masala, as it gives the dish an authentic Indian feel. Olive oil. For the marinade. You can use butter or ghee but I find it firms up a little too much for my liking.

For the marinade. You can use butter or ghee but I find it firms up a little too much for my liking. Salt. To taste.

Find the printable recipe with measurements below.

How to make tandoori chicken

Besides marinating the chicken, this recipe calls for barely any hands-on time. The oven takes care of all the hard work! Ready to bake some chicken?

Step 1- Prepare the marinade. Add the yogurt to a mixing bowl. Add the spices, freshly minced ginger and garlic, and olive oil. Give the mixture a good mix.

Step 2- Marinate the chicken. Pat dry the chicken pieces and put them in the marinade. Mix well to get the chicken completely coated. Cover and marinade for up to 24 hours in the fridge. If you are in a hurry, let the chicken sit in the marinade for around 10 minutes.

Step 3- Assemble. Preheat the oven to 200C/400F degrees. Line the wire racks with tin foil. Remove the chicken cuts from the yogurt mixture and shake off the excess marinade. Place the chicken on the wire rack.

Step 4- Bake. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the chicken is nicely charred and cooked through. Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes and serve with naan and coconut rice.

Alternative cooking methods

During the warmer months, I like to grill the chicken instead of baking it, and it only needs a few minor tweaks. I’ve also tested this out in the air fryer AND the instant pot, which are both great for speedy cooking.

Grill method: Once the chicken is marinated, place it on a preheated charcoal grill or grill pan. Grill on high heat for 8 minutes per side.

Air fryer method: Once marinated, place the chicken pieces in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Air fry at 200C/400F for 20 minutes, flipping once halfway through.

Instant pot method: Marinate the chicken then place it in the Instant Pot and switch on ‘saute’ mode. Sear the chicken on both sides. Add remaining marinade and set the pot to ‘pressure cook’. Cook the chicken for 8-10 minutes, before turning it off and allow it to naturally release for 10 minutes.

Recipe tips and variations

Use even-sized chicken pieces to ensure even cooking. If you are using different cuts of chicken, I recommend cooking them in batches.

If you are using different cuts of chicken, I recommend cooking them in batches. Don’t overcrowd the baking rack so that the chicken pieces brown well on all sides.

Have a thermometer at hand. Remove the chicken from the oven as soon as it reads 165F in the thickest part of the chicken.

Resting the chicken is important because it allows the juices to redistribute amnd yield the most juiciest meat ever.

For a fun twist on this chicken, shred it with two forks for pulled tandoori chicken.

You may notice my recipe isn’t as red or pink as restaurant-style Tandoori chicken. The reason is I don’t use any red food coloring. If you want to make this with aesthetic purposes in mide, add 1-2 drops to the marinade.

For some added spice, add some cayenne pepper or red chili powder.

How to store leftovers

To store: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in airtight containers for up to five days.

To freeze: Place the cooked and cooled chicken in a shallow container and store it in the freezer for up to two months.

Reheating: Microwave portions of the chicken for 40-50 seconds or reheat in a preheated oven until hot.

Frequently asked questions

Is tandoori chicken healthy? Tandoori chicken is one of the healthiest chicken recipes to make. As the chicken is marinated in yogurt and then baked and not fried, it doesn’t contain a high amount of saturated fats. You can use chicken breasts to make tandoori chicken lower in fat and calories and higher in protein. What is healthier tikka or tandoori chicken? Chicken tikka is another popular Indian dish that features yogurt-marinated chicken pieces. The pieces are threaded on skewers and then grilled or roasted. Unlike the tandoori chicken, chicken tikka is always made with boneless chicken. Chicken tikka and tandoori chicken are both healthy. It all depends on the type of chicken cuts used to make them. The healthiest version of both dishes is made with skinless chicken breast. What does tandoori chicken taste like? Tandoori chicken is juicy thanks to the yogurt marinade and earthy due to the Indian spices, ginger, and garlic.Cooked over high heat, authentic tandoori chicken is also smoky. This is why I like to add smoked paprika to the marinade to make up for the smokiness that the traditional cooking method provides.

Perfect Tandoori Chicken 5 from 92 votes Spice up the dinnertime with this smoky and perfectly juicy tandoori chicken. Marinated in yogurt and cooked in the oven, this recipe comes together in minutes! Servings: 8 servings Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 25 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Video Ingredients ▢ 1 piece ginger minced

▢ 2 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon cinnamon

▢ 1 teaspoon garam marsala

▢ 1 teaspoon ground corriander

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 cup plain yogurt

▢ 2 lbs chicken quarters Instructions In a mixing bowl, mix together all the ingredients, except for the chicken.

Pat dry the chicken then add it to a large mixing bowl. Add in the marinade and mix very well, until all the chicken is completely coated.

Either cover and marinate for up to one day, or if you are in a hurry, let it sit for 10 minutes at room temperate.

Preheat the oven to 200C/400F. Place tin foil on two wire racks. Remove each piece of chicken from the bowl and shake off the excess marinade. Place them on the wire rack.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until they begin to char around the edges.

Allow the chicken to set for 5 minutes before serving. Notes TO STORE: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to five days. TO FREEZE: Place the cooked and cooled chicken in a shallow container and store it in the freezer for up to two months. TO REHEAT: Microwave portions of the chicken for 40-50 seconds or reheat in a preheated oven until hot. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 250kcalCarbohydrates: 3gProtein: 17gFat: 19gSodium: 89mgPotassium: 263mgFiber: 0.3gVitamin A: 233IUVitamin C: 0.5mgCalcium: 52mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 3g Course: Main Course Cuisine: Indian Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

Recipe originally published March 2015 but updated to include new photos, information, and video for your benefit.