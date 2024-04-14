Tasty Einkorn Tortillas Recipe Made Fast And Simple • The Farmer's Lamp (2024)

If you’re looking for a delicious and versatile tortilla recipe, look no further than our Einkorn flour tortillas. They’re easy to make and so delicious! You can use them for everything from tacos to quesadillas to enchiladas to breakfast and dessert wraps.

Tortillas are easy to make and can be used for many different meals. You can make them ahead of time and keep them in the fridge or freezer for later. Our recipe uses Einkorn flour but you can use any all-purpose flour.

Einkorn is a type of wheat that has totally different gluten than other types of wheat. Einkorn flour is also higher in nutrient density than other types of flour, making these tortillas not only delicious but also healthy.

There is a learning curve when you start to cook with Einkorn but we have created a post with our best tips for using Einkorn flour and a conversion chart to help you make the transition easier and faster.

Do you like wraps for breakfast or lunch? You can make them extra special by spreading your own homemade mayonnaise on them. This adds a delicious flavor to your favorite wrap fillings.

FAQ About My Einkorn Flour Tortillas Recipe

1. WHY DO I HAVE TO USE BAKING POWDER IN FLOUR TORTILLAS?

Baking powder is a raising agent. It makes things light and fluffy. That’s why it’s used in baking and in making flour tortillas.

2. WHAT CAN I SUBSTITUTE FOR LARD OR SHORTENING IN FLOUR TORTILLAS?

I use butter or lard in my tortilla recipe. Lard is an excellent fat for almost all baking and is used in traditional flour tortilla recipes.

I don’t use shortening because it is made with unhealthy ingredients. Some people use cooking oils, like canola oil, but oils will change the taste and texture of the tortillas.

I tried the recipe several times using coconut oil because I use it in so many of my recipes. I have not been able to learn why, but coconut oil does not work well with any of my Einkorn recipes. They all turn out crumbly, cracked, or have some sort of texture problem.

I’ve looked the internet over and cannot learn what the conflict is. If you know the science behind it, please let me know.

3. WHY DO MY FLOUR TORTILLAS CRACK?

When you make flour tortillas, there are a few causes for the cracking.

The first reason is that when you combine them, they aren’t sufficiently moist. Different flours and humidity levels might necessitate slightly more or less water, but not much either way.

Second, you did not knead the dough long enough. Einkorn flour requires much less kneading than other flours. The kneading time for this recipe is 3 minutes vs 10 minutes with other flours.

Third, it’s possible that you didn’t give the dough a full 10 minutes to rest before rolling out the tortillas. I’ve tried skipping it or shortening it which caused failure. This step is necessary for consistently soft, flexible tortillas.

Fourthly, the water was not hot enough to dissolve the fat, allowing it to mix properly with the other components. The water should be very hot but not boiling.

Finally, they may have been rolled too thin or not thin enough. I find it difficult to roll them too thinly, but it can happen. If they are left too thick, they will not cook properly.

4. WHAT CAN I USE IF I DON’T HAVE A TORTILLA PRESS?

I have found that using my rolling pin produces great results.

5. WHY ARE MY FLOUR TORTILLAS NOT PUFFING?

There are three possible reasons why your tortillas aren’t turning out right. (1) Not kneading the dough long enough will make it tough. Einkorn flour needs a full 3 minutes. (2) Not letting the dough rest for 10 minutes before rolling it out. This step is crucial. (3) If the dough is too wet, it will be difficult to impossible to roll them out or to get them to cook properly.

6. HOW THIN SHOULD YOU ROLL FLOUR TORTILLAS?

Roll your tortillas until they are thin enough that you can see through them when you hold them up to the light. You will be able to tell if they are thin enough without holding them up as you gain experience.

If you don’t roll them thin enough, they won’t be soft and pliable.

7. DO HOMEMADE FLOUR TORTILLAS HAVE TO BE REFRIGERATED?

No, they don’t have to be refrigerated. I store mine in my tortilla bag inside a reusable food storage bag in my bread drawer for up to a week. If you want to keep them longer than a week, put them in the fridge.

Einkorn Tortillas

Tasty Einkorn Tortillas Recipe Made Simple If you're looking for a delicious and versatile tortilla recipe, look no further than our Einkorn flour tortillas. They're easy to make and so delicious! You can use them for everything from tacos to quesadillas to enchiladas to breakfast and dessert wraps. 5 from 2 votes Like this recipe? Give it a star rating to help other cooks find it! PrintPin Course: Bread Cuisine: Mexican Prep Time: 10 minutes mins Cook Time: 1 minute min Resting time is crucial: 10 minutes mins Total Time: 21 minutes mins Servings: 8 to 12 depending on how many you make Calories: 68kcal See Also The Best Easy Flapjack Recipe You Will Love To MakeSparkly & Colorful Unicorn Poop Cookies Recipe | A Magical MessEasy Peanut Brittle RecipeCrock Pot Beef Stew Recipe | Savory Nothings Ingredients Makes 8-12 tortillas – 8 (burrito size), 10 (medium size), or 12 (small, like for tacos)

3 Cups Einkorn All-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp real salt

⅓ cup unsalted butter or lard at room temperature

1 cup minus 1 tsp – very hot water

1 tsp apple cider vinegar Instructions Before you measure the flour, sift or stir it to remove any lumps and remove compaction for accurate measuring.

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Add the butter or lard, or a combo to the flour mixture and combine until the pieces of fat are small. Use a fork or pastry blender, I use my fingers.

Sprinkle the apple cider vinegar over the flour.

Gradually add the hot water while stirring. I use my hands, but you could use a spoon. The dough will be wet and sticky.

Knead in the bowl for about 3 minutes. The dough will be sticky at first but will soon stop sticking to your hands. This is an important step.

Divide the dough into the required number of portions. Depending on the size you wish for your tortillas, divide the dough into 8 (for larger burritos), 10 (medium-size), or 12 (small) evenly sized balls.

Place the balls back into the bowl and cover it with a damp towel. Let the dough balls rest for 10 minutes. This step is crucial.

Flour your rolling surface and rolling pin (my favorite rollling pin) lightly. Roll the dough balls into a circle shape until they are translucent when held up to the light (I never get perfect circles). I drape the tortillas over the side of my bowl once I’ve rolled them.

Once you have rolled two tortillas, start preheating your cast iron griddle, or griddle of your choice, on medium-high heat. You'll know it's hot enough when drops of water dance across it and evaporate. It should take about 3 minutes to be properly preheated. Cooking Einkorn Tortillas Place a tortilla on the ungreased, preheated griddle. When it puffs up, turn it over and wait for the other side to puff up. This takes approximately 30-45 seconds on each side – it happens quickly, so keep your eyes peeled. They'll burn quickly.

Stack and wrap cooked tortillas on a kitchen towel placed on a cooling rack until you have cooked them all. I use my tortilla bag.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tasty Einkorn Tortillas Recipe Made Simple Amount per Serving Calories 68 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8 g 12 % Saturated Fat 5 g 31 % Trans Fat 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat 1 g Monounsaturated Fat 2 g Cholesterol 20 mg 7 % Sodium 466 mg 20 % Potassium 3 mg % Carbohydrates 1 g % Fiber 1 g 4 % Sugar 1 g 1 % Protein 1 g 2 % Vitamin A 236 IU 5 % Calcium 62 mg 6 % Iron 1 mg 6 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

HOW TO STORE HOMEMADE FROM SCRATCH FLOUR TORTILLAS

To Store Fresh Tortillas

I store my tortillas in my tortilla bag placed inside a reusable food storage bag. I keep them in my bread drawer so they stay fresh for up to a week.

You can wrap them in a kitchen towel or paper towels, cover them with aluminum foil and then put them in a storage bag.

If you want to keep them longer than a week, wrap them well and refrigerate them.

To Freeze Tortillas

Allow flour tortillas to cool fully before freezing.

Once they are cooled, place a piece of butcher or parchment paper between each one to prevent them from sticking together.

Then wrap the stack in foil or freezer paper before placing it in a freezer bag.

Tortillas will keep up to two months in the freezer if properly stored.

WAYS TO WARM FLOUR TORTILLAS

Homemade flour tortillas are versatile and tasty, whether fresh or frozen.

You can reheat flour tortillas on a preheated cast iron griddle or skillet, but keep in mind that they will be more fragile. Using medium-high heat, cook each tortilla for 20 – 30 seconds on each side. Allow frozen tortillas to sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes before cooking to help them defrost.

To warm them in the oven, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Wrap tortillas in parchment paper, or aluminum foil and place them in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes, until warm. This is a good method for reheating a whole batch of tortillas so you can have tacos or fajitas.

To reheat your tortillas using steam, wrap them in parchment paper and then wrap them in aluminum foil. Put them in the steamer and wait 5-10 minutes depending on how many you are reheating. Be careful when taking them out because the foil will be hot.

To reheat in your InstantPot, wrap them in parchment paper and then aluminum foil. Add one cup of water to the Instant Pot and place the trivet stand inside. Place your tortilla package on the stand, close the lid, and hit the steam button. Steam for 5-10 minutes, depending on how many tortillas you are reheating.

To reheat them using a barbecue grill, place the flour tortillas on the grill and flip them frequently until they’re warm. The temperature of the coals, as well as how far away the grill rack is from them, will influence how long it takes to reheat them.



TIPS AND TRICKS FOR HOMEMADE FLOUR TORTILLAS

1. When you are measuring your flour, make sure to sift or stir it first. This will help to avoid compacting the flour and getting an incorrect measurement. The flour to liquid ratio in this recipe is balanced, so altering it in any way will give you a different outcome.

2. I don’t recommend using whole-wheat flour in this recipe because the tortillas will have a cardboard texture and they won’t heat up well. If you are going to consume them all fresh, it works decently.

3. An elderly woman gave me a handcrafted cloth bag for cooking potatoes in the microwave years ago. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings by telling her I don’t use a microwave, but it’s the ideal size for keeping my tortillas. You can make or use something similar.

4. I would stress again, kneading time and resting time are key to the perfect homemade Einkorn tortillas.

5. When rolling out the tortillas, avoid over flouring the surface. This causes them to be dry and crack when they cool.

6. If your tortillas keep springing back when you’re rolling them, let the dough balls rest for 5 more minutes then try again. Repeat in 5-minute increments until they stop springing back when rolled.

Wrap Up

Now that you know how to make homemade Einkorn tortillas, you can enjoy them however you like—filled with your favorite ingredients, dipped in sauce, or with a little melted butter. These tortillas are versatile, delicious, and best of all, easy to make. With a little practice, you’ll be able to make perfect tortillas every time.

Making your own Einkorn tortillas at home is a great way to get the whole family involved in dinner preparations. Gather everyone together and prepare something delicious!

As always, we’re here to help!