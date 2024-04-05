The 20 Best-Ever Recipes for Zero Belly (2024)

In a study in the journal Public Health Nutrition, people who ate at a restaurant on any given day took in an additional 200 calories more than those who prepared all their own meals. Even if you eat just one meal a day from a restaurant, that's enough to add 21 pounds of body weight every year. In fact, cooking at home regularly is so good for you that it helps you eat less even on nights when you do go out to a restaurant–probably because you become used to serving yourself sane portion sizes, instead of the mind-bending, monster-sized entrees most restaurants dish out.

BREAKFAST

SPINACH and ONION STRATA

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 249 calories / 11 g fat / 24 g carb / 2 g fiber / 13 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large white onion, roughly chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, packed

4 slices gluten free bread, cut into ½ inch cubes

3 whole eggs

6 egg whites

1¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp sofrito

1 tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and chopped onion, and cook until the onions become slightly translucent and soft. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Transfer the cooked vegetables to a colander to remove any excess

moisture. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 2

Place the cubed bread in the bottom of a large pie dish, and top with the spinach and onion mixture.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, almond milk, sofrito, salt, and ground black pepper. Pour over the bread and spinach mixture, cover with plastic wrap, and place the dish in the fridge overnight, or at least four hours.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Step 5

Remove the plastic wrap from the strata, and cook uncovered for 45 minutes or until the eggs are fully cooked.

Step 6

Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve warm.

APPLE PIE MUFFINS

Serves: 12

Nutrition: 133 calories / 7 g fat / 14 g carb / 4 g fiber / 5 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1½ cups gluten free all purpose flour

2 tbsp vegetarian vanilla protein powder

¼ cup rolled oats

¼ tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

2 whole eggs

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

3 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 red apple, grated (skin on)

¼ cup raw walnuts, toasted in a dry pan over medium heat until fragrant (about 2 minutes) and roughly chopped

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine the gluten free flour, protein powder, rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Step 3

In another bowl whisk together the egg, applesauce, maple syrup, almond milk, olive oil, vanilla, and grated apple.

Step 4

Combine the wet and dry ingredients in a bowl, and mix until just combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts.

Step5

Spray a muffin tin with olive oil spray. Pour the batter into the prepared

muffin pan. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to remove any air bubbles. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of one of the muffins comes out clean, 15-20 minutes.

Step 6

Let cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the muffins to loosen them and unmold. Serve warm or at room temperature.

MEXICAN OMELET with FRESH SALSA

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 197 calories / 8 g fat / 21 g carb / 7 g fiber / 11 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Juice of half a lime

3 whole eggs

5 egg whites

½ cup ZBD salsa

¼ cup ZBD guacamole

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Pulse the pinto beans and lime juice in a food processor until it has the consistency of refried beans.

Step 2

Coat a small nonstick pan with olive oil spray and heat over medium heat.

Step 3

Whisk together the eggs and egg whites.

Step 4

Add one fourth of the egg mixture to the pan. Use a spatula to stir, drawing the cooked egg to the center of the pan to let the raw egg slide under.

Step 5

When the eggs have all but set, spoon a quarter of the pinto bean mixture down the middle of the omelet. Use the spatula to fold over a third of the egg to cover the mixture, then carefully slide the omelet onto a plate using the spatula to flip it over at the last second to form one fully rolled omelet.

Step 6

Top with 2 tablespoons salsa and 1 tablespoon of guacamole.

Step 7

Repeat three times with the remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

PEACH COBBLER Oatmeal

Serves: 1

Nutrition: 233 calories / 7 g fat / 33 g carb / 5 g fiber / 7 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup water

½ cup rolled oats

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ cup peaches, chopped (fresh or frozen and thawed)

1 tbsp raw flaked almonds

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Bring the almond milk and water to a boil. Stir in the oats and cook until soft, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Just before the oats are cooked, take off the heat and stir in cinnamon, followed by the chopped peaches. Top with flaked almonds.

LUNCH

CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAPS

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 251 calories / 13 g fat / 8 g carb / 3 g fibe / 24 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

½ rotisserie chicken

¼ cup ZBD mayo or storebought

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp curry powder

3 tbsp roughly chopped mint

3 tbsp roughly cilantro

¼ cup red grapes, halved

2 tbsp slivered almonds, toasted in a dry pan until fragrant (about 2 mins)

⅓ cup roughly chopped red onion

3 celery stalks, sliced thin into half moons

1 head Bibb lettuce leaves

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Remove skin from rotisserie chicken. Pick meat, both white and dark, from the carcass and shred. Reserve ½ the meat for a future meal.

Step 2

Mix together the ZBD mayo, lemon juice, curry powder, mint, and cilantro in a large bowl. Fold in the shredded chicken, grapes, toasted almonds, red onions, and celery.

Step 3

Divide salad into four portions and serve with lettuce leaf "wraps."

ENGLISH MUFFIN PIZZAS

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 309 calories / 10 g fat / 29 g carb / g fiber / 35 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

2 gluten-free English muffins, toasted whole and sliced in half

½ cup ZBD Marinara

1 tsp dried oregano

12 Turkey Meatballs roughly chopped

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

8 oz white button mushrooms, thinly sliced

¼ cup basil, roughly chopped

2 cups packed mixed greens

1 Tbsp ZBD Vinaigrette

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2

Spoon 2 tablespoons ZBD Marinara on top of each toasted English muffin half for four individual pizzas. Divide the metaballs among the four pizzas, along with the sliced onions and mushrooms. Sprinkle with oregano.

Step 3

Bake in oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with basil.

Step 4

Toss mixed greens and ZBD Vinaigrette in a large bowl.

Step 5

Divide mixed greens among four plates and serve with one pizza.

SHRIMP and SNOW PEA SALAD

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 248 calories / 5 g fat / 18 g carb / 2 g fiber / 25 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

3/4 lb snow peas

1 lb Poached Shrimp

5 radishes, thinly sliced

¼ large red onion, thinly sliced

1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 tbsp roughly chopped mint

2 tbsp roughly chopped cilantro

3 tbsp Asian Salad

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

To blanch the snow peas, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Place the trimmed beans in boiling water for about 30 seconds or until tender. Use a large slotted spoon to transfer the snow peas directly into the ice water too cool completely. Once cool, take the snow peas out of the water and place on a paper towel to dry.

Step 2

Combine the blanched snow peas and all remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well and divide between four plates.

Easy Chicken and Rice Soup

￼￼

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 225 calories / 10 g fat / 18 g carb / 3 g fiber / 15 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1⁄2 rotisserie chicken

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1⁄2 cup finely diced onion

1⁄2 cup finely diced celery

1⁄2 cup finely diced carrot

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

3 cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 tsp kosher salt

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh herbs (your choice)

1 cup cooked brown rice

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Remove skin from rotisserie chicken. Pick meat, both white and dark, from the carcass and shred. Reserve 1⁄2 the meat for a future meal.

Step 2

Heat olive oil over a medium heat in a 4-quart sauce pot. Add the onion, celery, and carrot, and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add the chicken broth, vegetable broth, and salt to the pot and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Step 4

Add the chicken, rice, and the fresh herbs, and simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve hot.

IZZY'S WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

Serves: 8

Nutrition: 321 calories, 5 g fat, 13 g carb, 2 g fiber, 28 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cups onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)

¼ tsp salt

2 x 4 oz cans green chilies, drained (can substitute with jalapeños)

1 x 2 lb rotisserie chicken, skin removed, white and dark meat cubed

1 x 15 oz can cannellinibeans, rinsed and drained

3 x 14 oz cans low sodium chicken broth

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Heat oil in a large dutch oven on medium until shimmering.

Step 2

Sauté onion until softened. Add garlic and sauté one minute. Add cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, salt and cook for another minute. Add chilies, chicken, beans and stock. Bring to boil then reduce heat and simmer for 40 minutes to blend flavors.

Dinner

OVEN ROASTED COD with TOMATO, QUINOA and CUCUMBER

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 358 calories / 13 g fat / 24 g carb / 5 g fiber / 35 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

2 cups cooked quinoa , cooled to room temperature

2 Tbsp ZBD Vinaigrette

½ avocado, diced

1 cup packed baby spinach

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

½ English cucumber, cut in half then in half moons

1 20 oz Oven Roasted Pacific Cod

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Place the cooked quinoa ZBD Vinaigrette, avocado, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber in a large bowl and and mix well.

Step 2

Divide the salad among four plates and top each with 5 ounces of oven-roasted cod.

SEARED TUNA with SHAVED FENNEL, GRAPEFRUIT and ARUGULA

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 231 calories / 8 g fat / 11 g carb / 3 g fiber / 29 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced in half moons

4 cups packed arugula

1 large ruby red grapefruit, segmented

¼ cup roughly chopped parsley

3 tbsp ZBD Vinaigrette

1 lb Seared Tuna

Step 1

Combine the fennel, arugula, grapefruit, parsley, and ZBD Vinaigrette in a large bowl. Mix well and divide between four plates. Top each plate with 4 ounces seared tuna.

TERRI'S TURKEY SKILLET

Serves: 6

Nutrition: 222 calories / 8 g fat / 19 g carb / 2 g fiber / 19 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 lb lean ground turkey (at least 93% lean)

1 tsp Italian seasoning

3 tbsp tamari, divided

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ medium green bell pepper, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

One 14.5 oz petite diced fire roasted tomatoes, no salt added

8 oz baby crimini mushrooms, sliced

3 cups baby spinach

1½ cups cooked brown rice

¼ cup chopped cilantro for garnish (optional)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Heat a skillet over a medium flame. Add the ground turkey and use a heatproof spoon or spatula to break into pieces. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the Italian seasoning and one tablespoon of tamari to the turkey and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Transfer the browned turkey to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess fat.

Step 3

Keep the skillet on the heat. Add the olive oil, garlic, onion, and green pepper, and saute until tender, about 2-3 minutes.

Step 4

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of tamari to the skillet, along with the fire roasted tomatoes and mushrooms. Leave to cook until the tomato juices begin to boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer.

Step 5

Return the cooked ground turkey to pan. Add the baby spinach, and heat until spinach is wilted and well mixed.

Step 6

Garnish with chopped cilantro (optional).

MINI CRAB CAKE 'PO BOY' with SWEET POTATO FRIES

Serves: 4 servings of 3 crab cakes

Nutrition: 480 calories / 25 g fat / 33 g carb / 6 g fiber / 29 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Crab Cakes

½ large red bell pepper, minced

½ large yellow bell pepper, minced

1 small red onion, minced

¼ cup gluten-free bread crumbs

3 tbsp Zero Belly Mayonnaise or storebought

3 dashes Tabasco (optional)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup almond meal

1 large egg white

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 lb crab meat (fresh or canned), picked over for shells and cartilage

Sweet Potato Fries

20 oz sweet potato, washed of excess dirt (about 1½ medium)

½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried rosemary

½ tsp ground cumin

Aioli

¼ cup Zero Belly Mayonnaise , or store bought

Juice of ½ a lemon

¾ tsp smoked paprika

½ tbsp relish

Toppings

1 head bibb lettuce (or romaine)

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

½ avocado, thinly sliced

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for the crab cakes except for the crab and mix well with a rubber spatula. Once mixed, carefully fold in the crab until just incorporated.

Step 2

Use your hand to form twelve individual crab cakes (about ¾ inch thick and 1 inch wide). Flatten the crab cakes between the palms of your hands and set aside.

For the fries:

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 4

Cut each potato in half lengthwise, and then into wedges. In a large bowl, combine the cut potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and spices. Toss to evenly coat the potatoes.

Step 5

Spread potatoes in a single layer on a non stick sheet pan. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven until edges are crisp and potatoes are cooked through, about 35 minutes.

Step 6

While the potatoes are cooking, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a non stick pan over medium high heat.

Step 7

Using a wide spatula, carefully place each crab cake in the pan. Sear for about 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Flip each cake over, and cook for another 3 minutes or until browned. Transfer each cooked crab cake onto a sheet pan. When the fries have about 7 minutes left of cooking time, place in the oven with the fries to heat through.

Step 8

To prepare the aioli, mix together all ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 9

To assemble the po-boys:

Step 10

Place each crab cake on a bibb lettuce or romaine leaf, and top with dollop of aioli, a slice of tomato, and a slice of avocado.

Step 11

Divide the hot fries among four plates and serve with three 'po boys.'

CHICKEN PROVENCAL with SWISS CHARD and BROWN RICE

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 300 calories / 3 g fat / 38 g carbs / 6 g fiber / 39 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

One 20 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

Salt and pepper

2 cups Zero Belly Marinara or storebought

½ lb swiss chard,* rinsed of dirt and patted dry

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup water

½ lemon

½ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped (optional)

2 cups cooked brown rice

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick pan, lightly coated with olive oil spray over medium heat.

Step 3

Season the chicken breast with a pinch of salt and pepper, and sear in the pan until lightly golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Don't worry about cooking the chicken breast all the way through. Place the seared chicken in a glass casserole dish.

Step 4

Pour the Zero Belly Marinara over the chicken breast and cover the dish with foil. Place in the oven and cook

for 15 minutes.

Step 5

While the chicken cooks, prepare the swiss chard. Take the green leaves of the stems and roughly chop.

Thinly slice the stems and set aside.

Step 6

Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the swiss chard stems and sautee until tender, about two minutes. Add the chopped swiss chard leaves and add ¼ cup of water. Steam until tender, about 2 minutes. Finish with a squeeze of half a lemon.

Step 7

Divide the cooked swiss chard among four plates. Top with one chicken breast and marinara. Serve with ½ cup brown rice. Garnish with basil.

TURKEY MEATLOAF MUFFINS with APPLE CIDER DIJON GLAZE and WILTED KALE SALAD

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 349 calories / 13 g fat / 31 g carb / 3 g fiber / 30 g protein (with 93% lean ground turkey)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 lb ground Turkey breast (93% or leaner)

¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup finely chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp Zero Belly Sofrito

2 tbsp worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp ketchup

1 large egg white

Glaze

½ cup apple cider

3 tbsp raw manuka honey

1 tbsp + 1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salad

1 bunch of Tuscan kale, rinsed, dried and roughly chopped

1 tbsp Zero Belly Vinaigrette

¼ cup Grape tomatoes

2 Tbsp raw walnuts, toasted in a dry pan over medium heat until fragrant (about 2 minutes)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2

In a food processor or large bowl,

add the turkey, oats, onions, garlic,

sofrito, worcestershire, ketchup, and egg white. Pulse or mix until just

combined. Do not over mix.

Step 3

Roll the mixture into 8 individual

balls and place them into 8 holes of a 12-hole muffin tin.

Step 4

For the glaze, whisk together the apple cider, honey, and the Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Pour half the glaze into a fresh bowl and set aside.

Step 5

Brush the top of the uncooked turkey muffins with ½ of the glaze and place in the oven.

Step 6

Cook for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and use a clean brush and the remaining glaze to brush the cooked muffins. Cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Step 7

When the muffins have about 10 minutes

left of cooking time, toss the kale and Zero Belly Vinaigrette and set aside.

Step 8

Transfer the muffin pan to a cooling rack and let sit for at least 5 minutes. Right before serving, mix the grape tomatoes and the walnuts into the salad.

Step 9

Divide the salad among four plates along with two meatloaf muffins.

VEGETABLE LASAGNA with BASIL PECAN PESTO

Serves: 4

Nutrition: 348 calories / 21 g fat / 29 g carb / 8 g fiber / 15 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 lb eggplant (1-2), sliced into rounds into ⅛th inch "noodles"

1 lb yellow squash (1-2), sliced lengthwise into ⅛th inch "noodles"

1 lb zucchini (1-2), sliced lengthwise into 1/8-inch "noodles"

1½ cups part skim ricotta

1 large egg white

⅓ cup Zero Belly Pesto or storebought

1 8 oz jar roasted red pepper, drained and sliced into strips

1½ cups Zero Belly Marinara or storebought

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Step 2

Lay the eggplant in a single layer on a baking sheet and salt generously. Allow eggplant to sit for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse with water and dry well. Spray baking sheet with olive oil spray; spread eggplant out in a single layer and spray with more olive oil. Place in oven for 5 minutes.

Step 3

While the eggplant cooks, spray another baking sheet with olive oil. Spread a single layer of zucchini and summer squash slices. After eggplant has cooked for five minutes, add baking sheet with zucchini and yellow squash to oven. Bake for another five minutes. Remove both trays from the oven.

Step 4

While vegetables are cooking, in a large bowl mix the ricotta, egg white, and Zero Belly Pesto together using a plastic spatula.

Step 5

Lightly coat an 11 x 7 glass baking dish (at least 3 inches deep) with olive oil spray. Lay slices of summer squash side by side to create a single layer on the bottom of the dish. Follow with a single layer of zucchini, then a layer of eggplant. Spread ⅓ of the pesto-ricotta mixture on top of the eggplant, followed by ⅓ of the roasted peppers. Top with½ a cup of Zero Belly Marinara. Repeat this 2 times. Finish with a layer of Zero Belly Marinara.

Step 6

Cover with tin foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 15 minutes. Once cooked, let rest on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Desserts

CHOCOLATE BARK

Serves: 10

Nutrition: 190 calories / 12 g fat / 22 g carb / 2 g fiber / 3 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

10 oz semisweet chocolate chips

¼ cup dried art cherries

¼ cup raw pepitas, dry roasted in a pan over medium heat until fragrant (about 2 minutes), and cooled

¼ cup raw almonds, dry roasted in a pan over medium heat until fragrant (about 2 minutes), cooled and coarsely chopped

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Pour the chocolate chips onto the parchment paper and spread to form a rectangle, about 8 by 8 inches.

Step 3

Bake the chocolate chips in the oven for 2 to 3 minutes, just until they start to melt.

Step 4

Transfer the pan to a cooling rack, and use an offset spatula to spread the melted chocolate into smooth, even rectangle. While the chocolate is still hot, evenly sprinkle with the dried cherries, toasted pepitas, and toasted almonds. Transfer the parchment paper to a plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Break the bark into small pieces and serve.

APPLE CRUMBLE

Serves: 8

Nutrition: 234 calories / 9 g fat / 39 g carb / 2 g fiber / 5 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

6 red apples, skin on, diced into

½ inch cubes

1 orange, zested and juiced

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

Crumble Topping

¾ cup rolled oats, ground to a flour in food processor

¾ cup rolled oats

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Spray a 9 inch square pan or baking dish with olive oil spray.

Step 3

Combine the diced apple with the fresh orange juice, orange zest, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix well and spread evenly in the prepared baking dish.

Step 4

Place the crumble topping ingredients in a separate bowl, and mix with your hands, pinching together clumps.

Step 5

Evenly spread the crumble topping on the apples.

Step 6

Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 45 minutes until golden brown.

Step 7

Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

CARROT CAKE CUPCAKES

Serves: 12

Nutrition: 176 calories / 10 g fat / 20 g carb / 2 g fiber / 3 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1⅓ cup gluten free all purpose flour mix (like Bob's Red Mill)

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp nutmeg

1 egg

1 egg white

⅓ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup grated carrots

1 cup Whipped Coconut Cream

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Line a 12-hole standard-size muffin with cupcake liners.

Step 3

Mix together the almond flour, rice flour, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Set aside.

Step 4

In another large bowl, mix together the egg, egg white, coconut oil, brown sugar, and vanilla extract.

Step 5

Add the dry ingredients to the wet, and mix to incorporate. Do not over mix. Fold in the grated carrots.

Step 6

Spoon the batter into the 12 cupcake liners and bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Step 7

While the cupcakes are baking, prepare the Whipped Coconut Cream.

Step 8

Transfer the cupcakes to a cooling rack and allow to cool completely.

Step 9

Top the cooled cupcakes with a dollop of Whipped Coconut Cream. Serve immediately.

BLACK FOREST COOKIES

Serves: 24

Nutrition: 211 calories / 17 g fat / 14 g carb / 3 g fiber / 3 g protein

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

2¼ cups finely ground almond meal/flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not dutch processed or alkalized)

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup dried tart cherries, roughly chopped

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper and spray with olive oil spray.

Step 3

In a large bowl, mix together the almond meal/flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda.

Step 4

In another bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, light brown sugar, and eggs.

Step 5

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix to incorporate. Mix in the chocolate chips and dried cherries.

Step 6

Use a spoon to scoop out two tablespoons of cookie dough onto the sheet pans, leaving about two inches between each scoop.

Step 7

Bake for 12 minutes. Let cookies sit for 2 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool.