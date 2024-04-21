Vegan Stuffing Recipe - Build Your Bite (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This vegan stuffing is absolutely delicious and easy to make! A family favorite side dish for Thanksgiving and the holidays.

This is the best vegan stuffing! This easy vegan stuffing recipe is the perfect addition to your holiday table. A family favorite that is sure to impress anyone who tries it!

I have served this stuffing to family members who are meat eaters and everyone cannot believe how much flavor it has! I have had so many people ask me for the recipe, so here it is.

It is one of the most delicious vegetarian thanksgiving recipes I have ever made. It is not difficult to make, and the flavor is absolutely incredible!

How to make vegan stuffing for Thanksgiving

This delicious side dish starts off with a base of fresh garlic and onion, carrots, and celery. Fresh vegetables add great texture and flavor to the stuffing. Garlic and onion add a great base of flavor and I use so much of both every Thanksgiving.

Step 1: Add the carrots, onion and celery to a large skillet or dutch oven. Add in the vegan butter, salt and pepper, sage, thyme, oregano.

Step 2: Cook the stuffing vegetables around 10 minutes on medium high heat, until the vegetables start to soften, but are not mushy.

Step 3: Cut your bread into cubes, and place on a baking sheet. Dry roast the cubed bread in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes, until it starts to brown and crisp on the edges.

Check often towards the end to avoid burning. Toasting the bread before adding it to the stuffing keeps it from turning to total mush which is key for a stuffing that is not mushy.

Step 4: Once your bread is done roasting, add it to the skillet along with the vegetable stock. Pour in a little at a time and stir, then repeat.

Step 5: Transfer the stuffing to a large baking dish, then dot the top of the stuffing with vegan butter.

Bake the vegan stuffing for around 30 minutes or so, until the top of the stuffing is golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

Can I make this gluten free? Yes! To make your stuffing gluten free, all you have to do is use a gluten free bread. I have used this recipe with millet bread and it worked well. All of the other ingredients are naturally gluten free.

How to prep stuffing ahead of time Every year I try to prep ahead as much as I can for Thanksgiving before the big day. This saves so much time once I’m ready to make the stuffing. Dice the veggies : Chop up the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots and place them all together in a ziploc bag in the refrigerator.

: Chop up the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots and place them all together in a ziploc bag in the refrigerator. Cut the bread into cubes : Place into zip loc bags or an airtight container until you are ready to bake it.

: Place into zip loc bags or an airtight container until you are ready to bake it. Measure out the spices: measure out all the spices ahead of time and place them in a small bag ready to go. See Also How to eat more greens and cruciferous vegetables - with 25 recipes!

This stuffing is also delicious reheated which is usually not the case for stuffing that I have had before.

Ever since I first created this recipe, I have made it every single year. I’ve made it for 9 years now and have no desire to even tweak the recipe.

I follow it exactly every year to guarantee it comes out perfect! The spices in this recipe are key and sage really is the star of the dish.

“Just made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was amazing! Thank you so much, definitely my favorite part of the Thanksgiving feast.” – Chelsea

Last year I served Thanksgiving dinner to my family and everyone raved about the dishes!

How to store vegan stuffing Storing : Leftover stuffing can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days

: Leftover stuffing can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days Reheating: Microwave or warm leftovers in the oven at 350 until heated through

Are you making this recipe? I want to see! Don’t forget to tag me on instagram @buildyourbite and hashtag #buildyourbite with your recipe creations!

More Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Vegetarian Gravy Recipe ( use vegan butter to make it vegan )

use vegan butter to make it vegan Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Crumble (sub vegan milk and butter to make vegan)

Cranberry Blueberry Crisp

Skillet Corn (use vegan butter)

(use vegan butter) Vegan Apple Crisp

Be sure to pin this recipe for later and followBuild Your Bite on Pinterestfor all the latest delicious recipes!

Did you make this recipe? Be sure to leave a star rating below!