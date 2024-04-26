25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (2024)

    Meat-free and mostly whole-foods deliciousness for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Vegan-friendly, too!

    by Sally TamarkinBuzzFeed Staff
    Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

    1. Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (3)

    Dana Shultz / Via minimalistbaker.com

    How about a big bowl of sweet and savory comfort drizzled in tahini sauce? Recipe here.

    2. Mexican Quinoa Salad With Orange Lime Dressing

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (4)

    Dana Shultz / Via minimalistbaker.com

    This is a salad in name only. The quinoa, black beans, corn, and avocado make this a hearty and satisfying meal. Recipe here.

    3. Enlighten Smoothie Bowl

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (5)

    Julie West / Via thesimpleveganista.blogspot.com

    Just like a smoothie but bigger and more full of incredible stuff like coconut, granola, chia seeds, and whatever other toppings your heart desires. Recipe here.

    4. Easy Vegan Breakfast Tacos

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (6)

    Dana Shultz / Via minimalistbaker.com

    Say yes to pomegranate and cilantro for breakfast. Recipe here.

    5. Bircher Muesli with Chia Seeds, Figs, and Apples

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (7)

    Julie West / Via thesimpleveganista.blogspot.com

    Overnight oats but made heartier with buckwheat groats and a tasty combination of apples and figs. Make with the milk of your choice, dairy or non. Recipe here.

    6. Vegan Portobello Pizzas

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (8)

    Dana Shultz / Via minimalistbaker.com

    Crunchy veggies topping a tender portobello cap makes for a remarkably pizza-y meal. Recipe here.

    7. Sage and Maple-Roasted Chickpeas With Crispy Kale and Sweet Potato Mash

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (9)

    Lauren Zaser / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

    Sweet, savory, crunchy, and creamy. Enough said. Recipe here.

    8. Black Bean and Potato Nacho Plate

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (10)

    Angela Liddon / Via ohsheglows.com

    True story: You don't need tortilla chips to make nachos. Recipe here.

    9. Ginger Citrus Chia Cups With Pistachios and Goji Berries

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (11)

    Gena Hamshaw / Via choosingraw.com

    What if pudding was healthy, hearty, and full of tangy toppings? OH WAIT THAT'S WHAT THIS IS. Recipe here.

    10. Skillet Asparagus and Tomato Medley

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (12)

    Julie West / Via thesimpleveganista.blogspot.com

    This might be the simplest way to make a light, lemony vegetable stir-fry. Serve it over rice, quinoa, barley, etc. Or just eat out of the skillet. Recipe here.

    11. Black Rice Sushi Bowl and Dynamite Sauce

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (13)

    Julie West / Via thesimpleveganista.blogspot.com

    This sushi-in-a-bowl recipe might be worth it for the sauce alone. Recipe here.

    12. Simple Zucchini Pasta Salad

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (14)

    Julie West / Via thesimpleveganista.blogspot.com

    The perfect warm-weather alternative to a traditional pasta dinner, topped with easy-to-make "almond parmesan." Recipe here.

    13. Tomato Cucumber Couscous Salad

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (15)

    Nikki / Via thetolerantvegan.com

    Upgrade any picnic with this filling dish. Recipe here.

    14. Broccolini Mushroom Stir-Fry

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (16)

    Madeline / Via collegiatevegan.com

    Seven ingredients, one skillet, and you've got a savory stir-fry that's perfect with rice, pasta, or all by itself. Recipe here.

    15. Quinoa Porridge

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (17)

    Madeline / Via collegiatevegan.com

    Yum: a nuttier-tasting oatmeal alternative. Recipe here.

    16. Three-Ingredient Baked Apples

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (18)

    Madeline / Via collegiatevegan.com

    A healthier dessert or hearty snack served with the nut butter of your choice. Recipe here.

    17. Mexican Chickpea Scramble

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (19)

    Amber / Via fettlevegan.com

    Who says breakfast scrambles need eggs? Not me. Recipe here.

    18. Sticky Peanut Stirfry

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (20)

    Kristy Sayer-Jones / Via southerninlaw.com

    This is a super-simple recipe for a mouthwatering peanut sauce that you'll want to put on everything. Recipe here.

    19. Baked Banana Oatmeal

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (21)

    Kristy Sayer-Jones / Via southerninlaw.com

    This is a great dish to serve fresh out of the oven or to make ahead and save for when you need to grab something on the go. Recipe here.

    20. Spiced Roasted Cauliflower

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (22)

    acouplecooks.com

    Garlic, lemon, and a bunch of seasonings make for this healthy, delicious snack or side. Recipe here.

    21. Loaded Lunchtime Oatmeal

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (23)

    Angela Liddon / Via ohsheglows.com

    We're not here to tell you what time of day to eat this oatmeal. But I am here to tell you that this savory oatmeal would make for a perfect portable lunch. Recipe here.

    22. Kung Pao Lentils

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (24)

    veganricha.com

    Your whole-foods, vegetarian version of a takeout favorite with lentils, veggies, and a hoisin-based sauce. Recipe here.

    23. Vegan Shakshuka With Sweet Potatoes and Tofu

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (25)

    Richa Hingle / Via veganricha.com

    Great for breakfast or dinner. Or lunch. Or ANYTIME. Recipe here.

    24. Chickpea Flour Vegan Omelet

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (26)

    Richa Hingle / Via veganricha.com

    Finally host that vegan brunch you've been talking about! Recipe here.

    25. Cauliflower “Couscous” With Leeks and Sundried Tomatoes

    25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (27)

    ahouseinthehills.com

    Just five ingredients stand between you and this light, colorful, lower-carb cauliflower couscous. Recipe here.

    Here’s A Two-Week Clean Eating Challenge That’s Actually Delicious

    buzzfeed.com

