25 Meat-Free Clean Eating Recipes That Are Actually Delicious (2024)

Meat-free and mostly whole-foods deliciousness for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Vegan-friendly, too!
1. Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl
2. Mexican Quinoa Salad With Orange Lime Dressing
3. Enlighten Smoothie Bowl
4. Easy Vegan Breakfast Tacos
5. Bircher Muesli with Chia Seeds, Figs, and Apples
6. Vegan Portobello Pizzas
7. Sage and Maple-Roasted Chickpeas With Crispy Kale and Sweet Potato Mash
8. Black Bean and Potato Nacho Plate
9. Ginger Citrus Chia Cups With Pistachios and Goji Berries
10. Skillet Asparagus and Tomato Medley
11. Black Rice Sushi Bowl and Dynamite Sauce
12. Simple Zucchini Pasta Salad
13. Tomato Cucumber Couscous Salad
14. Broccolini Mushroom Stir-Fry
15. Quinoa Porridge
16. Three-Ingredient Baked Apples
17. Mexican Chickpea Scramble
18. Sticky Peanut Stirfry
19. Baked Banana Oatmeal
20. Spiced Roasted Cauliflower
21. Loaded Lunchtime Oatmeal
22. Kung Pao Lentils
23. Vegan Shakshuka With Sweet Potatoes and Tofu
24. Chickpea Flour Vegan Omelet
25. Cauliflower “Couscous” With Leeks and Sundried Tomatoes
