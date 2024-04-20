Easy Potluck Recipes (2024)

We've got great easy recipes for sides, main dishes, salads and desserts to serve at your next potluck dinner or lunch.

01of 27

Sunny Broccoli Salad

Easy Potluck Recipes (1)

You can make this potluck salad the day ahead. Just refrigerate the dressing and vegetables separately, then toss everything together when it's time to serve it. Bacon, sunflower kernels and raisins make this combo crunchy and flavorful.

Delicious Potluck Salad Recipes

02of 27

Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn

Easy Potluck Recipes (2)

Creamy and delicious, this nostalgic dish is a favorite for potlucks.

Favorite Comfort Food Recipes

03of 27

Roasted Pear Salad with Farro and Arugula

Easy Potluck Recipes (3)

This creamy, whole-grain salad earned raves in our test kitchen. It's hardy enough to be a meatless main, or enjoy it as a festive side dish or cold-weather potluck star.

04of 27

Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw

Easy Potluck Recipes (4)

Your crew will love this Asian twist on classic pulled pork. If you're feeding a crowd, swap the sesame buns for slider rolls, and you'll get twice as many sandwiches.

Super Sandwich Recipes

05of 27

Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies

Easy Potluck Recipes (5)

These easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Stephanie Simmons, the Wisconsin blogger behind Blue Bowl Recipes and author of the cookbook, The One-Bowl Baker.

The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes

06of 27

Sweet Pea Green Goddess Dip

Easy Potluck Recipes (6)

This dip made with frozen peas will brighten your potluck table any time of year.

07of 27

Hash Brown Casserole

An all-time reader favorite, this creamy hotdish is a guaranteed hit at potlucks. (In fact, you may want to make two pans!)

Perfect Potato Recipes

08of 27

Stuffed Party Pinwheels

Easy Potluck Recipes (8)

Our recipe actually makes two different kinds of tortilla spirals—one flavored with curry powder, the other with garlic and herbs.

No-Cook Potluck and Picnic Recipes

09of 27

Ricotta and Parmesan Spread

Easy Potluck Recipes (9)

Fresh herbs season this easy spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices.

Easy Dip Recipes

10of 27

Green Bean Tabbouleh

Easy Potluck Recipes (10)

This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.

11of 27

Mexican Biscuit Casserole

Easy Potluck Recipes (11)

This taco-flavored main dish is a potluck favorite from a Fargo, North Dakota, reader. Serve it with tortilla chips so your guests can scoop and eat.

Favorite Casserole Recipes

12of 27

Ramen and Almond Coleslaw

Easy Potluck Recipes (12)

Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower seeds add crunch to this side salad. Quick to prepare and easy to tote, it's an obvious choice for potlucks and camping.

Fresh Slaw Recipes

13of 27

Salted Caramel, Chocolate and Peanut Cracker-Stack Bars

Easy Potluck Recipes (13)

These fantastic potluck bars come from Patrice Hurd of Bemidji, Minnesota. She won the grand prize in a Best of the Midwest Recipe Contest. Patrice says they're a twist on her grandmother's cracker bars. They cut beautifully and brim with salty-sweet-nutty-chocolately flavor.

Our Best Bar Cookies

14of 27

Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella

Easy Potluck Recipes (14)

Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.

Scrumptious Pasta Salad Recipes

15of 27

Light and Layered Taco Dip

Easy Potluck Recipes (15)

Ground turkey, reduced-sodium and light ingredients, and a confetti of crisp, colorful veggies make this potluck staple more nutritious than a typical layered dip—but every bit as tasty.

16of 27

Bavarian-Style Potato Salad

Easy Potluck Recipes (16)

This tangy vinegar-based Bavarian potato salad is worthy of a German beer garden.

Potato Salad Recipes You'll Love

17of 27

Oven-Barbecued Chicken

Easy Potluck Recipes (17)

Oven-baking the chicken makes this recipe a breeze for any time of the year, and homemade barbecue sauce is always a hit. Serve with rolls and slaw.

Favorite Chicken Recipes

18of 27

Tropical Tomato Salsa

Easy Potluck Recipes (18)

Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.

Fresh Salsa Recipes

19of 27

Blueberry-Almond Bars

Easy Potluck Recipes (19)

Fruit fillings complement the sweetness of other bar cookie ingredients. Blueberry-Almond Bars was a grand champion award recipe at the Marshall County Fair's annual Blueberry Bake-A-Rama in Plymouth, Indiana. Lori Van Der Weele combined blueberries, butter, white baking pieces and almonds for this winner.

Our Best Blueberry Recipes

20of 27

Pizza Pasta Skillet Casserole

Easy Potluck Recipes (20)

A blanket of gooey cheese and the oven-crisped pepperoni make this casserole a guaranteed kid pleaser. Of course, you can switch up the ingredients as easily as the toppings on a pizza. Classics like sweet pepper, black olives and sausage are all fair game—but we'd hold the anchovies!

Yummy Casserole and Hotdish Recipes

21of 27

Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad

Easy Potluck Recipes (21)

Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner.

Sumptuous Salad Recipes

22of 27

Classic Potato Salad

Easy Potluck Recipes (22)

This creamy potato salad is full of tender new potatoes, sweet pickles, crisp celery, and chopped hard-cooked eggs.

23of 27

Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole

Easy Potluck Recipes (23)

Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream.

Sizzling Tex-Mex and Mexican Recipes

24of 27

Creamy Scalloped Potatoes

Easy Potluck Recipes (24)

This easy-to-make layered cheesy potato dish pairs well with pork chops or ham.

25of 27

Calico Bean Casserole

Easy Potluck Recipes (25)

This recipe blurs the line between baked beans and chili. It's great for feeding a crowd.

26of 27

Pepper Jack Corn Casserole

Easy Potluck Recipes (26)

This dead-simple and totally delicious casserole is a homey addition to any weekend meal, potluck or even a holiday spread.

27of 27

Zesty Three-Bean Salad

Easy Potluck Recipes (27)

Combine kidney beans, garbanzo beans and frozen sweet soybeans (edamame) with red onion, cilantro and lime juice for a fresh twist on three-bean salad.

