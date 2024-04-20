Easy Potluck Recipes (2024)

We've got great easy recipes for sides, main dishes, salads and desserts to serve at your next potluck dinner or lunch.
Sunny Broccoli Salad
You can make this potluck salad the day ahead. Just refrigerate the dressing and vegetables separately, then toss everything together when it's time to serve it. Bacon, sunflower kernels and raisins make this combo crunchy and flavorful.
Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn
Creamy and delicious, this nostalgic dish is a favorite for potlucks.
Roasted Pear Salad with Farro and Arugula
This creamy, whole-grain salad earned raves in our test kitchen. It's hardy enough to be a meatless main, or enjoy it as a festive side dish or cold-weather potluck star.
Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw
Your crew will love this Asian twist on classic pulled pork. If you're feeding a crowd, swap the sesame buns for slider rolls, and you'll get twice as many sandwiches.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies
These easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Stephanie Simmons, the Wisconsin blogger behind Blue Bowl Recipes and author of the cookbook, The One-Bowl Baker.
Sweet Pea Green Goddess Dip
This dip made with frozen peas will brighten your potluck table any time of year.
Hash Brown Casserole
An all-time reader favorite, this creamy hotdish is a guaranteed hit at potlucks. (In fact, you may want to make two pans!)
Stuffed Party Pinwheels
Our recipe actually makes two different kinds of tortilla spirals—one flavored with curry powder, the other with garlic and herbs.
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread
Fresh herbs season this easy spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices.
Green Bean Tabbouleh
This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.
Mexican Biscuit Casserole
This taco-flavored main dish is a potluck favorite from a Fargo, North Dakota, reader. Serve it with tortilla chips so your guests can scoop and eat.
Ramen and Almond Coleslaw
Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower seeds add crunch to this side salad. Quick to prepare and easy to tote, it's an obvious choice for potlucks and camping.
Salted Caramel, Chocolate and Peanut Cracker-Stack Bars
These fantastic potluck bars come from Patrice Hurd of Bemidji, Minnesota. She won the grand prize in a Best of the Midwest Recipe Contest. Patrice says they're a twist on her grandmother's cracker bars. They cut beautifully and brim with salty-sweet-nutty-chocolately flavor.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.
Light and Layered Taco Dip
Ground turkey, reduced-sodium and light ingredients, and a confetti of crisp, colorful veggies make this potluck staple more nutritious than a typical layered dip—but every bit as tasty.
Bavarian-Style Potato Salad
This tangy vinegar-based Bavarian potato salad is worthy of a German beer garden.
Oven-Barbecued Chicken
Oven-baking the chicken makes this recipe a breeze for any time of the year, and homemade barbecue sauce is always a hit. Serve with rolls and slaw.
Tropical Tomato Salsa
Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.
Blueberry-Almond Bars
Fruit fillings complement the sweetness of other bar cookie ingredients. Blueberry-Almond Bars was a grand champion award recipe at the Marshall County Fair's annual Blueberry Bake-A-Rama in Plymouth, Indiana. Lori Van Der Weele combined blueberries, butter, white baking pieces and almonds for this winner.
Pizza Pasta Skillet Casserole
A blanket of gooey cheese and the oven-crisped pepperoni make this casserole a guaranteed kid pleaser. Of course, you can switch up the ingredients as easily as the toppings on a pizza. Classics like sweet pepper, black olives and sausage are all fair game—but we'd hold the anchovies!
Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad
Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner.
Classic Potato Salad
This creamy potato salad is full of tender new potatoes, sweet pickles, crisp celery, and chopped hard-cooked eggs.
Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole
Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream.
Creamy Scalloped Potatoes
This easy-to-make layered cheesy potato dish pairs well with pork chops or ham.
Calico Bean Casserole
This recipe blurs the line between baked beans and chili. It's great for feeding a crowd.
Pepper Jack Corn Casserole
This dead-simple and totally delicious casserole is a homey addition to any weekend meal, potluck or even a holiday spread.
Zesty Three-Bean Salad
Combine kidney beans, garbanzo beans and frozen sweet soybeans (edamame) with red onion, cilantro and lime juice for a fresh twist on three-bean salad.
