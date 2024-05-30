The 4 best VPN services for Windows PC in 2023 (2024)

NordVPN specifications

Windows support: Windows 7 or higher

Windows 7 or higher Simultaneous connections : 6

6 Kill switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Android TV, Chrome, Firefox

Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Android TV, Chrome, Firefox Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Countries: 59



59 Money-back guarantee:30 day



NordVPN distinguished itself as one of the fastest VPNs, as well as the one that turned in the most consistent Windows performance results from testers across the world. That said, ping speeds were slow enough that I wouldn't want to play a multiplayer first-person shooter game over the VPN. To be fair, this isn't a weakness unique to NordVPN and most services have sub-par ping speeds.

NordVPN also has solid capabilities beyond basic VPN. Its P2P sharing functionality makes it an excellent VPN for torrenting. It also comes with options for a dedicated IP address, double VPN, and Onion over VPN. There are add-on services you can purchase, including a password manager and encrypted cloud storage.

Beyond Windows, NordVPN supports all the most popular platforms, so it's a good option for securing a variety of devices. With a 30-day money-back guarantee you can test it out yourself for a month and get a full refund if it doesn't work for you.

