The Best 90 Second Bread Recipe (2024)

If you love bread but are following a Keto diet, you are going to go crazy for this 90 Second Keto Bread Recipe. In literally just seconds, you will have amazing bread that is keto friendly to make sandwiches, keto toast and more!

90 Second Keto Bread Recipe

The low carb Keto diet is getting rave reviews but many people are missing bread. Anyone relate?

We have the perfect solution today while still being Easy Keto Recipe. This Keto mug bread recipe is so simple, takes very little time to prepare and satisfies that craving for bread.

What is keto bread?

It is a90 second breadwith almond flour carbs free. Yes! You can enjoy bread while following a Keto lifestyle.

This is one of the hardest aspects of the Keto diet for many- giving up bread. Not only can you enjoy this easy keto bread now but it can be ready in 90 seconds!

It couldn’t get any easier or more delicious! This recipe is easy to follow and takes very little work.

You can make an easy grab and go breakfast for busy mornings. If you are eating on the run, making a breakfast sandwich with this keto friendly breads.

It will be so easy to take with you. Or maybe you want to pack a sandwich for lunch.

This 90 second keto bread recipemakes it so easy to do that too! I love a tuna sandwich and this is amazing.

If you have been missing being able to enjoy a good sandwich, make this bread today! You will not be disappointed.

This90 second bread recipe isa game changer.

You can now enjoy things like sandwiches, grilled cheese, avocado toast with your bacon and eggs and even french toast! If you have been missing bread, this90 second bread low carb recipe is sure to impress.

This bread is especially good toasted and holds up well. The texture and taste change a bit toasted or used for grilled cheese.

I actually prefer it that way. It is so good.

90 Second Keto Bread is so quick and easy!

You can have fresh keto bread in just seconds.Enjoy this bread alone or with your favoriteketo recipeor make them into a breakfast sandwich!

How do you make Keto bread in the microwave?

I used one of these Anchor 2 cup microwave safe bowls to make the bread in the microwave.

The round shape is perfect for breakfast style sandwiches. If you prefer a square shape for grilled cheese and such, try using asquare ramekin.

I have tried this recipe is in a loaf pan with parchment paper before and find that a glass dish actually works the best.

You might want to have several different kinds on hand depending on what you are making.

90 Second Ketobreadin a mug works as well.

You can even just use a microwave safe mug to make this easy bread.

If you like this bread, try Low Carb Cheddar Biscuits Recipe that taste just like Red Lobster’s biscuits. Yum!

Ingredients for90 second bread:

Almond Flour – We likeBob’s Red Mill but any works great.

Egg

Baking Powder

Salt (I just do a pinch of salt)

Butter, melted

*optional – 1 tablespoon butter (saved for later)

Directions forlow carb bread:

Put the almond flour, baking powder, egg and melted butter in a microwave safe bowl(Our container measures 4 inches wide at the bottom)

Use a fork, or a small whisk to whisk it together in small bowl.

Place in the microwave for 90 seconds.

Remove from microwave and allow to cool slightly.

Then cut the bread in half.



You can eat it just like this. Or for even more flavor, fry the bread (both sides) in a tablespoon of butter in a skillet.

Then use it to enjoy some of your favorite keto recipes.

Note:You can use anyalmond flourfor90 second keto bread recipebut we likeBob’s Red Mill.

You can usecoconut flour if you prefer. The butter can also be substituted forcoconut oil.

Variations for Low Carb Microwave Bread:

Add in 1 to 2 tablespoons of shredded cheese

Add ½ teaspoon of garlic for different tastes

Use olive oil and seasonings to brush the bread with

Spread with peanut butter after toasted

Melt butter and spread on toast.

Make different sizes

Keto Bread Microwave Recipewith almond flour taste amazing!

The Keto diet will be a breeze with yummy recipes like this one and being able to enjoy bread. Make it your own by adding cheese, spices and more.

Let us know what you try and how it turns out.

This recipe has truly been a game changer since now we can quickly and easily have bread while keeping within out keto guidelines.

I love that we can have a sandwich, English muffins style breakfast sandwich or simply enjoy some toast. It really helps us tostay on track without cheating.

And if you want something sweet, try one of theseEasy Keto Desserts.

The Keto diet is so popular right now. With lots of yummy Keto diet recipes, you will be on your way to success!

Everyone will lovethis bread without xanthan gum and enjoy it on a lowcarb diet orgluten free diet.

Still trying to understand this Keto diet?

First of all, I know it can seem overwhelming initially. However, once you understand the Keto lifestyle it is very simple.

You can findlots of resources here including a beginner’s guide to Keto. I even spotted theKeto Crock Pot Cookbook.

It’s a lot to take in but basically the ketogenic diet is a diet high in fat with healthy fats for weight loss. The diet calls for a lot of nut butters, peanut butter and low or no carb snacks called fat bombs.

You will also want to keep things sugar free. Oils like coconut oil, olive oil and mct oil are used.

A lot of recipes call for cheese or cream cheese. Almond flour or pork rinds can be used for a coating or batter that fits into the ketogenic diet.

Try this amazing90 second bread recipeand you will be impressed.

There is just something about being able to eat bread. It is so nice to fix a sandwich now.

It is so nice to have an alternative and still stay on track with my low carb lifestyle.

Once you get used to this diet, many report that it becomes a lifestyle and they really like it. As a result, many people report higher levels of energy and that they just feel better!

Plus, weight loss is fairly easy while also filling full and satisfied. This is a key component as to why it works for so many.

No one wants to be hungry all the time. With so many yummy snacks, it’s easy to stay on track.

Let us know what you think once you try this90 Second Keto Bread Recipe.

This bread recipe is sure to be a hit with the entire family. It is hard to believe you can microwave for 90 seconds and get this delicious mug bread with so little net carbs.

It is SO yummy and will make staying on track with Keto that much easier.

Print this 90 Second Keto bread recipe below:

What if it is too Salty?

If you are fining your keto bread is too salty, then please decrease the salt. I used unsalted butter. If you are using salted butter you may need to decrease the salt.

How to make Microwave Keto bread in the oven

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the the oven safe container in the oven. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cooked through.