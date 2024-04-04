The Best Biscuit Recipe Ever with Callie's HLB - Darling Down South (2024)

Let me tell you about the most fun I’ve had in a long time, it was the other night when the Darling crew got together to make the best biscuit recipe with the one and only, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. I remember my first real trip to Charleston when we discovered Callie’s HLB how I instantly fell in love with their blueberry biscuit and how when you walk into the little store you’re greeted with the aroma of melted butter. Callie’s HLB in Atlanta was offering biscuit-making classes where we learned how to make the best biscuit recipe ever.

All Photos by Wynne Photography

Callie’s HLB just launched their new biscuit-making classes in the Atlanta market and our team couldn’t wait to get our hands dirty, or “wetty” as we call it in the biscuit biz, with them. To our surprise, Carrie, Callie’s HLB founder, was there to lead the class and her two adorable daughters helped us learn the ins and outs of crafting the best biscuit recipe.

If you haven’t had these biscuits yet, you’re in for a treat now that you can recreate this biscuit recipe at home. They are puffy and buttery with super flaky layers ready to absorb mounds of butter or whatever other toppings you want to put on there.

Callie’s believes in using high-quality ingredients for their biscuits and never uses anything but White Lily Self-Rising flour as the base, then we mix in a ton of cold butter with our hands, cream cheese, and finish it with ice-cold full-fat buttermilk.

I’m sure you’ve heard me say it a ton of times on this blog, but fat IS flavor.

After we mixed everything together, we cut out our biscuits with a 1.5” biscuit cutter, plopped them in the oven, and finished them with a butter bath. The whole shop smells like absolute heaven (if you believe heaven smells like butter, and I do).

Finally, you get a chance to break out the bubbly (these classes are all BYOB) and enjoy the fruits of your labor! It’s a biscuit smorgasbord afterward and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have at least four before leaving.

We truly had an amazing time in this class! Thanks to my friends Lauren of Pretty Southern, Whitney, Anna Kay (Darling Down South’s Editorial Assistant) MaryAshley, and Rachel for joining!

Also, my friend Lauren taught me an amazing trick! You use your pinky to poke a hole in the top of the biscuit from which you can drizzle honey or put a pad of butter into. How genius is that? It’s what you learn from being around true Southerners I suppose!

And now for the grand finale, the best biscuit recipe, ever, thanks to Callie’s HLB Biscuit class!

You can buy Callie’s already made and ready to ship too

4.2 from 5 votes Print The Best Biscuit Recipe Ever & The Easiest Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 18 mins Total Time 38 mins Would you believe it if I told you that the best biscuit recipe ever only contains four ingredients? Yep! This is the easiest and best biscuit recipe you'll ever find on the web! Course:Breakfast Cuisine:American Keyword:biscuits, southern food Servings: 12 biscuits Ingredients 3 cups White Lily Unbleached Self Rising Flour

6 TBSP, divided unsalted butter

1/4 cup full fatcream cheese

3/4 to 1 cup full fat ice cold buttermilk Instructions Preheat your oven to 450°F. Place two cups of your flour into a large mixing bowl and add 4 TBSP of butter into bowl. Using your hands, cut the butter into the dough until fine cous cous sized grains are left in the bowl. Add your cream cheese in the same manner. When both the butter and cream cheese is incorporated, make a well in the middle of your dough and pour in the buttermilk. Using your hands, scoop from the outside in as you incorporate the buttermilk. If the dough is too dry, add your remaining 1/4 cup and continue to mix with your hands until a crumbly but sticky wet dough is left. With the remaining 1 cup of flour, flour your working surface and dump the biscuits onto the floured surface. Dust the top of your dough with flour, and morph into a circle. With a rolling pin, roll out your dough until it's an inch thick. Using a biscuit cutter, firmly cut out each biscuit and place onto a parchment paper rimmed baking sheet. Once all biscuits are cut, melt the remaining butter and brush the tops of the biscuits with butter. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve and eat immediately.

