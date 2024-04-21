soothing lemon, honey + rosemary tea recipe – My Darling Lemon Thyme (2024)

Something’s been trying to get me these past few days. It’s been lurking at the back of my throat threatening toworsen. I had felt like I was managing to keep it at bay by overdosing on vitamin C, Olive leaf extract and Colloidal silver, but this morning I woke up feeling like crap. My nose is now slightly blocked and my head feels stuffy. Still it could be worse. There have been some real nasties doing the rounds these last few months and if I can manage to keep things at this stage, I should be feeling back to normal within the next few days.







Hot lemon honey drink has always been my go-to soother for sore throats, just like my mama used to make us as kids. I do all sorts of variations on the theme, sometimes adding in thin slices of fresh ginger, while other times adding in fresh herbs from the garden. Fresh peppermint, thyme, kawakawa leaves (found in NZ) and rosemary are all great and add wonderful flavours as well as healing medicinal properties.

I had planned on playing around with a soup idea I’ve been thinking about for some time, but as I can’t taste much today I’ll leave it for another day. I’ll also have a bit more time on my hands when the kids go back to school tomorrow and I have to say there’s going to be a big sigh of relief when I drop them off tomorrow! If you don’t have kids you will probably be thinking I sound like the worst mum in the world, but if you do have kids you’ll totally understand.There’s only so much fighting this mum can take. Most holidays are fine, they take the first few days to get used to being around each other so much again, fighting and carrying on as kids do. But they usually sort it all out by around the middle of week one and then go on to have lots of fun for the rest of the time. But somethings gone terribly wrong these holidays. They’ve both been really tired and grumpy and I feel like I’ve been referee the entire holidays. I’m not one of those mums that tends to have heaps planned in the holidays and I like to have at least a good few days at home every week for the kids to just potter around and well, be kids. And other than the 4 days that we had my Dad and Marie visiting we haven’t really done much to tire them out, so I don’t know what’s up? Middle of the year grumps I think.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been some really lovely moments especially when playing outside on their ‘boats’ (fallen branches from the neighbours palm). And when we go bike riding around the neighbourhood or for a play at the park they get on great. But I find this motherhoodbusinessis all a balancing act and I’mconstantlytrying to figure it all out, trying topre-emptthe kids needs before they get past the point of no return. Hungry, tired, thirsty, hot, cold?

Oh the joys I tell ya.

Enjoy your tea people, I know I have been xx





soothing lemon, honey + rosemary tea

This really is just an idea more so than an actual recipe. Make adjustments to your taste, especially if the lemons you are using are somewhat tart. I like mine on the sour side so use around 2 tablespoons of honey, but feel free to add more ifpreferred.

Serves 1-2







2 cups (500ml) filtered water

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh rosemary

juice 2 medium lemons

2-4 tablespoons honey

Bring the water and rosemary to the boil in a small pot over high heat. Allow to boil for about a minute then remove from the heat and set aside for a further minute to steep. Add lemon juice and honey (to taste). Give it all a good stir to dissolve the honey then strain into glasses and serve. If you don’t have a strainer don’t stress, just pour into glasses and the allow the rosemary to settle to the bottom before drinking. I really don’t mind the odd little bit of rosemary to chew on, so I skip the straining part most times.

