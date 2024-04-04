Maple Pecan Latte (Starbucks Copycat Recipe) | The Worktop (2024)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my Disclosure Policy for more information.

Maple Pecan Latte is a delicious fall coffee recipe. This Starbucks copycat recipe is easy to make at home. If you love Starbucks latte recipes, you need to try this!

Make Maple Pecan Latte at home

I'm the bearer of good news today! Did you know that you can make your own Maple Pecan Latte at home?

I'll state the obvious and say I'm late posting this Maple Pecan Latte. I suppose fall coffee season is officially over as Starbucks is done serving these for 2018.

But that also means this recipe has come at the perfect time. If you are still craving this fall coffee drink,this Maple Pecan Latte recipe is for you!

Hold on to this Maple Pecan Latte Recipe Year Round

To tell the truth, I love fall coffee flavors. I look forward to this time of year with the same anticipation a child does to Christmas morning.

So extending autumn coffee is probably the cleverest thing I'll do this November. And there's no reason why you shouldn't drink this Maple Pecan Latte all year round.

If you love flavored latte recipes, keep this recipe close by because it's addicting.

What's in Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte?

If you haven't tried one of these fall coffee drinks before, Starbucks says that this fall latte gets its main flavors from maple syrup, pecans and brown butter.

That's exactly what you get in this Starbucks copycat recipe too. I take all those delicious flavors and make it into a flavorful fall coffee.

How is this Starbucks copycat recipe like the real drink?

Here's a screenshot of the Maple Pecan Latte ingredients from the Starbucks website.

This copycat Maple Pecan Latte Recipe has these same ingredients as the Starbucks version:

dark brown sugar

sweetened condensed milk

butter

heavy cream

maple syrup

sea salt

But since this is a Maple Pecan Latte, I've added a key ingredient that is missing from Starbuck's formulation: Pecans, in the form of pecan butter (so it's smooth).

This pecan buttercontains 100% pecans, making it perfect for this recipe. It gives you a rich pecan flavor.

How I've changed this Maple Pecan Latte recipe

A closer look at the ingredient list shows that the first ingredient in Starbucks version is corn syrup. Since I wanted a real and rich maple syrup flavor in this coffee, I cut out the corn syrup and used all maple syrup.

For clarity sake, when developing the recipe for this Starbucks copycat latte recipe, all the ingredients that I cut out from Starbucks Maple Pecan Sauce: corn syrup, natural flavors, gum arabic, sunflower lecithin, potassium sorbate (preservative), and xanthan gum.

You won't miss the taste of any of those.

How to make Maple Pecan Latte

Making a Maple Pecan coffee is very easy to do at home. You'll need 3 basic components:

Espresso (or this cold brew coffee concentrate works magic)

works magic) Maple Pecan Sauce - full directions in the recipe

Frothed milk

Whipped cream (optional fourth, but highly recommended)

Looking for a new espresso machine? Read my review of the Calphalon Temp IQ. Takeaway: I love it.

Maple Pecan Sauce is easy and delicious

I've written the recipe to give you about a cup of this delicious maple pecan sauce.With a cup worth, you can make about 6-8 maple pecan coffees.

This is such a delicious maple pecan sauce that even if you only want two Maple Pecan Lattes, your future self will thank you so much if you make a cups worth.

Another way to describe it might be like a praline pecan sauce. You can use the sauce for topping on your favorite ice cream, for topping on pancakes or waffles, to dip apple slices, or simply eat off a spoon.

It stores in the refrigerator for about a week, but I doubt it will last that long. Just keep it covered and away from any sneaky spoons.

How to make frothed milk for this Starbucks copycat latte recipe

Making perfect frothed milk is probably the trickiest part of this Maple Pecan Latte recipe. It's not hard, but you can do it best if you have the right equipment.

There's all sorts of gadgets out there to make frothed milk, but the only way I froth milk at home is by using a milk frother wand. With it, I can make frothed milk that is almost indistinguishable from the latte milk I used to make as a barista using a commercial milk wand.

Even compared to home espresso machines with milk wands, I find that I can make better frothed milk with one of these wands.

Tip: Use a milk frother wand to make silky smooth latte milk. This is my favorite way, and it consistently gives me great results.

Now that you know how to make the best Maple Pecan Latte at home, go and enjoy your morning! And if you are inspired to make a fall breakfast to go with it, you I think you'll love these:

Ingredients Maple Pecan Sauce (makes about 1 cup) ½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup lightly packed brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons quality vanilla extract

½ cup pecan butter

2 tablespoons condensed milk

1 pinch salt Maple Pecan Latte (for one cup of coffee) 2 shots espresso

2-3 tablespoons Maple Pecan Sauce

¾ cup milk

whipped cream - for topping

chopped pecans - for topping US Customary - Metric Instructions Make the Maple Pecan Sauce In a medium saucepan, combine the maple syrup, brown sugar, heavy cream, butter and vanilla extract. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sugar has dissolved.

Turn the heat up to medium-high and continue to cook, stirring as the mixture bubbles, for about 4 minutes. Make sure you stir the bottom of the pan so it does not burn. The mixture is done when it is thick enough to coat the spoon.

Remove from heat and stir in the pecan butter, condensed milk and salt. Make the Maple Pecan Latte Mix 2-3 tablespoons of the Maple Pecan Sauce with 2 shots of espresso.

Top with steamed and foamed milk. If you don't have a dedicated milk steamer machine, I always get great results with my milk frother wand.

Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of chopped pecans. Notes This recipe makes about 1 cup of Maple Pecan Sauce. You can save it in the refrigerator covered for about 1 week. I use about 2-3 tablespoons the Maple Pecan Sauce per cup of Maple Pecan Latte. Adjust according to your taste. Other uses for the sauce: top it on your favorite ice cream, top it on pancakes or waffles, dip apples in it, or simply eat it off a spoon. Course: Breakfast, Brunch, Drinks Cuisine: American Keyword: Maple Pecan Latte Special Diet: Gluten Free, Vegetarian Author: The Worktop Cal : 273kcal Note: Nutrition information is a rough estimate. Love this?I would appreciate a star review! Snap a picture and share it with me on Instagram using #theworktop and tagging me @theworktop.

