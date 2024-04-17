Honey Ginger Scones Recipe | What's Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Bread » Quick Bread » Scones » Honey Ginger Scones Recipe
Anytime of the day you have agood excuse to eat and enjoy these yummy Honey Ginger Scones. These scones have a wonderful honey and ginger flavor that is serve to please everyone you serve them to. Scones are best served warm and fresh, split open, and topped with either lemon curd or thick homemade jam and clotted cream (Devonshire Cream or Creme Fraiche).
I slightly adapted this wonderful Honey Ginger Scone recipe. Recipe and photo were shared with me by my sister, Carol Arroyo, and her website called The Baking Pan.
Check out Linda’s History of English High Tea, English High Tea Menu, and Afternoon Tea Recipes.
More great Scone Recipes, Bread Recipes, Sourdough Bread Recipes and Quick Bread Recipes for all your bread making.
Honey Ginger Scones Recipe:
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
12 mins
Total Time
32 mins
Course:Breakfast
Cuisine:English
Keyword:Honey Ginger Scones Recipe
Servings: 6 to 8 scones
Author: What's Cooking America
Ingredients
- 2 1/4cups all-purposeflour
- 1/4cup granulatedsugar
- 2 1/2teaspoonsbaking powder
- 3/4teaspoonginger,ground
- 1/4teaspoonsalt
- 1/2cupunsalted butter,chilled and cut into small pieces*
- 1/4cuphoney
- 1/2cupwhipping cream,chilled*
- 1teaspoonheavy whipping cream,chilled*
- 2teaspoonsturbinado sugar**
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place oven rack in middle of oven. Lightly spray a large baking sheet with vegetable-oil cooking spray.
Tip: Chill the bowl and any utensils you will be using in the refrigerator before making the scones.
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, ginger, and salt; whisk together to mix. With a pastry blender or two knives, cutchilledbutter into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
In a small bowl, stir the honey andchilledheavy cream together. Add the liquid mixture to the flour mixture; stir just until mixed. When making scones, work the dough quickly and do not over mix.
On a lightly floured board, shape and pat the dough into a 7-inch circle or rectangle, about 3/4 inches thick. Cut into wedges, squares or circles with a floured knife and place them 1-inch apart on the baking sheet. Scones can be cut into any shape you desire. Use a drinking glass to make circles, or cut into squares or wedges with a knife. Dip the edges of the cutter in flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Do not pat the edges of the scone down; instead leave the cuts as sharp as possible to allow the scones to rise in layers.
Brush the top of each scone with heavy cream. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon turbinado sugar on top of each scone.
Tip: Prior to baking, place the tray of scones in the refrigerator for about 5 to 10 minutes to ensures that the scones remain cold before baking.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until the scones are very lightly browned. A good check is to use an instantdigital thermometerto test your scones. The temperature of the scones should be at 200 degrees F. when done.
Remove scones from baking sheets and place on wire racks to cool.
Makes 6 to 8 scones.
Recipe Notes
*Why do your ingredients need to be cold?It is important that your ingredients (both fats, liquids, and eggs) remain cold. The purpose is to keep the butter solid and not let it melt. If your dough is kept cold, it will have little bits of dispersed butter. In the heat of the oven, that butter melts into the dough but leaves pockets and layers in the scones. If it is hot in your kitchen, freeze your butter before making scones. Cold butter makes scones rise higher!
**Turbinado sugar:This sugar is raw sugar which has been partially processed, where only the surface molasses has been washed off. It has a blond color and mild brown sugar flavor, and is often used in tea and other beverages.
