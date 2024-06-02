The Best Brussels Sprouts Casserole | Easy Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

66K Shares

We’re calling thisThe Best Brussels Sprouts Casserole for good reason! One bite of this cheesy, brussels sprouts recipe and you’ll be hooked!

Love sprouts? we do too! Be sure to try our Sheet Pan Loaded Brussels Sprouts covered in cheese and bacon…or a simple dinner or Thanksgiving side dish, these Crock Pot Crispy Brussels Sprouts!

Here’s a secret…I never used to be a big fan of is brussels sprouts. Also I’m confused, brussel sprouts casserole or brussels sprouts casserole?

The correct spelling is “Brussels Sprouts”, but I get it if you don’t add the “s at the end. It doesn’t really seem to flow.

Brussels do sort of get a bad rap as far as vegetables go. Kids don’t usually like them and I’d say maybe 50/50 adults are going to say they like them or hate them.

Used to be a hater. Now I’m a lover. But try one bite of The Best Brussels Sprouts Casserole and you’ll be converted for life!

What Makes This The Best Brussels Sprouts Recipe?

There are a few tricks to making this brussels sprouts recipe THE BEST.

The trick to making this recipe the best, in my opinion, is the way the sprouts are cut. They are sliced into thin pieces, or shaved, so that you’re not biting into a big giant sprout. The texture that this creates also allows the shaved sprouts to absorb the sauce and flavors better than larger pieces.

And of course bacon. Because any brussel sprouts recipe with bacon is always going to be a home run.

Another reason, besides the flavor is that this casserole recipe is SO easy to make, you won’t be saving it just for the holidays! We make this recipe as a side to our regular dinner all the time.

How Do You Make This Casserole Recipe?

Get those shaved sprouts and mix them together with bacon bits (or crumbled bacon) cream and shredded cheese. Top it off with panko bread crumbs and bake.

Easy as heck, am I right? But it’ll taste like you were in the kitchen for hours…you’ll get your pats on the back for this one guys.

This Brussels Sprouts Casserole can be served with almost any dinner. Need a Thanksgiving side? Well here you go. Easy, make ahead, crazy flavored casserole that will be a hit with everyone!

Can You Make This Brussels Sprouts Casserole Ahead Of Time?

You can, that’s what makes this recipe perfect for the holidays! Follow the recipe to the end, right before baking. Cover with foil and store in your refrigerator until you’re ready.

Bring the casserole out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking, then bake per the instructions. It’s as easy as that!

Need More Easy Brussels Sprouts Recipes?

We’ve certainly made a few recipes with sprouts on the site here that I do love. These Whiskey Glazed Baby Carrots and Brussels are one of them, another that we make all the time is this Asian Chicken and Brussels Stir Fry.

If you’re looking for a cold brussels sprouts recipe, try this Thai Peanut Brussels Sprout Cole Slaw. A perfect side dish recipe or a sandwich topping!

Or check out our How To Make The Best Roasted Brussels Sprouts post for a healthy vegetable side you can make all year long!

The Best Brussels Sprout Casserole 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 15 reviews Author: Dan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings 1 x Print Recipe This cheesy, bacony, creamy brussels sprouts casserole is going to be your family favorite too! A tasty side dish that works with a holiday meal or everyday dinner! Scale Ingredients 2 lb. brussels sprouts 1 cup fresh bacon bits (or fresh cooked bacon, chopped) 2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided 1/2 cup heavy cream 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Trim the ends of the brussels sprouts, cut the sprouts in half, then add them to the water once it comes to a boil. Boil the sprouts for 7-8 minutes, until just tender. Drain and let cool. Slice the brussels into thin pieces then add to a large bowl. Mix together with 1 cup of the cheese, the cream, the bacon bits, salt and pepper. Pour into a 9 x 13 inch baking dish and cover with the remaining cup of cheese and the bread crumbs. Bake for 25 minutes until the casserole is bubbling and the bread crumbs are brown. Category: side dish

Method: oven

Cuisine: American See Also Five-Spice Butternut Squash in Cheesy Custard Recipe

