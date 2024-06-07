The Best Car Phone Mounts to Help You Navigate Hands-free (2024)

We spent two weeks testing nine different car phone mounts to determine our favorites, rating them based on ease of use, stability, quality, and value. Our favorite is the Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount for its variety of installation options, ease of adjustability, and convenient touches like a quick-release button and space for your charger. We also have top picks for different installation methods, budgets, and phone needs.

The best car phone mounts will provide a secure, visible place for your phone without getting in the way of your actual driving. Whether you want a magnetic or clamp-style holder that sits on your dashboard or attaches to a vent, there’s a solid phone mount out there for a smooth journey.

If you're gearing up for a road trip, you've likely created endless playlists, downloaded your favorite podcasts, and set your maps offline accordingly. Now, where does your phone, the repository of all these essentials, sit?

Best Overall Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount View On Amazon$28View On Andobil.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Stability 5/5

Quality 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It This mount is easy to use and offers a variety of installation styles that are all equally solid, and it has a quick-release button. What to Consider It’s a little on the more expensive side for the style. The Andobil mount swept all of our categories thanks to its three installation styles: a suction cup and pad stuck on either the dashboard or the windshield or a click-on vent attachment. Once installed, the telescoping mount can be moved around to make sure your phone is within easy reach no matter your arm’s span. We attached it to the dashboard, and it didn’t move once, turning out to be super stable but still easy to adjust. When you need to free your phone, you can just use the quick release button rather than having to fight the mount with both hands. There’s also a space to plug in your charger so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery just as the chorus to your favorite song comes on. For everything from daily commutes to epic road trips, the Andobil is an ideal passenger to have by your side. The Details: Clamp, dash, windshield, vent



Best With a Charger Zeehoo Wireless Car Charger View On Amazon$30 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Stability 5/5

Quality 5/5

If you need your phone to stay juiced up on long drives and don't want to devote any brain space to it, a car mount with wireless charging is the best car phone mount for you. It was easy to install whether sticking it to the windshield or clipping it to the air vent, and it was very stable once installed, even across multi-hour drives. Though it's more expensive than some competitors, the wireless charging feature gives it an edge, and it's easy to mount and then operate, even one-handed. Keep in mind that the wireless charging is more useful on longer drives than shorter ones (unless your battery life is truly abysmal), and the charging and automatic arms need to be plugged into a USB port to work. The Details: Clamp, dash, vent, windshield

Best Value Scosche Magic Mount Dash Mount View On Amazon$13View On Target$13View On Scosche.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Stability 4/5

Quality 5/5

Why We Love It The Scosche is small, stable, and super easy to install. What to Consider There's a little more potential for your phone to slide around than on other mounts, and you may need to attach one of the magnets to the back of your phone. We were impressed by how easy the Scosche mount was to install. It required less than five minutes to assemble, though the magnetic process wasn't perfect. Your phone will have to connect to the magnet in the same spot every time; if it misses the magnet, your phone will slide around. The connection between mount and car is also strong, with a good adhesive and durable-feeling materials. We appreciated its efficient and sleek design and low price tag. We also appreciated how sturdy it was considering the petite size and that it still managed to stick through a phone case. The Details: Magnetic, dash

Best for Small Phones Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount View On Amazon$40View On TargetView On Walmart$40 Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5

Stability 5/5

Quality 5/5

Value 4.5/5 Why We Love It This sleek design keeps a low profile while still providing a solid hold. What to Consider You may have to take your phone case off for this to work. If you prefer a more minimalist design, your best option is the Belkin. There’s a little finagling required to actually get it on your car’s air vent, and the instructions are in pictures only, so it can be a little tricky to install. The magnet also won’t work if you keep a case on your phone, which some may find frustrating in the long term. However, it stays put once you’ve set it up, and the build quality is solid. We think this is best for smaller phones since it’s so slim, and it won’t clutter your dash or fill your glove compartment with accessories. The Details: Magnetic, vent

Easiest Phone Insertion and Removal WixGear Magnetic Mount View On Amazon$14View On Wixgear.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Stability 4/5

Quality 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It This solid mount requires absolute minimal effort to use. What to Consider You may need to do some experimenting to find the ideal attachment for your phone and to keep the mount at your desired attachment angle. Sometimes you simply don’t want to fuss around with your gadgetry. When that's the case, the WixGear Magnetic Mount is the best car mount around. It magnetized to phones straight out of the box and there’s also a set of magnetic plates included if your phone doesn’t have magnetic capabilities. You can adhere the plates to your phone or a protective case, but we found the plate worked fine just placed in between the phone itself and its case. The rubber feels high-quality, but we were also concerned that the vent-mounted nature of it may cause degradation due to extreme temperature exposure over time. Still, it required minimal fuss overall. The Details: Magnetic, vent The Best Car Roof Carriers for Every Road Trip, Tested

Best Vent Clamp Ainope Car Phone Holder Mount View On Amazon$15View On Walmart$16 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Stability 5/5

Quality 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It This mount finds the exact perfect position in your car in addition to having a smart design that can easily fit a variety of phone shapes. What to Consider You do need to read the instructions for the slightly unintuitive assembly. The Ainope’s design only has two pieces and a setup that’s easy once you look at the instructions. The hook that attaches to the vent is both adjustable and easy to use, and the mount sits far enough off the vent that it won’t interfere with the airflow. The hook clip was wider than the space in some car vents, so we had to place it in a farther location, but ultimately found a good spot. Getting the phone in and out of the mount was easy, with the weight of the phone automatically adjusting the clasps. The design is also accommodating to phones of all sizes; we used a thick case with a pop socket that fit right into the mount just as well as a thinner phone without a case. A rotating ball design makes it easy to adjust the angle, and you can check it easily while keeping your eyes on the road. It initially looks a little jiggly, but still felt stable while driving. The Details: Clamp, vent