The Best Car Phone Mounts to Help You Navigate Hands-free (2024)

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
If you're gearing up for a road trip, you've likely created endless playlists, downloaded your favorite podcasts, and set your maps offline accordingly. Now, where does your phone, the repository of all these essentials, sit? The best car phone mounts will provide a secure, visible place for your phone without getting in the way of your actual driving. Whether you want a magnetic or clamp-style holder that sits on your dashboard or attaches to a vent, there’s a solid phone mount out there for a smooth journey. We spent two weeks testing nine different car phone mounts to determine our favorites, rating them based on ease of use, stability, quality, and value. Our favorite is the Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount for its variety of installation options, ease of adjustability, and convenient touches like a quick-release button and space for your charger. We also have top picks for different installation methods, budgets, and phone needs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Best With a Charger: Best for Small Phones: Easiest Phone Insertion and Removal: Best Vent Clamp: Most Durable: Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It This mount is easy to use and offers a variety of installation styles that are all equally solid, and it has a quick-release button. What to Consider It’s a little on the more expensive side for the style. The Andobil mount swept all of our categories thanks to its three installation styles: a suction cup and pad stuck on either the dashboard or the windshield or a click-on vent attachment. Once installed, the telescoping mount can be moved around to make sure your phone is within easy reach no matter your arm’s span. We attached it to the dashboard, and it didn’t move once, turning out to be super stable but still easy to adjust. When you need to free your phone, you can just use the quick release button rather than having to fight the mount with both hands. There’s also a space to plug in your charger so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery just as the chorus to your favorite song comes on. For everything from daily commutes to epic road trips, the Andobil is an ideal passenger to have by your side. The Details: Clamp, dash, windshield, vent Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It The attachment and build of this mount feel equally solid. What to Consider Because it’s so sticky, installation can be a bit fussy. The iOttie mount earned its best adhesive title with a suction cup that is incredibly sticky. Although that means you won’t have to worry about it budging, installation may be slightly tricky since you won’t have a lot of room to adjust after sticking it the first time. Once attached, you can switch the mount for a vertical or horizontal view and then adjust the telescoping arm to fine-tune your viewing angle.We've had no issues with it loosening up or losing grip on the phone, even on uneven and steep roads, and the build quality of the mount itself feels sturdy and tough. They didn’t try attaching it to their dashboard out of concern it might damage the finish, but it is designed to use there too. The Details: Clamp, dash, windshield Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It Wireless charging is the icing on the cake of this easy-to-install-and-operate mount. What to Consider You need a USB port in your vehicle for this to work. If you need your phone to stay juiced up on long drives and don’t want to devote any brain space to it, a car mount with wireless charging is the best car phone mount for you. It was easy to install whether sticking it to the windshield or clipping it to the air vent, and it was very stable once installed, even across multi-hour drives. Though it’s more expensive than some competitors, the wireless charging feature gives it an edge, and it’s easy to mount and then operate, even one-handed. Keep in mind that the wireless charging is more useful on longer drives than shorter ones (unless your battery life is truly abysmal), and the charging and automatic arms need to be plugged into a USB port to work. The Details: Clamp, dash, vent, windshield The 9 Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2024 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It The Scosche is small, stable, and super easy to install. What to Consider There’s a little more potential for your phone to slide around than on other mounts, and you may need to attach one of the magnets to the back of your phone. We were impressed by how easy the Scosche mount was to install. It required less than five minutes to assemble, though the magnetic process wasn’t perfect. Your phone will have to connect to the magnet in the same spot every time; if it misses the magnet, your phone will slide around. The connection between mount and car is also strong, with a good adhesive and durable-feeling materials. We appreciated its efficient and sleek design and low price tag. We also appreciated how sturdy it was considering the petite size and that it still managed to stick through a phone case. The Details: Magnetic, dash Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Why We Love It This sleek design keeps a low profile while still providing a solid hold. What to Consider You may have to take your phone case off for this to work. If you prefer a more minimalist design, your best option is the Belkin. There’s a little finagling required to actually get it on your car’s air vent, and the instructions are in pictures only, so it can be a little tricky to install. The magnet also won’t work if you keep a case on your phone, which some may find frustrating in the long term. However, it stays put once you’ve set it up, and the build quality is solid. We think this is best for smaller phones since it’s so slim, and it won’t clutter your dash or fill your glove compartment with accessories. The Details: Magnetic, vent Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It This solid mount requires absolute minimal effort to use. What to Consider You may need to do some experimenting to find the ideal attachment for your phone and to keep the mount at your desired attachment angle. Sometimes you simply don’t want to fuss around with your gadgetry. When that's the case, the WixGear Magnetic Mount is the best car mount around. It magnetized to phones straight out of the box and there’s also a set of magnetic plates included if your phone doesn’t have magnetic capabilities. You can adhere the plates to your phone or a protective case, but we found the plate worked fine just placed in between the phone itself and its case. The rubber feels high-quality, but we were also concerned that the vent-mounted nature of it may cause degradation due to extreme temperature exposure over time. Still, it required minimal fuss overall. The Details: Magnetic, vent The Best Car Roof Carriers for Every Road Trip, Tested Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It This mount finds the exact perfect position in your car in addition to having a smart design that can easily fit a variety of phone shapes. What to Consider You do need to read the instructions for the slightly unintuitive assembly. The Ainope’s design only has two pieces and a setup that’s easy once you look at the instructions. The hook that attaches to the vent is both adjustable and easy to use, and the mount sits far enough off the vent that it won’t interfere with the airflow. The hook clip was wider than the space in some car vents, so we had to place it in a farther location, but ultimately found a good spot. Getting the phone in and out of the mount was easy, with the weight of the phone automatically adjusting the clasps. The design is also accommodating to phones of all sizes; we used a thick case with a pop socket that fit right into the mount just as well as a thinner phone without a case. A rotating ball design makes it easy to adjust the angle, and you can check it easily while keeping your eyes on the road. It initially looks a little jiggly, but still felt stable while driving. The Details: Clamp, vent Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Stability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why We Love It The Vicseed is as simple to use as it is solidly constructed. What to Consider Setup may require a little more effort and have some slightly tighter parts. The Vicseed is so easy to use and set up, we didn’t even need to reference the instructions. And while the clip takes some strength to open up for vent placement and doesn’t rotate as freely as some of our other picks, that helps keep it stable while driving. There’s also zero noise while the car is in motion. We also dropped the mount twice but it sustained no damage either time. We removed the mount from our car every time we exited to avoid break-ins but had no trouble removing it or setting it back up and never felt that the phone was at risk of falling or even jiggling. The Details: Clamp, vent Loncaster Car Phone Holder: The installation process is quick and simple: just stick it on the dashboard, put your phone in, and you're done. However, you have to keep your phone horizontal, and the prongs that keep it upright blocked the view a bit. Arteck Car Mount: This mount is incredibly stable and the phone doesn't move around as you drive, but it can be hard to get your phone to fit if its in a thick case. Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder: It has a simple two-step setup and comes with extra adhesive so you can move it around if necessary, but it has a harder time sticking to textured dashboards. We installed the mounts in our cars — and sometimes even a second car for additional testing — and hit the road. We then used phones for music and directions on drives of varying lengths over the course of two weeks. First, we assembled the mounts according to the manufacturer’s instructions, noting how easy it was to understand the directions and complete the setup and whether the mount position impacted visibility. Then, we added phones, noting fit, adjustability, ease, and security. Once set up, we used phones as we normally would while driving and paid special attention to whether it felt secure in its setup and if the mount improved navigation abilities. Over multiple drives, we tracked how easy it was to put in and remove the phone, how stable it felt during drives, whether the phone mount stayed put, and if it put their device in a good spot for driving. At the end of the testing period, we noted whether the mount was hard to remove and if it left any marks or residue behind. After the hands-on testing was completed, we rated each mount across four categories: ease of use, stability, quality, and value. If you’re constantly distracted by trying to make sure your phone is stable or, even worse, diving to catch it as it falls out of its holder, you’re basically negating any potentially positive effects of having a phone mount in the first place. A good mount should be able to be fully ignored while you’re in motion. You may also want to consider opting for a mount that uses suction cups so you can adjust its placement safely and/or move it between vehicles. Your phone should sit somewhere that you can easily glance at it but that won’t interfere with any visibility of the road or mirrors. Most car mounts can either sit on your dashboard or windshield via a suction cup or adhesive or clip into your air vents. Which one of those you go for is really a matter of personal preference. Some car phone mounts may be adjustable to fit various phone sizes while other mounts leave room for a charger so you can plug in while in use. Bulkier phone mounts may limit your view, so be sure to consider your phone's placement and the overall size of the device to ensure its the best fit for your vehicle and phone type. Frequently Asked Questions Will a magnetic car mount damage my phone? Almost definitely not. There is a slight possibility that some magnets may damage some rear iPhone cameras, but Apple itself uses magnets in their MagSafe chargers. You certainly aren’t at risk of accidentally erasing your phone’s memory. Are phone mounts in cars legal? Every state has its own rules for cell phone use, and many have banned handheld phone use, phone use by teen or novice drivers, and text messaging. Both the National Conference of State Legislatures and Governors Highway Safety Association offer state-by-state breakdowns of various restrictions. Our expert editorial staff spent two weeks thoroughly testing all the car mount contenders. Rena Behar has also been testing and reviewing travel gear and other products since 2014. The Ultimate Road Trip Packing List Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.
Best Overall
Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount
Best Adhesive
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Smartphone Car Mount
Best With a Charger
Zeehoo Wireless Car Charger
Best Value
Scosche Magic Mount Dash Mount
Best for Small Phones
Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount
Easiest Phone Insertion and Removal
WixGear Magnetic Mount
Best Vent Clamp
Ainope Car Phone Holder Mount
Most Durable
Vicseed Car Phone Mount
Other Car Phone Mounts We Liked
Our Testing Process
How to Choose the Right Cell-phone Mount
Think about portability and stability
Decide where you want to mount the phone mount
Pay attention to size and design
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
If you're gearing up for a road trip, you've likely created endless playlists, downloaded your favorite podcasts, and set your maps offline accordingly. Now, where does your phone, the repository of all these essentials, sit?
The best car phone mounts will provide a secure, visible place for your phone without getting in the way of your actual driving. Whether you want a magnetic or clamp-style holder that sits on your dashboard or attaches to a vent, there’s a solid phone mount out there for a smooth journey.
We spent two weeks testing nine different car phone mounts to determine our favorites, rating them based on ease of use, stability, quality, and value. Our favorite is the Andobil Car Phone Holder Mount for its variety of installation options, ease of adjustability, and convenient touches like a quick-release button and space for your charger. We also have top picks for different installation methods, budgets, and phone needs.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Best With a Charger:
Best for Small Phones:
Easiest Phone Insertion and Removal:
Best Vent Clamp:
Most Durable:
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
This mount is easy to use and offers a variety of installation styles that are all equally solid, and it has a quick-release button.
What to Consider
It’s a little on the more expensive side for the style.
The Andobil mount swept all of our categories thanks to its three installation styles: a suction cup and pad stuck on either the dashboard or the windshield or a click-on vent attachment. Once installed, the telescoping mount can be moved around to make sure your phone is within easy reach no matter your arm’s span. We attached it to the dashboard, and it didn’t move once, turning out to be super stable but still easy to adjust. When you need to free your phone, you can just use the quick release button rather than having to fight the mount with both hands. There’s also a space to plug in your charger so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery just as the chorus to your favorite song comes on. For everything from daily commutes to epic road trips, the Andobil is an ideal passenger to have by your side.
The Details: Clamp, dash, windshield, vent
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
4.5/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
The attachment and build of this mount feel equally solid.
What to Consider
Because it’s so sticky, installation can be a bit fussy.
The iOttie mount earned its best adhesive title with a suction cup that is incredibly sticky. Although that means you won’t have to worry about it budging, installation may be slightly tricky since you won’t have a lot of room to adjust after sticking it the first time. Once attached, you can switch the mount for a vertical or horizontal view and then adjust the telescoping arm to fine-tune your viewing angle.We've had no issues with it loosening up or losing grip on the phone, even on uneven and steep roads, and the build quality of the mount itself feels sturdy and tough. They didn’t try attaching it to their dashboard out of concern it might damage the finish, but it is designed to use there too.
The Details: Clamp, dash, windshield
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
Wireless charging is the icing on the cake of this easy-to-install-and-operate mount.
What to Consider
You need a USB port in your vehicle for this to work.
If you need your phone to stay juiced up on long drives and don’t want to devote any brain space to it, a car mount with wireless charging is the best car phone mount for you. It was easy to install whether sticking it to the windshield or clipping it to the air vent, and it was very stable once installed, even across multi-hour drives. Though it’s more expensive than some competitors, the wireless charging feature gives it an edge, and it’s easy to mount and then operate, even one-handed. Keep in mind that the wireless charging is more useful on longer drives than shorter ones (unless your battery life is truly abysmal), and the charging and automatic arms need to be plugged into a USB port to work.
The Details: Clamp, dash, vent, windshield
The 9 Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2024
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
4/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
The Scosche is small, stable, and super easy to install.
What to Consider
There’s a little more potential for your phone to slide around than on other mounts, and you may need to attach one of the magnets to the back of your phone.
We were impressed by how easy the Scosche mount was to install. It required less than five minutes to assemble, though the magnetic process wasn’t perfect. Your phone will have to connect to the magnet in the same spot every time; if it misses the magnet, your phone will slide around. The connection between mount and car is also strong, with a good adhesive and durable-feeling materials. We appreciated its efficient and sleek design and low price tag. We also appreciated how sturdy it was considering the petite size and that it still managed to stick through a phone case.
The Details: Magnetic, dash
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
4/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
4.5/5
Why We Love It
This sleek design keeps a low profile while still providing a solid hold.
What to Consider
You may have to take your phone case off for this to work.
If you prefer a more minimalist design, your best option is the Belkin. There’s a little finagling required to actually get it on your car’s air vent, and the instructions are in pictures only, so it can be a little tricky to install. The magnet also won’t work if you keep a case on your phone, which some may find frustrating in the long term. However, it stays put once you’ve set it up, and the build quality is solid. We think this is best for smaller phones since it’s so slim, and it won’t clutter your dash or fill your glove compartment with accessories.
The Details: Magnetic, vent
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
4/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
This solid mount requires absolute minimal effort to use.
What to Consider
You may need to do some experimenting to find the ideal attachment for your phone and to keep the mount at your desired attachment angle.
Sometimes you simply don’t want to fuss around with your gadgetry. When that's the case, the WixGear Magnetic Mount is the best car mount around. It magnetized to phones straight out of the box and there’s also a set of magnetic plates included if your phone doesn’t have magnetic capabilities. You can adhere the plates to your phone or a protective case, but we found the plate worked fine just placed in between the phone itself and its case. The rubber feels high-quality, but we were also concerned that the vent-mounted nature of it may cause degradation due to extreme temperature exposure over time. Still, it required minimal fuss overall.
The Details: Magnetic, vent
The Best Car Roof Carriers for Every Road Trip, Tested
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
This mount finds the exact perfect position in your car in addition to having a smart design that can easily fit a variety of phone shapes.
What to Consider
You do need to read the instructions for the slightly unintuitive assembly.
The Ainope’s design only has two pieces and a setup that’s easy once you look at the instructions. The hook that attaches to the vent is both adjustable and easy to use, and the mount sits far enough off the vent that it won’t interfere with the airflow. The hook clip was wider than the space in some car vents, so we had to place it in a farther location, but ultimately found a good spot. Getting the phone in and out of the mount was easy, with the weight of the phone automatically adjusting the clasps. The design is also accommodating to phones of all sizes; we used a thick case with a pop socket that fit right into the mount just as well as a thinner phone without a case. A rotating ball design makes it easy to adjust the angle, and you can check it easily while keeping your eyes on the road. It initially looks a little jiggly, but still felt stable while driving.
The Details: Clamp, vent
Our Ratings
Ease of Use
5/5
Stability
5/5
Quality
5/5
Value
5/5
Why We Love It
The Vicseed is as simple to use as it is solidly constructed.
What to Consider
Setup may require a little more effort and have some slightly tighter parts.
The Vicseed is so easy to use and set up, we didn’t even need to reference the instructions. And while the clip takes some strength to open up for vent placement and doesn’t rotate as freely as some of our other picks, that helps keep it stable while driving. There’s also zero noise while the car is in motion. We also dropped the mount twice but it sustained no damage either time. We removed the mount from our car every time we exited to avoid break-ins but had no trouble removing it or setting it back up and never felt that the phone was at risk of falling or even jiggling.
The Details: Clamp, vent
Loncaster Car Phone Holder: The installation process is quick and simple: just stick it on the dashboard, put your phone in, and you're done. However, you have to keep your phone horizontal, and the prongs that keep it upright blocked the view a bit.
Arteck Car Mount: This mount is incredibly stable and the phone doesn't move around as you drive, but it can be hard to get your phone to fit if its in a thick case.
Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder: It has a simple two-step setup and comes with extra adhesive so you can move it around if necessary, but it has a harder time sticking to textured dashboards.
We installed the mounts in our cars — and sometimes even a second car for additional testing — and hit the road. We then used phones for music and directions on drives of varying lengths over the course of two weeks.
First, we assembled the mounts according to the manufacturer’s instructions, noting how easy it was to understand the directions and complete the setup and whether the mount position impacted visibility. Then, we added phones, noting fit, adjustability, ease, and security. Once set up, we used phones as we normally would while driving and paid special attention to whether it felt secure in its setup and if the mount improved navigation abilities. Over multiple drives, we tracked how easy it was to put in and remove the phone, how stable it felt during drives, whether the phone mount stayed put, and if it put their device in a good spot for driving. At the end of the testing period, we noted whether the mount was hard to remove and if it left any marks or residue behind.
After the hands-on testing was completed, we rated each mount across four categories: ease of use, stability, quality, and value.
If you’re constantly distracted by trying to make sure your phone is stable or, even worse, diving to catch it as it falls out of its holder, you’re basically negating any potentially positive effects of having a phone mount in the first place. A good mount should be able to be fully ignored while you’re in motion. You may also want to consider opting for a mount that uses suction cups so you can adjust its placement safely and/or move it between vehicles.
Your phone should sit somewhere that you can easily glance at it but that won’t interfere with any visibility of the road or mirrors. Most car mounts can either sit on your dashboard or windshield via a suction cup or adhesive or clip into your air vents. Which one of those you go for is really a matter of personal preference.
Some car phone mounts may be adjustable to fit various phone sizes while other mounts leave room for a charger so you can plug in while in use. Bulkier phone mounts may limit your view, so be sure to consider your phone's placement and the overall size of the device to ensure its the best fit for your vehicle and phone type.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will a magnetic car mount damage my phone?
Almost definitely not. There is a slight possibility that some magnets may damage some rear iPhone cameras, but Apple itself uses magnets in their MagSafe chargers. You certainly aren’t at risk of accidentally erasing your phone’s memory.
Are phone mounts in cars legal?
Every state has its own rules for cell phone use, and many have banned handheld phone use, phone use by teen or novice drivers, and text messaging. Both the National Conference of State Legislatures and Governors Highway Safety Association offer state-by-state breakdowns of various restrictions.
Our expert editorial staff spent two weeks thoroughly testing all the car mount contenders. Rena Behar has also been testing and reviewing travel gear and other products since 2014.
The Ultimate Road Trip Packing List
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.