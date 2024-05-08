The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

A bold and comforting Chicken Fried Rice Recipe for those on a low-carb or grain-free diet. This amazing Paleo Cauliflower Fried Rice is so convincing, you won’t even miss the rice!

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (1)

Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe

Let me start out by saying, I love grains. And dairy.

Although I have tried the paleo diet and think of it as a very healthy option (we use it as a cleanse on occasion) I could never give up good bread, cheese, or pasta long term.

Yet it is January, and many of us are thinking along the lines of low carb… So, I’ve got a healthy paleo-friendly dinner option to share with you today.

After all,I don’t think I could stand it if I was the cause of your dietary demise… at least not today.

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2)

Paleo Cauliflower Fried Rice

Introducing Paleo Cauliflower Fried Rice.

No, not a fried rice recipe with chunks of cauliflower in it, but a dish using cauliflower as (or in place of) the rice. I promise, you’ll be shocked at how good it is.

To make cauliflower fried rice, prepare all your ingredients, just as you would for a classic fried rice recipe: beaten eggs, chopped scallions, carrots, garlic, ginger, chopped chicken, soy sauce, maybe a little chile paste.

It’s a fast and easy recipe that will fill you up, while keeping you light and lean!

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (3)

Low Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice Ingredients

  • Cauliflower – To take the place of the rice, making this recipe grain-free.
  • Thick-cut bacon – Chopped. Use uncured organic bacon for strict paleo diets.
  • Chicken breast – Sliced into thin pieces, for quick frying.
  • Eggs – Beaten and flash fried.
  • Freshly grated ginger – To give the stirfry a distinct Asian flavor.
  • Garlic – Fresh or jarred.
  • Green onions – Chop, then keep the greens and whites separated.
  • Shredded carrots – Buy pre-shredded, or use a cheese grater.
  • Frozen peas – English sweet peas.
  • Thai basil – Or use sweet basil or cilantro.
  • Soy sauce – Substitute coconut aminos for strict paleo.
  • Sriracha – Or chile garlic paste.
  • Lime wedges – For serving.
  • Coconut oil – For frying.

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (4)

How To Make Cauliflower Fried Rice

  1. Prep the Ingredients. Chop the bacon, chicken, and vegetables so you can work quickly once you start cooking.
  2. Rice the Cauliflower. Then place roughly chopped cauliflower florets in the food processor and pulse until the cauliflower is chopped to the size of rice.
  3. Stir fry. Flash fry the ingredients in a wok over high heat, one at a time, to keep them from over cooking. Then flash fry the cauliflower until just barely cooked through, but not mushy. Add all the ingredients into the wok and toss. Viola!

Get The Full (Printable) Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe Below!

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (5)

Keto Cauliflower Fried Rice

The secret ingredient (other than the cauliflower) is bacon.

Adding a little bacon to the wok, allows it to mingle with the soy and ginger and provide that unctuous full-bodied flavor traditional fried rice offers.

It’s a mind-blowing option for low-carb dieters, and is even keto friendly!

In fact, I don’t know that I wouldn’t chose it over classic fried rice. You’ve got to try this!

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (6)

Cauliflower Rice FAQ

How Do You Make Cauliflower Rice?

You need a food processor in order to grind cauliflower into small “rice” pieces.

Cut the cauliflower into florets. Then pulse them in the food processor until the pieces are small and even.

Is Cauliflower Fried Rice Gluten Free?

Yes, as long as you use gluten free soy sauce or coconut aminos, this recipe is gluten free.

Can I Make A Vegetarian Version of Cauliflower Fried Rice?

Yes. Simply, remove the chicken and bacon.

However, the bacon grease also acts as the cooking fat, so you will need to add 1-2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet.

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (7)

The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (8)

Print Recipe

5 stars (15 reviews)

Leave a Review »

Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe

Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes minutes

Total Time: 32 minutes minutes

A bold and comforting fried rice recipe for those on a low-carb or grain-free diet. This amazing paleocauliflower fried rice is so convincing, you won't even miss the rice!

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower
  • 5 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped (Uncured Organic Bacon for Strict Paleo)
  • 1 pound organic chicken breast, sliced into thin pieces
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped (greens and whites separated)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1/3 cup chopped Thai basil, or cilantro
  • 1-3 tablespoon soy sauce, substitute coconut aminos for strict paleo
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha, or chile paste
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Coconut oil, for frying

Instructions

  • Chop the bacon, chicken, and vegetables so you can work quickly once you start cooking. Cut the cauliflower into florets and place them in the food processor. Pulse until it roughly resembles rice.

  • Heat a large wok (or skillet) over medium heat. Place a rimmed dish to the side of the wok as a holding dish. Add the bacon to the skillet and fry until brown and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and place in the dish.

  • Add the eggs to the skillet and quickly scramble. Use your spoon to break into small pieces, then move to the holding dish. If needed add a small amount of oil to the wok.

  • Turn the heat to high and add the chicken, white onion pieces, ginger, and garlic. Stir fry until the chicken is just barely cooked through, then add the carrots and cook another minute. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the holding dish.

  • Now add the cauliflower "rice" to the wok. Stir fry for 3-5 minutes until soft, but still firm. Add all the cooked ingredients back to the wok, along with the frozen peas, soy sauce to taste, and chile paste. Toss and cook until the peas are warmed through, then toss in the green onion tops and basil. Serve warm with lime wedges.

Notes

Looking for Keto Adaptations? Substitute chopped broccoli for the carrots and peas to lower the carbs.

Course: Main Course, Side Dish

Cuisine: American, Asian

Author: Sommer Collier

