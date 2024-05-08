The BEST Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

A bold and comforting Chicken Fried Rice Recipe for those on a low-carb or grain-free diet. This amazing Paleo Cauliflower Fried Rice is so convincing, you won’t even miss the rice!

Let me start out by saying, I love grains. And dairy.

Although I have tried the paleo diet and think of it as a very healthy option (we use it as a cleanse on occasion) I could never give up good bread, cheese, or pasta long term.

Yet it is January, and many of us are thinking along the lines of low carb… So, I’ve got a healthy paleo-friendly dinner option to share with you today.

After all,I don’t think I could stand it if I was the cause of your dietary demise… at least not today.

No, not a fried rice recipe with chunks of cauliflower in it, but a dish using cauliflower as (or in place of) the rice. I promise, you’ll be shocked at how good it is.

To make cauliflower fried rice, prepare all your ingredients, just as you would for a classic fried rice recipe: beaten eggs, chopped scallions, carrots, garlic, ginger, chopped chicken, soy sauce, maybe a little chile paste.

It’s a fast and easy recipe that will fill you up, while keeping you light and lean!

Low Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice Ingredients

Cauliflower – To take the place of the rice, making this recipe grain-free.

– To take the place of the rice, making this recipe grain-free. Thick-cut bacon – Chopped. Use uncured organic bacon for strict paleo diets.

– Chopped. Use uncured organic bacon for strict paleo diets. Chicken breast – Sliced into thin pieces, for quick frying.

– Sliced into thin pieces, for quick frying. Eggs – Beaten and flash fried.

– Beaten and flash fried. Freshly grated ginger – To give the stirfry a distinct Asian flavor.

– To give the stirfry a distinct Asian flavor. Garlic – Fresh or jarred.

– Fresh or jarred. Green onions – Chop, then keep the greens and whites separated.

– Chop, then keep the greens and whites separated. Shredded carrots – Buy pre-shredded, or use a cheese grater.

– Buy pre-shredded, or use a cheese grater. Frozen peas – English sweet peas.

– English sweet peas. Thai basil – Or use sweet basil or cilantro.

– Or use sweet basil or cilantro. Soy sauce – Substitute coconut aminos for strict paleo.

– Substitute coconut aminos for strict paleo. Sriracha – Or chile garlic paste.

– Or chile garlic paste. Lime wedges – For serving.

– For serving. Coconut oil – For frying.

How To Make Cauliflower Fried Rice

Prep the Ingredients. Chop the bacon, chicken, and vegetables so you can work quickly once you start cooking. Rice the Cauliflower. Then place roughly chopped cauliflower florets in the food processor and pulse until the cauliflower is chopped to the size of rice. Stir fry. Flash fry the ingredients in a wok over high heat, one at a time, to keep them from over cooking. Then flash fry the cauliflower until just barely cooked through, but not mushy. Add all the ingredients into the wok and toss. Viola!

Keto Cauliflower Fried Rice

The secret ingredient (other than the cauliflower) is bacon.

Adding a little bacon to the wok, allows it to mingle with the soy and ginger and provide that unctuous full-bodied flavor traditional fried rice offers.

It’s a mind-blowing option for low-carb dieters, and is even keto friendly!

In fact, I don’t know that I wouldn’t chose it over classic fried rice. You’ve got to try this!

Cauliflower Rice FAQ

How Do You Make Cauliflower Rice?

You need a food processor in order to grind cauliflower into small “rice” pieces.

Cut the cauliflower into florets. Then pulse them in the food processor until the pieces are small and even.

Is Cauliflower Fried Rice Gluten Free?

Yes, as long as you use gluten free soy sauce or coconut aminos, this recipe is gluten free.

Can I Make A Vegetarian Version of Cauliflower Fried Rice?

Yes. Simply, remove the chicken and bacon.

However, the bacon grease also acts as the cooking fat, so you will need to add 1-2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet.

