Black Ice Cream Recipe - Ice Cream From Scratch (2024)

Black Ice Cream is a delicious, trendy and fun recipe that you can make at home! This dark, goth-inspired ice cream recipe is a little bit spooky and perfect for Halloween. And it’s made using a traditional French ice cream method so that it’s wonderfully rich and creamy too.

We’re making homemade black ice cream with activated charcoal! It’s a super fun recipe, and the resulting creamy black vanilla ice cream has a dark, moody, inky color that is unusual and a treat to eat.

Why You’re Going to Love This Black Ice Cream Recipe

Naturally Colored – The first iterations of black ice cream that have been so trendy were made with squid ink. That’s not an ingredient that’s easy to find, so we’re using activated charcoal instead. This lets us get the super dark color without any artificial food dyes or seafood additives.

Easy French-Style Ice Cream Recipe – Like so many of our easy ice cream recipes, this one is made using the classic French custard method. It’s rich and creamy, made with egg yolks and cream. Instructions for making a no-churn black ice cream are also down below.

Ingredients Needed

Activated Charcoal – This flavorless powder adds a dark black color to the ice cream. You can often find this at your local drugstore, or it can be ordered online.

How To Make Ice Cream Black

We’ve chosen to add an inky black color to this ice cream recipe using a natural ingredient: activated charcoal powder. Charcoal is an ingredient in whitening toothpastes, face masks, and in medicine, so for most people, it’s safe to eat.

Please note that activated charcoal can interact with the absorption of some medications– contact your physician if you have questions about consuming activated charcoal.

You can also color ice cream black with black gel food coloring, extra dark cocoa powder, squid ink, or a combination of these blackening ingredients!

For the complete list of ingredients and instructions on how to make homemade black ice cream, please see the recipe below.

Ice Cream Storage Tips

Store this homemade Black in the freezer in an airtight container with a piece of parchment paper or wax paper pressed on top for up to one month.

Tips for Making This Black Ice Cream Recipe

Use quality ingredients – You’ll enjoy the best ice cream when you make it with high-quality ingredients.

You’ll enjoy the best ice cream when you make it with high-quality ingredients. Chill out – If possible, always start with chilled ingredients.

If possible, always start with chilled ingredients. Don’t skimp on the fat – High-fat milk and cream are essential when making homemade ice cream. Opting for a low-fat option often leads to icy ice creams and inconsistency in the texture.

High-fat milk and cream are essential when making homemade ice cream. Opting for a low-fat option often leads to icy ice creams and inconsistency in the texture. Don’t skimp on the sugar –Sugar not only adds sweetness to homemade ice creams, it also helps with the texture.

No Churn Black Ice Cream Directions

Chill a shallow container or a loaf pan in the freezer while you mix the ice cream ingredients. Pour the ice cream mixture into the prepared pan and freeze for 3-4 hours. Stir the ice cream every 30 minutes for the first 2 hours to help add air. This will help create a creamy, smooth texture.

Black Ice Cream Add-Ins

You can add anything to this ice cream that you enjoy! The base flavor of the ice cream is vanilla, so it’s ready for your creativity!

Halloween sprinkles are perfect with this spooky black ice cream! You can also serve scoops of black ice cream with scoops of Orange Ice Cream to make a Halloween-themed sundae.

