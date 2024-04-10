The best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors for 2022 | Digital Trends (2024)

TheApple iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best smartphones currently available. Not only does it introduce new camera lenses, a bigger battery, more internal memory, and a 120Hz refresh rate, but its display is also made with Ceramic Shield glass. This is supposed to be four times as durable as the average smartphone glass, and while it is certainly an improvement over generic glass, it's not invulnerable to damage.

Because of this, and because we're assuming that anyone spending upwards of $1,000 on a new iPhone really doesn't want to watch their new handset shatter with a hard drop, we've put together a list of the best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors to prevent that from happening.These range from the more affordable to the more deluxe, with everything in between.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

Pros Stronger than usual glass

Ultra-slim

Official Apple protector Cons Expensive

Made with German-engineered technology, this high-quality protector offered straight from Apple is the best choice if you want some serious protection. Apple says it is two times stronger than tempered glass, so you get some solid safety without worrying about scratches and bumps. It is strengthened using a double-ion-exchange process for optimal scratch protection. The best part? It's super slim at just 0.29mm, so it won't make your phone bulky. The film also preserves the smooth touchscreen experience so you can enjoy your iPhone in the best possible way.

Tech21 Impact Glass

Pros Chemically toughened

Antimicrobial finish

Good responsiveness Cons Reviews report some issues with air bubbles

Expensive

Want to reinforce the iPhone 13 Pro's Ceramic Shield? Well, there aren't many better options than Tech21's Impact Glass. This screen protector is constructed from toughened, chemically reinforced glass, giving it an impressive degree of resistance against drops and damage (it has been "scientifically proven" to withstand around 200 newtons of force). Tech21 has also treated it with an advanced antimicrobial finish, so it will significantly reduce bacteria growth and help keep you hygienic. Despite boasting above-average toughness, the screen protector is also highly transparent and responsive, so you'll continue to enjoy using the iPhone's touchscreen as before.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

Pros Triple-pack

Great value

Installation kit Cons Only basic protection

ESR is a solid accessory maker for modern smartphones, and its tempered glass screen protector is now compatible with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. This three-pack features precise speaker cutouts with full sensor support and can withstand up to 11 pounds of force to protect your screen from drops and scratches. A smooth, clean coating keeps your screen free of smudges and fingerprints while providing 5.64 inches of full coverage that ensures Face ID compatibility and excellent front camera quality. An easy installation frame and cleaning kit give you flawless, bubble-free application.

Speck ShieldView Glass

Pros 9H hardness rating

Responsive and transparent

Reduces microbe growth by 99% Cons Expensive

Speck may be more well-known for its cases, but its ShieldView Glass is a great example of an iPhone 13 Pro screen protector. It's made of high-quality tempered glass that comes with a 9H hardness rating and an anti-scratch coating, so it will resist everyday stresses and scrapes without picking any marks. The protector also happens to be dirt- and fingerprint-resistant, while its use of a Microban coating reduces microbe growth by as much as 99%. On top of this, the protector is laudably lightweight and slim, measuring in at 0.33mm, which makes it as responsive and as transparent as anything else on the market. It also comes packed with a GoofProof installation kit, so you shouldn't have any difficulty attaching it to the iPhone 13 Pro's screen.

Mr.Shield Screen Protector

Pros Super-affordable pack

9H rating

Water-repellent Cons Not the highest-quality protection

Eager to get the most value for your money? Check out this pack of three for just $6. You won't get the most robust protection at that price, but since you're getting three at once, you can easily replace them when one breaks. But don't let the price make you think it's useless. With a 9H rating and water-repellent build, it'll protect your phone in most conditions. It's fairly easy to install as well, so you don't have to fiddle with too many tools to apply it.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness rating

Boasts 99.99% clarity

Has oleophobic and hydrophobic coating Cons Only basic protection

Supershieldz is where it's at if you want a highly affordable protector that still actually works. It gets the basics spot-on, made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating that ensures it can take pretty much all of the punishment you have to offer. Impressively, it also boasts 99.99% clarity, so you'll barely notice it's there, both in terms of transparency and functionality. Even with its cut-down price, it still throws in an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, which resists oil and water and keeps the 13 Pro's screen looking more or less immaculate. It comes in a pack of three, and its 2.5D rounded edges make it more comfortable to fit and to use.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

Pros Integrated D3O material for strength

Blue-light filter

Has antibacterial coating Cons Expensive

Zagg's Glass XTR range offers the most advanced screen protectors the company has manufactured to date. It's also one of the most comprehensive, with its durable tempered glass rounded off by a variety of additional features. These include an Eyesafe blue-light filter and an antibacterial coating, reducing microbes to an acceptable minimum. Zagg has also integrated its D3O material, which makes the protector even stronger and more capable of surviving falls, scratches, and other abuse. It has also been designed to be highly touch-sensitive, with a particular focus on ensuring that gamers get exactly the same amount of joy out of the iPhone 13 Pro as they would without a protector. If that weren't enough, an installation kit is included for easy fitting, making this item one of the best all-around iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors.

Totallee Screen Protector

Pros Ultra-slim

9H hardness rating

Comes with an installation kit Cons Expensive

Totallee's iPhone 13 Pro screen protector is probably one of the most durable and rugged available right now, yet it also provides a wide range of features and protections. Its edge-to-edge glass covers the iPhone 13 Pro's entire display, while it also manages a 9H hardness rating that makes it largely idiot-proof. In fact, Totallee claims it's three times stronger than the typical PET film protector, largely because it's made of tempered glass. Despite this, it is slim and lightweight, so its responsiveness and transparency are comparable to that of a film-based cover. Comes with an installation kit, while also promising a bubble-free fit.

Spigen EZ Fit Glas.tr Slim

Pros Spigen-level quality

9H durability and hardness rating

Comes with a unique auto-alignment tray Cons Can be expensive

Spigen's EZ Fit Glas.tr Slim is another great iPhone 13 Pro screen protector. With a 9H durability and hardness rating, its tempered glass will do the best possible job of preventing scratches, chips, and other kinds of damage. Its oleophobic coating will also do a very good job of preventing you from smudging the phone's screen after you've just eaten some potato chips or peanuts. As a bonus, the protector comes with a unique auto-alignment tray, meaning that it effectively installs itself, with your only input being a single push. Sold in a pack of two, just in case.

Case-Mate Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness rating

Strong and slim

Has an oleophobic coating Cons No real additional features

Yes, Case-Mate may unsurprisingly be synonymous with cases, but its screen protectors are basically just as good. This one for the iPhone 13 Pro offers the maximum 9H hardness rating, so you could possibly eat your dinner off of it without leaving any discernible scratches or scuffs (not that we recommend trying this). It also comes with an oleophobic coating, meaning fingerprints and smudges will be consigned to the nightmare of the past.

Olixar iPhone 13 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Ultra-slim at only 0.27mm

Has an anti-shatter film

95% light-penetration ratio Cons Basic protection only

Olixar's iPhone 13 Pro screen protector represents a great middle ground between premium performance and accessible affordability. Most importantly, it features tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating. At the same time, its use of an underlying anti-shatter film means that, even if it plunges from a raised height, it won't smash into fragments. It measures in it at only 0.27mm and can therefore boast a 95% light penetration ratio, so you'll get all the brightness and vividness the iPhone 13 Pro has to offer. Sold only in a pack of one, but it really should last the duration of your time with the 13 Pro.

Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Excellent protection with durable reinforced glass

Can be applied to already-cracked screens

Great responsiveness Cons Expensive

Fiddly installation method

Full coverage, full responsiveness, full clarity, and a full fix. This is what Whitestone claims you get when you buy one of its Dome Glass screen protectors, and we agree that its iPhone 13 Pro protector does indeed live up to the hype. It's made of very durable reinforced glass, making it highly resistant to damage. Even better, its special build means it can repair minor cracks on your 13 Pro's screen. This makes it ideal if you already have some modest damage or scratches on your display. It also has the benefit of fitting the iPhone's screen completely and securely, so every last millimeter of the display will be defended by it. The protector is also sold in a pack of two, just in case you're unfortunate enough to break the first one.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

Pros Triple-pack

Affordable pick

Protects against sweat and oil residue Cons Only basic protection

Compatible with both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, this screen protector offers robust protection at a super affordable price. It protects your precious iPhone against scratches, scrapes, and bumps for less than $10, giving you great value for money. It also protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints so you don't have to worry about a ruined display. The film also maintains touch accuracy so you get a seamless experience.

