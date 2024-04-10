The Best Screen Protectors for Your New iPhone | Gear Patrol (2024)

Most iPhone cases don’t protect your screen. Or rather, they don’t protect them that well. Many cases have bumpers that do a good job of protecting your iPhone’s display in the event that you drop it, but if you bump into something or drop something on your iPhone, there’s very little to protect the glass from getting cracked. That’s where a screen protector comes in.

A screen protector is a thin slice of engineer glass that sticks to your iPhone’s screen and protects it from getting scratched or cracked. You’ll notice that the price of screen protectors for your iPhone can vary quite considerably, however. And the reason for this mainly has to do with the advanced engineering and features that each screen protector promises.

What to Look for

Does it cover the entire screen? Some screen protectors don’t cover the entire iPhone screen as they leave a cutout for the notch. If there’s a cutout then it leaves the front camera system vulnerable to scratches.

Specially-engineered features: The more expensive screen protectors tend to be made of engineered glass with special properties, such as glare protection, privacy protection and an antimicrobial finish. The more feature-packed the screen protector, the more expensive it likely is.

Installation kits: If you’ve ever put a screen protector on your smartphone, you’ll know that by far the scariest part is actually installing it so that it’s aligned correctly and there aren’t any bubbles underneath. Most screen protectors come with fairly straightforward installation kits, but if you are extra worried you can actually go to some electronics stores (like Best Buy) and have them install it for a small fee.