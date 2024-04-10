The Best Screen Protectors for Your New iPhone | Gear Patrol (2024)

Home / Tech / Buying Guides
Most iPhone cases don’t protect that well against cracked screens. That’s what a screen protector is for.
By Tucker Bowe
Most iPhone cases don’t protect your screen. Or rather, they don’t protect them that well. Many cases have bumpers that do a good job of protecting your iPhone’s display in the event that you drop it, but if you bump into something or drop something on your iPhone, there’s very little to protect the glass from getting cracked. That’s where a screen protector comes in.
A screen protector is a thin slice of engineer glass that sticks to your iPhone’s screen and protects it from getting scratched or cracked. You’ll notice that the price of screen protectors for your iPhone can vary quite considerably, however. And the reason for this mainly has to do with the advanced engineering and features that each screen protector promises.
What to Look for
Does it cover the entire screen? Some screen protectors don’t cover the entire iPhone screen as they leave a cutout for the notch. If there’s a cutout then it leaves the front camera system vulnerable to scratches.
Specially-engineered features: The more expensive screen protectors tend to be made of engineered glass with special properties, such as glare protection, privacy protection and an antimicrobial finish. The more feature-packed the screen protector, the more expensive it likely is.
Installation kits: If you’ve ever put a screen protector on your smartphone, you’ll know that by far the scariest part is actually installing it so that it’s aligned correctly and there aren’t any bubbles underneath. Most screen protectors come with fairly straightforward installation kits, but if you are extra worried you can actually go to some electronics stores (like Best Buy) and have them install it for a small fee.
Can the Same Screen Protector Work for Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro?
The simple answer is: no, we don’t recommend it.
The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro have very similar 6.1″ displays, however, the dimensions are slightly off. Apple has slimmed down the bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro (and Pro Max) compared to its non-Pros, so you’re going to want to get the exact screen protector for your specific iPhone model.
Why You Should Trust Us
We’ve been writing about and reviewing smartphones and various accessories products for near-on a decade. We’ve had hand-on testing with several of the below screen protectors, but we’ve also included a few entries that are made by brands we trust and aim to get hands-on with them in the near future.
To learn more about our testing methodology and how we evaluate products, head here.
Belkin UltraGlass 2
$40.00 at Apple
$50.00(20% off)
This is more affordable option that Apple sells. It’s completely clear, but adds an extra layer of scratch- and impact-resistance to your iPhone 15’s screen.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
Spigen EZ Fit SP Tempered Glass Screen Protector
$17.00 at Amazon
Spigen offers an affordable screen protector for any iPhone 15 model (as well as older iPhones). It’s super easy to install thanks to the fact that it comes with plastic tray (shown in the photo) that helps you align the screen projector just right.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite
$58.00 at Amazon
Zagg’s Glass Elite screen protector packs most of the same ultra-strength and high-end technologies as the company’s other options, but adds a 4-way filter that prevents prying eyes from getting a glance at your screen.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite
$35.00 at Amazon
$40.00(13% off)
This is one of the most affordable screen protectors for the iPhone 15. It has a special coating that filters-40 percent of the blue light that could keep you up at night.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
Speck Shieldview Glass
$32.00 at Amazon
$40.00(20% off)
Speck’s screen protector is strong, super thin and has an antimicrobial coating. It also comes with a little kit that makes adhering it to your iPhone 15’s display pretty simple.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
Casetify Impact Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector
$42.00 at Casetify
Casetify makes a wide variety of screen protectors that you can fit your iPhone 15. Its Impact Anti-Blue Light screen protector does exactly what its name says; it adds some extra protector against drops and its integrated with special blue-light blocking filter to help prevent eye fatigue.
It’s available for all four iPhone 15 models.
