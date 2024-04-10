Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 | 13 | 13 Pro (2024)

footnote





Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors.







Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass







First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.







Double ion-exchange strengthened







Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.







Flawless Touchscreen Experience







Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29 mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.









Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors









Double ion-exchange strengthened









Flawless touchscreen experience



Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home









If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an Apple Store and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only in Apple Store locations.*









Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector









Easy Align tray









Cleaning cloth









Dust removal sticker









Material: Clear Film









Height: 5.60 in./14.24cm









Width: 2.64 in./6.728cm









Depth: .018in./.047cm









Weight: .306oz./8.7g







Part Number







UPC or EAN No.: 745883834334







Warranty







Note: Products sold through this website that do not bear the Apple brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple's Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products. Please contact the manufacturer directly for technical support and customer service.









Warranty: Limited Lifetime







Manufacturer Note







*This application-included screen protector is not available online.







