Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 | 13 | 13 Pro (2024)
\n
\n
Need some help?
\n\nContact us.(Opens in a new window)\n
","purchaseInfo":{"partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","price":{"priceFeeDisclaimer":"","creditOffer":{"creditOfferVars":{},"financingDisabledforContractiPhones":false,"financingDisabledforiPods":false,"appleCardMessagingEnabled":false,"financingDisabledForRefurbs":false,"financingEnabledforProducts":true,"watchProduct":false,"macProduct":false,"showMoreInfoLink":true},"priceCurrency":"USD","partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","showItemPropPrice":true,"showItemPropAvailability":true,"showPromoAsIncludes":false,"showPayPal":false,"showDynamicFinancing":true,"chooseDefaultPurchaseOption":false,"basePartNumber":"HPQE2","refurbProduct":false,"adjustedPrice":{},"currentPrice":{"amount":"$39.95","raw_amount":"39.95"}},"templateId":"LEAD_WITH_FULL_PRICE","priceDisplayFormat":"","priceData":{"promoSavings":null,"paymentPromo":null,"netPrice":null,"fullPrice":{"priceString":"$39.95","raw":{"price":"39.95"}},"monthlyPrice":null,"totalInstallmentSavings":null,"tierListSavings":null,"refurbProduct":false,"amsPrice":null,"tradeInAmountDisplay":null,"financing":null,"previousPrice":null,"priceFeeDisclaimer":null,"savings":null,"bnplDisclaimer":null},"promotions":{"giftCardPromotionText":null},"buyNowButton":{"value":"add-to-cart","name":"add-to-cart","disabled":false,"text":"Add to Bag","buttonId":"add-to-cart"},"applePayButton":{"value":"add-to-cart","name":"add-to-cart","disabled":false,"text":"Check Out with Apple Pay","buttonId":"apple-pay"},"financing":{"price":{"partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","optionPartNumber":null,"options":null,"taxExclusivePrice":39.95,"taxInclusivePrice":39.95,"taxExclusiveTotalDiscountedPrice":null,"taxInclusiveTotalDiscountedPrice":39.95,"taxRate":0.00,"taxAmount":0.00,"discount":0.00,"discountWithTax":0.00,"yourSavingAmount":0.00,"tradeInDiscount":null,"tradeInDiscountOverValue":null,"tradeInDiscountWithTax":null,"tradeInDiscountOverValueWithTax":null,"taxExclusivePriceBeforeDiscount":39.95,"taxInclusivePriceBeforeDiscount":39.95,"taxExclusivePriceBeforePromoDiscount":null,"taxInclusivePriceBeforePromoDiscount":39.95,"currentPersonalPrice":null,"taxExclusiveListPrice":null,"taxInclusiveListPrice":null,"taxExclusiveListSavings":null,"taxInclusiveListSavings":null,"leviesInclusivePriceBeforeDiscount":39.95,"netlevies":[],"grosslevies":[],"netLevyAmount":0.00,"levies":[],"leviesInclusivePrice":39.95,"optionPrices":null,"ktoOptionPrices":null,"componentPrices":null,"addOnPrices":null,"partPrice":null,"promoCacheLineItem":{"partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","options":null,"components":null,"addOns":null,"preciseUnitPrice":null,"discountPercent":null,"preciseFixedExtendedDiscount":null,"promos":null,"plusPromo":null,"iphone":false,"cto":false,"kto":false,"softMessageTranslationKey":null,"autoPromo":null,"autoSavingsValue":0,"autoSavingsPercent":null},"subscription":null,"taxInclusiveModelXDiscount":null,"taxExclusiveModelXDiscount":null,"bundleComponents":null,"bundleComponentPrices":null,"term":null,"bundlePartNumber":null,"bundlePricingType":null,"comboId":null,"fullTaxInclusiveAmount":null,"fullAmount":null,"bundleZeroAmount":null,"bundleZeroTaxInclusiveAmount":null,"fullTermTradeInDiscount":null,"fullTermTradeInDiscountWithTax":null,"type":"FULL","autoPromo":null},"showDynamicFinancing":false,"showInstallmentsPaymentOptions":false,"showLoanOffer":false,"showLeaseOffer":false,"showEducationFinancing":false,"financingDisabledforContractiPhones":false,"financingDisabledforiPods":false,"appleCardMessagingEnabled":false,"financingDisabledForRefurbs":false,"financingEnabledforProducts":false,"watchProduct":false,"macProduct":false,"showMoreInfoLink":false},"acmiAssets":{"priceSeparator":"or","acmiEligibleNote":"Eligible for Apple Card Monthly Installments","acmiDisclaimerText":"To purchase with monthly pricing, add this item to your bag and choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.footnote◊","priceSubText":"includes instant trade-in"},"acmiFinancePresent":false,"buyFlowForm":{"action":"/shop/pdpAddToBag/HPQE2ZM/A","method":"post","namespace":"urls-aspen","urlPattern":"buyflow","omnitureData":{"slotName":"","featureName":"PDP","linkText":"AOS: Product Details","partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","basePartNumber":"HPQE2","commitCodeId":0,"customerCommitString":"Within 24 hours"},"hiddenFields":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"attrName":"product","attrValue":"HPQE2ZM/A"},"first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1}},"applePayForm":{"action":"/shop/pdpAddToBag/HPQE2ZM/A","method":"post","namespace":"urls-aspen","urlPattern":"buyflow","omnitureData":{"slotName":"","featureName":"PDP","linkText":"AOS: Product Details","partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","basePartNumber":"HPQE2","commitCodeId":0,"customerCommitString":"Within 24 hours"},"hiddenFields":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"attrName":"product","attrValue":"HPQE2ZM/A"},"first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1}},"favorites":{"enabled":true,"partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","parentPartNumber":"HPQE2","category":"Accessories"},"staticAssets":{"acmiEligibleNote":"Eligible for Apple Card Monthly Installments","priceSeparator":"or","priceSubText":"includes instant trade-in"},"buyable":true,"isBuyable":true},"softwareProductMessage":null,"esdRequiredSpaceMessage":null,"productDisclaimer":null,"financeMessage":null,"dimensionSizeGuide":null,"disableEngraving":true,"isApplePayEnabled":true,"merchantIdentifier":"merchant.com.apple.AOS-WARSAW","variantPrices":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","price":{"priceFeeDisclaimer":"","creditOffer":{"creditOfferVars":{},"financingDisabledforContractiPhones":false,"financingDisabledforiPods":false,"appleCardMessagingEnabled":false,"financingDisabledForRefurbs":false,"financingEnabledforProducts":true,"watchProduct":false,"macProduct":false,"showMoreInfoLink":true},"priceCurrency":"USD","partNumber":"HPQE2ZM/A","showItemPropPrice":true,"showItemPropAvailability":true,"showPromoAsIncludes":false,"showPayPal":false,"showDynamicFinancing":true,"chooseDefaultPurchaseOption":false,"basePartNumber":"HPQE2","refurbProduct":false,"adjustedPrice":{},"currentPrice":{"amount":"$39.95","raw_amount":"39.95"}}},"first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1}}; // Overview window.pageLevelData.Overview = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n
\n Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors.\n
\n
\n\n"},"first":false,"position":2,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass\n
\n
\n
\n First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.\n
\n
\n\n"},"first":false,"position":3,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Double ion-exchange strengthened","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Double ion-exchange strengthened\n
\n
\n
\n Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.\n
\n
\n\n"},"first":false,"position":4,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Flawless Touchscreen Experience","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29 mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Flawless Touchscreen Experience\n
\n
\n
\n Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29 mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.\n
\n
\n\n"},"first":false,"position":5,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":6,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":7,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":8,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":9,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":10,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":11,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":12,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":12,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":13,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":13,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":14,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":14,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"first":false,"position":15,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":15}},"sectionTitle":"Overview","sectionId":"Overview","isOverview":true}; // Highlights window.pageLevelData.Highlights = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":"Double ion-exchange strengthened","first":false,"position":2,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":"Flawless touchscreen experience","first":false,"position":3,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":"Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home","first":false,"position":4,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":"If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an Apple Store and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only in Apple Store locations.*","first":false,"position":5,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":5},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n
\n
\n Up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors\n
\n Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home\n
\n
\n
\n
\n If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an Apple Store and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only in Apple Store locations.*\n
\n\n\n\n"},"first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"listOfAttributes","viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","listOfAttributes":{"groupTitleFromAsset":"Warranty","groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Note: Products sold through this website that do not bear the Apple brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple’s Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products. Please contact the manufacturer directly for technical support and customer service.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":"Warranty: Limited Lifetime","first":false,"position":2,"even":false,"last":true}],"size":2},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"render":"
\n Warranty\n
\n
\n
\n Note: Products sold through this website that do not bear the Apple brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple’s Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products. Please contact the manufacturer directly for technical support and customer service.\n
\n
\n
\n
\n Warranty: Limited Lifetime\n
\n
\n\n\n\n"},"first":false,"position":2,"even":false,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":"Manufacturer Note","groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"*This application-included screen protector is not available online.","first":true,"position":1,"even":true,"last":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n
\n Manufacturer Note\n
\n
\n
\n *This application-included screen protector is not available online.\n