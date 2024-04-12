The Best New York Strip Loin Roast Recipe (2024)

Jump to RecipePin Recipe

Looking for an amazing New York strip loin roast recipe? Look no further! This recipe is simple to follow and produces a delicious, juicy roast every time. Whether you like it medium or medium well, it is tender every time. You’ll love the flavor of this roast – it’s perfect for any occasion.

Do you enjoy a good roast beef for the holidays? We have two favorites here, this delicious NY strip loan roast and the other is well none other then prime rib. This is even great for Thanksgiving dinner, but we usually our lemon rosemary roast turkey on Thanksgiving.

I Want to Jump to: Why do we think you will love this roast beef?

Which is better strip loin roast or prime rib?

Ingredients

Some important tips for cooking

What are the temperatures my NY strip roast should be cooked to?

New York strip roast on the grill

What goes well with this roast?

Easy thin gravy

Frequently asked questions

Useful items for making this recipe

Tender New York Strip Roast

We use affiliate links on our site. This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn a commission on qualifying purchases. Please see our affiliate disclosure for more details.

Why do we think you will love this roast beef?

It is super easy to make and always turns out amazing! We make this at least a few times a year and everybody here looks forward to it.

This roast beef recipe is the perfect way to impress your guests with minimal effort. The ny strip loin roast is a cut of beef that is known for its rich flavor and tender texture. When cooked properly, it will melt in your mouth and leave you wanting more.

And you don’t have to leave it red in the center to be tender. As you see in our pictures, it is closer to medium well and it is still tender. While we prefer it a little less done, many times our company prefers it cooked more.

This recipe is easy to follow and yields perfectly cooked results every time. Whether you are serving a holiday meal or a simple family dinner, this dish is sure to please. Give it a try and see for yourself why this recipe is one of my favorites.

Which is better strip loin roast or prime rib?

The strip loin roast, also goes by NY strip roast, is a boneless roast that is very popular due to it’s flavor and how tender it is. It is a part of the short loin section of the cow.

We do make this one more often due to how tender it is and how much flavor it has. You can cook it to medium well and still be tender. It is also quite often a little bit cheaper if you buy the boneless strip roast.

Around the holidays stores usually put them both on sale for the same price per pound but the prime rib has a rack of bones and will cost more as it weighs more.

Prime rib has a lot of flavor but it is not quite as tender as the strip loin. Don’t get me wrong, it is still a tender and impressive roast beef. We make it every year for Christmas so trust me, it isn’t a tough cut of meat. It’s just the NY strip is just a little more tender.

It is from the rib section of the cow and it tends to have more marbling in it then other cuts. It has larger pieces of fat throughout the meat.

Ingredients

We keep the ingredients simple here and do not use a marinade. The spices are simple and create the perfect flavor!

New York strip loin roast – Size will vary but if you go up to or over 5 pounds, you will need to add a little extra seasoning and oil to coat it.

Olive oil – You can change the oil to your favorite, but we do recommend olive oil for it doesn’t have an overwhelming taste on foods.

Garlic – Chopped fresh garlic is best. You can use garlic powder if needed, but fresh will give you the best flavor.

Salt – The salt is needed to bring the flavors of the spices together as well as bring the flavor of the roast beef out. I do not recommend leaving it out.

Pepper – You can leave this out, but it does give it a nice flavor. You can also add more then the recipe calls for!

Rosemary – We use dried for this but you can use fresh. If using fresh, chop up the leaves to about one quarter inch size and use 2 teaspoons. We used fresh rosemary for the garnish, but dried for cooking.

Some important tips for cooking

It is easy to cook but these are some tips to help you cook the perfect roast beef every time.

Prepping the NY strip roast – Take your roast out of the fridge. Set on a plate or a dish on the counter for at least 30-60 minutes before cooking, depending on the size. 3 pound roast is 30-40 minutes. Over 5 pounds would be 60 minutes.

Combine your spices with the olive oil and let the combination sit in a prep bowl while the roast is sitting out.

After the roast has sat out for 30-45 minutes, rub the spice/oil mixture all over the meat just before putting in the oven.

Place it on a roasting pan fat side up. We use the rack to the pan, but you can place it directly in the pan. I love this roasting pan and use it for everything, including a 22 pound turkey. I like to use a thermometer with a probe inserted into the center of the meat so I can keep an eye on the temperature of the roast without opening the oven.

Cooking – Preheat your oven for at least 20 minutes to be sure it is up to temperature. It needs to be at 425 degrees Fahrenheit to sear the outside of the strip roast before reducing the temperature.

If you have a roast feature with a fan on your oven, use that feature! You will need to lower the temperature to 325 instead of 350 when you drop the temperature, but it is a great feature for cooking roast beef.

Be sure to use a meat thermometer to test the temperature and remember that it will raise about 5-10 degrees upon resting. We like to put a probe in the center before putting it in the oven to keep an eye on the temperature as it cooks, but you don’t need to use a probe.

Allow to rest – Allow meat to rest after removing from oven. Cover loosely with foil. Allow it to sit for about 20 minutes before cutting. Always cut against the grain.

What are the temperatures my NY strip roast should be cooked to?

Temperatures will rise about 5-10 degrees after removing from oven so take it out about 5 degrees before reaching desired temperatures. The USDA recommends roast beef and steaks to be cooked to 145 degrees. All temperatures are in Fahrenheit.

Rare – 120-125 degrees

Medium rare – 130-135 degrees

Medium – 140-145 degrees

Medium well – 150-155 degrees

Well done – 160-165 degrees

We created this roast beef temperature chart for you. You may click on the chart below and save to your device. Feel free to print it, share it and use it anytime you need it!

New York strip roast on the grill

Yes you can cook NY strip roast on the grill and it is perfect when you want roast beef in the middle of summer! It turns out just as amazing as in the oven too. I do recommend getting a thermometer that you can leave in the meat while it is cooking like this meat thermometer. You leave the probes in and can look at the temperature without opening the grill. They have bluetooth and others that you can check from your smart phone, but they are a bit more expensive.

Heat your grill up to about 425 degrees Fahrenheit with all burners on. Place the NY strip loin fat side down in the middle of the grill for about 5 minutes with the lid closed. Flip and close the lid. Turn the middle burner off so you finish cooking on indirect heat. Try to get your grill to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It should take about 10-15 minutes a pound, but grills do vary slightly.

Cook until about 5 degrees from desired temperature and allow to rest loosely covered with foil before cutting.

What goes well with this roast?

Sweet coleslaw

Instant Pot mashed potatoes

Homemade mac and cheese

Veggie noodles with garlic sauce

Easy thin gravy

Want to make a simple thin gravy to compliment your New York strip roast? It is easy and delicious! I don’t serve it with regular gravy and quite often we don’t even make any gravy, but I do make this when serving it with mashed potatoes. Love gravy on the mashed potatoes!

This is a simple base thin gravy. You can add seasonings if you would like! If you are looking to make a thicker gravy, Platter Talk has a great post to help you with how to make a roux for your gravy.

Add any drippings from the NY strip roast left in the roasting pan (not the juice from cutting it) to a pan along with beef broth. Bring to a boil over medium/medium high heat. Stir cornstarch and water together in a cup. Slowly pour it into the pot while stirring constantly until combined well – this prevents lumps. Continue to cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes stirring often. If you prefer to have a thicker gravy, add more cornstarch and water. Your gravy should be ready to serve at this point.

Frequently asked questions

How many pounds of strip loin roast should I make? I would recommend between half a pound per adult and about a quarter of a pound per child. Should I trim the fat off? I do not trim the fat off as I like the flavor it adds. If your roast has more then a quarter inch of fat on top, you may want to consider trimming it down a little bit. This is up to you but I recommend leaving at least some of the fat on top. Can I prepare my roast beef to rare? Rare is actually an unsafe temperature when cooking beef. While yes people do eat it at rare, you do run the risk of bacteria. The USDA recommends cooking roast beef to at least 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit. We like to remove ours from the oven at 140 degrees here unless our guests prefer it cooked more.

Useful items for making this recipe

As an Amazon affiliate, we may earn a commission if you purchase through one of our links. This is at no extra cost to you.

Roasting pan – Doesn’t have to be this big but it comes in handy to have a large one. It’s the only one I use. I prefer to have one roasting pan that I can use for large turkeys or smaller roast beef instead of multiple pans. This isn’t the cheapest roasting pan, but it has lasted me longer then any other and is still in great shape!

Digital thermometer – This is the thermometer I bought a few months ago and absolutely love it. You can use it as a quick read or use the probe so you can keep an eye on the temperature of the roast as it cooks without taking it out of the oven.

Oven thermometer – To be sure your oven is at the right temperature.