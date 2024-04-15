Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (2024)

This healthy vegan fudge recipe is creamy, rich and EASY! Paleo espresso fudge only needs 4 ingredients, plus I'm sharing ideas to customize vegan chocolate fudge.

by Maya

This healthy vegan fudge recipe is so decadent and creamy, you’ll never know it’s low in sugar and not terribly bad for you. This espresso fudge truly tastes like the classic style fudge that we all know and love – not “healthy” tasting fudge. Except you won’t have to feel guilty for eating a piece or three! It’s paleo, naturally sweetened, and practically effortless to throw together.

One of my favorite things about vegan chocolate fudge is that I can make it at home and I know exactly what ingredients are in it. And, you don’t need any fussy ingredients either – just 4 simple pantry staples I already had on hand. That’s the best part: you probably have all the ingredients at home to whip it up right now.

My kids and husband can indulge, and I know they are getting a healthy snack that is low in sugar. (As for me, I stick to keto fudge most of the time.) Still, this is the best vegan fudge that I have tasted, and I think you are going to say the same!

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (1)

How To Make Vegan Fudge

This vegan fudge recipe is easy and practically effortless to make. To get started, place coconut milk in a medium sized pot on medium-high heat. Boil for 5 minutes. Add agave, then turn down the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes.

TIP: The coconut milk is done when it’s the consistency of condensed milk. Keep an eye on it! You’ll want to make sure that you stir it occasionally, so it doesn’t burn.

Now it’s time for the good stuff – the chocolate! Place the chopped chocolate in a heat-proof glass bowl, then pour the coconut milk mixture over the top of the chocolate. This will melt the chocolate. Continue to stir, until all the lumps are gone and it is a smooth mixture.

TIP: If the chocolate cools too quickly, place the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Essentially this is a double boiler. This will make it melt again slowly so you can finish with the other steps.

Add in the coconut oil and espresso. Pour everything into a parchment lined pan. I prefer to use a loaf pan, so I have thick pieces of fudge, but you can use whatever you prefer.

Place the pan into the refrigerator for 5-6 hours; then you can eat every delicious bite of this creamy vegan fudge!

Vegan Fudge Recipe Variations

Looking for some optional ingredients to add to your vegan fudge recipe? Here are some ideas to take this easy vegan fudge to the next level:

  • Chopped nuts – Add in some pecans, walnuts or almonds to give the espresso fudge a nice crunch.
  • Coconut – Toast coconut in a pan, until the edges are a nice golden color, and add to the fudge. Perfect for anyone who’s a coconut fanatic!
  • Dark Chocolate – Sprinkle some extra chocolate curls or shavings after you place it in the pan.
  • Cayenne Pepper – Add a dash of cayenne pepper to the mixture to give the healthy vegan fudge a kick!

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (2)

What Makes Vegan Fudge Healthy?

This vegan fudge is healthy because it is made with good fats and nutrient-rich ingredients:

  • Coconut oil has all kinds of benefits, from quick energy and fat burning to improved skin and antibacterial properties.
  • Agave is naturally sweet, with a lower glycemic index than white sugar. (No refined sugar here!)
  • Espresso is high in antioxidants.

If you are trying to reduce carbs, feel free to use a low carb sweetener instead of the agave. Honey or maple syrup also work for paleo options without refined sugar.

Can You Make Vegan Chocolate Fudge Ahead?

Yes, you can make vegan chocolate fudge ahead of time. Simply store the vegan gluten-free fudge in a container that is air-tight and has a lid. It doesn’t matter if it is cut into pieces or not before you store it, as long as you keep air from getting to it.

TIP: You can store vegan fudge in the fridge for up to 5 days before use. This makes it perfect for making in advance.

This vegan fudge recipe is wonderful to serve for a baby shower, wedding shower, birthday party or even a wedding. You can make several batches ahead of time to serve at your next get-together, because it is a real crowd pleaser.

Can You Freeze Healthy Vegan Fudge?

Absolutely, you can freeze healthy vegan fudge. Similar to placing the fudge in the refrigerator, you want to store it in an airtight container. I typically will leave the espresso fudge uncut when I know I am going to make extra to freeze.

To thaw the vegan fudge, remove from the freezer and sit on the counter. You can also defrost the vegan fudge in the refrigerator. Once it is thawed, if you haven’t already cut it, you can cut it into squares and serve.

TIP: Don’t allow the chocolate vegan fudge to sit out for more than 2 hours because it will start to melt. Place the fudge in the freezer if you notice it has started to get warm.

More Paleo Dessert Recipes

If you love this espresso fudge recipe, you have to check out these other delicious paleo chocolate treats:

  • Date Sweetened Peppermint Cacao Nib Fudge
  • The Best Vegan Raw Brownies Recipe
  • Paleo Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Or browse all my paleo dessert recipes here.

RECIPE CARD

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (4)

4.96 from 22 votes

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe

This healthy vegan fudge recipe is creamy, rich and EASY! Paleo espresso fudge only needs 4 ingredients, plus I'm sharing ideas to customize vegan chocolate fudge.

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Keyword Healthy Chocolate Vegan Fudge Recipe

Calories 123 kcal

Cook Time 45 minutes

Total Time 45 minutes

Author Maya Krampf from WickedSpatula.com

Servings 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 13.5 oz can Full-fat coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup Agave nectar
  • 1 cup Dark chocolate (chopped; I've used 70% chips and also 100% cacao
  • 2 tablespoons Coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon Instant espresso powder (+ more for dusting)

Instructions

More TIPS about this paleo recipe in the post above!

  1. Place the coconut milk in a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring to a boil and let boil for 5 minutes.

  2. Stir in the agave and turn down the heat to a simmer. Let the mixture simmer for about 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has the consistency of condensed milk.

  3. Place the chopped chocolate in a glass or heat proof bowl and pour the milk over stirring to melt the chocolate. Stir until no clumps remain. If it cools too quickly, simply place the bowl over a pot of simmering water.

  4. Stir in the coconut oil and espresso.

  5. Pour into a parchment lined container. I used a loaf pan since I wanted thick squares and it was narrow but deep.

  6. Let chill 5-6 hours, until firm. Dust with extra espresso, cut and serve.

Recipe Notes

Serving Size:1 piece of fudge, or 1/12 of entire recipe

** This vegan fudge will stay at room temperature without melting, but it will begin to get soft after about 2 hours. Refrigerate for best results.

Nutrition Information Per Serving

Nutrition Facts

Amount per serving. Serving size in recipe notes above.

Calories 123

Fat 8g

Protein 1g

Total Carbs 10g

Net Carbs 9g

Fiber 1g

Sugar 6g

Where does nutrition info come from? Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy, sourced from the USDA Food Database. Net carb count excludes both fiber and sugar alcohols (though the latter are rarely seen on this site), because these do not affect blood sugar in most people. We try to be accurate, but feel free to make your own calculations.

© Copyright Wicked Spatula. We'd LOVE for you to share a link to this recipe, but please DO NOT COPY/PASTE the recipe instructions to social media or websites. You may share a photo with a link back instead.

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (6)

Healthy Chocolate Espresso Vegan Fudge Recipe | Wicked Spatula (7)
