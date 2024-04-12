The Best Nut Roast Recipe For Celebrations! - thinlyspread.co.uk (2024)

by Chris Mosler
I feel I should begin this post with a big Ta Dah! This, my lovely friends, is my offering for this year’s festivities. I lay before you my Celebration Nut Roast Recipe. A layered loaf full of savoury delights and surprises. It is much easier to make than it looks and it will astound friends and family when you unveil it.
Jump to Recipe
Did you gasp? I left that little bit of black space to invite you in, to surprise you and to delay the reveal.
This layered vegan nut roast looks so amazing that it is well worth making the most of the drama.
Bake it in a springform tin and, when it is time to serve, simply unbuckle it and await the applause!
I love that crispy top and I really wish I could waft the savoury smell of this one in your direction.
I have been making a version of this nut roast recipe for the last 25 years. The layers have swapped and changed a bit and I’ve upped the savoury flavour but it is, essentially, our traditional nut roast and appears nine times out of ten on our Christmas table.
In previous incarnations it has had layers of mushroom pâté and I’ve used carrots and parsnips in place of the squash.
The beetroot layer is quite a recent addition but I can’t imagine the roast without it now! It adds a lovely sweetly earthy flavour but if you don’t like beetroot feel free to leave it out and just double up the squash layer instead.
This is a vegan nut roast which really goes well with all the usual Christmas trimmings. Our table groans under the weight of crispy roasted potatoes, parsnips and sprouts, bread sauce, apple sauce and vegan gravy.
We have carrots and cabbage, mushrooms and chestnuts and, instead of stuffing, we have lentil loaf.
A Nut Roast For All Occasions
Don’t just save this roast for Christmas though, it makes a perfect vegan centrepiece for any occasion.
Imagine it on a wedding buffet table – if I were to marry again I think I might even choose this as my cake to cut!
How To Make The Best Nut Roast – Tips and Tricks
I realise that some of you may be put off by the majesty of this vegan roast but it really is easier to put together than appearance would suggest. All it takes is a bit of organisation and it can all be prepared in advance and frozen.
Each layer is made separately and I bimble about, listening to cheesy Christmas tunes and sipping mulled wine while I make them.
When I made the one you see here I cooked the butternut squash layer and the beetroot layer one day, the spinach layer the next before putting them all together with the nutty base a day after that!
Layered Nut Roast Made Easier
Here are a few substitutions and pre-prepared solutions which will make this roast even easier to produce:
- Use bought pre-cooked beetroot and squash rather than roasting your own.
- A bag of ground mixed nuts works just as well as grinding them yourself.
- Frozen chopped onions are a godsend when you have lots to chop – be kind to yourself!
- Cook it in advance and serve it at room temperature, this roast is even better if the flavours are left to develop!
- Make it ahead of time and freeze it, uncooked. Defrost it the night before and cook it up on the day. Your house will smell amazing. You will look cool, calm and collected. Your guests will be SO impressed!
Looking For More Vegan Roast Recipes?
I’ve told you before that I am a bit obsessed with a vegan nut roast – here are two of mine from previous years for your delectation:
- A Cashew Nut Roast shaped like a Christmas tree
- My readers’ favourite Chestnut Roast shaped like a wreath
If you fancy something without nuts you could try my:
- Lentil Loaf – a super easy vegan roast dinner
- Vegan Tart with Roasted Vegetables and Smoked Garlic
Don’t forget to check out all myVegan Christmas Recipes, collected together in one place!
If you make my recipe I’d love to hear how it turns out for you. Please leave a comment and a star rating below and share your pictures with me on social media. Tag me @thinlyspread and include the hashtag #thinlyspread so I can see them! Follow me onPinterest,Facebook,TwitterandInstagramwhere I share recipe ideas, links to vegan events and articles and where I natter on about my favourite subject – vegan food!
If you make my recipe I’d love to hear how it turns out for you. Please leave a comment and a star rating below and share your pictures with me on social media. Tag me @thinlyspread and include the hashtag #thinlyspread so I can see them!
Follow me onPinterest,Facebook,TwitterandInstagramwhere I share recipe ideas, links to vegan events and articles and where I natter on about my favourite subject – vegan food!
Layered Vegan Nut Roast
A Celebration Nut Roast Recipe. This layered loaf is full of savoury delights and surprises. It is much easier to make than it looks and it will astound friends and family when you unveil it.
4.93 from 13 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Christmas, vegan
Keyword: cashew nut roast, vegan roast, vegan roast dinner
Prep Time: 1 hour hour
Cook Time: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 8
Calories: 919kcal
Author: Chris Mosler | Thinly Spread
Equipment
24cm/10 inch loose bottomed spring form cake tin
Non stick baking parchment
Ingredients
For the Squash Layer
- 500 g butternut squash peeled and deseeded, cut into bite sized chunks
- 1.5 tbsp olive oil
- 10 fresh sage leaves
- 1 small red onion peeled and diced
- salt and pepper to taste
For the Spinach Layer
- 400 g frozen whole leaf spinach defrosted and thoroughly drained
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 2 tsp vegan red wine
- 1 tsp vegan butter
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- salt and pepper to taste
For the Beetroot Layer
- 400 g cooked beetroot
- 150 g ground almonds
- salt and pepper to taste
For the Nut Layers
- 800 g mixed nuts I used 200g each of walnuts, Brazils, cashews and almonds
- 400 g onion peeled and chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tbsp Marmite
- 2 tbsp vegan red wine
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- a generous grinding of fresh black pepper
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp tahini
- 100 g breadcrumbs
UK Measurements - US Measurements
Instructions
To Make The Squash Layer
Preheat oven to 200C/350F
Toss the squash chunks in 1 tbsp of the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Lay in a single layer on a baking tray. Scatter with the sage leaves and roast for 30 mins or until soft and beginning to brown.
Meanwhile fry the chopped onion in 1/2 tbsp olive oil for about 5 minutes until soft and beginning to brown.
Blend or mash the cooked squash to a lumpy puree and stir in the cooked onions. Leave to cool.
To Make The Spinach Layer
Press the defrosted spinach in a fine mesh sieve to remove as much water as possible.
Heat the butter gently in a saucepan, add the garlic and drained spinach and cook gently for 2 minutes.
Add the wine, nutmeg, cloves, a pinch of salt and a some freshly ground black pepper and cook for a further minute until the liquid has evaporated. Leave to cool.
To Make the Beetroot Layer
Blend or mash the cooked beetroot to a lumpy puree. Stir in the ground almonds and add salt and pepper to taste.
To Make the Nut Layer
Fry the chopped onion in 2 tbsp of olive oil until soft.
Pulse the nuts in a food processor until finely chopped but not ground to a powder.
Place nuts and cooked onion into a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly.
The nut mixture should hold together when you squeeze a bit in your hand. If it doesn't, add a little more tahini and soy sauce until it does.
To Assemble and Cook The Layered Nut Roast
Preheat oven to 150C/300F
Grease and line a 24cm/10 inch spring form cake tin.
Divide the nut mixture into 4 equal parts.
Add 1/4 of the nut mixture to the base of the tin and press into place.
Add the squash mixture and spread to cover the nut layer.
Add the next 1/4 of the nut mixture and press into place to cover the squash.
Add the spinach and spread to cover the nut layer.
Add the next 1/4 of the nut mixture and press into place to cover the spinach layer.
Add the beetroot mixture and spread to cover the nut mixture.
Add the final 1/4 of the nut mixture and press into place.
Cover with a circle of baking parchment.
Roast in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove the paper circle after 30 minutes to allow the top to brown.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in the tin before unclipping, removing the baking parchment and revealing your creation!
Serve, hot, cold or at room temperature.
Notes
Nutritional information is only an approximate guideline. Calculations will vary according to the ingredients you use and your cooking methods.
This recipe serves 8 very generously and will stretch to serve more easily.
For more tips and tricks do read the full blog post attached to this recipe card.
Nutrition
Calories: 919kcal | Carbohydrates: 60g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 69g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 516mg | Potassium: 1327mg | Fiber: 17g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 12562IU | Vitamin C: 24mg | Calcium: 256mg | Iron: 7mg
Like this recipe?Follow @ThinlySpread or tag #thinlyspread!
Jen on December 17, 2019 at 1:07 pm
Chris this looks incredible, can’t wait to make it for our Christmas lunch. Can I freeze what’s left once it’s cooked?
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 17, 2019 at 3:48 pm
Hi Jen, yes, you absolutely can! I have some of this one in my freezer right now!
Reply
Adrienne on May 21, 2023 at 8:07 am
Does this give off a lot of liquid when cooking? I am a true glutton and I was wondering how it would work if encased in a homemade flaky pastry… It’s my sister’s 50th and she does like a pie. Thought a slice of this would look amazing as a pie!
Reply
Chris Mosler on May 25, 2023 at 1:46 pm
Hi Adrienne, this works brilliantly in pastry, I often wrap mine up, it’s fab for picnics!
Reply
Gillian on December 28, 2021 at 10:34 am
I made this for part of our family Christmas dinner.
It was a huge success!
The Vegan and vegetarians were so enthusiastic and full of compliments!
My husband and I had it for supper yesterday and there are two slices in the freezer.
I didn’t get the vibrant layers of colour as in the photo as cooking dulled them somewhat But the taste was great.
I used up mixed nuts that I had I the house as well as adding new ones.
The spinach layer I found less tasty so added some
plant based cream cheese to the mixture which was a definite plus!
It was worth the time it took to make and left it in the cellar for 48 hours so the full taste had time to come through. W3 baked it on the day. Delicious!
Reply
Suzanne Hopkins on December 17, 2019 at 4:36 pm
Wow, looks ama6. I’ve just wrote down all ingredients that I dont have on my shopping list! Definitely having this on Christmas day!
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm
Brilliant! Let me know if you have any questions!
Reply
Jill on December 18, 2019 at 8:44 am
It looks beautiful! There’s only two of us on Christmas day though, so I’m wondering whether I could halve the recipe and try it in a 20cm springform tin. Do you think that would work?
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 18, 2019 at 10:50 am
Hi Jill, yes, I do! Also, if you have any leftovers they freeze perfectly. I have some of this one in my freezer right now!
Reply
Ann on November 17, 2020 at 10:22 pm
About how long would you recommend cooking a smaller one?
Reply
Chris Mosler on November 18, 2020 at 9:21 am
Could you tell me how big your tin is Ann?
Reply
annkaloski on November 29, 2020 at 9:45 pm
Chris, I thought 20cms. Or, do leftovers freeze ok, even if the dish has been frozen beforehand, with the layers cooked, but not the whole thing? Ann
Chris Mosler on December 1, 2020 at 11:45 am
I would cook it for about 10 minutes less and check it, if it’s nice and brown on top you’re good to go. It does freeze really well though if you’d rather do that.See AlsoVegan Mushroom Wellington recipe
Ann on November 30, 2020 at 12:03 am
Also, any suggestions for mixing with the beetroot, not almonds; partner can’t eat them, but we both love beetroot. This looks and sounds so good, and nice to have a centre piece without mushrooms (which I can’t eat) and a change from the nut, or tofu and nut roasts I usually make.
Chris Mosler on December 1, 2020 at 11:45 am
I would use some fine fresh white breadcrumbs instead of the almonds. Do let me know how you get on! C x
Ann on January 18, 2021 at 11:43 am
Hi, this worked out pretty well for Christmas Dinner. I enjoyed layering it, and it was easy to adjust amounts as I prepared it .. for instance I needed extra of the nut layer. The roast looked wonderful, and I was very pleased it held together. It tasted pretty good, but I think we all missed more nuts, as we usually have a nut, or nut and tofu roast, but that’s personal. For our taste, I would make a version again but reduce the squash layer – it was delicious, but with Christmas veg was a little too much. Very nice cold, which is always a bonus, and a useful picnic idea (when we can get out again…!) . Very glad we tried this, and will definitely make it again, amended for our personal tastes. Thanks for the recipe and the suggestions – much appreciated. Ann
Anne Martin on December 1, 2023 at 2:34 pm
I am thinking of making some in silicone muffins molds ? It would be easier to serve.
Reply
Jacqueline Meldrum on December 18, 2019 at 8:57 am
I was thinking of making nut and lentil roast for a change this year (I usually make something in pastry), but I am very tempted to make this instead.
Reply
Jen on April 12, 2020 at 2:34 pm
I love this recipe Chris, just made it again for our Easter table. x
Reply
Chris Mosler on June 29, 2020 at 12:18 pm
Aw, thanks Jen! xxx
Reply
Rosemary on October 22, 2020 at 11:03 am
this looks delicious am going to make for christmas can i freeze it uncooked?
Reply
Chris Mosler on October 22, 2020 at 11:13 am
Hi Rosemary, that’s fabulous to hear! Yes, you can freeze it uncooked, there are details in the post 🙂 Make it ahead of time and freeze it, uncooked. Defrost it the night before and cook it up on the day. Your house will smell amazing. You will look cool, calm and collected. Your guests will be SO impressed!
I hope that helps! Let me know how you get on! x
Reply
Barbara on December 16, 2020 at 11:15 am
I’ve just started to make this (ahead for Christmas) and I’m unsure, having completed the squash layer. There doesn’t seem to be enough to create more than a smear across a 10” tin. Your veg layers look to be fairly deep. Will make everything else before deciding what tin I go with, but, if you see this in time, any reassurance that the picture is slightly misleading in that removing the ring makes the softer layers smear down the sides a bit?
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm
Hi Barbara, it does squish out a bit and spread when you take the ring off but, if you are concerned, I would concentrate all your squash mixture around the edges just to be sure. I hope that helps. Do email me if you have any further questions or concerns. It’s the best way to get me quickly! chris@thinlyspread.co.uk I’m very happy to help in any way I can. x
Reply
Tracy Wilkinson on December 25, 2022 at 3:30 am
Very delicious and popular at my NZ Christmas day. I used kumara instead of the butternut squash, and used canned beetroot. Made the day before then served chilled. I decorated the top with crushed kumara crisps and chopped parsnips. Lacto-fermented onions with mustard seeds made a tasty summer alternative to gravy.
Reply
Chris Mosler on January 4, 2023 at 9:41 am
Sounds fabulous Tracy! I love that you were eating it in the sunshine! x
Reply
BelleM on December 17, 2020 at 10:25 pm
This looks and sounds amazing and I would really like to try it for Christmas! I’m the only vegetarian for dinner so could I halve the ingredients and make it in a loaf tin instead (takes up less room in the oven) ? Could that work?
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 20, 2020 at 9:09 am
Yes, definitely! x
Reply
Cassie on November 7, 2021 at 9:31 pm
Absolutely OUTSTANDING. I made this for Xmas 2020 and I’ll be making it again this year. It was divine!
Reply
Chris Mosler on November 11, 2021 at 11:59 am
Oh I am delighted to read this, thank you! I’m so pleased you liked it so much!
Reply
Evi on April 9, 2022 at 11:18 pm
Excellent!!!
Reply
JC on November 5, 2022 at 2:44 pm
Great recipe! Any suggestions for removing the bottom of the spring form pan?
Reply
Chris Mosler on November 8, 2022 at 10:04 am
Hi JC, great question! Here are my suggestions –
If you are serving it hot.
Don’t try to remove the base. Just leave it on the bottom plate of the spring form pan and serve it from there.
If you are serving it cooled at room temperature or completely cold.
Use two large flat spatulas or turners. Gently push them underneath the roast and lift. This works if your roast is holding together well.
Or take the tin collar off. Place a large, flat plate on top of the roast and rotate it upside down. Place a second plate on its now revealed bottom and rotate it back the right way up.
If you are freezing the roast.
Remove it from the tin when frozen, wrap it in foil and pop it back into the freezer in a suitable container. Defrost completely at room temperature on a baking tray. Cover with foil and bake at 180C for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and roast for a further 10 minutes.
I hope that helps!
Reply
Pamela on November 19, 2022 at 8:29 pm
Any problem using fresh spinach instead of frozen?
Reply
Chris Mosler on November 28, 2022 at 9:12 am
None at all, just make sure that it is very well drained.
Reply
Ideshini Naidoo on December 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Hi Chris, I have a 10inch spring foam pan but looking at the layers in the photo I’m concerned my cake tin does not have sufficient depth. Could you please tell me how deep the tin is that you bake this in? Many thanks.
Reply
Chris Mosler on December 21, 2022 at 12:01 pm
Hi, mine is 2.5 inches deep – the layers squash down nicely and they will fit – it always surprises me!
Reply
VRR on January 27, 2023 at 8:34 pm
Needs USA measurements next to UK measurements OR a conversion chart
Reply
Chris Mosler on January 29, 2023 at 9:51 am
Hi Virginia
Many thanks for your email and your blog comment.
Most of my recipes do have a conversion to US measurements (some of my older ones need an update and I am getting to them, slowly but surely!)
The recipe you were looking at does have US measurements. I’m sorry it wasn’t immediately obvious to you – I think it’s because that recipe in particular is a long one!
If you scan to the bottom of the ingredients list you will see a convert button. Just click on US measurements and up they pop!
I hope that helps. If you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
Reply
Mette on November 19, 2023 at 7:41 pm
Hi. Greetings from Denmark ????????
I Can’t Wait to make this for thanksgiving later in the week!! Your photo shows a gravy boat with gravy. I can’t seem to fins a recipe for the gravy. Do you have a recommended recipe?
Thanks!
Mette
Reply
Linda on November 23, 2023 at 4:36 pm
This came out so beautiful and delicious! It will definitely be a keepsake recipe for me! Thank you so much for sharing this gem with me!!
Reply
Jillian on December 16, 2023 at 3:33 am
Literally the best vegan thing I have put in my mouth. Even the meat eaters loved it!
Thank you so much for this recipe!!!
Reply
Agnes on December 22, 2023 at 3:20 pm
Absolutely delicious! I made one for Thanksgiving and will be making it again for Christmas.
Reply
Carol Sill on December 27, 2023 at 7:13 pm
Delicious-hosted my first vegan/gluten-free dinner on Boxing Day. Lots of fun to make.
Used a 9” springform but my layers seem thinner and the top didn’t brown as nicely as the picture.
Definitely make this again.
Reply
Submit a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.