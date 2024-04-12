The Best Nut Roast Recipe For Celebrations! - thinlyspread.co.uk (2024)

I feel I should begin this post with a big Ta Dah! This, my lovely friends, is my offering for this year’s festivities. I lay before you my Celebration Nut Roast Recipe. A layered loaf full of savoury delights and surprises. It is much easier to make than it looks and it will astound friends and family when you unveil it.

Did you gasp? I left that little bit of black space to invite you in, to surprise you and to delay the reveal.

This layered vegan nut roast looks so amazing that it is well worth making the most of the drama.

Bake it in a springform tin and, when it is time to serve, simply unbuckle it and await the applause!

I love that crispy top and I really wish I could waft the savoury smell of this one in your direction.

I have been making a version of this nut roast recipe for the last 25 years. The layers have swapped and changed a bit and I’ve upped the savoury flavour but it is, essentially, our traditional nut roast and appears nine times out of ten on our Christmas table.

In previous incarnations it has had layers of mushroom pâté and I’ve used carrots and parsnips in place of the squash.

The beetroot layer is quite a recent addition but I can’t imagine the roast without it now! It adds a lovely sweetly earthy flavour but if you don’t like beetroot feel free to leave it out and just double up the squash layer instead.

This is a vegan nut roast which really goes well with all the usual Christmas trimmings. Our table groans under the weight of crispy roasted potatoes, parsnips and sprouts, bread sauce, apple sauce and vegan gravy.

We have carrots and cabbage, mushrooms and chestnuts and, instead of stuffing, we have lentil loaf.

A Nut Roast For All Occasions

Don’t just save this roast for Christmas though, it makes a perfect vegan centrepiece for any occasion.

Imagine it on a wedding buffet table – if I were to marry again I think I might even choose this as my cake to cut!

How To Make The Best Nut Roast – Tips and Tricks

I realise that some of you may be put off by the majesty of this vegan roast but it really is easier to put together than appearance would suggest. All it takes is a bit of organisation and it can all be prepared in advance and frozen.

Each layer is made separately and I bimble about, listening to cheesy Christmas tunes and sipping mulled wine while I make them.

When I made the one you see here I cooked the butternut squash layer and the beetroot layer one day, the spinach layer the next before putting them all together with the nutty base a day after that!

Layered Nut Roast Made Easier

Here are a few substitutions and pre-prepared solutions which will make this roast even easier to produce:

Use bought pre-cooked beetroot and squash rather than roasting your own.

A bag of ground mixed nuts works just as well as grinding them yourself.

Frozen chopped onions are a godsend when you have lots to chop – be kind to yourself!

Cook it in advance and serve it at room temperature, this roast is even better if the flavours are left to develop!

Make it ahead of time and freeze it, uncooked. Defrost it the night before and cook it up on the day. Your house will smell amazing. You will look cool, calm and collected. Your guests will be SO impressed!

If you make my recipe I'd love to hear how it turns out for you.