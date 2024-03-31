The best of our canapé recipes (2024)

Whatever you call them – canapés, appetisers, picky tea, or finger food – there's one thing we can all agree on: no coronation, street party, Christmas or New Year's celebration is quite complete without a selection of tasty morsels and Champagne to get the party started!

That's exactly why we've collected all of our favourite Good Housekeeping canapé recipes for every special occasion, as well as our top tips for serving, too.

How to serve canapés:

• Size: Make sure your canapés are easy for your guests to eat by serving in mouth-sized portions.

• Taste: Since it's only a mouthful, it needs to be full of flavour and well-seasoned. Many of our recipes are served with an accompanying dipping sauce for extra hosting points.

• Base: Make sure your canapé is on a sturdy base in order to make it easy for your guests to eat (serve messier canapés with co*cktail sticks and ensure there's a good supply of napkins for your guests).

• Appearance: Canapés should be visually pleasing. A herb garnish, edible flower, or even a sprinkle of cracked black pepper goes a long way!

• Preparation: Aim to prepare the elements of your canapés in advance so that you can assemble them quickly and enjoy the company of your guests.

Celebrate in style with our crowd-pleasing canapé ideas. We have every occasion covered – from summer gatherings to Christmas parties – with plenty of tasty choices for vegetarians, vegans, pescatarians, and meat eaters, too.

It's time to get the champagne on ice, get a playlist sorted and plan the ultimate party menu...