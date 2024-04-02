Top 20 Most Important Kitchen Appliances | Kitchen Hands Down (2024)

Cooking at home is all about simple, healthy and delicious meals brought from your kitchen to your dining table.

But many times, it can be tiring and time-consuming to prepare food; the simplicity can turn into complexity and you may not always end up with tasty meals.

With the correct list of basic appliances, you can make food preparation much easier and more enjoyable.

These kitchen appliances will also motivate you to think about creative new recipes for delighting your family.

No products found.

Besides standard storage containers and utensils, modern appliances are an important part of a kitchen and do actually improve the quality of your life by making tasks easy.

With the right appliances, cooking and other kitchen tasks will become your day’s preferred activities.

Every kitchen features many types of equipment to help in cooking and other activities.

The best kitchens have various sections based on its location and size in your house to accommodate the various activities. Here are parts of a kitchen:

Main kitchen; here you find ovens, refrigerators and stoves. It’s an area for cooking meals.

Baking area; it’s a bread room or section to prepare bakery items such as cookies, biscuits, bread and cakes.

Cooking area; this is where you clean and wash kitchen utensils, containers, pots plates and other cookware.

Prep area; preparation of veggies takes place here, sorting, cutting and slicing the cooking ingredients.

Storeroom; area to store your food.

And the most essential one, that’s “kitchen equipment.”

It’s worth the effort and time to compare appliance choices. The most obvious reasons you need to take time to compare is because you’ll be able to get an appliance with the best price and quality.

Going through online reviews on kitchen appliances is the right place to begin before you buy. There are various sources and kinds of reviews on these products.

Most websites provide professional appliance reviews that view many products from a technical viewpoint.

They will offer insight into the likelihood of repairs required, what it takes to set up and use the appliance, and how simple it is to get a service center.

Appliances are either mechanical or electrical types that you can use to get some kitchen tasks done.

These machines help in different processes such as freezing, heating, cooling, and cleaning without too much effort. These appliances vary from small to big ones.

All these appliances help in saving time. Some you can use to clean up the kitchen, some to preserve food items, some for cooking purposes, and others to clean up dishes.

We cannot purchase all the known kitchen appliances as there’s a multitude of them in the market.

The following is a list of 20 kitchen appliances that you should have in your kitchen to help in making your cooking experience fun:

Juicers

No products found.

One of the best ways to stay healthy and fit is by juicing. Juices made of fruits and veggies will ensure you stay active and fit by building your immune system. Therefore, you should buy a juicer to help you in making healthy and tasty smoothies and juices.

There are different kinds of these appliances in the market, which include triturating juicers, citrus juicers and cold press juicers. They feature very sharp blades, which cut through the veggies and fruits for juicing purposes.

Ensure you read reviews on the Best Juicers before purchasing one. The model you purchase needs to be user-friendly and simple to clean up.

Also think about factors like noise-efficiency, capacity, and multiple speeds setting of the model before buying.

Electric Kettle

No products found.

These appliances help in accelerating the liquid heating process. An electric kettle will give you hot water for preparing your morning coffee and tea and for other hot beverages.

It features other advantages as well. You can use it to prepare pasta and soup and also to boil small quantities of water for various uses.

The model you purchase needs to be user-friendly. For this reason, it needs to come with an ergonomic design with a spout for easy pouring of the liquid without making a mess.

A temperature and timer control setting can let you cook a range of different food items. Go for an automatic kettle that switches off automatically as soon as the water reaches boiling point.

In addition, ensure that the switch button is strong and the kettle should feature a heating base that’s sturdy and thick for dealing with lasting use.

Water Purifier

No products found.

A water purifier filters water to get rid of viruses, bacteria, germs and other hazardous agents. It gets rid of dire from the water and helps make it safe for consumption.

You will find different kinds of water purifiers to choose from, which use different techniques for purifying water.

They come in different sizes and shapes, so you should measure the space you have available for a water purifier.

The best model is one that offers high performance and low maintenance. A water purifier is an essential appliance as hazardous water will cause waterborne illnesses.

Toaster

No products found.

This is a kitchen appliance you can use to toast bread slices fast. A toaster uses radiant heat for browning bread slice and changes it into toast. You can use it to toast multiple bread types.

Most people prefer those having multiple slots as they can help in toasting more slices. Modern toasters feature easy to adjust slots depending on the size of the muffins or bread.

A toaster is an affordable appliance that saves you the time you would spend toasting bread on your pan with the risk of burning your hand and some bread slices while at it.

Slow Cooker

No products found.

A slow cooker, also called a crock pot, has been well-liked for years. Slow cookers change cuts of meat into tender, tasty food.

Just add the ingredients, switch it on, and then continue with other tasks of the day. It roughly 6 to 8 hours, you will have food ready without much effort.

These appliances are great for chowders and soups as well. Essentially, slow cookers are the best choice during the cold months. Slow cookers are one of the most useful multi-purpose kitchen appliances in the market today.

Some of the important features to consider when purchasing a slow cooker include detachable inserts, automatic warning function, warming function, automatic warming function, timer, and sear function.

Fridge

No products found.

Maybe, the fridge is the most beneficial kitchen appliance since it will not only help in keeping food fresh but also help in preventing wastage since you can store cooked dishes until the next meal rather than disposing of it.

Fridges are available in different sizes, so you will find one model even for the most compact kitchen.

Before purchasing one, think about the amount of food you’ll store in it every day. The reason being, this can help you in estimating the capacity that’s most appropriate for your loved ones.

In addition to this, think about the features you require. For example, a side-by-side fridge may be ideal for the kitchen for a big family, which needs more freezer space.

Some homeowners may like fridges with adjustable shelves, which you can store vessels of different heights.

You also need to consider the star rating of the fridge to make sure that it’s energy-saving. Generally, the higher the rating, the better it is at saving energy.

Grills

No products found.

With the increasing popularity of outdoor entertaining, grills are the latest trends for outdoor kitchens.

The choice for the best grills in the market for grilling appear to be restricted only by your budget and imagination.

From costly, sophisticated models that have all the attractive features to the more modest compact charcoal grill, there’s a grill available to suit your needs.

With a bit of planning, you will be ready to get the right grill to suit virtually any need you might have. Once you install your new appliance, invite over some guests and relatives for some tasty, home-grilled foods.

There are a variety of grills available in the market. Ensure that you read reviews on the Best Grills before you make a decision to purchase one.

Food processor

No products found.

When it comes to cooking, it isn’t the actual cooking that is time-consuming, but the preparation work. It can be very exhausting to chop many ingredients before you start to cook. The way out is using a food processor.

This appliance will make batters and doughs, purees, chopping, and blending in minutes. This machine is an essential for every kitchen as it will easily reduce your preparation time significantly.

Involving and exhausting tasks like making dough, pureeing tomatoes and chopping onions are now easy. Imagine the sheer joy of chopping your onions without the tears!

This will also encourage you to enjoy making food at home more and begin to make savings on takeout.

The machine’s blades are razor-sharp, so keep the processor away from kids and always handle with care especially when washing it.

Stoves

No products found.

Stoves are the most essential kitchen appliances as you cannot cook without them. Old models featured an enclosed area where coal and wood were burnt to generate heat for cooking food.

You can get a stove that runs on gas. Modern types are electrically run. These are a substitute for coal and gas stoves.

A stove is often created with an incorporated heating device that you can use for baking and heating. Modern stoves offer various numbers of burners, ranging from four to six.

It is also common to find stoves that combine both gas burners and electrical burners in one stove. The latter gives you a backup option should you run out of gas or in case of a power outage.

Oven

No products found.

An oven is a beneficial kitchen appliance. You can use it to specifically reheat cooked food but is mostly used to bake, grill and cook as well.

While purchasing an oven, you should take into consideration its wattage and size. Purchase a model that features variable settings. Remember to check if there’s an automatic turntable that helps to heat fast.

Ovens are also very useful for grilling meats and vegetables as well. Grilling is an easy way and is also healthy as it eliminates the need to add oil like frying. Simply toss you meat into the oven and allow it enough time to cook.

The timers and temperature control buttons allow you to set the right temperature and cooking time to ensure your meals do not overcook or burn.

It’s a quick appliance and helps in saving time. You can use half an hour to cook tasty meals.

It is important to note that most ovens come as part of a stove, but it is also possible to have separate ovens of different kinds.

See Also 12 Must Have Kitchen Appliances for Your New Home | KitchenAid

Pressure Cooker

No products found.

These appliances are must-have items in every kitchen. A pressure cooker is a cooking pot which uses steam for cooking food in much less time.

The meals cooked in this appliance are rich in nutrients, guaranteeing a healthy diet. It will save water, time, and energy and will help in versatile cooking as well.

These units feature aluminum or stainless steel with a hard-anodized coating. This helps prevent stains, scratches and corrosion.

A thicker quality material will make sure the cooker lasts longer. The cooker’s handle should be constructed with Bakelite or any other material, which is not a heat conductor.

Before purchasing a pressure cooker, it is important to read a product review of the best pressure cookers in the market so that you can make a wise decision. There are many options to suit different prices, but getting the best will give you value for money in the long run.

Another important consideration is the pressure cooker’s capacity. A big family will need a unit with a bigger capacity. In addition, think about safety features like power indicator, steam release, lid lock, etc.

Rice cooker

No products found.

This appliance is usually designed for cooking rice of all kinds, and as effectively as possible. Because of the cooker’s digitalized nature, you’ll be able to set in the right measurements and have the rice boiled in the precise amount you need.

A rice cooker also informs you the right amount of rice required itself, and so you will know the quantity to put in without any wastage.

It also helps you avoid the common rice cooking challenges such as overcooking rice due to excess water or cooking time.

Moreover, the unit will function well without your supervision, which lets you focus on other tasks.

Microwave

No products found.

A microwave oven is an important kitchen appliance to have in every traditional and modern kitchen.

From baking cakes to heating dishes, a microwave has turned to a regular item on most consumer shopping lists.

If you’re always in a rush, this appliance will be your new best friend. Microwaves can reheat leftovers, steam, and boil veggies in a short time.

If you want to become creative, you can try out microwave recipes for making bread, cakes and more.

You don’t have to worry about heating the milk on the stove every morning. Simply pour a glass of milk inside the unit and it will bet hot or warm enough to make your morning coffee.

A lot of modern microwaves feature the choice to defrost as well. So, if you did not remember to remove the meat from your freezer for defrosting overnight, simply place in your microwave and select the defrosting option. In 5 to 10 minutes, it will defrost and be ready for baking or frying.

If your kitchen has limited space for adding a microwave, you need to think about installing it as a drawer. Most microwaves have the choice to add it as a drawer cabinet to help in saving up on space.

Remember that when using this appliance, you should avoid putting metal objects inside of it.

Other hazardous items are plates with aluminum lining. So, remember to remove your spoon when you put your cereal inside the microwave for warming.

Stand mixers

No products found.

Stand mixers provide a lot of the same benefits as the hand mixer but with more accuracy and ease.

You can get them in different sizes and feature bowls together with other attachments, which include a strong motor. This mixer is perfect for mixing the batter, whipping cream, etc.

This appliance is mainly beneficial since its contents won’t spill over, is faster, stable and will whip dough even if it’s thick more efficiently.

In addition, because of the switches and dials it has, it is possible to have the mixer set to revolve for a specific amount of time without you supervising it.

Blenders

No products found.

This is an electrical appliance that you can use for emulsifying, blending, and mixing food items. Blenders are very helpful tools for the kitchen. You can get them in different kinds based on power and size.

Blenders are very versatile; however, if you have limited space and require a reliable and multi-functioning tool that’s great for mixing and whipping easily, you can go for an immersion blender.

These kitchen appliances will mix everything from big ice cubes and veggies to frozen fruit. You can get user-friendly hand-held electronic blenders easily.

While purchasing a blender, consider a model that’s simple to clean up, multi-functional, and low on maintenance. It’s also simpler to use a blender than a mixer.

Dishwasher

No products found.

You can use this kitchen appliance to clean up vessels, dishes, containers pots and other utensils that are dish washer friendly.

A dishwasher is an electric machine that comes with adjustable tacks for accommodating different sizes of vessels.

It features multiple functions such as saving electricity, water, and self-cleaning. This appliance will wash your dishes fast.

No one wants to wash dishes after a tiring day; very few people find dish washing to be a relaxing or therapeutic task.

Therefore, a dishwasher is an incredible and essential choice of appliance for every family. These kitchen appliances are designed for cleaning and sanitizing the dishes and drying them off, ready for use to use them later.

With features like sanitize, economy wash, delayed start, and half load wash, this kitchen appliance can help in cleaning up the dishes more thoroughly while it uses less water.

It can be costly, based on the model you select, but a good quality long lasting appliance will prove to be worth the initial investment. Also, with good dishwasher maintenance, your dishwasher will serve you for many years with no hustle at all.

Coffee maker

No products found.

For the coffee lovers out there, owing one of the best coffee makers will add to your love for coffee.

If you like coffee and want to have many cups of it daily, an electric coffee machine is the best option in your kitchen. The right brands have the choice of brewing different kinds of coffee like latte and espresso.

If you’re a coffee enthusiast who loves offering your guests a taste of exotic coffee, get a coffee machine for your house.

A programmable model provides you with the choice of automatically setting up the brewing process for night time. This means you will wake up each morning to the alluring aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

The brewer features a thermal carafe whose major work is making sure the coffee will stay hot for hours without the brew getting burnt.

Air fryers

No products found.

Air fryers offer tasty fried meals, made with a small amount of oil. Therefore, you will get to enjoy your preferred fried meal and in a healthier way.

There’s a range of air fryers in the market to choose from. You should make sure you get a model depending on the versatile use of the fryer and your family’s size.

It needs to have a non-stick detachable basket, which is simple to maintain and clean. Choose a compact size model so that it doesn’t occupy too much space in the kitchen.

Additionally, think about essential factors like after-sales service, cost, power usage and warranty.

Safety features, which include overheating protection, smart lock, cool-touch handles, and child-lock, can help in protecting you and your loved ones from unwanted mishaps.

Air-fried food items are very healthy and may prove to be the best alternative to deep-fried ones due to the limited oil requirement.

This appliance will heat your food by circulating hot air around it, similar to a convection oven.

Electric vegetable chopper

No products found.

Veggie choppers of varying kinds such as dicers, cutters, manual and electrical veggie choppers which are used to cube, slice, cut and chop nuts, fruits, and veggies.

Electrical models are able to chop ingredients fast and efficiently without the need for manual effort.

A simple model features one-touch power control, sharp stainless steel blades, a powerful motor, and a bowl.

Specific choppers also have features that let you grind and mix ingredients and extra blades too.

Take into consideration factors like material, wattage, versatility and ease of clean up before buying.

Stainless steel types are corrosion and rust-resistant. Conversely, the chopper’s body should be built with free from BPA material for safety.

Ice-cream maker

No products found.

This is another essential appliance for a kitchen. An ice-cream maker lets you make homemade gelato, sorbets, ice-creams and other frozen treats.

With this kitchen essential, you will enjoy much-loved ice-cream whenever you like while resting in the house.

The kind of appliance you purchase should have detachable parts for easy cleanup. You should make sure that the blades are created with stainless steel for the best airing of the mixture.

Actually, stainless steel stops corrosion and rust as well. The right appliance should be able to offer ice-cream with the correct texture and consistency.

Additional tips for an efficient kitchen:

The best way to save energy as well as make savings on your food bill is through batch cooking your food. Reheating food in the microwave for meals like curry will use much less energy than to cook it from the start.

You should turn the appliances off when you are not using them, especially for microwaves, kettles and washing machines.

No products found.

Buy kitchen appliances that are the correct size. For instance, purchasing a big fridge for a home of two individuals isn’t energy efficient, since you just will not require a large capacity one.

When preparing food, cover the pans with their lids since not doing so will let heat escape. This will make the food cook slower and thus more energy efficiency.

Conclusion:

Of course, these are not the only kitchen appliances to consider, but they are among the most important ones. Opinions on the most important appliances may vary depending on priorities.

For instance, in a home where people are keen on weight management, a kitchen scale may rank as one of the most important appliances. Generally though, the article covers the most common kitchen appliances.

Begin with these, and you will soon find out some more that can help you in perfecting your cooking expertise and make them stand out.

The good part is, all these items are pocket-friendly and are easy to clean. You can hence choose them and make your meals effortlessly.