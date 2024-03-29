The best UK VPN in 2024 (2024)

UK VPN - quick menu 1. Top picks at a glance

Ideally, everyone would have a Virtual Private Network (VPN) at the ready—and that includes residents of the UK. VPNs are handy security tools that route your traffic through a secure tunnel, encrypting it, and boosting your digital privacy. They also spoof your IP address, letting you pretend to be somewhere else in the world and unblock international streaming content without worrying about pesky geo-restrictions.

I've tested dozens of providers over the last three years, and I'm constantly reviewing (and highlighting) the best VPNs as the market evolves. Some services don't have the security tools or unblocking power you need, however, so my goal is to showcase the VPNs that do meet the TechRadar standards. Not always an easy task, but one that I take great pride in.

So, whether you're at home in the UK or a Briton abroad, I've compared the features, speed, streaming compatibility, and price of the best services to curate this list of the best UK VPNs.

The best UK VPNs in 2024:

Keep reading, and I'll walk you through my top UK VPN picks and discuss their key features, my latest test results, how they compare to the competition, and everything I liked and didn't like about each provider.

The best overall UK VPN

1. ExpressVPN The best all-round VPN for residents in the UK and beyond Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | UK server cities: London, East London, Docklands, Midlands | Maximum devices supported: 8 Some of the very best security features Vast compatibility for a ton of devices Transparent no logging policy 24/7 agents on hand to help On the pricier side Not unlimited device connections

Don't subscribe if: ❌ Price is a significant factor for you: if you are on a tight budget, we suggest getting Surfshark instead.

❌ You require many simultaneous connections: while up to 8 may be more than enough for most users, Surfshark boasts an unlimited devices allowance.

❌ You require specialized VPN features: we recommend Nord for options that are not offered by ExpressVPN.

Bottom line⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 ExpressVPN is an excellent choice for UK users who prioritize reliable performance, privacy and security, a vast server network, and user-friendly applications.

ExpressVPN claims the top UK VPN not just for robust security and decent speeds across the board, but also for its great commitment to transparency. While many VPN providers might make bold claims, they don't always show the evidence to back up the claim. ExpressVPN ensures its users know exactly what they're getting into, though, including its no logging policy and precisely what that does and doesn't include. It carried out 11 independent audits in 2022 alone.

In terms of security features, Express boasts industry standard 256-bit encryption, its very own WireGuard-inspiredLightwayprotocol (now including post-quantum protections) and a ton of strong options like its ultra-reliable kill switch and Threat Manager DNS blocker.You also get split tunneling, which allows you to choose which programs utilize the VPN and which don't at any one time.

With over 3,000 servers across 105 countries, ExpressVPN also offers a wide range of easy-to-use apps for all the main operating systems—including on your Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're looking to protect all the devices at home at ease, you can even opt for its router with built-in VPN Aircove.

Trying to watch British TV shows from overseas? ExpressVPN easily unblocks most geo-restricted streaming services, including UK favourites such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4. That's in addition to biggies like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and plenty more. If you're on the other side of the world and fancy catching up on Corrie or just want to check in on UK news sites, ExpressVPN won't disappoint.

It's also worth mentioning that, despite still not being the fastest VPN around, its peak speeds improved from 560 to 750Mbps with Lightway last time we checked.Our expert reviewer ensures these results should be more than enough for most users.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A clean and simple design that gives you everything you need, exactly when you need it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Intuitive apps with auto-connect functionality make life easier ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast enough for anything you could throw at it, but slower than NordVPN and Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly gives you access to content around the world ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Express offers military-grade protection for total peace of mind ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Always available, friendly, and helpful ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price More expensive than leading competitors ⭐⭐⭐

The best UK VPN with antivirus

(Image credit: Future)

2. NordVPN A worldwide powerhouse is great for UK travellers Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 5,500+ | Server locations: 80+ | UK server cities: London | Maximum devices supported: 6 Unblocks key streaming services (including BBC iPlayer) Diverse device compatibility Fantastic security features Useful tutorials and great customer support Sometimes quirky UI Basic browser extensions

Subscribe if: ✔️ You prioritize anonymity: NordVPN's unique features like Double VPN and Onion Over VPN provide additional layers of encryption and anonymity.

✔️ You value blazing-fast speeds: NordVPN placed itself among the fastest VPN services on the market we tried during our last round of testing.

✔️You appreciate dedicated IP option: either you're a business or individual, you can enjoy the perks of a fixed IP with the security of a VPN for an extra tiny fee

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're looking for affordable pricing for short-term subscriptions: NordVPN's pricing structure tends to offer better value for longer-term subscriptions.

❌ You are after an easy-to-use mobile VPN app: despite working just fine, NordVPN's map-style interface might be a bit clunky for new VPN users.

❌You use port forwarding:it allows for optimized connections, faster downloads and improved overall torrenting performance, which Express VPN offers.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 NordVPN has a great package of advanced features and strong security, making it a reliable choice for users seeking privacy.

Almost a household name at this point, NordVPN certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to staking its claim as one of the best UK VPNs, and comes in a very close second behind Express right now.

One of the fastest VPN services around with peak of 950+Mbps, it's an eligible candidate for keen streamers looking to catch what’s on the box back home on BBC iPlayer, Sky Go, Channel 4, and ITVX when traveling, or to access any other type of geo-restricted content.

What's more, Nord's Meshnet feature (now free of charge) could even provide a solution to the Netflix password sharing ban as it allows different devices to use the same IP address without being physically present in the same location.This unique extra tool, it's also great to get more value out of your six multi-device allowance per subscription as it allows you to connect up to 60 different devices at once.

With around 5,500 servers in 80-odd locations across the world, NordVPN also comes with extensive compatibility. It's able to run on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android TVs, as well as having both iOS and Android apps for your smartphone.

Its feature list is extensive, yet another tick, this time for security. Offering two kill switches to stop all activity when a connection is lost and double data encryption, there is also Onion support and P2P, which is great for torrenters. To finish the list, NordVPN has a strict no-logging policy and, better still, it has a ton of tutorials to help you understand and utilize everything, with friendly customer service to boot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A fun design that can be a little busy for some people ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Everything is easy to find, but the map interface can be off-putting, and there isn't much attention to detail ⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN in our latest round of tests ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Perfect for Netflix and other streaming sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Every bit as strong as ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Friendly, supportive and professional ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fantastic value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap UK VPN service

(Image credit: Future)

3. Surfshark Bucketloads of features for a budget price Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 100+ | UK server cities: London, Manchester, Glasgow | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Great pricing See Also The Cheapest UK VPN: Best-Value VPN of 2023 Connect unlimited amount of devices Unblocks Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and more Top WireGuard speeds Kill switch issuesin extreme situations Below average OpenVPN speeds

Subscribe if: ✔️ You value affordability: Surfshark is a great cost-effective VPN solution that doesn't compromise on features and performance.

✔️ You are after a security suite: alongside its VPN service, Surfshark One plans also include data leak detection, aprivate search engineandantivirussoftware

✔️ You need to protect your whole household: Surfshark offers unlimited device connections with just one subscription.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need a torrenting VPN: despite Surfshark being more than capable, we found ExpressVPN P2P connections to be more reliable.

❌ You need advanced customization options: For specific features that are not available in Surfshark, we advise looking into Nord VPN.

❌ May prompt captchas when browsing on mobile: many search engine entries involve having to complete a captcha before you can continue, presumably because the shared IP address was flagged for some reason.

Bottom line⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Surfshark is a solid choice for UK users looking for a cheap, reliable and privacy-focused VPN to secure as many devices as you need at the same time.

Usually when you think of budget-friendly, you presume that somewhere the ball has been dropped to bring the cost down. Surfshark, however, is a feature-packed VPN for the UK that offers outstanding value for money. Better yet, you can trial Surfshark for free for seven days on Android, iOS, and Mac, with a 30-day money-back guarantee across all packages.

Surfshark isn't resting on its laurels, either. Recently-launched additions include Dedicated IP, which provides users with an exclusive fixed IP address for an extra fee. It should result in fewer CAPTCHA requests and a smoother overall browsing experience.

In terms of security features, it includes a kill switch, OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 support, AES-256-GCM encryption, DNS protection,split tunnelingand even an extra protection layer with a Double VPN hop.

It's worth noting, though, we experienced some kill switch issues last time we checked. However, these occur only in extreme situations and on Windows.

Unlike more vague wording from other VPNs, Surfshark proudly states its ability to unblock foreign Netflix libraries, including countries like the UK, US, France, Japan, and Australia. Brits can also unblock BBC iPlayer from abroad, not to mention Disney Plus and Prime Video.

Also this time, Surfshark confirms itself as one of the fastest VPN around reaching peaks of 950+Mbps when connected to WireGuard. Its speeds were below average when used with the OpenVPN protocol, though.

Looking for a more complete security package?Surfshark Onewith its newly addedAlternative IDtool is ideal to secure your digital life on all fronts. Plus, if you look to secure all your household, you'll be happy to know you'll have unlimited connection with just one VPN subscription.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Easy to use and elegant ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Connecting only takes a few clicks—ideal for newbiesideal for newbe ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of the fastest providers we tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks virtually everything you'll need ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Not a comprehensive antivirus or ad-blocking solution, and some kill switch ossues ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Browsing support articles isn't as intuitive as I'd like ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Real value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best free UK VPN

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

4. Proton VPN Feature-filled VPN with a great free version you can try Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer | 24/7 support: No | Refund period: 30 days - free version available | Number of servers: 1,700+ | Server locations: 85+ | UK Server Cities: London, Manchester | Simultaneous connections: 10 Open-source apps Free plan with unlimited bandwidth 100+ servers on free plan Secure Core servers technology More expensive than most Customer support needs improvement WireGuard Windows connection time is slower than most

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a secure free VPN: ProtonVPN offers a free plan with unlimited-bandwidth, 100 servers across three countries and great security.

✔️ You value Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS): even if your VPN connection is compromised, previously encrypted traffic remains secure.

✔️ You value the Secure Core feature: Secure Core routes user traffic through multiple privacy-enhancing servers in different countries, providing an additional layer of security and protection.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need a large server network:while Proton VPN has a decent server network, it's not as extensive as some other providers.

❌ You need a free VPN for advanced activities:Proton VPN supports streaming unblocking and torrenting, but only on Premium plans.

❌ You need to protect all your household: while 10 device allowance is already a generous offer, Surfshark gives you the option to connect unlimited devices.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 ProtonVPN's free plan option is a good option for those looking for basic VPN functionality without spending money.

Proton VPN continues to move forward in terms of performance, apps, and streaming, truly earning itself a spot as one of the best UK VPNs. Not only are its apps open-source, but it offers a great free VPN plan for those looking to dip their toes—you'll still need to upgrade to a paid plan to enjoy streaming service unblocking and P2P customized servers, though.

With a ten-device limit across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, and even Android TV, you'll surely have a place for each one of your gadgets to stay protected. And if really staying private is key for you, Proton lets you pay anonymously via Bitcoin or cash, so your identity can stay hidden.

In March 2023, the company rolled out a new browser extension that should make it easier for Brits abroad to bypass censorship. The Swiss-based VPN has also teamed up with one of Germany biggest independent media firms to provide trustworthy news for all.

One of themost secure VPNsaround, Proton VPN's best security features include DNS and IPv6 leak protection, AES-256-GCM encryption, HMAC-384 for authentication, and itsSecure Coretechnology which routes you through multiple servers for better defense against network attacks. On top of that, expect a kill switch, MultiHop VPN function, Netshield (aka, its ad-blocker), and split tunneling. We couldn't even find any trackers on its website nor Android apps last time we checked.

ProtonVPN is also a strong streaming VPN—we managed to unblock the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and any other streaming platforms we tried during our last round of testing. Yet, we have experienced a further decrease in speed this time around, with its WireGuard peaks dropping from 510 to 460Mpbs. Our expert ensures these results should still translate into decent connections overall, though.

Proton VPN apps are easy to navigate, keeping most things tidy and within just a few mouse clicks. Its newfamily subscriptionsmight be just the right solution for bigger households.

Other VPNs I've tested and recommend

5. CyberGhost VPN Feature-packed VPN with impressive configurability Streaming sites unblocked: US Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer | 24/7 support: Yes | Refund period: 45 days | Number of servers: 9,200+ | Server locations: 125 | UK Server Cities: Berkshire, London, Manchester | Simultaneous connections: 7 Above-average WireGuard speeds Can be used on almost anything Great for streamers 45-day money-back guarantee Audit is hard to access Potentially annoying device limit scheme Support site isn't the best

Subscribe if: ✔️ You value a big server network: with more than 9,200 dotted around the globe, CyberGhost boasts the bigger servers network in our list.

✔️ You want more than a month to test it:CyberGhost VPN offers the longest money-back guarantee on the market at a spectacular 45 days.

✔️ You appreciate affordability: after Surfshark, CyberGhost is another provider to check if you're on a tight budget.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You need a Disney Plus VPN:in our latest round of testing, CyberGhost VPN struggled to unblock the popular streaming service.

❌You need in-depth support:while the customer support agents are friendly and helpful, CyberGhost's support site lacks the depth on offer with PIA, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN.

❌ You want to use it on more than seven devices:opt for Surfshark to enjoy unlimited simultaneous connections.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒CyberGhost VPNis a popular choice for beginners with easy-to-use apps and a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee.

Rounding out our list, CyberGhost rises above its competitors when it comes to server choice. The provider boast, in fact, more than 9,200 dotted 125 locations around the globe. It has 814 servers in the UK alone, spread across three cities (Berkshire, London and Manchester). This means you can keep your browsing locally without the fear of experiencing any network congestion.

CyberGhost isn't big just on servers, though. Among its many features and functionalities, we especially love its Smart Rules panel which allows users to automatically connect to their preferred server every time they launch its apps. You can even take advantage of one of its Romanian-based NoSpy servers and boost your security even further. You will have to pay a tiny additional charge for this, though.

Unfortunately, we were less impressed by its performances this time around. Its unlocking power wasn't the best—it failed to unlock Disney Plus, but it managed to do so with both UK and US Netflix—so were its top speeds. However, a solid 630Mbps when connected to the WireGuard protocol still beats the likes of ProtonVPN.

The support site isn't as robust as some other providers, but the answers are still there should you need them. There are certainly a few omissions here, but most can easily be overlooked in favor of what you do get for the price. Its apps are pretty easy-to-use, though, and available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more.

After Surfshark, CyberGhost is also one of the cheapest providers you'll find with prices for the 2-year term consistently hovering around $2 a month.

On a slightly negative note, CyberGhost's security and apps haven't been audited yet—at the time of writing, only a no-logging audit has been released. This is becoming a bigger issue as more and more providers back up the trustworthiness of their data protection policies by having their services regularly checked.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple, intuitive, and easily customizable ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Perfect for beginners and anyone wanting a simple experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Decent speeds that are great for torrenting, streaming and gaming online ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated streaming servers, but struggles to unblock Disney Plus ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A few notable hiccups, but a third-party audit from Deloitte ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Agents are helpful, but the on-site content could be better ⭐⭐⭐ Price Excellent value and competitive pricing ⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose the best UK VPN

Well, despite this very much depends on your own needs, there are a few key characteristics and features you should look out for in your UK VPN in any case.

Securityshould certainly be the main priority of any VPN. In terms of encryption protocol lookout for a software includingWireGuardas it's the most secure and fastest right now, but bear in mind that OpenVPN is still a good option. A reliable kill switch is another security feature you should look out for as it helps to prevent any leaks when the connection drops.

Choosing a service with a strictno-logging privacy policyis also very important—even better if that's independently audited on a regular basis. This means that the provider never retains any identifying information about you, so even if governments request your data, it won't have any sensitive details about your sessions to share.

Connection speedis obviously important, especially if you want to use a VPN for streaming, online gaming, or torrenting. The fastest VPNs in our list reached staggering peaks of 950+Mbps during our last round of testing. Though services with a top speed of only 460Mbps like Proton VPN are still good enough to support TV streaming.

The number ofservers and server locationsis another relevant factor to consider. More options mean a better chance of getting a fast and reliable connection. VPN apps should be straightforward anduser-friendly, too, and the number of simultaneous connections supported might be another crucial factor for users looking to secure all family devices.

Best UK VPN FAQs

What should I look for when choosing the best UK VPN? Depending on what you plan to use your VPN for, the device you wish to install it on, and of course your budget, there are plenty of elements to consider when choosing a VPN for the UK. For streamers, you'll want a VPN that has fast, smooth performance and allows access to the content you want to watch, including the likes of BBC iPlayer abroad or different Netflix libraries. Also check that the VPN you choose supports the hardware you use the most—the best services out there cover your PC or Mac, smartphone, TVs, and even your game consoles. Of course, you should also be considering the level of security the VPN actually offers, and whether its provider has a good reputation for customer support in case you face any hurdles while installing or making the most of your VPN.

What is the best VPN to use in the UK? Currently, we rate ExpressVPN as the best UK VPN. As well as offering watertight security and online anonymity, really fast connections to thousands of global servers, and 24/7 live chat support, ExpressVPN also unblocks a throng of geo-restricted streaming services—including BBC iPlayer at the time of writing.

Is using a VPN in the UK illegal? It's not exactly surprising that the usage of a VPN can be a bit of a gray area. Allowing you to evade data logging and unblock content that might otherwise be off limits to you, it certainly can come off a bit on the dodgy side. Of course, though, VPNs are a vital tool, offering that extra layer of security for businesses and individuals alike. Whilst there are countries out there with heavy restrictions and outright bans on the use of VPNs, including Russia and North Korea - and why do you think VPNs in China are so popular – the UK is not one of them. That said, any VPNs within the UK are obliged to provide information under the Investigatory Powers Act to the police and intelligence when prompted. To avoid any information being handed over, then, you'll need to pick a VPN that doesn't work out of the UK. Both ExpressVPN and Surfshark are great shouts, based in the British Virgin Islands, meaning neither is under the jurisdiction of the UK or US.

Is it illegal to watch Netflix with a UK VPN? When it comes to using a UK VPN to unblock geo-restricted libraries for streaming services, while not illegal, this does go against many streaming services' terms of use—including Netflix. Use of a Netflix VPN must then be done at a user's discretion. That said, there have been no reports of Netflix shutting down someone's account for trying to unblock content with a VPN, so...