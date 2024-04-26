11 Best Cheap VPN in UK in 2023 – Affordable VPN Excellence! (2024)

What is the best cheap VPN in UK? The safest and best cheap VPN is Surfshark which combines robust security with an affordable pricing structure. While specific VPN providers may vary, it’s important to look for features like strong encryption protocols, a strict no-logs policy, and advanced security as not all cheap VPNs in UK work well, and some could even compromise your privacy or expose you to hackers.

That’s why conducting proper research is absolutely essential. There are reliable VPN services in UK that offer competitive pricing plans without compromising performance.

That being said, how much does a cheap VPN cost in the UK? While the definition of an inexpensive VPN for most people might vary, in the industry and the wider VPN community, any low-cost VPN whose price is less than $3.00/month is generally considered a cheap VPN in the UK. When considering a VPN service, it’s crucial to find the right balance between affordability and the features offered, ensuring you get the best VPN service in UK that meets your specific needs.

Many users wonder “Are cheap VPNs secure in UK?“. The safety of the cheap VPN varies depending on the provider you choose. Some unscrupulous actors may compromise the security and privacy of users in UK so it is important to do proper research and choose a reputable provider.

How to get the cheapest VPN in UK? Using a cheap VPN has pros and cons. It allows budget-conscious users to enjoy VPN benefits at an affordable price, such as bypassing geo-restrictions and encrypting connections in UK. However, some cheap VPNs may have limitations like slower speeds, fewer server locations, or data restrictions. Careful evaluation is necessary to find the right fit.

Surfshark is widely regarded as the budget Friendly VPN. It offers robust security features, fast speeds, a vast server network, and reliable customer support. With a strict no-logs policy, Surfshark ensures privacy in UK. For an exceptional VPN experience that combines affordability and performance, Surfshark is recommended as one of the top VPN for UK.

Quick Overview: 11 Best Cheap VPN Services in UK [Updated August 2023] Are you wondering what is the most cheapest VPN in UK? Here are your 11 best cheap VPN services in UK updated for our readers. Surfshark – The Best Cheap VPN Service in the Industry. IPVanish – Cheap VPN with Blazing-fast Speeds. NordVPN – Secure yet Cheapest VPN on the Market. CyberGhost – Streaming-Oriented Cheap VPN with 45-day Warranty. PIA VPN – Cheap VPN that’s Effective and Reliable. ExpressVPN – Best Risk free VPN Overall. PrivateVPN – Low-cost VPN with Web Safety ZenMate : Affordable VPN Powerhouse, Uncompromised Security Trust.Zone – High-End VPN Features Hotspot Shield – A Stellar Cheap VPN for Unrestricted Access Atlas VPN – Experience Ultimate Online Freedom Cheap VPN Comparison Table| FAQs | How to choose a Cheap VPN in UK

ExpressVPN – Overall Best Risk Free VPN with a Proven Global Track Record ExpressVPN is the most recommended VPN service based on its proven high speeds, fantastic connectivity, robust security, and amazing unblocking capabilities. It also offers 3000+ servers in 105 countries. What’s more, even while being the industry’s most premium provider, it offers a 3-month free subscription on its annual plan. Note: If you want to see an easy graphical comparison of the speeds offered by different VPNs in this list, have a look further down in this article to see what is the Fastest Cheap VPN in UK?

Why Should You Trust Us? We have spent thousands of hours and days testing 160+ VPN services using our carefully curated testing process to recommend you the best VPN. Here are a few statistics: Total Hours of Testing 1000+

Total Hours of Testing Weekly Speed Tests 110

Weekly Speed Tests VPN Services Reviewed 160+

VPN Services Reviewed Streaming Platforms Tested Daily 50+

Streaming Platforms Tested Daily IP & DNS Leak Tests Performed 100+

IP & DNS Leak Tests Performed How Much we have spent on testing$30,000+

11 Best Cheap VPNs to Use in UK [In-Depth Analysis – 2023]

What is the best cheap VPN in UK? As a website known for reliable VPN services reviews VPNRanks conducted thorough evaluations and tests on over 30 budget-friendly VPNs that cater to legitimate recreational purposes, including accessing services from different countries, enhancing online privacy, and protecting online activities while in UK. Do cheap VPNs work in UK? It is important to clarify that we strongly discourage any illicit or illegal utilization of virtual private networks. Additionally, we do not support the consumption of pirated content.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the top contenders for the title of the best cheapest VPN services in UK we have gathered for you.

1. Surfshark — The Best Cheap VPN Service in UK in the Industry

Key Features: The best cheap VPN consists 3200 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries Whitelister feature

Multiple security protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 1.99/mo)

Surfshark is undeniably the best cheap VPN service in UK in the industry just plug in and stream your fav content. Thanks to Surfshark’s 2023 deal in UK which is priced brilliantly at GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 1.99/mo) with a whopping discount of 81% on its 24-month plan. Isn’t this getting a bang for your buck?

Surfshark offers some of the best prices. A quick glance at the table below will show you how to get this VPN cheaply and easily in UK:

Plan Monthly Yearly 2 Years + 1 Month Duration 1 month 12 months 25 months Total Price (Billing Period) $12.95 (Billed Monthly) $59.76 (Billed Annually) $57.5 (Billed Annually) Price/ month $12.95/ month $3.99/ month $2.30/ month Savings NA 69 % 82 %

Surfshark has a vast network of servers spanning over 3200 locations across 100 countries. Its exceptional performance sets it apart from other VPN providers, delivering lightning-fast speeds that are ideal for streaming high-definition content and swiftly downloading sizable torrent files.

Which is the cheapest VPN subscription? You can always find in Surfshark, the greatest value for money on what we consider the best affordable VPN offers from any VPN provider. In fact, it offers one of the best Black Friday deals in UK in the industry as well, which makes it harder to find a cheaper VPN than Surfshark.

In addition, it unblocks any streaming service like Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Foxtel Go in UK,and more. In fact, Surfshark for Netflix in UK works great at unblocking different libraries. Let’s not forget that Surfshark is one of the top VPNs for HBO Max in UK, so you can watch all its exclusive TV shows and movies easily.Surfshark is also one of the best VPNs for TikTok in UKas it ensures seamless access to your favorite content while protecting your privacy and security online.

As the cheapest VPN Surfshark is renowned for its remarkable speed, surpassing other VPN providers consistently in speed tests. The outcomes left us astonished. On a 100 Mbps connection, we experienced exceptional download speeds of 81.32 Mbps and impressive upload speeds of 76.12 Mbps with Surfshark.

Surfshark delivers decent speeds for amazingly affordable prices.

Since we needed to confirm its speeds, we tested multiple servers offered by this VPN, and here are the top 3 results we got:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Chicago 81.32 Mbps Canada – Montreal 83.15 Mbps UK – Manchester 82.93 Mbps Surfshark presents an extensive selection of security features available at a budget-friendly price. These include AES 256-bit encryption, CleanWeb, Whitelister, MultiHop, Kill switch, and various other functionalities. With its Camouflage Mode, Surfshark effectively hides your VPN usage from your internet service provider, ensuring that your online traffic appears no different from regular internet activity. A significant factor to highlight is Surfshark’s verified no-logs policy, which has been thoroughly audited by Cure53. This assurance allows you to maintain your privacy without any concerns, even at a more affordable price point. Rest easy knowing that your online activities are not being recorded or compromised when using Surfshark.

As for compatibility, Surfshark offers user-friendly apps for all popular operating systems and devices such as Android, iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Surfshark on FireStick in UK, Windows, Smart TVs, Surfshark on Kodi in UK, Roku, etc. You can also set up Surfshark on cheap VPN routers in UK to enjoy a VPN connection on all devices connected to your Wi-Fi.

Surfshark stands out as the leading affordable VPN, combining exceptional service with an attractive price point. Notably, it provides users with the opportunity to experience its impressive features through a generous 7-day Surfshark free trial in UK. For added peace of mind, Surfshark offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to thoroughly explore its capabilities without any financial obligations.

Surfshark is by far the best and cheapest VPN service. Learn more about this VPN in our Surfshark review UK.

Pros Best inexpensive VPN with a superior server network.

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Unblocks Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer

Free trial for iOS and Android users

24/7 live chat support

30-day refund guarantee Cons No free version

The logging policy is not audited

Get Surfshark Avail 81% Discount Get Surfshark Cheapest Plan - 2023 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

2. IPVanish – Cheap VPN in UK with Blazing-fast Speeds

Key Features: 2200 + servers in 75 + locations

+ servers in + locations SOCKS5 proxy

PPTP, L2TP/IPSec & OpenVPN protocols

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 2.38/mo (US$ 2.99/mo)

IPVanish is one of the best cheap VPN services in UK with blazing-fast speeds, costing just GB£ 2.38/mo (US$ 2.99/mo) - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan. Despite being among the best budget VPNs available, IPVanish offers its users 2200+ servers in 75+ locations that enable them to unblock pretty much anything in UK they can think of.

Here is a summary of IPVanish’s current pricing plans:

Plan Monthly Yearly 2 Years Duration 1 month 12 months 24 months Total Price (Billing Period) $11.99 (Billed Monthly) $53.99 (Billed Annually) $79.99 (Billed Annually) Price/ month $11.99/ month $4.50/ month $3.33/ month Savings NA 62 % 72 %

With IPVanish, you can enjoy unrestricted bandwidth, allowing you to efficiently unblock and access channels like ORF in UK, Plex, BBC Player, and more. Its unlimited bandwidth ensures smooth streaming in Ultra-HD quality, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

IPVanish stands out for its exceptional speed, consistently outperforming other VPN providers in speed tests and leaving us amazed with the results. We were astonished to witness download speeds of 75.12Mbps and impressive upload speeds of 39.48 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection while using IPVanish. This best-value VPN in UK provides remarkable performance which sets it apart from the competition, ensuring a seamless and efficient online experience for its users in UK.

IPVanish results when tested on 100 Mbps connections.

We tested this VPN’s servers, and here are the top 3 servers we believe are the best:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Dallas 77.12 Mbps Canada – Toronto 75.12 Mbps UK – London 79.28 Mbps

IPVanish not only delivers impressive speeds but also offers a range of outstanding features. These include a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and a strict logging policy that prioritizes user privacy. With AES 256-bit encryption, your browsing sessions are fully safeguarded and encrypted, ensuring optimal security throughout your online activities.

IPVanish is a versatile VPN service in UK that can be used across various devices and operating systems, such as iOS, Mac, Kodi, Roku, and more. It is a cheap VPN for Android in UK and its compatibility with a wide range of platforms allows for seamless usage and convenience. IPVanish stands out as one of the best VPN choices for Windows in UK, thanks to its user-friendly desktop application that enhances the overall experience.

When it comes to pricing, IPVanish offers several plans, but the most cost-effective choice is the 1-year subscription. This best price VPN offer not only provides great value for money but also includes a 30-day refund policy, ensuring that you can purchase this affordable VPN without any concerns. With this option, you can enjoy the benefits of IPVanish without taking on any unnecessary risks.

Learn more about this VPN in our IPVanish reviewUK.

Pros One of the best cheap good VPNs in UK for users who like to use speedy servers.

Unlimited device connections

DNS leak protection

Works with Netflix

Supports P2P

30-day refund policy Cons Doesn’t work in China

It takes longer to establish a connection on some servers

Cheap VPN 2023 Get IPVanish Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

3. NordVPN — Secure yet Cheapest VPN in UK

Key Features: 6000 + servers in 60 countries

+ servers in countries Onion over VPN

Obfuscated servers

6 simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 2.38/mo (US$ 2.99/mo)

NordVPN is one of the most secure yet affordable VPNs in UK. It is one of the best low-cost VPNs in UK, priced at just GB£ 2.38/mo (US$ 2.99/mo) (Exclusive Christmas Deal: Grab 3 Months Extra + 69% OFF 2-Year Plan)), it goes above and beyond by offering premium security features to ensure the safety of its users in UK. With the current pricing, NordVPN presents exceptional value, backed by the added assurance of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Here is a summary of Nord VPN’s standard pricing plans:

Plan Monthly Standard Yearly Standard 2 Years Standard Duration 1 month 12 + 3 months 24 + 3 months Total Price (Billing Period) $12.99 (Billed Monthly) $68.85 (Billed Annually) $107.73 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $12.99/ month $4.59/ month $3.99/ month Savings 0% 44 % 60 %

With NordVPN, you get a massive server network of 6000+ servers in 60 countries. Users of Netflix with NordVPN in UK and other (VOD) services including HBO Max in UKand without interruptions from different regions in HD quality.

It surpasses expectations when it comes to torrenting performance with NordVPN in UK as well. With uTorrent, we experienced swift and uninterrupted downloads of large torrent files. It is a good cheap VPN for privacy that provides a seamless connection ensuring a hassle-free experience throughout the duration of our usage.

With its remarkable speed that consistently surpasses other VPN providers in speed tests, NordVPN shines brightly. We were astounded by the astonishing results, witnessing download speeds of 86.49Mbps and impressive upload speeds of 79.42 Mbpson a 100 Mbps connection while utilizing IPVanish.

NordVPN speed test on a 100 Mbps connection!

We tested the speeds of NordVPN in UK on various servers across the world to figure out which of its servers is the best, and here are the results:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Dallas 82.76 Mbps Canada – Montreal 85.27 Mbps UK – London 86.49 Mbps

NordVPN prioritizes your privacy in UK by incorporating various features such as Nordlynx, CyberSec, DNS leak protection, and a strict no-logs policy. It includes a kill switch feature to enhance your security. To further safeguard your online presence, NordVPN provides a Dark Web Monitor that actively scans the Dark Web for any potential leakage of your credentials.

With NordVPN, you have access to a wide range of compatible applications designed for various devices and operating systems. Whether you’re using Android, iOS, routers, Linux, Smart TV, Mac, or Windows, NordVPN has you covered.

NordVPN stands out as an affordable yet remarkably robust VPN in UK. With its advanced security features, it excels as one of the best VPNs for using Tor in UK. NordVPN extends its appeal by providing a complimentary NordVPN’s 7-day free trial in UK for iOS and Android users, allowing them to experience its capabilities firsthand.

NordVPN is the most secure and one of the best and cheapest VPN services in UK. Learn more about this VPN in our NordVPN reviewUK.

Pros Another Cheap VPN with great unblocking capabilities

Great speeds

Specialty servers

Built-in adblocker

Independently audited logging policy

24/7 live chat support

30-day refund guarantee Cons No free version

The map interface in the app takes up a lot of screen space

4. CyberGhost — Streaming-Oriented Cheap VPN in UK with a 45-day Warranty

Key Features: 11651 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries Dedicated servers for multiple activities

AES 256-bit encryption

7 simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 1.62/mo (US$ 2.03/mo)

With its affordable price and a focus on streaming in UK, CyberGhost emerges as a highly recommended VPN option. It caters to the needs of streamers and offers an attractive 45-day refund policy. This best-priced VPN’s 3-year + 3-month plan costs just GB£ 1.62/mo (US$ 2.03/mo) (Get 4 Months Extra + Save 84% on 2-year plan), and users gain access to a comprehensive set of features and capabilities that extend beyond stre aming, making it a well-rounded choice for VPN enthusiasts in UK.

Here is a quick overview of CyberGhost’s current pricing plans:

Plan Monthly Half Yearly 2 Years Duration 1 month 6 months 24 + 3 months Total Price (Billing Period) $12.99 (Billed Monthly) $41.94 (Billed Every 6 Months) $56.97 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $12.99/ month $6.99/ month $2.11/ month Savings 0% 46 % 84 %

Experience the incredible value of accessing a vast network of servers, totaling 11651 (including dedicated streaming servers), spread across 100 countries, all at an unbeatable price. With this extensive server infrastructure, streaming HD content on popular platforms likeNetflix, Disney+, and YouTube TV becomes a seamless and interruption-free experience.

CyberGhost stands out with its remarkable speed, consistently surpassing other VPN providers in speed tests in UK. We were amazed by the astonishing CyberGhost speed test results, experiencing download speeds of 75.12 Mbps and impressive upload speeds of 39.48 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection while using CyberGhost. Its performance is truly outstanding, making it a top choice for users seeking fast and reliable VPN services in UK.

Cyber Ghost speed test showed impressive results!

During our extensive speed tests of various VPN services in UK, CyberGhost stood out as a notable contender. After meticulous evaluation, we have identified several servers that we confidently recommend for optimal performance with CyberGhost.

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Miami 75.38 Mbps Canada – Vancouver 76.92 Mbps UK – London 75.12 Mbps

With CyberGhost, your online activities are treated with utmost privacy and security. Emphasizing its commitment to user privacy in UK, CyberGhost adheres to a strict no-logging policy, ensuring that no records of your online actions are stored. It provides advanced features like split tunneling, DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and Automatic Wi-Fi Protection, further enhancing your online safety in UK.

CyberGhost stands out with its remarkable feature of allowing up to seven simultaneous connections, making it an excellent value for your investment. With this VPN service, you can enjoy the convenience of installing CyberGhost on various devices and operating systems, including Cyberghost with FireStick in UK, Roku, iOS, Android, Cyberghost with Kodi in UK, Windows, macOS, and many more.

CyberGhost not only provides a money-back guarantee but also offers a brief one-day free trial option. If you find that you only require the service for a few hours, you can easily cancel the free trial with the help of their round-the-clock live chat support. This flexibility ensures that you have the freedom to choose the most suitable option for your needs, whether it’s a full trial or a shorter testing period.

Learn more about this VPN in our CyberGhost VPN reviewUK.

Pros One of the best cheap VPN services in UK with beginner-friendly apps

Dedicated servers

Works with Netflix

Dedicated IPs

Free browser extension

24/7 live chat support

45-day refund guarantee Cons Some servers offer slow speeds

Hottest Deal For August 2023 Avail 82% Discount Get CyberGhost Cheapest Plan 45 Days Money Back Guarantee

5. PIA VPN — Cheap VPN that’s Effective and Reliable in UK.

Key Features: 35000 + servers in 84 countries

+ servers in countries Robust VPN protocols

AES 256-bit encryption

10 simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 1.68/mo (US$ 2.11/mo)

Private Internet Access stands out as an exceptionally reliable and highly efficient VPN choice in UK, thanks to its outstanding performance and comprehensive features. This affordable option allows you to acquire a budget-friendly VPN subscription for just GB£ 1.68/mo (US$ 2.11/mo) , which includes a generous 3-year duration, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction.

Here is a quick table listing PIA’s current pricing plans:

Plan Monthly Yearly Years Duration 1 month 12 months 36 months Total Price (Billing Period) $11.95 (Billed Monthly) $39.96 (Billed once) $75.96(Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $11.95/ month $3.33/ month $2.11/ month Savings 0% 37 % 82 %

With an impressively extensive network of 35000+ servers, this VPN empowers users to effortlessly connect to a wide range of popular streaming channels. Whether it’s BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or numerous others, the possibilities for accessing content are virtually limitless. Enjoy seamless streaming and unlock a world of entertainment with this VPN’s unparalleled server coverage.

PIA VPN also excels in catering to torrenting needs. With its impressive speeds, we experienced seamless downloading of substantial torrent files, completing the process in just a matter of minutes.

Impressive in its speed, PIA surpasses other VPN providers consistently in speed tests, standing out among the competition. Our experience left us amazed as we witnessed download speeds reaching 65.78 Mbps and notable upload speeds of 57.16 Mbps, all while conducting a PIA speed test in UK on a 100 Mbps connection.

PIA offers decent speeds at economical prices

We tested this VPN’s servers across the world, and the three we highly recommend are:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Los Angeles 65.78 Mbps Canada – Toronto 74.78 Mbps UK – Southampton 76.73 Mbps

Private Internet Access prioritizes user privacy through its stringent no-logs policy and an array of protective features. With features like a kill switch, advanced split tunneling, and IP leak protection, it ensures that users’ online activities remain private and secure. The inclusion of MACE, an effective ad blocker, enhances privacy by blocking trackers, advertisem*nts, and malware.

With its extensive device and operating system compatibility, PIA (Private Internet Access) caters to a wide range of users. Whether you have an Android, iOS, Fire Stick, Mac, or other device, PIA ensures seamless integration. Furthermore, PIA allows for up to 10 simultaneous connections, enabling you to enjoy its services across all your devices simultaneously.

Private Internet Access stands out as a budget-friendly VPN option. Not only does it come with a money-back guarantee, but it also provides a 7-day PIA free trial in UK specifically designed for your mobile devices. This combination of affordability and trial period allows users to experience the benefits of Private Internet Access before making a long-term commitment.

Learn more about this VPN in our PIA VPN review UK.

Pros Cheap VPN services for P2P users

SOCKS5 proxy and port forwarding

Unblocks Netflix

Choice of encryption protocol

A wide server network

Ten simultaneous connections

30-day refund guarantee Cons In-consistently unblocks streaming platforms

No free trial

Hottest Deal For August 2023 Avail 82% Discount Get PIA Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

6. ExpressVPN – Best Risk Free VPN Overall in UK

Key Features: 3000 + servers in 105 countries

+ servers in countries Threat Manager

MediaStreamer

5 simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 5.32/mo (US$ 6.67/mo)

Despite being pricier than other VPNs on the list, ExpressVPN outshines them in various aspects. It has consistently excelled in all our metrics, demonstrating its value that justifies its price tag of GB£ 5.32/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan. ExpressVPN provides added assurance with its generous 30-day refund policy, ensuring customer satisfaction and confidence in their purchase.

Plan Monthly Half Yearly 1 Year Duration 1 month 6 months 12 + 3 months Total Price (Billing Period) $12.95 (Billed Monthly) $59.95 (Billed Every 6 Months) $99.95 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $12.95/ month $9.99/ month $6.67/ month Savings 0% 23 % 49 %

ExpressVPN offers an extensive server network consisting of 3000+ servers. All these servers are optimized for streaming and can unblock streaming platforms from anywhere worldwide. During testing, we unblocked Hulu with ExpressVPN in UK, Disney+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime with ExpressVPN in UK, and more.

With its remarkable speed, ExpressVPN consistently outperforms other VPN providers in speed tests, making it a standout choice in the market. During our ExpressVPN speed testing in UK, we were astonished to witness download speeds peaking at 89.42 Mbps and impressive upload speeds of 84.42 Mbps, all while utilizing ExpressVPN on a 100 Mbps connection.

ExpressVPN provides blazing-fast connection speeds!

With its super-fast speeds, one can find a stable connection from anywhere. We tested various ExpressVPN servers, and here are the ones offering the best speeds:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – New Jersey – 3 87.53 Mbps Canada – Toronto 89.42 Mbps UK – Wembley 85.29 Mbps

ExpressVPN prioritizes privacy and incorporates a comprehensive range of robust security features in UK. These include a kill switch, no-logs policy, AES 256-bit encryption, Lightway protocol, split tunneling, and DNS leak protection in UK. To enhance confidentiality, ExpressVPN has Perfect Forward Secrecy, generating a fresh encryption key with each connection and rotating it hourly throughout your session.

ExpressVPN offers user-friendly apps that are incredibly simple to navigate. These apps are compatible with a wide range of popular devices and operating systems, such as Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, routers, FireStick, and Smart TVs. ExpressVPN on Kodi in UK and FireStick is an affordable choice for users. It allows you to connect to Roku, enabling seamless streaming through this versatile media player.

While affordable and dependable VPN services in UK have their merits, none can surpass the supreme quality of ExpressVPN. It is undoubtedly the best risk free VPN for the price the customer pays for its premium services.

For those interested in experiencing the VPN firsthand without spending a dime, the option of utilizing a 7-day ExpressVPN free trial in UK on mobile devices allows users to thoroughly test its remarkable features. The VPN further offers 24/7 live chat support, with actual representatives replying within seconds.

Learn more about this VPN in our ExpressVPN reviewUK.

Pros Extensive server network across the globe

Offers super-fast speeds

Unblocks Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu

Offers an effective no-logs policy

24/7 live chat support

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Higher prices as compared to other cheap VPNs

Offers only five multi-logins

No free trial

Hottest Deal For August 2023 Avail 49% Discount Get ExpressVPN Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

7. PrivateVPN – Low-cost VPN with Web Safety in UK

Key Features: 200+ servers in 63 countries

SOCKS5 and HTTPS Proxy

2048-bit encryption with AES-256

6 simultaneous connections

Costs GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 2.00/mo)

PrivateVPN has gained immense popularity among a large customer base due to its affordable pricing and reliable service. Trusted by thousands of loyal users in UK, this VPN is not only reasonably priced but also offers a 36-month subscription plan at GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 2.00/mo) . PrivateVPN ensures complete customer satisfaction by providing a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Here are some of the latest PrivateVPN best-value pricing plans in UK:

Plan Monthly Yearly 3 Years Duration 1 month 3 months 36 months Total Price (Billing Period) $11.95 (Billed Monthly) $39.35 (Billed Every 3 Months) $72.00 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $11.95/ month $3.33/ month $2.00/ month Savings 0% 83% 85 %

PrivateVPN stands out among its affordable VPN counterparts in UK, providing users with competitive pricing. However, it falls short in terms of server availability. PrivateVPN manages to maintain impressive speed and performance. It’s worth noting that the provider currently offers a limited network of 200+ servers across 63 countries, which may be a consideration for those seeking extensive global coverage.

PrivateVPN excels in unblocking various platforms, including Netflix, making it an ideal choice for seamless streaming. With its unlimited bandwidth, users can enjoy uninterrupted torrenting, and the inclusion of port forwarding in UK support further enhances the experience for avid torrent downloaders. PrivateVPN not only provides robust unblocking capabilities but also ensures a smooth and unrestricted online journey for its users in UK.

Private VPN stands out in the VPN market due to its exceptional speed, consistently surpassing other providers in speed tests. Our own Private speed testing in UK revealed astonishing results, with download speeds reaching an impressive 54.26 Mbps and an average upload speed of 31.40 Mbps.

VPN offers above-average speeds to users

This VPN offers above-average speeds to users. We tested its servers, and the three servers that offered optimized speeds were:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Las Vegas 54.26 Mbps Canada – Toronto 72.67 Mbps UK – Manchester 71.82 Mbps

PrivateVPN provides a robust suite of security features, including a kill switch, IPv6 Leak Protection, split tunneling, and a host of other protective measures in UK. This comprehensive approach guarantees the utmost security for users. PrivateVPN upholds a strict zero-logging policy, safeguarding user privacy by ensuring that no personal data is collected or stored by the VPN.

PrivateVPN provides users with the convenience of connecting multiple devices/OSes simultaneously, offering up to six connections. It ensures compatibility across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, Android, FireStick, Windows, Mac, and many others. Whether you prefer using your smartphone, tablet, or computer, PrivateVPN has you covered with dedicated apps designed specifically for each operating system

PrivateVPN is a highly recommended option, particularly for those seeking affordability. Its attractive feature includes a generous 7-day PrivateVPN free trial in UK, allowing users to thoroughly evaluate the VPN service before committing.

Learn more about this VPN in our PrivateVPN review UK.

Pros Cheap VPN in UK with Customizable apps

Three VPN tunneling protocols on the iOS app

Unblocks Netflix

7-day free trial

Dedicated IPs

30-day refund guarantee See Also The Cheapest UK VPN: Best-Value VPN of 2023 Cons A bit more pricey than other cheap VPNs

iOS app doesn’t have full desktop app features

Small server network

Get PrivateVPN Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

8. ZenMate – Affordable VPN Powerhouse with Uncompromised Security in UK

Key Features: Servers in 78+ locations

AES 256-bit encryption

No-logs policy

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Costs $3.19/mo

ZenMate is a super popular low-cost VPN service with uncompromised security and a powerful servers network. Its cheapest VPN subscription in UK costs $3.19/mo on its 3-year + 3-month free plan with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Plan Monthly Yearly 6 Months Duration 1 month 12 months 06 months Total Price (Billing Period) $7.99 (Billed Monthly) $23.88 (Billed Every 12 Months) $19.14 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $7.99/ month $1.99/ month $3.19/ month Savings 0% 75% 60 %

Despite being one of the lowest-cost VPNs in UK, you gain access to a vast array of servers spanning over 78 locations, empowering you to effortlessly evade stringent geographical restrictions. When it comes to its exceptional performance, you can seamlessly download torrents and enjoy a wide range of blocked content from popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, NBC, Amazon Prime, and numerous others.

ZenMate sets itself apart from other VPN providers with its exceptional speed, consistently outperforming its competitors in various speed tests. Our comprehensive testing revealed astonishing results, as we observed download speeds reaching a remarkable peak of 70.42 Mbps, alongside impressive upload speeds of 65.11 Mbps.

ZenMate provided satisfactory results in our speed tests.

We carried out ZenMate speed tests in UK, the results of which can be seen below. We found it to provide satisfactory levels of speed for browsing comfortably.

Country Servers Download Speed USA – New York 67.83 Mbps Canada – Montreal 70.42 Mbps UK – London 63.19 Mbps

Furthermore, ZenMate keeps no logs which are just perfect from a privacy standpoint. This means in case of any investigation, your identity will be safe in UK. It also offers a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling to keep users secure in UK. Its Smart Locations feature lets users automatically connect to a preset location on ZenMate’s extension when they visit a certain site.

ZenMate also stands out with its remarkable feature of providing unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing users to connect multiple devices at the same time. This exceptional VPN service in UK is designed to be compatible with various popular devices and operating systems such as Android, iOS, Mac, Fire Stick, and Smart TVs.

ZenMate stands out as the most affordable VPN option available in UK, providing unmatched online freedom. Not only does it offer a money-back guarantee, but it also grants you the added benefit of a complimentary 7-day trial period. With ZenMate, you can enjoy the freedom of the internet without worrying about breaking the bank.

Learn more about this VPN in our ZenMate reviewUK.

Pros Cheap VPN with Unlimited simultaneous connections in UK.

Zero logging policy

Military-grade encryption

Dedicated torrenting and streaming support

Easy to use and supports multiple platforms Cons Not customizable enough as other VPNs

Get ZenMate Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

9. Trust.Zone – High-End VPN Features in UK

Key Features: 200+ servers in 98 zones

AES 256-bit encryption

Avoids trackers

5 simultaneous connections

Costs $1.99/mo

Trust.Zone offers top-of-the-line VPN features at an incredibly affordable price in UK. For a mere $1.99 per month, you can enjoy the benefits of this high-end service, all while having the peace of mind of a 10-day money-back guarantee. With Trust.Zone, you can safeguard your online activities without breaking the bank, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious individuals seeking reliable VPN protection in UK.

Plan Monthly Yearly 2 Years Duration 1 month 12 months 24 + 4 months Total Price (Billing Period) $8.88 (Billed Monthly) $39.95 (Billed Every 6 Months) $59.99 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $8.88/ month $3.33/ month $1.99/ month Savings 0% 63 % 78 %

Trust.Zone provides an incredibly affordable solution with its extensive network of over 200 high-speed servers spanning across 98 zones. By utilizing this service, users can effectively circumvent rigid government censorship and restrictive measures imposed by internet service providers. With Trust.Zone, you can seamlessly access blocked content and enjoy unrestricted browsing at a fraction of the cost.

During testing, Trust.Zone fails to deliver impressive speeds, with its download speed only reaching 22.68 Mbps, and its upload speed limited to 10.06 Mbps. The service falls short in terms of providing fast and efficient data transfer rates. Users may experience slower connections and potential delays while using Trust.Zone’s network.

Trust Zone speed test showed average results at an affordable price

Speaking of which, during our testing, we were more than satisfied with Trust.Zone’s streaming and torrenting performance. Here are the top 3 servers according to our speed test:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – East 22.68Mbps Canada – Quebec 38.17 Mbps UK – Manchester 25.86 Mbps

Trust.Zone uses the robust AES-256 encryption standard, ensuring top-notch security for its users. The VPN strictly adheres to a strict no-logging policy. For enhanced protection, Trust.Zone incorporates a kill switch mechanism that automatically severs your internet connection if the VPN link is interrupted, preventing any accidental exposure of your online activities in UK.

Trust.Zone is an exceptional choice because it not only provides remarkable features but also offers five simultaneous logins, making it an incredibly cost-effective option for long-term subscriptions. Trust.Zone caters to a wide range of users by offering dedicated applications for different operating systems and devices such as iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

Despite appearing dependable based on our evaluations, you have the opportunity to experience it completely free of charge by taking advantage of its three-day trial period. This trial allows you to test its functionality and performance firsthand without any cost.

Learn more about this VPN in our Trust.Zone reviewUK.

Pros Best Cheap VPN in UK with respect to prices.

Five simultaneous connections

Military-grade AES-256-Bit encryption

P2P/Torrenting supported

VPN Kill Switch

3-day free trial Cons Small VPN server network

No customer live chat

Get Trust.Zone Cheapest Plan 10 Days Money Back Guarantee

10. Hotspot Shield – A Stellar Cheap VPN for Unrestricted Access in UK

Key Features: 1800+ servers in 115+ locations

AES 256-bit encryption

Patented Hydra protocol

5 simultaneous connections

Costs $8.54/mo

Hotspot Shield is another quality service in UK that offers impressive features while being easy on the pocket. Not only can you acquire its fundamental version at absolutely no cost, but you can also opt for the 1-year plan at a mere $2.99 per month, ensuring affordability without compromising quality. Hotspot Shield offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, providing ample time for you to evaluate its effectiveness and satisfaction.

The following table lays out the latest price of HotSpot Shield VPN:

Plan Monthly Yearly Duration 1 month 12 months Total Price (Billing Period) $12.81(Billed Monthly) $102.48 (Billed Yearly) Price/ month $12.81/ month $8.54/ month Savings 0% 38 %

Since its original claim to fame was as a cheap Android VPN in UK, Hotspot Shield unsurprisingly uses an impressive range of features to enhance your online experience. With over 1,800 virtual servers strategically located in more than 115 diverse locations, it provides optimal support for both P2P sharing and seamless streaming activities in UK.

This remarkable service ensures unlimited bandwidth, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to popular platforms like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu.

Hotspot Shield stands head and shoulders above the competition in terms of speed, consistently outperforming other VPN providers in rigorous speed tests. Our own testing revealed awe-inspiring results, with download speeds reaching an impressive peak of 89.42 Mbps and remarkable upload speeds of 84.42 Mbps. These remarkable figures were achieved while utilizing Hotspot Shield on a 100 Mbps connection.

Hotspot Shield gave impressive speeds during our speed test!

We tested its multiple servers across the globe, and it offered good speeds in UK. However, these are the top 3 VPN servers of Hotspot Shield:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Denver 72.81 Mbps Canada – Vancouver 70.15 Mbps UK – London 81.53 Mbps

Hotspot Shield not only offers AES-256 encryption, but it also comes with an array of powerful features, including a kill switch. With its robust security measures, Hotspot Shield ensures your protection in UK at all times, even when you find yourself in your most vulnerable moments. Rest assured that your online activities remain shielded and your privacy remains intact, thanks to the comprehensive safeguards provided by Hotspot Shield.

Hotspot Shield stands out as an exceptional and affordable VPN solution in UK suitable for a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Android, routers, Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and more. Its versatility extends to providing five simultaneous logins, allowing you to safeguard multiple devices concurrently. By connecting to Hotspot Shield, you can ensure complete security and protection for any device or operating system

Hotspot Shield is a VPN service that not only ensures robust privacy protection in UK but also manages to keep its pricing affordable. The added advantage is the inclusion of a complimentary 7-day trial, allowing users to test the service before committing to a subscription.

Learn more about this VPN in our Hotspot Shield reviewUK.

Pros AES-256-Bit Encryption

DNS, IP, and WebRTC leak protection in UK

Decent VPN server network with 80 locations

User-friendly apps Cons Higher prices mean it is not the cheapest VPN

No router support

Quite expensive

Get Hotspot Shield Cheapest Plan 45 Days Money Back Guarantee

11. Atlas VPN – Experience Ultimate Online Freedom in UK

Key Features: 750+ servers in 43+ locations

AES 256-bit encryption

Blocks malware and ads

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Costs $1.83/mo

Atlas VPN is an affordable VPN service in UK that enjoys a favorable online standing and offers unparalleled accessibility. This service provider presents an outstanding deal on their three-year subscription plan, available at just$1.83/mo. To further instill confidence, they offer a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, making it not only the most cost-effective VPN.

The table below summarizes Atlas’s offering of cheap VPN monthly plans in UK:

Plan Monthly Yearly 3 Years Duration 1 month 12 months 36 +3 months Total Price (Billing Period) $11.99 (Billed Monthly) $49.01 (Billed Once Initially) $71.49 (Billed Once Initially) Price/ month $11.99/ month $4.08/ month $1.83/ month Savings 0% 63% 83 %

Atlas VPN has an extensive network of over 750 servers, ensuring lightning-fast speeds that are perfect for uninterrupted streaming and efficient downloading of large files. With this remarkable VPN, we effortlessly bypassed restrictions on popular platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, CraveTV, NBC, and numerous others. Its exceptional performance and broad accessibility make Atlas VPN an excellent and least expensive VPN choice for all your entertainment needs.

Trust.Zone disappoints in terms of performance, as its download speed barely hits 59.17 Mbps and its upload speed is capped at a mere 46.82 Mbps. Consequently, the service fails to deliver the fast and efficient data transfer rates that users expect. Consequently, users might encounter frustratingly sluggish connections and encounter potential delays when utilizing Trust.Zone’s network.

Altas VPN gave respectable speed test results

We further conducted a speed test of various Atlas VPN servers. Following are the speeds of the best-performing servers of this VPN in UK:

Country Servers Download Speed USA – Phoenix 59.17 Mbps Canada 62.72 Mbps UK – London 63.68 Mbps

Atlas VPN has a strict logging policy in place, ensuring that no user data is retained. To bolster its commitment to security, the VPN service incorporates a wide array of protective measures. These include a kill switch, which terminates internet access if the VPN connection drops, as well as DNS leak protection, split tunneling, and support for the highly secure WireGuard protocol.

Similar to Surfshark, this VPN service provides users in UK with the convenience of unlimited simultaneous connections. Whether you’re using iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, FireStick, or other devices, you can easily install its application and enjoy secure browsing. With its flexible compatibility, you can safeguard your online activities across multiple platforms simultaneously, ensuring privacy and protection wherever you go.

If you’re in search of an inexpensive yet reliable VPN that fulfills your requirements, look no further than Atlas VPN. Despite the absence of a free trial, this VPN does provide a complimentary limited plan for users. With its affordability and comprehensive features, Atlas VPN emerges as a highly cost-effective choice for all your VPN needs.

Pros Cheap prices for a 3 years subscription package

Unlimited simultaneous connections

AES-256-Bit Encryption

Zero-log policy

Fast & Reliable

User-friendly apps Cons Small server network

Headquartered in the United States

Get Atlas VPN Cheapest Plan 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

How did we choose these cheap VPNs in UK?

Essential Factors to Consider: When selecting a cost-effective VPN in UK, there are several key factors to keep in mind. These include fast connection speeds, strong encryption protocols, an extensive server network, unblocking capabilities, reliable customer support, device compatibility, a money-back guarantee, and a focus on privacy in UK.

Fast Connection

A cheap VPN in UK should still offer fast connection speeds to ensure smooth browsing, streaming, and downloading. Look for providers that have a reputation for providing consistent and high-speed connections.

Strong Encryption

The security of your data is paramount, even with a budget-friendly VPN in UK. Ensure that the VPN you choose employs robust encryption protocols, such as AES-256, to safeguard your online activities and protect your sensitive information in UK.

Server Network

A wide range of servers across various locations allows for better performance and more options for bypassing geo-restrictions. A cheap VPN in UK with a diverse server network can provide access to content from different regions and enhance your overall online experience.

Unblocking Capabilities

If accessing geo-restricted content, such as streaming services or websites, is important to you, choose a VPN that excels in unblocking capabilities in UK. Look for providers that explicitly mention their ability to bypass restrictions and provide access to popular streaming platforms.

Customer Support

While using a cheap VPN in UK, it’s essential to have access to reliable customer support in case any issues arise. Look for providers that offer 24/7 customer support through various channels, such as live chat or email, to assist you promptly.

Device Compatibility

Ensure that the VPN is compatible with the devices you intend to use it on. A cheap VPN in UK should support a wide range of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, to ensure seamless protection across all your devices.

Money-back Guarantee

Look for a VPN provider in UK that offers a money-back guarantee, even with their affordable plans. This ensures that you can try the service risk-free and get a refund if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Privacy

A cheap VPN in UK should still prioritize your privacy and maintain a strict no-logs policy. Verify that the provider you choose does not collect or store any logs of your online activities, ensuring that your data remains confidential.

Extra Features

Some budget-friendly VPNs in UK offer additional features that enhance the overall user experience. These can include features like ad-blockers, malware protection, split tunneling, or multi-hop connections. Assess these additional features and consider if they align with your needs.

Long-term Discounts

Many VPN providers offer significant discounts for longer subscription plans. If you’re committed to using a VPN for an extended period, consider opting for a longer-term plan to lower the cost of VPN in the long run and save money.

Cheapest Deal Available Avail 81% Discount Get Surfshark 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Cheap VPNs in UK Comparison Table

While selecting a VPN for yourself is a hard decision, we have made it a bit easier for you. Here is a VPN pricing comparison alongside a breakdown of all the features of the cheapest VPN service in UK:

VPNs Jurisdiction The British Virgin Islands USA Panama Romania USA The British Virgin Islands USA Germany Seychelles USA USA Servers 3200 + 2200 + 6000 + 11651 + 35000 + 3000 + 200+ Multiple 210+ 1800+ 750+ Countries 100 75 + locations + 100 84 105 63 78+ 98 115+ 43+ Internet Kill Switch Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous Connections Unlimited Unlimited 6 7 10 5 6 Unlimited 5 5 Unlimited Does it collect logs? No No No No No No No No No No No Encryption AES-256-GCM AES 256-Bit, OpenVPN IKEv2, IPSec, SHA2-384, PFS AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 Price GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 1.99/mo) (Christmas Deal: Grab 4 Months Free + 82% OFF 2-Year Plan) GB£ 2.38/mo (US$ 2.99/mo) - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan $3.30/mo GB£ 1.62/mo (US$ 2.03/mo) (Get 4 Months Extra + Save 84% on 2-year plan) GB£ 1.68/mo (US$ 2.11/mo) GB£ 5.32/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) $2.00/mo $1.99/mo $1.99/mo $2.99 mo $1.83 mo

Unavoidable Factors When Selecting a Cheap VPN in UK

Some of the key aspects to address when choosing a cheap VPN in UK is understanding its security offerings. Your chosen VPN should come with strong encryption, a kill switch that kicks in to disconnect your internet if the VPN connection falters, and, at the very least, DNS leak protection in UK to stop your data from accidentally leaking out.

By considering these unavoidable factors, you can find a budget-friendly VPN in UK that aligns with your specific requirements while ensuring your online privacy, security, and browsing experience are not compromised:

Price

Knowing how much a VPN costs per month in UK is a crucial consideration when working within a budget. It is essential to find a VPN that offers competitive pricing without compromising on essential features.

No-Logs Policies

Ensuring that the VPN you choose has a strict no-logs policy is vital for maintaining your online privacy in UK. Look for providers that prioritize user confidentiality and do not store any logs of your online activities.

Security

Opting for a VPN that employs strong encryption protocols and robust security measures is crucial to protect your sensitive data from potential threats and hackers in UK. A secure VPN in UK will provide peace of mind and ensure your online activities remain private.

Speed

A VPN’s speed is significant to ensure seamless browsing, streaming, and downloading experiences. Look for fast and cheapest VPN in UK that offers fast-paced and stable connections, minimizing any potential slowdowns while maintaining a budget-friendly price.

Unblocking Capabilities

If accessing geo-restricted content is a priority, ensure that the VPN you choose has the ability to bypass censorship and unlock content from different regions. Look for providers that have a wide range of server locations to maximize your content accessibility.

Torrenting

If you engage in torrenting activities, it’s important to select a VPN that supports peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing and offers optimized servers for fast and secure downloads. Make sure the chosen VPN allows torrenting on its network.

Servers

Consider the number of servers offered by the VPN provider, as a larger server network enhances the chances of finding a fast and reliable connection. Look for providers with a diverse range of server locations to cater to your specific needs.

Device Compatibility

Ensure that the VPN supports a wide range of devices and platforms, including your preferred operating systems (e.g., Windows, Mac, iOS, Android). Compatibility allows you to use the VPN across multiple devices without additional costs.

Customer Support

A responsive and helpful customer support team is invaluable when encountering issues or needing assistance with your VPN. Look for providers that offer 24/7 customer support, preferably through various channels like live chat, email, or phone.

Cheapest VPN Monthly Plans in UK (Latest Prices of 2023)

When searching for the cheap monthly VPN in UK, most people look for lengthy subscriptions to get discounts. However, some individuals prefer a short-term, budget-friendly monthly VPN subscription for purposes like traveling abroad or streaming content on popular platforms such as Netflix.

As we’ve already checked out the lengthy subscription plans from the top 11 VPN providers above, we’ll now check out the same providers offering cheap monthly subscription plans in UK for 2023. Also, you can check top VPN deals in UK offered by these VPN providers for a period of 12 months and more. We’ve sorted out the list below from cheapest to expensive:

VPN Providers Cheapest Monthly Cost Money-back Guarantee Atlas VPN $4.08/mo 30-day money-back guarantee ZenMate $7.99/mo 30-day money-back guarantee Trust.Zone $8.88/mo 30-day money-back guarantee PIA VPN $11.95/mo 30-day money-back guarantee PrivateVPN $11.95/mo 30-day money-back guarantee IPVanish $11.99/mo 30-day money-back guarantee Hotspot Shield $12.81/mo 30-day money-back guarantee Surfshark $12.95/mo 30-day money-back guarantee ExpressVPN $12.95/mo 30-day money-back guarantee CyberGhost $12.99/mo 45-day money-back guarantee NordVPN $$12.99/mo 30-day money-back guarantee

What is the Fastest Cheap VPN in UK? ExpressVPN and IPVanish turned out to be the fastest cheap VPNs in UK with 80 Mbps connection speed, followed up by NordVPN and CyberGhost with 78.13 Mbps and 75.72 Mbps, respectively.

VPN Provider Fastest Speed Recorded Server Location / Country Surfshark 74 USA IPVanish 80 USA NordVPN 78.13 USA CyberGhost 75.72 USA Private Internet Access 72.35 USA ExpressVPN 80 USA PrivateVPN 70 USA ZenMate 68.21 USA Trust.Zone 65.68 USA Hotspot Shield 72.81 USA Atlas VPN 65 USA

Is a Cheap VPN Worth It in UK?

Yes, a cheap VPN is worth it in UK, especially when compared to free VPNs. When it comes to VPNs, you generally get what you pay for, and free VPNs often come with significant limitations and drawbacks. Cheap VPNs, on the other hand, provide a cost-effective solution while offering essential security features and reliable encryption protocols.

Free VPNs can pose risks to your online activities and personal data as they may not prioritize user privacy in UK. In contrast, investing in a reputable VPN that charges a reasonable price ensures that your privacy and security are adequately protected.

Cheap VPNs in UK also outperform free VPNs in terms of speed and performance. Free VPNs are notorious for slow connection speeds and limited server options, resulting in sluggish performance, buffering, and interruptions while streaming or browsing. In contrast, a high-quality cheap VPN in UK offers a wide range of server locations and faster speeds, enabling you to enjoy a seamless online experience in UK without any noticeable slowdowns.

Customer support is another area where free VPNs fall short. With cheap VPN services in UK, you can expect reliable customer support that is available to assist you promptly. Reputable VPN providers invest in their customer support infrastructure, offering 24/7 assistance and quick responses to ensure a smooth user experience in UK.

Instead of relying on a free VPN, we recommend considering Surfshark as a reliable and affordable VPN option. Surfshark offers competitive pricing while maintaining excellent security features, fast speeds, and a vast server network. With Surfshark, you can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that your online activities are protected without breaking the bank.

Free VPNs in UK vs. Cheap VPNs in UK

Free VPNs and cheap VPNs are both options for users looking to enhance their online privacy and security in UK. However, there are some key differences to consider between free VPNs in UK and cheap VPNs in UK:

Quality and Reliability

Free VPNs often have limitations in terms of bandwidth, server availability, and speed. Cheap VPNs generally offer more reliable and consistent performance in UK.

Security and Privacy

Free VPNs may have questionable data privacy practices, as they need to monetize their services in other ways. Cheap VPNs, although more affordable, usually have better security features and privacy policies in UK.

Customer Support

Free VPNs typically provide limited or no customer support, while cheap VPNs often offer more responsive and helpful support services in UK.

Server Network

Cheap VPNs generally have a larger and more diverse server network, allowing users to connect to a wider range of locations for better performance and access to geo-restricted content in UK.

Advertisem*nts and Data Collection

Free VPNs often rely on advertising and may collect and sell user data to third parties. Cheap VPNs typically have stricter policies against data collection and advertisem*nts in UK.

FAQs – Best Cheap VPN in UK

Is there a truly free VPN in UK? Yes, Hotspot Shield and Zenmate offer free VPN services in UK for the most part but do impose data caps on free usage. However, we recommend purchasing a good cheap VPN in UK like Surfshark for the most reliable, authentic, and ultimate online security, privacy, and data protection in UK. What’s the cheapest monthly VPN in UK? Trust.Zone is the cheapest VPN service in UK for one month. Its monthly subscription will cost you only $8.88/mo and after Trust.Zone, the cheapest VPN for one month, is PrivateVPN which costs $9.99/mo. However, we recommend using Surfshark’s 2-year plan which will cost you only GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 1.99/mo) Does a VPN slow down my connection in UK? No, low-cost VPNs are reliable in UK if you select the right one for yourself. Budget VPNs like Surfshark or NordVPN offer thousands of servers across the globe, unblocking capabilities, multiple security features, and simultaneous connections, all at a super reasonable price. Can I get a cheap VPN in UK for one week? No, you will have a tough time finding a cheap VPN that offers a weekly subscription plan. The reason is, to offer you a cheap subscription plan, VPN providers get you to purchase 2 to 3-year-long subscription plans. Do cheap VPNs in UK offer port forwardingand dedicated IPs? Yes, some cheap VPNs in UK offer both port forwarding and dedicated IPs, but as an add-on. PIA, for example, offers both of these options to users. Port forwarding adds another layer of security to your torrenting activity, while dedicated IPs do not change your DNS Settings. Do cheap VPNs limit bandwidth in UK? No, unlike free VPNs, cheap VPNs don’t restrict you with limited bandwidth caps in UK. When it comes to speeds, your VPN can only be as fast as your base internet connection. In fact, a 10–20% performance loss when utilizing a VPN is entirely common because privacy and security are the main concerns. Can I use a cheap VPN for Netflix in UK? Yes, you can use a cheap VPN to access Netflix in UK. Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPNs on our list, costing $2.49/mo. In short, Surfshark is of great value. Its single subscription provides you with unlimited simultaneous connections. Do cheap VPNs work in UK? Yes, if chosen the right one. While many cheap VPNs in UK offer few servers, poor speeds, and leak user data, premium quality affordable VPNs like Surfshark offer top-notch service and super-reliable speeds to all. This cheap VPN monthly cost is $2.49/mo, which further comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Can a cheap VPN be used for torrenting in UK? Yes, cheap VPNs offer P2P-optimized streaming servers that you can easily utilize to download torrents in UK. PrivateVPN offers great value for money if you’re looking for a VPN on a budget. It costs as low as $2.00/mo on its 3-year plan. The low cost doesn’t mean it doesn’t offer any torrenting-specific features. With this VPN, you get open ports for port forwarding and public IPs for torrenting. Do you have to compromise on features with a cheap VPN in UK? No, you do not have to compromise on features with a cheap VPN in UK. Even with a lower cost, VPNs should still offer essential online security measures to protect your data in UK. Moreover, they shouldn’t compromise on speed either; they should maintain an adequate speed level on average, suitable for both casual browsing and streaming. An example of a full-featured cheap VPN is Surfshark. It’s a great service packed with premium-level features and offers unlimited connections across 100 countries at the cost of only $2.49/mo. What is the cheapest VPN on Reddit in UK? Popular affordable VPNs mentioned on Reddit include Surfshark, PIA, and NordVPN. These options are known for their competitive pricing and reliable services. It’s advised to check the latest deals and user reviews for the most up-to-date information. Can I use a Cheap VPN for streaming services in UK? Yes, you can use a cheap VPN for streaming services in UK. One of the primary reasons people use VPNs is to access streaming content from different regions. If a VPN provides server locations in a specific country, it is likely that you can bypass geo-restrictions and access the desired content. However, it’s important to note that certain streaming services have implemented measures to detect and block VPN usage. Therefore, the effectiveness of a cheap VPN for streaming in UK may vary depending on the specific service you are trying to access. Can I host my own cheap VPN in UK? In theory, you can host your own cheap VPN on your personal computer at home in UK. However, it’s not recommended, as this approach would negate the primary benefits of using a VPN. Opting for a third-party VPN enables you to alter your location, granting access to restricted content, while also concealing your actual location. Moreover, running a VPN demands a certain amount of bandwidth, which is likely insufficient with a standard home internet connection.

Conclusion

If you ask us What’s the cheapest VPN in UK in 2023? In our opinion, the best cheap VPN in UK are a good deal all around, especially with major players like Surfshark, NordVPN, and ExpressVPN joining in. You can get excellent features and uncompromised performance with these cheap fast VPNs in UK without spending a lot of money.

In this detailed blog, we have tried to present the most accurate, detailed, and up-to-date information available on 11 extremely cheap VPN services in UK so that you can make an informed decision when it comes to finding Which is the best cheap VPN for you in UK.

Our top recommendation for a cheap VPN that offers real value for money is Surfshark because of its impressive quality of service, unlimited simultaneous device connections, and great performance, all for a price of GB£ 1.59/mo (US$ 1.99/mo) (Christmas Deal: Grab 4 Months Free + 82% OFF 2-Year Plan).