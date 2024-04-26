The Cheapest UK VPN: Best-Value VPN of 2023 (2024)

Whether you’re in the United Kingdom or abroad, the struggle to find a cheap VPN is real. The cheapest VPN for the UK should serve both sides. In this country, it should help you stay safe online while you can bypass geo-restrictions and unblock foreign TV channels and platforms.

Abroad, the best-value VPN for the UK should let you get an IP from this country. In return, a provider like this should allow for unblocking of BBC iPlayer, Netflix UK, or ITV. Usually, people associate cheap or affordable with low quality or reliability.

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth in this case. Today, we’ll talk about the cheapest UK VPN providers that come with an impressive level of reliability. You’ll see how much value you can get out of them, with their extremely low price of around $2 a month!

What Makes the Cheapest VPN for the UK?

Before we divulge our list of the cheapest VPNs in the United Kingdom, we need to clarify a few things.

The providers we tested and displayed below aren’t chosen based on their price alone. As you’ll see, the best-value provider at #1 isn’t the cheapest but it’s the best overall. As you can guess, our #1 criterion is QUALITY.

We wanted to ensure you get fast speeds, unlimited traffic, lots of security features, privacy, and everything else. At the price we briefly mentioned above, this is entirely possible. However, you need to know which providers to choose and where to look for them.

Next, our definition of a “not expensive VPN for the UK” is different than yours – perhaps. Thus, we picked the options that are considered inexpensive globally, by many other people as well. At the price of $2 a month, which is where most of these providers stand, you can’t get many great providers.

And this price is, by many, considered the lowest of the lowest. For example, Astrill VPN and ExpressVPN cost $15 and $6.67 a month, so these prices aren’t the most affordable. Speaking of prices, when we think about a cheap VPN, we refer to its longest plan, which is the most cost-effective.

Monthly plans are always going to be expensive at $10+ a month, so they’re rarely worth the money.

The Cheapest UK VPN in 2024: Our Top 5 Providers

With that out of the way, it’s time to get to the good stuff. The providers below are the cheapest UK VPNs that will serve both people in and out of the country, as they offer plenty of British servers as well. The short version of our list is below:

CyberGhost Atlas VPN NordVPN Surfshark Private Internet Access (PIA)

And if you want our analyses of each provider, read on. We have a lot of ground to cover.

1. CyberGhost

On this list, CyberGhost is easily the best VPN for UK users. It packs nearly 9,500 servers in 94 countries, with hundreds of them across British soil. In terms of being the best-value VPN for the UK, it truly is, with the cheapest plan being a tad above the magic $2/mo.

It is the only provider on this list with a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee, too! Other than that, CyberGhost packs streaming and torrenting servers, both of which are the definition of excellence. Torrenting servers are handy for quick and secure P2P activities.

On the other hand, streaming servers can even unblock Netflix UK, BBC iPlayer, and other platforms easily. People worried about security should definitely use this provider. Its AES-256 encryption keeps your traffic untraceable, while the kill switch and IP leak protection ensure additional privacy.

Even better is that CyberGhost comes with an ad blocker, which can even block some YouTube ads! CyberGhost includes NoSpy servers which it operates independently, in conjunction with a no-logs policy that helps preserve your privacy by not storing any personally identifiable data.

Moreover, the VPN covers all devices with intuitive apps. Its Windows app could be more intuitive, though, but you can be sure everything will be buttery-smooth across all platforms. Besides, it offers WireGuard to speed up connections, while OpenVPN and IKEv2 are formidable alternatives.

CyberGhost has 7 simultaneous connections – more than NordVPN. While lacking obfuscation, the provider makes up for it with 10+ Gbps servers, Private DNS, and RAM-only server infrastructure. All in all, you’re getting a premium-grade experience at the price you’d pay for a single coffee at Starbucks.

For all these reasons, we consider CyberGhost to be the best cheap VPN for the UK.

Get CyberGhost’s Cheapest Plan in the UK

Pros

A 45-day money-back guarantee

Very fast speeds

Streaming/torrenting servers in 90+ countries

IPv6 and DNS leak protection

Dedicated IP & antivirus add-ons

No-logging policy (based in Romania)

AES-256 encryption

Cons

No obfuscation

Its Windows app isn’t the most intuitive

2. Atlas VPN

If you won’t settle for anything but the absolute cheapest UK VPN, Atlas VPN is for you. Yes, it is THE most affordable British VPN with the price of well below $2/mo. All plans are equipped with a 30-day refund policy, and watch this – you get unlimited simultaneous connections with all plans!

Can you really find a better inexpensive provider below this price tag? The answer is no. Atlas VPN’s 1,000+ servers aren’t particularly exciting. However, it excels in privacy and security by offering a certified no-logging policy. This means your IP and DNS requests aren’t ending up on its servers.

Unlike CyberGhost it has no VPN servers based on RAM. But the good thing is that its MultiHop+ servers work surprisingly well, and the ad blocker makes its return, enhancing the experience further. Also, the provider works with a few streaming services, although it’s not miraculously good.

The performance is on the level of 10+ Gbps servers, with speeds slightly below CyberGhost. We like that the provider is easy to use, and with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, you’ll have no issues with compatibility. Security-wise, you can expect all the fancy features.

From 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, and a kill switch to full WireGuard support on all platforms and SafeSwap servers. These are interesting, as they swap your IP periodically to add a layer of security. Atlas VPN is the king of the best-value UK VPNs.

Torrenting, streaming, and even using it with Tor is entirely possible. Gamers also enjoy this provider for low-ping gaming, while security nerds gladly put trust in it to safeguard their online voyages. Check it out below and claim the cheapest deal on it – you won’t regret your decision.

Purchase Atlas VPN for Under $2/mo

Pros

Under $2/mo (the cheapest UK VPN)

MultiHop+ servers

Support for WireGuard

It stores no logs of your internet history

Very easy to set up and use

It offers a free plan with 5 GB of bandwidth a month

Cons

Only 1,000+ servers

Its streaming capabilities could be improved

Its servers aren’t based on RAM

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is an affordable option but on this list, it’s actually the most expensive. This, however, implies that the level of quality is extremely high, and if you thought differently about a company like this, you were in delusion. Being among the cheapest VPNs for the UK, it’s safe, secure, and reliable.

Its 5,500+ servers come with AES-256 encryption and full IP/DNS leak protection. All of its apps are littered with features like a kill switch, split tunneling, Threat Protection, and AES-256 encryption. Threat Protection is especially interesting, as it protects from ads, viruses, and malware.

Furthermore, NordVPN is easily usable for torrenting and streaming. P2P servers are ubiquitous and its “normal” servers can unblock 10+ Netflix catalogs, including the UK one. Protecting your PS5 with a VPN like this is also possible, as NordVPN is among the most prevalent VPNs for gamers.

Let’s not forget about its no-logs policy, with several audits. To that, we should add its Panamanian jurisdiction, which screams privacy. The downside is that the provider offers just 6 simultaneous connections, which is way lower than Atlas VPN, Surfshark, or even PIA VPN.

However, it’s also blazing-fast, more so than these providers, with 10+ Gbps servers and NordLynx. This protocol combines WireGuard with NordVPN’s impeccable engineering to be one of the most dependable protocols. Price-wise, it’s double the cost of Atlas VPN per month.

This isn’t an overly expensive price, especially with a 30-day refund policy that you can use if you’re dissatisfied. Whatever the case, feel free to check out NordVPN’s special deal below and get it if you think it’ll do you great. We can tell you one thing – it surely will!

Snag NordVPN for a Cheap Price Here

Pros

Threat Protection on desktop/mobile platforms

Several third-party security audits

Split tunneling is included

5,500+ worldwide servers

NordLynx VPN protocol

Cons

The least affordable VPN on the list

Value-added taxes in some countries

4. Surfshark

Surfshark is known for its inexpensive pricing which makes it among the cheapest British VPNs in 2024. Much like CyberGhost, its most affordable plan will cost a tad above $2/mo, while all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. For this price, the provider is jam-packed with interesting features.

For instance, there’s an IP Rotator for periodically rotating your IP address in the same country. Then, Surfshark offers its NoBorders mode, which masks your VPN connection and allows you to get over censorship. Another key feature is MultiHop, for routing your traffic through two different servers.

This is fully customizable here, and you can choose which servers you want to use. Despite being cheap, Surfshark offers unlimited connections, with extraordinary torrenting and streaming capabilities. Even in terms of security, the provider doesn’t back down and offers a full suite.

We’re talking about bank-grade encryption, IPv6 leak prevention, and an ad blocker. Our Surfshark review also highlighted its no-logging policy with several audits. Thanks to its RAM-only servers, logging is reduced to a minimum, and you’ll have zero privacy issues with this company.

It’s easy to use, with apps that allow you to switch from dark/light themes as well. On top of that, Surfshark offers even antivirus, which works wonderfully for getting all annoying threats out of your PC. Geo-spoofing is here as well, and this is the only provider that offers GPS Override.

Surfshark’s downsides include slightly slower speeds, despite the implementation of WireGuard. Adding to that, we should point out its seldom kill switch problems that still don’t ruin the experience. However, for the price this low, it’s still the best-value VPN for the UK, along with all of its rivals on this list.

Unlimited VPN Protection With Surfshark

Pros

No limits on simultaneous connections

Geo-spoofing thanks to GPS Override

Customizable MultiHop

3,200 servers in 100 countries

Cons

Its speeds could be faster

Not the best kill switch

5. PIA VPN

Private Internet Access is a safe and secure provider you’d want to consider as the cheapest VPN for the UK. This VPN perfectly hides your browsing history from the ISP by implementing 256-bit encryption and Private DNS. At the price of $2 or so a month, you’re getting a staggering product.

The provider’s 30-day refund policy is here too, and while not the best for streaming, the provider specializes in keeping you safe and secure online. One of its main features is a big server fleet of 30,000 servers in 84+ countries. That’s not all, as it also has many advanced functions.

Its users can change from a variety of protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard. Moreover, changing the MTU size is also possible, with the option to enable PIA MACE – an ad blocker. Private Internet Access even offers port forwarding, which speeds up torrent downloads.

Shadowsocks and SOCKS5 proxies enhance your privacy and allow you to bypass censorship in some countries. PIA VPN has a few server locations for streaming and torrenting but since it’s not the fastest, we’d much rather recommend CyberGhost for this purpose.

Compared to that VPN, this one offers unlimited connections with a boatload of bonus features you can get. For instance, PIA is equipped with a lot of dedicated IPs, along with an email breach monitor and antivirus that’s very similar to the one in CyberGhost.

One thing to note is that the Firestick TV app isn’t available, which is a bit of a bummer. But Private Internet Access balances things out with 24/7 live chat support, split tunneling, unlimited traffic, and many other handy features that make the cheapest VPN for the UK feel premium.

Get PIA VPN Cheap in the UK

Pros

30,000 servers

PIA MACE

Port forwarding

No-logging policy

Cons

No Firestick VPN app

Not as fast as CyberGhost or NordVPN

Based in the US (5 Eyes)

Conclusion

With the 5 cheapest VPNs for the United Kingdom, saving money on a new subscription isn’t such a hard feat now, is it?

We recommend CyberGhost as the best cheap VPN for the UK with excellent performance, rock-solid security, and exquisite streaming/torrenting capabilities.

If you want to pay the lowest price, Atlas VPN is here. However, this provider is the “worst” on the list, with a smaller server fleet and the lack of RAM-only servers. Aside from these two, you can consider NordVPN, Surfshark, and Private Internet Access, especially since the last two offer unlimited connections.

We leave this choice to you, though. We assume you know what you want from an inexpensive VPN for the UK – do you?

In that case, use the buttons we left above to snatch special discounts on these providers and enjoy safe, secure, and limitless internet browsing.