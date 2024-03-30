The best cheap VPN service in 2024 (2024)

Best cheap VPN - quick menu 1. Top 3 at a glance

You've probably heard the old saying that if something is too good to be true, it usually is. A little skepticism is healthy—but today's best and most budget-friendly VPNs really are that cheap. For a tiny monthly fee, your VPN will encrypt your web traffic to prevent snooping, let you bypass geo-restrictions and check out international streaming content, and more.

Low prices don't mean low quality, however. I've been reviewing services for years to find the best VPNs in the business—and price is always an important part of the puzzle. My top picks are providers with awesome speeds, security tools, unblocking power, and, of course, the biggest and best VPN deals.

I've focused on the services that offer great prices on one-year or more subscriptions, as that's where the best value lies, and what'll net you the cheapest VPN subscription.

The three best cheap VPNs at a glance

Need a quick answer? Here are my three favorite low-cost VPNs:

1. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN in 2024

Surfshark goes from strength to strength and refuses to compromise its competitive pricing. Sitting at third place in my overall charts, it offers a budget-friendly service that's easy to use and currently stands as one of the fastest VPNs on the market. You can pick up a basic 2-year plan for $1.99 a month, and enjoy an extra 4 months of coverage for free. Plus, a 30-day money-back guarantee lets you put Surfshark to the test without risking a dime.

2. Private Internet Access: the best cheap Linux VPN

PIA is a long-time favorite of mine and pretty much unbeatable when it comes to security. It has a proven no-logs policy, a ridiculously vast server network, and sleek apps for all your devices. It's not as quick as NordVPN, but it's still a great pick for more advanced users. At just $2.03 per month, you can still save 83% of the full cost with its 2-year plan. Make the most of its unlimited simultaneous connections and 30-day money-back guarantee to see why it's neck-and-neck between my top two picks.

3. NordVPN: the best cheap VPN with antivirus

NordVPN proves that you don't need to pay an arm and a leg for an industry-leading service. With NordVPN, you'll be able to unblock any streaming platform you can imagine and enjoy smooth HD streaming at home, on the go, or even overseas on vacation. Currently, NordVPN is discounting its 2-year plan by 59%—which works out to a $3.39 monthly subscription fee. You'll also get a built-in ad blocker, antivirus tools, and a 30-day money-back guarantee to check out.

Recent updates There haven't been any significant changes since my latest VPN test results, and while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales might be over, plenty of VPNs are still offering generous discounts deep into January.

The 5 best cheap VPNs in 2024

Let's take a closer look at the best budget VPNs, and see why value for money doesn't have to come at the expense of quality, functionality, or even usability.

The best cheap VPN overall

1. Surfshark VPN A budget-friendly VPN that's packed with features and super-fast Overall VPN ranking: 3 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: over 3,200 | Countries available: 100 | Maximum devices supported: unlimited | Free trial?: 30-day money-back guarantee My tests showed speeds of over 950 Mbps Reliably unblocks Netflix and other streaming services Easy to use for beginners Extreme stress tests saw cracks in the kill switch

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want the best budget VPN: a low-cost, high-quality option, Surfshark has lots of features, unbelievable speeds, and a reliable network. ✔️ You need a fast VPN: Surfshark clocked in at over 950 Mbps average download speeds in my latest round of testing. ✔️ You want a cheap security suite:much like NordVPN, Surfshark comes with an array of internet security tools to keep you safe.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You need a bulletproof kill switch:my testing showed some issues with Surfshark's kill switch on Windows. If an accidental IP leak could put you in danger, we'd recommend Private Internet Access or NordVPN. ❌You need an unbeatable antivirus:decent protection is one thing, but if you need 100% guaranteed protection, you'll need one of the best antivirus solutions.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒Surfsharkis my #1 choice for the top cheap VPN. With unparalleled speeds and unlimited simultaneous connections, you get a lot of VPN for a low price.Try for yourself and see why it's my favorite budget VPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark VPN is the best cheap VPN right now thanks to its premium feel and little price—it currently ranks #3 in my list of the best VPNs overall, in fact. It's a feature-rich service with the option to upgrade to a full security suite (including antivirus, ad blocking, and dark web scanning) for only $0.70 extra per month.

It's not all about the bottom-line cost, though. You can use Surfshark on as many devices as you like, for example, and that means you're getting serious value for money when you subscribe. There's nothing really stopping you from sharing your login details with your friends and family to ensure that everyone you love stays safe online.

▶ Try Surfshark on unlimited devices with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

But don't think that the low cost means sacrificing quality or security. Surfshark is as robust as any of my more premium recommendations, offers a wide array of security features as standard, and has a no-logs policy that prevents authorities from seeing what you've used the VPN for.

The list of Surfshark features keeps growing, too. Recently, the provider announced the launch of its Alternative ID functionality which will allow users to create a fictitious identity, complete with an email address, to shore up their security. Though this handy tool is still in beta testing, it's proof of Surfshark's commitment to digital privacy at a time when sites are constantly asking you for your personal information.

There are plenty of encryption protocols to choose from, too, including OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard—the latest and greatest in the industry today. This lets you customize your experience to get the perfect blend of speed and security, regardless of whether you're streaming Netflix, gaming online, or torrenting large files.

In addition to that customization, you also get a kill switch that cuts your internet if your VPN connection drops, preventing any unencrypted data from accidentally falling into the wrong hands. While I did note some kill switch issues in my latest round of extreme stress testing on Windows, we're confident it will still be reliable for all day-to-day use.

I also love Surfshark's "Quick connect" option, which automatically matches me to the quickest server in just one click—it doesn't get easier than that.

While there are cheaper VPNs than Surfshark (such as PureVPN), choosing them means you have to compromise on quality or crank up the subscription to as much as five years. Put Surfshark to the test with its 30-day money-back guarantee, and see if it's the right service for you—all without risking a penny.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Elegant, simple, and intuitive ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Great for beginners, and seamless connections ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Faster than most of my top picks ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Good content unblocking, but not amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Some kill switch issues, and the built-in ad blocker and antivirus wasn't as good as I was expecting ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Lots of supporting articles, but awkward to navigate to when you need help on the fly ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price The best cheap VPN on the market ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap Linux VPN

(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

2. Private Internet Access (PIA) A budget VPN security suite that has proven its no-logs policy in court Overall VPN ranking: 4 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: over 20,000 | Countries available: 84 | Maximum devices supported: unlimited | Free trial?: 30-day money-back guarantee Reliable apps, even for Linux More servers than almost any other service A no-logging policy that was proven in court twice Our tests showed it to be slower than Surfshark and NordVPN

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a VPN that's proven its claims:PIA has proven its no-logs policy in court—not once, but twice. ✔️ You need the best Linux VPN:GUI apps for the most popular distros and plenty of support. ✔️ You need a cheap torrenting VPN:port-forwarding and a mountain of torrent-friendly servers make PIA an excellent pick for P2P file sharing.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You want a built-in password manager:unlike ExpressVPN and NordVPN, PIA doesn't come with its own password manager. ❌ You want the fastest VPN:PIA offers good speeds for torrenting, but it's nowhere near what you can expect from NordVPN or Surfshark.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒Private Internet Accessis a long-standing favorite of privacy purists like myself.See why I love it so much with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth Private Internet Access VPN review and see why this low-cost option is also great for Linux.

Private Internet Access is a 10-year veteran of the industry, and over the past few years, it's grown its server count by the thousands. With a wealth of customization and some seriously useful security tools, it's a high-quality service without the premium price tag.

In my most recent testing, I lauded the quality of its clients and apps. PIA made great strides in improving the service, and now comes with a lot of extra features if you want to tailor your VPN protection. However, I did see that it's a little slower than Sufshark and NordVPN.

▶ Try Private Internet Access with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

With its MACE feature, you get built-in threat protection and ad-blocking at no extra cost. So, with a single subscription, you'll have everything you need to protect your device from hackers and secure your digital privacy. PIA engineers even claimed to have fixed a problem gripping the industry: makingsplit tunnelingavailable for MacOS. This functionality is expected to be released sometime in January.

PIA's best pricing is dependent on you being happy enough to commit to it for the next couple of years (and pay upfront for the privilege), but any qualms should be quelled by the fact that PIA is constantly upgrading its service, and proven its no-logs claims in court repeatedly.

While it isn't my current go-to pick for streaming content, PIA offers dedicated servers to help you unblock your favorite shows from around the world, and with tens of thousands of servers to choose from, you'll always find one that works. It recently impressed me with a 100% pass rate in my unblocking tests thanks to its dedicated streaming servers.

In fact, PIA keeps adding more and more servers to its list and recently added Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Nepal, Peru, Uruguay, and South Korea for users to connect to. Couple that with a server in every state of the US, and you've got an enormous network with plenty of customization.

When you put all of the above together with unlimited simultaneous connections, it's clear to see why PIA is nipping at the heels of Surfshark for first place. Use one of the most trusted and proven VPN services to protect every device you own, as well as everyone you know, all on a single plan, and with a month of risk-free protection.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Lots of customization, but could do with some attention to detail ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not the best for beginners, but great for advanced users ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Good speeds, but generally average compared to industry leaders ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated streaming servers and tens of thousands of servers to help you unblock anything and everything ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy The latest and greatest in VPN tech, and a proven no-logging policy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support A mass of knowledge online and expert support on-hand at all times ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Budget-friendly and offering plenty of value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap VPN security suite

(Image credit: Future)

3. NordVPN A full VPN security suite that offers budget pricing options Overall VPN ranking: 2 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: over 5,595 | Countries available: 60 | Maximum devices supported: 6 | Free trial?: 30-day money-back guarantee Packed with security tools and features The fastest VPN in my testing Excellent for streaming and unblocking content around the world Apps can be fiddly to use for beginners

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want an all-in-one security suite: NordVPN comes with ad blocking and malware protection as standard with its VPN subscription. ✔️ Streaming Netflix is your primary use case:access streams from around the world with NordVPN—the service that currently tops my list as the best VPN for Netflix. ✔️ You want a blend of cost and quality:tonnes of features, additional security tools, and competitive pricing make NordVPN one to watch.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want a super simple interface:NordVPN's map-style interface can be fun, but if you want a plain design without the bells and whistles, my other top picks all have cleaner apps. ❌You want to access content everywhere: servers in 60 locations are hardly stingy, but NordVPN still falls short in terms of countries and locations when compared to my other recommended providers.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒NordVPNstrikes the perfect balance between security, usability, performance, and unblocking capability.See for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See Also The Cheapest UK VPN: Best-Value VPN of 2023

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth NordVPN review for a closer look at this all-in-one security solution.

NordVPN got a bump up in my cheap VPN chart thanks to a price reduction on its 2-year plan. So, not only do you get a very affordable VPN, but you also benefit from a service with excellent security, and with the level of customization on offer, you can upgrade to include even more tools and services for just a fraction more.

NordVPN offers a number of "Double VPN" servers that route your data through not one but two separate VPN servers. This boosts your anonymity and makes it much harder for anyone to track what you get up to online. I also like that it's one of a handful of VPNs to offer Tor over VPN servers—which act as an additional layer of protection.

▶ Try NordVPN's full security suite with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

With an automatic kill switch and robust encryption protocols, you can be certain your data is always protected, and if not, it won't let you continue with a false sense of security.

Couple that with built-in threat protection, password management, and encrypted cloud storage, and NordVPN secures its spot as an impressive all-in-one privacy and security solution. If you want to cut the cost of multiple separate subscriptions and invest in one single toolkit, NordVPN offers the best value for money.

A subscription to NordVPN also gives you the opportunity to check out new features and tools as they're announced—like NordLabs. Touted as a space to create, test, and launch cybersecurity tools, it's an awesome example of NordVPN's active involvement in combating the ever-evolving tide of security threats. Sonar, an AI-powered tool against phishing, was the first project released in September.

NordVPN supports all major platforms with easy-to-use clients (or setup guides) and allows P2P traffic for those who like to use their VPN for torrenting. Check out its specialty server list for use-case-specific servers.

I found that it doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance, either, delivering the fastest speeds in my latest round of testing. Another plus point is that this provider has a zero-logs policy that's fully audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers no less. This means NordVPN does exactly what it says on the tin. No sharing your information, or watching what you're doing, unlike some of the more unscrupulous VPN services out there.

Take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee, to compare it to Surfshark and Private Internet Access without risking a penny.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A fun design that can be a little busy for some people ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Everything is easy to find, but the map interface can be off-putting, and there isn't much attention to detail ⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN in my latest round of testing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Perfect for Netflix and other streaming sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Every bit as strong as ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Friendly, supportive and professional ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fantastic value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The cheapest premium VPN

4. PureVPN One of the cheapest VPNs on the market Overall VPN ranking: 14 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: over 6,500 | Countries available: 70 | Maximum devices supported: 10 | Free trial?: 31-day money-back guarantee So cheap Decent for streaming 10 simultaneous connections Poor speeds Not the best user experience

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want the cheapest VPN: at a meager $1.83 per month, you get a secure and reliable service for less than a cup of coffee. ✔️ You need the cheapest streaming VPN:PureVPN surprised us by reliably unblocking some of the most popular services.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You don't want to commit to a five-year plan:PureVPN sets cheap prices by spreading the cost over five years, rather than the usual two or three. ❌You want a fast VPN:without WireGuard, PureVPN is lagging behind the competition. If speed your top concern, I'd go with Surfshark instead.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒PureVPNis a popular choice for users with an absolutely rock-bottom budget, and one of the best VPNs under $1.50 per month.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth PureVPN review to see how it compares to Surfshark, PIA, and NordVPN.

You'll notice pretty quickly that PureVPN has a lower star rating and ranking than the other providers on this list. But the prices it offers are so reasonable, it would be remiss of us not to feature this still-premium service on a list of cheap VPNs.

If the price was the only positive about PureVPN, I wouldn't feature it on this list, though. Thankfully, there are plenty of other praises to sing. For starters, it boasts upwards of 6,500 servers around the world, and your subscription covers 10 devices at once. That means that you, and your friends and family, can check out sites and services from around the world with peace of mind.

▶ Try PureVPN and get 88% off with TechRadar's exclusive offer.

PureVPN also impressed me with unblocking geo-restricted streaming services—Netflix US, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer were all on the success list. for a VPN that costs just $1.83 per month, that's absolutely fantastic. The provider was even one of the first to launch a new dedicated Apple TV app.

So, where does it trip up? Speed was the first and most notable downfall (it doesn't offer WireGuard), coming up much slower than the competition on this list. That isn't a disaster, but you might not want to have PureVPN connected constantly just in case it has a negative impact on your day-to-day browsing.

The apps and client could do with some UX improvement, too, and the general layout of the support site doesn't fill us with much confidence. Still, it offers live chat support on-site, so if you get stuck, there's usually someone there to help.

For what it's worth, PureVPN will do just fine for anyone looking to shore up their protection, and at this price, I'd say it's well worth using its 31-day money-back guarantee to see whether going cheaper really is better.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PureVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A bit messy, and generally underwhelming ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not the best user experience ⭐⭐ Performance Somewhat slow speeds are a bit of a drag ⭐⭐ Unblocking Surprisingly good at unblocking popular streaming sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy About industry standard, with the exception of WireGuard ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support site just feels awkward, but live chat support is a bonus ⭐⭐⭐ Price The cheapest VPN I'd recommend ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best of the budget-friendly rest

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

5. CyberGhost An amazing array of features for such a low price Overall VPN ranking: 9 | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: over 9,100 | Countries available: 91 | Maximum devices supported: 7 | Free trial?: 45-day money-back guarantee Superb value for money Consistently performs in my testing A wide array of smart features Not as fast as leading competitors Prices only drop when you commit to big plans

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want an easy-to-use VPN: a clean and intuitive interface makes CyberGhost VPN a great choice for beginners. ✔️ You want more than a month to test it:CyberGhost VPN offers the longest money-back guarantee on the market at a spectacular 45 days.

Don't subscribe if: ❌You need a Disney Plus VPN:in my latest round of testing, CyberGhost VPN struggled to unblock the popular streaming service. ❌You need in-depth support:while the customer support agents are friendly and helpful, CyberGhost's support site lacks the depth on offer with PIA, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒CyberGhost VPNis a popular choice for beginners with easy-to-use apps and a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth CyberGhost VPN review to find out more about this popular VPN provider.

CyberGhost VPN has an enormous server count, with over 9,100 servers spread across 91 countries. That's almost as much coverage as Surfshark and PIA—so you don't need to worry about busy servers slowing you down.

Itsmaximum speed is pretty impressive, but recent testing was slower than the previous round. I saw WireGuard connections sitting around 630 Mbps (down from 730 Mbps), and OpenVPN reaching 360 Mbps. This is still incredibly fast, and more than enough for gaming online, torrenting, and streaming in 4K, so you'll be glad to know it won't slow you down.

▶ Try CyberGhost VPN's SmartDNS servers with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Much like Surfshark and NordVPN, CyberGhost VPN offers the option to upgrade to a full security suite to help you save costs elsewhere. For just a fraction more, you get a built-in antivirus and auto-update to help prevent hackers from exploiting your device.

Sadly,CyberGhost VPN removed its password managerdue to a lack of interest from users, which I think is a real shame and lowers the value on offer. However, there are still plenty of features to take advantage of, and it's an incredibly customizable service.

CyberGhost VPN is one of a handful of VPNs that offer SmartDNS technology, which makes it easier to unblock your favorite streams from abroad. By using SmartDNS VPN servers, you're less likely to run into the usual "it looks like you're using a VPN" message that we've all grown to hate.

While speeds aren't up to the same pace as those of ExpressVPN, Surfshark, or NordVPN, CyberGhost is still a decent service with easy-to-use apps. Discover all this for yourself with CyberGhost's generous 45-day money-back guarantee—the longest VPN free trial on offer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple, intuitive, and easily customizable ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Perfect for beginners and anyone wanting a simple experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Decent speeds that are great for torrenting, streaming and gaming online ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated streaming servers, but struggled to unblock Disney Plus and Netflix UK ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Robust and reliable with a third-party audit from Deloitte ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Agents are helpful, but the on-site content could be better ⭐⭐⭐ Price Excellent value and competitive pricing ⭐⭐⭐⭐

What if I just want the best premium VPN?

It's always nice to save money and know that you've bagged a bargain, but sometimes it's also worth investing in the very best. One look at my guide to the very best VPNs will show that the current market leader is ExpressVPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A clean and simple design that gives you everything you need, exactly when you need it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Intuitive apps with auto-connect functionality make life easier ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast enough for anything you could throw at it, but slower than NordVPN and Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly gives you access to content around the world ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Express offers military-grade protection for total peace of mind ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Always available, friendly, and helpful ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price More expensive than leading competitors ⭐⭐⭐

My VPN provider rankings

There are plenty of great services out there, and I'm sure you could name a few that you've seen that aren't on this list, so here are my industry rankings for the best cheap VPNs:

How to choose the best cheap VPN

It's no surprise that you get what you pay for with VPNs, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank to get a high-quality service. Even a cheap premium VPN can offer top-notch performance, security, and privacy that free VPN services just can't match.

When you're considering cheap VPNs, there are a few things you should consider:

Pick the service that suits your needs best. Only you will know which one it is—I can only show you the cream of the crop.

Remember: look out for a provider that has a money-back guarantee, so you can get your cash back and see how it compares to the competition before making a final decision. That way, you can try the best of the best, without having to pay for it.

Privacy policy: is it cheap because it's selling on your information, or is it cheap because it cares about competitive pricing? I would advise against using any VPN service that sells on your data.

is it cheap because it's selling on your information, or is it cheap because it cares about competitive pricing? I would advise against using any VPN service that sells on your data. Performance: how fast is the service? You only need 25 Mbps to stream in 4K without buffering, but if you have lots of apps all requesting data at the same time (social media, messaging apps, email, etc) then you may find it hard to watch your favorite shows on a slow provider.

how fast is the service? You only need 25 Mbps to stream in 4K without buffering, but if you have lots of apps all requesting data at the same time (social media, messaging apps, email, etc) then you may find it hard to watch your favorite shows on a slow provider. Content unblocking: want to stream from abroad? If the service struggles to get past VPN blocks and network firewalls, it'll quickly become a pain.

want to stream from abroad? If the service struggles to get past VPN blocks and network firewalls, it'll quickly become a pain. Security: is the service using the latest and greatest encryption protocols? Most leading providers offer OpenVPN and WireGuard for users, as these are the most secure and speedy protocols in the industry. If a provider doesn't offer these, you may be getting a false sense of security.

is the service using the latest and greatest encryption protocols? Most leading providers offer OpenVPN and WireGuard for users, as these are the most secure and speedy protocols in the industry. If a provider doesn't offer these, you may be getting a false sense of security. Cost: this one's obvious, but is it within your budget? Money-back guarantees are a handy feature to take advantage of, but VPNs charge up-front, so you'll need to make sure it actually affordable.

Cheap VPN FAQs

What is the best cheap VPN? If you just want a premium service that can do it all, without costing a small fortune, my #1 recommendation is Surfshark. However, I can't tell you which VPN would be the best for you. It's up to you to decide what your priorities are, and how the best services above fit within those. All I can do is give you the information to help you decide which service suits you best.

Why are VPNs so expensive? While some VPN services are expensive, they are still cheaper than most other security tool subscriptions. Unfortunately, a truly premium VPN service can't be wholly free. It needs to maintain its servers, refresh its list of IP addresses, and pay its staff while giving you total protection and decent speeds. Most VPNs do this through advertising and selling your data, but the best will opt to charge a premium instead—giving you a better experience, and genuinely protecting your data privacy, rather than just giving you a false sense of security. Note: a good VPN doesn't have to be expensive. There are plenty of budget-friendly services that rival even the most pricey providers like ExpressVPN. If you find yourself in a situation where you can't afford a decent cheap VPN, then I recommend you check out some of the best free VPNs as a reliable alternative.

Are cheap VPNs secure? Not all cheap VPNs are secure. As a minimum expectation, I would only use a service that offers a no-logging policy, a kill switch, and AES 256-bit encryption with OpenVPN, WireGuard, or IKEv2 encryption protocols as standard. These are the most secure VPN encryption protocols on the market, and I wouldn't recommend anything else. If you want to know if a VPN's claims are genuine, see if it has any independent third-party audits of its network and policies. Alternatively, if the service is open-source and you know what to look for, you can verify it yourself.

Are cheap VPNs worth it? Yes, but only if you pick the right one. Not all cheap VPNs are created equal, and some aren't even worth paying for. We've reviewed hundreds of VPN providers over the years, and unfortunately, only a few of them are genuinely worthwhile. A good cheap VPN will have plenty of features, a no-logs policy, unlimited data usage, and won't serve you adverts while you're using it. If you're looking to save money, you don't have to sacrifice value.