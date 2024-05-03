The Best VPNs for WireGuard: Secure, Fast & Efficient (2024)

Every top VPN has now adopted the WireGuard protocol. WireGuard offers all the benefits of other security protocols without the downsides. It’s fast, efficient, open-source, secure, and private.

However, WireGuard alone isn’t enough to hide your identity, data, and location online.

So, we’ve tested the best WireGuard VPNs and checked every other feature, including speed, streaming, and customer support. We’ll discuss each one in more detail, but here’s a brief overview:

ExpressVPN - Our top WireGuard VPN. Its proprietary Lightway protocol is our favorite WireGuard alternative since it’s faster, with stronger privacy protection. Plus, unlike WireGuard, it natively supports obfuscation (and on every server). TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. Surfshark - The best budget WireGuard VPN. Offers unlimited device connections, excellent privacy tools, fast streaming, and more. NordVPN - Gives you NordLynx, a modified version of WireGuard that further boosts its security across a huge global server network. CyberGhost VPN - The VPN resolves WireGuard’s privacy issues by assigning dynamic IP addresses and not logging your real IP. Also, its user-friendly app is ideal for VPN newcomers. IPVanish - Popular choice for streaming, allows unlimited simultaneous device connections, and WireGuard support.

In addition to WireGuard, every VPN on our list met all of our other quality standards. These include:

Fast speeds

Strict no logs policies

Compatible with streaming sites

Unbreakable encryption

Fast and competent customer support

This is just a summary, but if you’d like to learn more about our VPN testing methods, you can find additional information below.

How to use a WireGuard VPN

To use a VPN with WireGuard, simply follow these four steps:

Pick a VPN with the WireGuard protocol. We recommend ExpressVPN. Download the VPN app onto your device(s). Open the VPN app and follow the basic setup instructions. Open the VPN’s settings and ensure the WireGuard protocol is turned on.

That’s it!

The best WireGuard VPNs in 2024 – deep dive

Let us now discuss in detail the best VPNs that support WireGuard and how they performed in our tests, so you choose the best WireGuard VPN for your individual needs.

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | April 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN with WireGuard is the fastest, most secure VPN in the world. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros The fastest VPN in the world Industry-best security Works with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and many more 24/7 live chat support Works in China and UAE

Cons Premium price tag Streaming servers aren’t labeled Only offers five device connections

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.expressvpn.com

You can instantly access any content from anywhere, with your true location, identity, data, and activity completely hidden.

Even better, ExpressVPN has its own VPN protocol that outperforms WireGuard – Lightway.

One issue with WireGuard is that it uses static IP addresses, which are stored on a server until it is rebooted. This makes it easier to identify users.

Lightway eliminates the risk of static IPs by assigning you the least recently used one each time. Plus, Lightway is now open-source, so anyone can inspect it to ensure its security and suggest improvements.

Lightway offers another perk: it’s super efficient, packing just 1,000 lines of code (compared to WireGuard’s 4,000). Less code means less processing power, faster performance, less lag, and even better battery life on your mobile devices. The shorter code also makes it easier to find and fix bugs.

Using Lightway, ExpressVPN was faster than every other WireGuard VPN. Our team ran tests on three nearby servers (UK, Paris, and Frankfurt), and only experienced a measly 3% speed loss. Ping time was only 8 milliseconds – perfect for gaming.

Long-distance servers in Sydney and Tokyo averaged a 30% drop, which is pretty cool considering how far away those places are.

2. Surfshark www.surfshark.com Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN that outperforms costlier options and allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unlimited devices Large global server presence Works in the UAE and China Access Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer Keeps no logs whatsoever

Cons Occasional slow server Downloads can be slow Monthly plans are expensive

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark is a superb VPN that now offers WireGuard on its Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS apps. It uses a double NAT system to switch your IP address each time you connect for extra privacy.

The addition of WireGuard will likely boost its already impressive speeds.

Surfshark is a great deal, with unlimited device connections on one account – perfect for families and friends sharing. Surfshark also gives access to various streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer, so you can enjoy your favorite shows even when you’re away from home.

The provider relies on WireGuard’s strong built-in security along with leak protections, an automatic kill switch, and much more. It adds to these with extra privacy tools like built-in ad blockers and data breach monitoring.

Surfshark works well in China and offers 24/7 live chat support.

Protect all your devices with Surfshark, and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. 3. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is one of the top VPNs worldwide, consistently outperforming competitors in speed, privacy, security, and internet access. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Zero logs policy Strong security protocols (NordLynx, IKEv2/IPSec, OpenVPN) Works with Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Six simultaneous connections allowed 5,000+ servers in 60+ countries

Cons A few unreliable servers Switching between servers can be slow You can only pick servers based on location, not a specific need

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.nordvpn.com

NordVPN uses its own modified version of WireGuard called NordLynx. While WireGuard is secure, it could potentially force NordVPN to log some user data based on how it assigns IP addresses to users – which goes against NordVPN’s no-logs policy.

NordLynx fixes this by using the same double NAT system as Surfshark. It’s a bit technical, but in simple words, you can use WireGuard with NordVPN without worrying about your data being stored.

Since introducing NordLynx, NordVPN has consistently outperformed most other VPNs in our speed tests by a significant margin, only falling behind ExpressVPN.

It also boasts fast speeds, no logs, and easy access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Security is airtight thanks to strong encryption, leak protection, and a customizable kill switch.

With 5,000+ servers spanning across 60+ countries, you should experience fast connections anywhere.

Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $2.11/mth 83% OFF 6 months: $6.99/mth 42% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Fast, streaming-optimized servers Connect up to seven devices simultaneously Kill switch on all apps and keeps no logs WireGuard protocol Apps are great for beginners

Cons No apps for routers Parent company has a poor reputation No obfuscation

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com



Its user-friendly apps are easy to set up and include excellent preconfigured settings that will suit most users.

CyberGhost has been offering WireGuard for a good while now. As a result, it works with streaming sites like Netflix and Prime Video, delivering impressive download speeds for HD or 4K streaming.

The provider shines with its specialty servers tailored for specific online tasks like torrenting, streaming, and gaming. These servers ensure top performance on every device. It also allows up to seven simultaneous connections and offers apps for almost every platform imaginable.

CyberGhost operates a rapidly growing network of around 9,000+ servers worldwide. You’ll never struggle to find a fast server close to your location that delivers smooth connections and uninterrupted internet.

CyberGhost includes a 45-day money-back guarantee on every new plan.

5. IPVanish www.ipvanish.com IPVanish has over 2,000 servers in 75+ countries, offering reliable, fast connections wherever you’re located. Pricing 24 months: $3.33/mth 75% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.99/mth

Pros Unlimited simultaneous device connections Impressive 4K streaming speeds achieved during testing Strong encryption No-logs policy 24/7 customer support

Cons Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies Has difficulty unblocking some larger streaming services

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.ipvanish.com

With unlimited device connections and a host of other cool features, IPVanish is an excellent VPN if you want to stream content and boost security at the same time.

Using IPVanish’s US servers, our test team streamed Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and HBO Now easily – but struggled with Netflix US or Hulu. If you need access to either of these streaming sites, you may be better off with a top provider like ExpressVPN or Surfshark.

IPVanish offers impressive security credentials, including 256-bit AES encryption, a DHE-RSA 2,048-bit key exchange, and SHA512 authentication. These add multiple layers of protection and hide your data, location, and browsing activity.

It also follows a strict no-logs policy and undergoes regular independent audits. However, IPVanish is based in the US, which is part of the Five Eyes surveillance alliance. While we trust its policies, plenty of excellent VPNs are based in more privacy-friendly locations.

New IPVanish users get a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

6. PrivateVPN www.privatevpn.com PrivateVPN was designed with speed and privacy in mind, which makes it an ideal option for streaming. Pricing 36 months: $2/mth 84% OFF 3 months: $6/mth 50% OFF 1 month: $9.99/mth 17% OFF

Pros Fast enough for HD streaming in most places Good value plans Beginner-friendly Up to 10 simultaneous device connections Easy-to-use apps

Cons Limited support Just 200 servers around the world Live support isn’t available 24/7

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.privatevpn.com

PrivateVPN excels at accessing and streaming content on its default settings. However, when you turn on WireGuard, performance is boosted even further, leading to faster and more consistent connections.

PrivateVPN operates a small network of just over 200 servers in 60+ countries, including the US and the UK. While this network is small, it works seamlessly with streamers like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

During our tests, PrivateVPN’s standout feature was its in-house customer support. Unlike many VPNs, it’s not outsourced. You can reach human agents 24/7 through live chat and email, and there’s free remote help and installation if necessary.

PrivateVPN’s strict no-logs service means it doesn’t even keep connection logs. All data is secured with military-grade encryption, and you get an automatic kill switch and DNS leak protection on every device.

The provider offers apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. While it doesn’t have browser extensions, you can manually set it up in Linux and compatible wireless routers.

PrivateVPN includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

7. AtlasVPN Atlas VPN is a reliable VPN that works smoothly with popular streaming platforms and provides a reliable experience. Pricing 24 months: $2.05/mth 82% OFF 12 months: $3.29/mth 71% OFF 1 month: $10.99/mth

Pros Unlimited simultaneous devices No ads on the free plan Unlimited speed Works with most streaming sites Built-in anti-malware, ad blocker, and data breach monitoring

Cons Only three servers for free users Slow speeds Small server network

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

AtlasVPN is a relatively fresh player in the VPN scene, but its standout feature is WireGuard support, setting it apart from many older competitors.

Although its server network is smaller than big players like ExpressVPN, AtlasVPN offers fast speeds across its 750+ servers in 40+ locations, ensuring smooth HD streaming.

Nord Technologies now owns AtlasVPN, with headquarters in Panama, far away from global surveillance programs and snooping governments. It doesn’t collect logs and uses AES encryption for security. It also has built-in data breach monitoring, ad blockers,malwaredetection, and tools to erase tracking scripts.

AtlasVPN backs every plan with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Methodology: how we tested the best WireGuard VPNs

In our search for the best WireGuard VPNs, we looked for many other features that ensure access to content, an improved online experience, and much more.

Most VPNs didn’t meet our standards. The ones that did were chosen based on:

Large server network: We recommend WireGuard VPNs with thousands of servers, forming a secure global network.

We recommend WireGuard VPNs with thousands of servers, forming a secure global network. Access any content from anywhere: Our chosen WireGuard VPNs offer access to global streaming and restricted sites, including banks and personal tax portals.

Our chosen WireGuard VPNs offer access to global streaming and restricted sites, including banks and personal tax portals. Fast connection speeds : We included WireGuard VPNs that can support HD streaming and consistent connections globally.

: We included WireGuard VPNs that can support HD streaming and consistent connections globally. Excellent security: The WireGuard VPNs on this list provide state-of-the-art security to stay hidden and safe online, including 256-bit AES encryption, IP leak protections, automatic kill switches , and much more.

The WireGuard VPNs on this list provide state-of-the-art security to stay hidden and safe online, including 256-bit AES encryption, IP leak protections, automatic , and much more. Easy to use: Our selected WireGuard VPNs offer user-friendly apps and simple setups.

Our selected WireGuard VPNs offer user-friendly apps and simple setups. Good value:WireGuard VPNs are affordable, and we meticulously assessed their money-back guarantees and customer support to prevent potential issues.

We rigorously tested each WireGuard VPN against these criteria, hopping between servers, talking to their support, bingeing our favorite shows, and checking for location or data leaks.

For more on our process, check out our quicktesting methodologybreakdown.

Can you use a free WireGuard VPN?

You could try to use a free VPN that includes WireGuard, but it probably won’t work.Free VPNsare incredibly limited and definitely not suited to anything but the most basic internet browsing.

They also rarely work with streaming sites.

But that's not all – there are other reasons we don't recommend free WireGuard VPNs. They come with a range of issues:

1. They restrict your servers to only two to three locations,which quickly fill up with other free users.

2. They’re too slow for smooth performance.They either can’t provide the necessary speeds or throttle your connection, pushing you to upgrade.

3. They come bundled with ads,causing annoyance and potentially carrying malware.

4. They sell your information to data brokersand advertisers, jeopardizing your privacy and potentially exposing your device to trackers and malware.

5. Free VPNs have been caught hosting malwareand hackers on their networks.

Opting for affordable VPNs that useWireGuardoffers better solutions without compromising on safety or service quality. Choose wisely to avoid unnecessary issues.

WireGuard VPN FAQs

Conclusion

The best WireGuard VPNs offer fast speeds and reliable connections without compromising your security or privacy.

They’re an excellent choice for streaming, especially onNetflix, as they mostly go undetected. However, you still need to consider other aspects, like server networks and stealth modes.

If you’re still not sure which WireGuard VPN to use, read our breakdown of the best VPNs available – they all use WireGuard.