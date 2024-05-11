The Very Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes (2024)

Published: Nov 8, 2019 by Lucy · This post may contain affiliate links · 51 Comments

All of the very best Thermomix fudgerecipes.... from salted caramel fudge to cookies and cream fudge, milo and Tim Tam fudge to chocolate Baileys fudge and more! Browse our recipe collection for all of our mostpopular Thermomix fudge recipes.

The Best Thermomix Fudge Recipes

It's no secret why making fudge in your Thermomix is so popular. It's a quick and easy way to make your favourite sweet treat!

Thermomix Malteser Fudge

If you're a chocoholic, then this is the fudge recipe for you! The rich chocolate fudge is topped with crispy chocolate Maltesers. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or the microwave.

Microwave Malteser Fudge Recipe The easiest Microwave Malteser Fudge recipe made with just 3 ingredients (chocolate, sweetened condensed milk & Maltesers)... and in less than 5 minutes! 4.80 from 5 votes

Thermomix Salted Caramel Fudge

The salted caramel obsession continues to run strong with this salted caramel fudge recipe! I love it sprinkled with sea salt, but you can always omit the salt for a plain caramel fudge. This recipe can be made in the Thermomix or the microwave.

Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge Recipe The easiest 5 ingredient Microwave Salted Caramel Fudge recipe!! Super quick and totally delicious! 5 from 118 votes

Thermomix Cookies and Cream Fudge

Everyone's favourite sweet treat is made with a white chocolate fudge with chunks of Oreo biscuits mixed through... YUM! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or the microwave.

Cookies and Cream Fudge Recipe A simple 3 ingredient Microwave Cookies and Cream Fudge recipe made from white chocolate, condensed milk and Oreo biscuits... all in less than 5 minutes! 5 from 13 votes

Thermomix Christmas Fudge

Have the most delicious Christmas with our Thermomix white chocolate fudge flavoured with pistachio nuts and cranberries. The perfect festive treat! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.

Thermomix Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge

What's better than a smooth and creamy chocolate fudge? One that's sprinkled with oozy gooey Cadbury Creme Eggs of course! This Thermomix fudge recipe is perfect for Easter and can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge Recipe A super easy 5 minute microwave Cadbury Creme Egg Fudge made from just 3 ingredients... condensed milk, chocolate and Cadbury Creme Easter Eggs! 5 from 4 votes

Thermomix Chocolate Baileys Fudge

Our classic chocolate fudge recipe takes an adults-only twist with a dash of Baileys Irish Cream. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or microwave.

Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge Recipe A 10 minute super easy Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge recipe... rich and delicious! 5 from 15 votes

Thermomix Tim Tam Fudge

Everyone's favourite Aussie biscuit gets a makeover in our chocolate Tim Tam fudge! Rich, crunchy and totally delicious. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge Recipe This 5 Minute Microwave Tim Tam Fudge is the quickest and easiest fudge you'll ever make! This really is the perfect last-minute dessert! 5 from 12 votes

Thermomix Tim Tam & Milo Fudge

Our famous Tim Tam fudge recipe gets taken to the next level with the inclusion of Milo malted milk powder. An absolute favourite. This recipe can be made in a Thermomix or a microwave.

The easiest 4 ingredient Tim Tam & Milo Fudge that's cooked in themicrowave in less than 5 minutes! Theperfect cheeky dessert. 5 from 11 votes See Also Easy Vegan Fondue Recipe | Dairy-Free Fondue

Thermomix Rocky Road Fudge

Marshmallows, peanuts and Turkish Delight make this sweet fudge absolutely irresistible! This recipe can be made using a Thermomix or a microwave.

Super Easy Microwave Rocky Road Fudge Recipe The easiest Microwave Rocky Road Fudge! Make it in less than 5 minutes and perfect forthat sweet treat or gift! 5 from 11 votes

Homemade Gifts - Thermomix Fudge

If you're planning to give a gift to a friend, a batch of fudge is the perfect option. It will last up to 2 weeks and travels well. Why not pop it in a little box and tie with a ribbon for a sweet gift! Click here for more homemade foodie gift recipes.

More Thermomix Recipes

If you'd like more Thermomix recipes, click here for our entire collection (plus they're all FREE!).